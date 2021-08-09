After COVID and injury layoffs, NWI Oilmen's Anthony Fumagalli glad to be back in the game

WHITING — Anthony Fumagalli just wanted to get back on the diamond.
For a while, it seemed like that might never happen.
Fumagalli transferred to Purdue Northwest after one standout season at the College of DuPage in Chicago's western suburbs. Then the pandemic shut down his 2020 season after nine games.
He was back at it for the Pride this spring — only to tear his PCL 16 games in.
So when Northwest Indiana Oilmen manager T.J. Marik called in April offering a roster spot on the Midwest Collegiate League team this summer, Fumagalli was all in.
"Yeah, it's been tough not seeing at-bats," the 5-foot-11, 180-pound infielder said. "But that's why I think I really wanted to come back and play this summer. I was really ready to go.
"I felt kind of cheated with COVID and the injury. I was super excited to get back to work. I'm not 100% right now, but it is what it is and I'm making the most of it."
It helps to be playing for Marik. He also coached Fumagalli with Rockford of the Northwoods League two summers ago and is glad to be able to wear the same uniform again.
"Number one thing when I think of him is his leadership," Marik said. "He's one of the older guys on the team and you can tell by his presence and the way he carries himself that he's been through this."
Fumagalli has been through a lot, for sure. He won a pair of state medals at Plainfield North High School in the southwest suburbs, playing on a fourth-place baseball team as a junior and a runner-up football team as a senior.
He originally planned to attend Division III Central College in Iowa and play both sports. But the summer before enrolling, Fumagalli decided to focus on baseball.
"There's a lot of weight off my shoulders not playing two sports anymore and I felt like I fell more in love with baseball just grinding for that," he said.
After one year at Central, he moved back closer to home and excelled at DuPage, hitting .361. The two abbreviated seasons at Purdue Northwest followed, but Fumagalli is taking advantage of the COVID exemption to come back and play for the Pride in 2022. Though that might be the end of his playing career, he wants to stay in baseball as a coach after that.
But in the meantime, he's using this summer as essentially a rehab stint.
"My first, like, five games, I was definitely more cautious," said Fumagalli, who is hitting .250 with a .429 on-base average. "Now I'm pretty much trying to push it to the limit — trying to get ready for the fall and show Dave (Griffin, PNW's coach) that I'm ready to go."
Fumagalli figures he's about 85% now as the Oilmen head into this week's Midwest Collegiate League playoffs at Oil City Stadium, and he's feeling stronger every day.
"(Friday), fielding-wise I felt like myself," he said. "I was very happy to see that."
He's also happy to have landed in the Region after bouncing around from college to college.
"I think a huge part of that is being only an hour away from my family," Fumagalli said. "I'm a huge family guy. Just the fact that my parents can come on a weekend and see me play is so important to me."
And just being able to play after all that time off is important, too.