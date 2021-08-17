After breakout sophomore season, Hanover Central's Gannon Howes is back for more

Howes entered his sophomore season with high expectations for himself, but even he was a little caught off guard as to how quickly the numbers stacked up.

He set a career high in receiving in each of his first four games of the season, culminating with 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 win over River Forest on Sept. 11. The numbers started to dwindle on offense as the season went on and the Wildcats shifted to more of a rushing attack, but then Howes started to pick things up on defense.

When he was limited to one catch for 1 yard in a rematch with the Ingots in the sectional semifinals, Howes came back with two interceptions for 95 yards on defense.

“I had big hopes for the year, but to be really honest, I didn’t have visions of what we did,” Howes said. “Now I just have to keep working every single day. I worked through the offseason and through baseball and I think it’s going to pay off this year. I know what I can do and I know what I have to do. I’m expecting to do all of it.”