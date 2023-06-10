LAFAYETTE – Marquette Catholic baseball played in unfamiliar and unusual territory in the Class 1A semistate at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette.

And that’s without consideration to the water park behind the scoreboard in leftfield or the Columbian Park Zoo outside of right.

Marquette’s second trip to semistate in program history and first since 2003-04 was uncommon success for the Blazers, who lost to Fort Wayne Blackhawk 13-1 in five innings. This year’s team hopes they’ve changed their school’s expectations.

“We just haven’t been here enough,” Marquette senior Connor Bakota said. “I think that’s the best way to sum it up really. I’m hoping that we set up a good standard for Marquette Catholic baseball in the coming years. This is what it feels like to win a few games and get a little bit farther in the postseason like we haven’t much in the past.

This year’s Blazers captured their fourth sectional title in program history –their first since 2006-07—to go along with their second regional. They’ll graduate five seniors who share an optimism that what felt like such an abnormal stage becomes their new standard in the coming years.

“We proved we can win a sectional,” senior pitcher Jack Gausselin said. “We proved we can win a regional. For the next four years and moving on knowing that they can do it why not go for it?”

That’s the challenge left behind by five seniors who each embraced with their coaches in the outfield afterword.

“They all knew walking in today that this is something Blazer baseball hasn’t done in 15, 20 years,” Marquette coach Casey Martin said. “We came into it knowing every game gets more challenging. That’s the nature of the tournament. We knew we had to play perfect baseball and have some things go our way. It just wasn’t that type of game.”

Marquette Catholic managed just a pair of hits courtesy of Bakota and freshman Liam Gowan in the fourth inning off Blackhawk sophomore starter Luke Metzler. He went all five innings allowing just one unearned run thanks to a trio of Braves errors in the second inning. The Blazers left the bases loaded that frame in what proved to be their best opportunity all game to put up a crooked number on the board.

Blackhawk (13-12) made Marquette (9-10) pay for the squandered opportunity with six runs the next half inning. The Braves consistently put their bats on the ball and dared the Blazer defense to handle hard-hit balls on an unfamiliar turf field.

“That was a good team,” Gausselin said. “I found I couldn’t really pitch around those guys.”

Martin spoke highly of Blackhawk Christian and said the Braves took advantage of every opportunity.

“They hit the ball really well,” Martin said. “We hit the ball hard a few times and just couldn’t get it through. That’s what you love about this game is that could have just as easily happened to us as it did them.”

A trip to the semistate finals or beyond wasn’t in the cards for Marquette Catholic but the Blazers still made a point to briefly celebrate what they’d accomplished on the field before gathering together as a team in Lafayette.

Long-term success needs to start somewhere. The Blazers hope this was it.

“They just—they beat us,” Bakota said. “There’s no excuses. There’s no excuses for anything. They did what they needed to do and that was the game. It’s kind of a sour ending. I’m still proud of what we did this year. There’s no doubt about it.”

