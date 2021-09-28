After years of trying, Griffleball is a national champion

Wiffle ball is a lot more difficult and takes more skill than most people think, according to Jonkman.

The pitchers stand just 48 feet away from batters, and instead of an umpire, there’s a set strike board behind the batter. Pitches often dip and dart further than normal baseballs while on the way to home plate.

“You’re literally having to look at a space out a foot in front of you to determine if it’s going to be on the board or not and swing knowing that where you’re attacking first isn’t where the ball is gonna end up,” Jonkman said. “It’s very, very hard, and people that do it well are at a premium because there aren’t that many of them.”

As the years went on, Griffleball recruited players from other wiffle ball leagues, adding the likes of Wes Ellis and Brett and Erik Detmar to the all-star team.

Adding those lethal throwing arms helped Griffleball get over the hump at long last, according to manager Tyler Walk.

“They are the best pitchers in the nation,” Walk said. “All they do is throw strikes, and the numbers reflect that what they have done over the last four years. They just don’t give up runs.”