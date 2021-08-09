After COVID and injury layoffs, NWI Oilmen's Anthony Fumagalli glad to be back in the game

WHITING — Anthony Fumagalli just wanted to get back on the diamond.

For a while, it seemed like that might never happen.

Fumagalli transferred to Purdue Northwest after one standout season at the College of DuPage in Chicago's western suburbs. Then the pandemic shut down his 2020 season after nine games.

He was back at it for the Pride this spring — only to tear his PCL 16 games in.

So when Northwest Indiana Oilmen manager T.J. Marik called in April offering a roster spot on the Midwest Collegiate League team this summer, Fumagalli was all in.

"Yeah, it's been tough not seeing at-bats," the 5-foot-11, 180-pound infielder said. "But that's why I think I really wanted to come back and play this summer. I was really ready to go.

"I felt kind of cheated with COVID and the injury. I was super excited to get back to work. I'm not 100% right now, but it is what it is and I'm making the most of it."

It helps to be playing for Marik. He also coached Fumagalli with Rockford of the Northwoods League two summers ago and is glad to be able to wear the same uniform again.