During the midst of the Highland girls basketball season Trojan junior Aaliyah Keil sought out track and field coach Andrea Cunningham with a prediction about her looming spring season.

“I’m thinking state,” Keil told Cunningham matter-of-factly.

Keil narrowly missed out on qualifying for the IHSAA championships as a sophomore when she finished fourth in the 300 meter hurdles in the regional meet. She couldn’t help but spend the past winter looking up at the school’s record in the 300 hurdles during basketball practice and think her name could and should be on the wall.

Cunningham admired Keil’s confidence.

“I could not agree with you more,” Cunningham told Keil.

Keil finished third in the 300 hurdles at the Portage regional in 46.23 seconds behind South Newton junior Addysen Standish and Lake Central senior Anne Carmichael to make good on her preseason goal. Those three will be joined with plenty of region representation at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex at Indiana University in Saturday’s state finals.

“I believe in all my athletes, right?” Cunningham said. “I encourage them. But when a kid of (Keil’s) caliber comes to you and says ‘I want this’ it’s phenomenal to me because she’s got her heart on the court but is already thinking about the future. She’s already thinking she can do it. That, to me, is the coolest thing as a coach and what it’s all about.”

Keil is the first Highland girls athlete to qualify for the state championships in the 300 meter hurdles since Jill Begala 1994. Doing so did not come without its challenges.

The start of the season was rough. Nothing about Keil’s timing seemed right, she said. She struggled out of the blocks. She never got into rhythm. Her times were all in the 47-second bracket and not the low 46s she’d need to get to state and certainly not a low 45 she’d need if she wanted to medal.

“It was incredibly rocky,” Keil said.

Pressure began to mount. Keil was supposed to be thinking state, not struggling. She said she was “terrified” in the days leading up to sectionals after seeing times from around the area and being unsure if she’d find it in herself.

Fortunately, something clicked. Keil won the Highland sectional in 47.24 seconds before cutting off 1.01 seconds to finish third in the regional. Cunningham’s eyeing Begala’s 45.23-second Trojan record she glanced at all winter.

This weekend would be the ideal time to set it.

“She came into the season ready to work,” Cunningham said. “Honestly, her mindset over everything has pretty much brought her to where she is right now where we’re even talking about this.”

Keil’s days leading up to her most important track meet of her prep career were filled with stretching and final tune-ups. She said she feels as ready as she can be to compete against the fastest girls from around the state and that all of the hard work and training is already done.

All that’s left is to race. She’s gotten further than any Highland 300 hurdler in nearly three decades and wants to be looking up at her name on the school’s record board when next year’s basketball practices come around.

“We’ve talked about medaling down there but I know there are a ton of fast girls so it’ll be tough,” Keil said. “It’s extremely competitive but I know if I run a good race I can run faster than I have. It’s all going to come down to the day and having the right mental attitude going in.”

