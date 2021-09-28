After years of trying, Griffleball is a national champion

GRIFFITH — Jeremy Ratajczyk and his friends always seemed to have a blast playing wiffle ball.
Whether it was one-on-one duels in the front yard or tightly contested games on the Griffith High School tennis courts, a favorite pastime eventually became a way of life when he launched the Griffleball League in 2010.
As Ratajczyk and his buddies moved through life, starting their careers, getting married and having families, their commitment to the game they all loved was an unwavering constant.
It all came full-circle when Griffleball won the 10th annual National Wiffle League Association championship in Indianapolis on Sept. 21, emerging from an 18-team field that drew teams from around the country.
With Ratajczyk acting as commissioner and as a player, Griffleball competed in the tournament each year, and even had a pair of runner-up finishes along the way. After going 1-1-1 in pool play, Griffleball rattled off win after win to run the table in the knockout bracket, despite being the No. 10 seed.
“I still remember going in 2012 the first year for that tournament and really just getting our butts kicked,” Ratajczyk said.
Griffleball defeated defending champions Home Run League, from Hopkins and Eagan, Minnesota, in the final.
“A lot of people were happy to see us win because we’ve been there for so long, and we kind of reciprocated that feeling,” Ratajczyk said. “You’re there so long, and you’re finally able to break through, it was just awesome.
Caleb Jonkman earned tournament MVP honors for Griffleball after going 3-for-6 with a decisive homer in the championship game. His composed outings at pitcher also helped Griffleball edge Home Run League, the three-time NWLA champion, in a 5-2 thriller in the semifinals that went to extra innings.
Jonkman, along with his brother, Jared, is a longtime member of Griffleball. His love for the game dates back to facing off against Ratajczyk all the time while growing up.
Going to Indianapolis and earning the national title is an achievement he’ll always remember fondly.
“Everybody that’s anybody in wiffle ball plays at this tournament,” Jonkman said.
When you go to it, you’re seeing the best of the best.”
Ryan Galiher, who was on Griffleball’s first NWLA team and rejoined the league after a couple of years off, always thought he and his friends would win the national crown.
“I knew we had the talent to do it,” Galiher said. “Things just had to fall our way, and they finally fell our way. I never had a doubt.”
Wiffle ball is a lot more difficult and takes more skill than most people think, according to Jonkman.
The pitchers stand just 48 feet away from batters, and instead of an umpire, there’s a set strike board behind the batter. Pitches often dip and dart further than normal baseballs while on the way to home plate.
“You’re literally having to look at a space out a foot in front of you to determine if it’s going to be on the board or not and swing knowing that where you’re attacking first isn’t where the ball is gonna end up,” Jonkman said. “It’s very, very hard, and people that do it well are at a premium because there aren’t that many of them.”
As the years went on, Griffleball recruited players from other wiffle ball leagues, adding the likes of Wes Ellis and Brett and Erik Detmar to the all-star team.
Adding those lethal throwing arms helped Griffleball get over the hump at long last, according to manager Tyler Walk.
“They are the best pitchers in the nation,” Walk said. “All they do is throw strikes, and the numbers reflect that what they have done over the last four years. They just don’t give up runs.”
After a couple of strong campaigns that ended in tough tournament losses on the national stage, Walk simply wanted his friends to rekindle the original spirit that brought them together.
“I think we lost that (spirit) the last year or two,” Walk said. “I was just trying to keep them motivated, make sure everyone’s engaged and make sure we’re all rooting each other on. Just making sure that everyone is there for each other, like a family, and that’s what everything culminated in this year.”
Galiher remembers clearly how Ratajczyk worked to get the league off the ground in the early 2010s.
“Honestly, it just means a lot,” Galiher said. “Me and all the guys in the league, we’re kind of older. I’m fortunate enough to be around a bunch of guys that share the same passion as me. To be able to continue to play that game into our 30s is what means the most.”
Galiher and Caleb Jonkman each found growing meaning in Griffleball through the years, sticking with the league and their friend group while moving through life. In the end, the championship
“If you can get a bunch of guys together that really care about something and take it seriously it becomes a lot of fun to play,” Caleb Jonkman said.
