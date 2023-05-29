Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MUNSTER — It just took a little bit for Lake Central to get going Monday.

The Indians were the heavy favorites to repeat as the Class 4A Munster sectional champions. It just took a little bit of time before the LC offense exploded, eventually topping Hobart 16-2 in the final to win a second consecutive sectional title.

“It’s 16 teams left,” coach Mike Swartzentruber said. “A lot of people would like to be in our position. We’ve got lofty goals so this is just one step.”

For two innings, the game was tight. Hobart pitcher Andrew Burris was perfect through six batters. The Brickies (18-11) even scored first when Kyle Feterick singled, craftily took second on a delayed steal and then crossed the plate when he rounded third on Jayme Hairston’s infield single.

Lake Central second baseman Quinn O’Bryan made a diving stop on Hairston’s ball back up the middle but first baseman Josh Warn didn’t field the bouncing throw cleanly. Hairston may have beaten it out, anyway.

“I think this way and I hope it gets conveyed to our players but every opponent presents challenges. I thought Munster did (in the semifinal). Hobart’s very well coached. They caught us sleeping there early on with that delayed steal. It’s a credit to their coach,” Swartzentruber said.

From there, the Indians (26-4) took over. They scored three in the third to take the lead when Adamczewski pulled a home run over the right field fence.

“I’ve gotten to expect that our offense is going to erupt at some point,” Swartzentruber said. “Josh’s home run kind of ignited it. From there, we were locked in.”

It’s the seventh round tripper in 10 games for Adamczewski, a Ball State commit. He's hot at the right time.

“I’ve been seeing it pretty well recently. The ball seems like a beach ball right now,” Adamczewski said. “I’m just hitting it in the air and it’s getting out. It seems pretty easy right now but I know I can’t do that all the time.”

Lake Central added seven runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth. Hunter Snyder had a double and four RBIs. Matt Santana, Adamczewski and Josh Warn each had three runs.

The Indians will play Valparaiso in the regional. The Vikings beat Crown Point 1-0 in the Chesterton sectional final.

Valparaiso sophomore ace Caden Crowell, one of the area’s best arms, will likely pitch in that game. Lake Central scored six runs –five of them earned– on Crowell early in the season on April 11. It was his worst outing of the year.

Crowell finished the regular season strong with 21 innings pitched in his last three outings, striking out 38 while walking only one.

“He’s been a lot better since we played him. We caught him at a bad time. It’ll be a good game,” Adamczewski said. “I know he’s going to come out and compete. We’re going to compete, too. Hopefully we can take that game and take home a regional.”

