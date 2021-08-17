After breakout sophomore season, Hanover Central's Gannan Howes is back for more

CEDAR LAKE — Gannan Howes loves making a big play on defense, and the Hanover Central junior made plenty of them last year.
While he might be one of the best defensive backs in the Region, Howes approaches defense with one singular goal in mind: get back on offense.
Howes was among Northwest Indiana's top receivers with 928 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, but the two-way player also led the Region with seven interceptions. It was a breakout season for a player who craved the big hits and the bigger touchdowns.
“I need to do whatever it takes to get the ball back for the offense,” Howes said. “When I’m on defense, if I need to make an interception or a big hit, I’m doing everything I can to get back on offense and I think it shows.”
Howes rarely took a play off for the Wildcats last season, both during games and during practice. The work started during intense weight-room sessions in the summer of 2020 and it flowed right through the entire season as Hanover Central won a pair of playoff games before falling to Calumet in the Class 3A sectional title game.
“Gannan is an ultra-competitor,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “He comes to practice and goes hard in every rep. He is the master of our entire offense. We’re going to ask him to do a bunch of different things this year. We’re going to move him around and find creative ways to get him the ball in space so he can do what he does best, and that’s make explosive plays.”
Howes entered his sophomore season with high expectations for himself, but even he was a little caught off guard as to how quickly the numbers stacked up.
He set a career high in receiving in each of his first four games of the season, culminating with 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 win over River Forest on Sept. 11. The numbers started to dwindle on offense as the season went on and the Wildcats shifted to more of a rushing attack, but then Howes started to pick things up on defense.
When he was limited to one catch for 1 yard in a rematch with the Ingots in the sectional semifinals, Howes came back with two interceptions for 95 yards on defense.
“I had big hopes for the year, but to be really honest, I didn’t have visions of what we did,” Howes said. “Now I just have to keep working every single day. I worked through the offseason and through baseball and I think it’s going to pay off this year. I know what I can do and I know what I have to do. I’m expecting to do all of it.”
If Howes is going to replicate his offensive numbers, he’ll have to do it with a new quarterback. Blaze Cano made waves in the Region with 2,365 passing yards and another 503 yards on the ground. With Cano having graduated, sophomore quarterback Matt Koontz is set to take over as the new signal-caller and Howes is elated.
“Our connection has already been established,” Howes said. “I’ve been playing with Matt since I was 8 years old. We’ve known each other forever and I know that he’s ready for this moment.”