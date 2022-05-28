After medaling twice, Marian Catholic's Braydon Waller still wants more

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Saturday was a good day for Braydon Waller, but he's looking forward to even better ones.

The Marian Catholic junior won two Class 2A medals at the IHSA state finals at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field, taking third in the 100 meters at 10.79 seconds and anchoring the 800 relay team to sixth place.

"It means a lot to me," Waller said. "I haven't been to state since middle school."

His freshman season was canceled when COVID-19 took hold in the spring of 2020 and Waller didn't advance during the abbreviated 2021 campaign.

Waller improved on his qualifying time of 10.88 on a windy afternoon, but wasn't happy.

"I ran pretty terribly," he said. "I didn't focus on my drive phase. I just looked up and I saw everybody in front of me. I thought that I had to catch them."

But there's plenty of time to get where he wants to be.

"I'm just hoping that next year I can get another chance and beat Chris Nelson," Waller said.

Nelson, a freshman from Herrin, won the 2A 100 at 10.70.

Waller also could return in the 800 relay, which graduates just one senior (Miles Davis) from the team that ran 1:29.76. Sophomore Austin Alexander and junior Michael VanHootegem completed the quartet.

TF South had two placers in Class 3A: seniors Ryan Coleman and Isaiah Isom.

Coleman was sixth in the 200 at 22.38 and Isom finished ninth in the shot put at 16.64 meters (54 feet, 7.25 inches).

"There was a lot of wind in my face," Coleman said. "Well, I can say that for everyone else; everyone else had the wind as well. I believe it got in my head too much.

"I got out too hard in the first 100, everybody passed me up."

One of Coleman's goals coming downstate was to break Tylar Mack's program record of 21.7. He was close in Friday's qualifying with a 21.98.

"It was good," he said. "That was the goal, get a medal and everything. That is all out of the way, the nerves in me. Now I'm just going to be looking forward to summer track."

Isom missed a medal in the discus by one place last spring, so he was glad to earn some hardware in his high school finale. He gave credit to Red Wolves throws coach Tim Sullivan, who persuaded Isom to first come out for track as a sophomore.

"He was a great coach," said Isom, who is headed to NCAA Division III power Wisconsin-Oshkosh as a thrower. "He taught me what I know. I really appreciate him for being there for me, helping me to learn how to really throw and get into a sport I really love now."

