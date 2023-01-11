011123-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports

Wednesday’s Schedule

Boys Basketball

Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Girls Basketball

South Bend Career Academy at Westville, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Highland at Morton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Marist at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, Lowell, Wheeler at Merrillville, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Wheeler at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Lake Central 67, Highland 21

HIGHLAND (7-3-7-4)

Eric Onohan 0, Walter Glover 4, Isaiah Reid 0, Kristijan Zekavica 3, Zander Ison 5, Elijah Blackmon 2, Rico Maldonado 3, Nick Johnsen 2, Kurt Hayes 2. Totals – 9 1-6 21.

LAKE CENTRAL (17-28-14-8)

Myles Yekich 12, Mitch Milausnic 14, Dorien Beatty 2, Cam Thompson 2, Xavier Williams 3, Zach Greene 2, Jake Smith 10, Rhett Pieters 2, Brandon Escobedo 16, Jordan Ireland 1, Evan Geller 3. Totals – 27 5-6 67.

3-point field goals: Highland 2 (Zekavica, Maldonado); Lake Central 8 (Milausnic 4, Yekich 2, Williams, Geller). Team fouls: Highland 8, Lake Central 12. Fouled out: None.

Girls Basketball

Chesterton 63, Hobart 24

CHESTERTON (6-25-16-16) – Kenedi Bradley 16, Cori Schultz 9, Bridget Raffin 9, Ingrid Hurst 9.

HOBART (10-6-4-4)

Records: Chesterton 11-7.

Boys Swimming

Chesterton 106, Lake Central 80

AT CHESTERTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Lake Central (Ford Crackel, Hayden Weber, Griffen Weber, Aleksandar Kostic) 1:40.12. 200 FREE – Aidan Tharp (Ch) 1:45.39. 200 I.M. – G. Weber (LC) 1:59.26. 50 FREE – Scottie Pejic (Ch) 22.22. DIVING – Rylan Higdon (Ch) 185.05. 100 FLY – S. Pejic (Ch) 52.88. 100 FREE – Tharp (Ch) 48.37. 500 FREE – Crackel (LC) 4:57.69. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (S. Pejic, Lukas Royster, Daniel Streeter, Tharp) 1:28.55. 100 BACK – Gavin Nagdeman (Ch) 55.34. 100 BREAST – Colin Kostbade (Ch) 1:04.87. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Streeter, Jonathan Pejic, Nagdeman, Tharp) 3:19.93.

Girls Swimming

Chesterton 119, Lake Central 67

AT CHESTERTON

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Olivia Piunti, Annmarie Easter, Rachel Dildine, Mia Kirkham) 1:54.23. 200 FREE – Tegan Werner (Ch) 2:01.37. 200 I.M. – Dildine (Ch) 2:08.96. 50 FREE – Amana Abdulla (LC) 26.21. DIVING – Shelby Noonan (LC) 207. 100 FLY – Dildine (Ch) 57.57. 100 FREE – Werner (Ch) 55.95. 500 FREE – Kirkham (Ch) 5:18.97. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Lux Mountford, Dildine, Peyton Ostertag, Werner) 1:43.68. 100 BACK – Piunti (Ch) 1:01.82. 100 BREAST – Easter (Ch) 1:11.00. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Kirkham, Piunti, Mountford, Werner) 3:51.72.

Monday’s Late Results

Girls Basketball

Bishop Noll 61, Illiana Christian 26

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (11-5-2-8)

Avery Olthof 4, Anna Bauer 0, Cameron Evers 2, Abby West 2, Kaitlin Dykstra 0, Kelsee Smit 1, Karina Mulder 0, Cheyenne DeJong 7, Lydia Vanderwoude 0, Faith Van Ryn 0, Abbie Ritzema 10. Totals – 11 4-9 26.

BISHOP NOLL (13-27-12-9)

Maddie Downs 6, Mariah Robinson 14, Brianna Gonzalez 6, Icesis Thomas 19, Victoria Velez 0, Kennedy Blakely 10, Jaiden Hall 3, Lauren Drexler 3, Samantha Ortiz 0. Totals – 25 8-15 61.

3-point field goals: Illiana 0; Bishop Noll 3 (Downs 2, Robinson). Rebounds: Bishop Noll 29 (Blakely 13). Assists: Bishop Noll 18 (Blakely 8). Steals: Bishop Noll 16 (Thomas 6). Team fouls: Illiana 14, Bishop Noll 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Bishop Noll 5-11 (3-2 GSSC).

JUNIOR VARSITY – Illiana Christian, 41-9.

Local Bowling

Scores

MEN

Top Games

Jeff Remenius (Stardust II) 300

Phil Schoonover (Plaza) 299

Keith Betts (Plaza) 299

Ed Wleklinski (Plaza) 289

Alex Griggs (Stardust II) 280

Tim Lobodzinski (Plaza) 280

Top Series

Tim Murchek (Stardust II) 804

Kevin McCune (Plaza) 764

Jason Smith (Stardust II) 755

Ed Wleklinski (Plaza) 752

Ken Plebanski (Plaza) 751

WOMEN

Top Games

Danielle Rudnickas (Plaza) 279

Linda Seto (Plaza) 268

Melanie Morales (Plaza) 259

Ashley Rubio (Plaza) 257

Barbara Kleimola (Plaza) 245

Jerrie Yost (Plaza) 245

Top Series

Amanda Komisarcik (Stardust II) 677

Danielle Rudnickas (Plaza) 677

Melanie Morales (Plaza) 673

Llana Motel (Plaza) 666

Danielle Rudnickas (Plaza) 643

Olympia

C.A.I.B. – Michael Mathis 279—709. Previous week: Sonny Santana 277—719, Antonio Salas 702.

WEDNESDAY SENIORS – Pete Sikorski 700.

Plaza

MONDAY HDCP. – Kevin McCune 764, Ken Plebanski 279—751, Richard Bucholz 279—738, Edward Perry 279—737, Ryan Garvey 279—736, Milton Wilson 728, Maximino Carrasquillo 712, Steve Hoshaw II 706, Joseph Bowers 702, Danielle Rudnickas 279—677, Melanie Morales 259—673, Llana Motel 234—666, Monica Llanes 227—630, Ashley Rubio 257—628, Tiffany Matuszczak 232, Carrie Langel 225.

CONTINENTAL – Ed Wleklinski 289—752, Phil Schoonover 299—746, Keith Betts 299—738, Wayne Lockery 732, Andrew Mielcarek 728, Gary Wilson 726, Eric Munsie 723, Bryan Miloshoff 723, Larry Matovina 716, Mickey Kirk 279—710.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON LADIES – Barbara Kleimola 245—620, Judy Flores 232, Bobbi Green 233.

FRIDAY SENIOR MIXED – Timothy Vlcek 279—716, Edgar McHaskell 710, Linda Seto 268—603, Lorre Joiner 233—601. Dec. 30: Timothy Vlcek 700.

FRIDAY LADIES NITE OUT – Danielle Rudnickas 235-233—643, Miranda Komyatte 237—616, Giesel Smith 606.

FRIDAY NITE MEN’S HDCP. – John Verbich III 745, Rob Schumacher 726, Andrew Mielcarek 723, Bryan Milshoff 718, Joseph Nemcek 708, Eric Munsie 705, Paul Burlingame 703, Billy Cochran II 700, Tim Lobodzinski 280.

GOODTIMERS – Jim Kroush 713, Jerrie Yost 245—625, Sarah Geise 236.

Stardust II

GARY SCHOOL EMPLOYEES – Tonda Hill 638, Henrietta Johnson 233, Sharon Blackmon 225.

DENNY PHILLIPS MEMORIAL – Jason Smith 279—755, JEFF REMENIUS 300—743, Alex Griggs 280—737, Ron Cimoch III 725, Armon Peloza 723, Ben De St. Jean 723, Justin Hauser 703, Matt Ruehl 279, Ryan Alberson 279, Danny Komisarcik Jr. 279.

THURSDAY NIGHT INVITATIONAL – Mark Jurek 277—704.

TUESDAY SENIORS – Dexter Harrod 711.

FRIDAY NIGHT OPEN – Jennifer Remenius 239, Julie Toomey 231.

SHOREWOOD ONCE A MONTH – Mark Jurek 276—707.

BABE’S SATURDAY NIGHT MEMORIAL – Marc Maple 733, Nick Coppinger 710, Amanda Komisarcik 243—677, Sherry Loving 225.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE – Tim Murchek 279—804, Jada Mocaby-Ankarlo 226.

STARDUST BANTAMS – James Komisarcik 160—450, Parker Cunningham 141—389, Mason Hass 139—389, Ryan Kammer 164—385, Connor Krause 98—260, Emily Workman 111—310, Zoey Lewis 96—243, Isabelle Bower 228, Ayumi Artis 217.

SATURDAY PREPS – Tyler Hasley 145—354, Tatum Olson 108—305, Jacob Conway 102—302, Owen Kozik 269, Benjamin Reardon 113, Peyton Remenius 128—368, Brooklyn Adams 83—204.

SATURDAY MAJORS – Aidan Mason 212—609, NATHAN MINARD 300—602, Tyler Adams 203—598, Parker Monix 202—549, Wyatt McCarty 202, Brandon Bower 202, Brooklyn Larson 205—572, Loren Ripa 541, Shaunny Ballard 165—454, Marley Anderson 416, Hope Garrett 173.

Local college

Schedule

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Men’s Basketball

Calumet at Cardinal Stritch, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at IU Northwest, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Calumet at Cardinal Stritch, 5 p.m.

Roosevelt at IU Northwest, 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Results

Men’s Basketball

Belmont 74, Valparaiso 59

BELMONT (38-36)

Totals – 30-57 7-9 74.

VALPARAISO (30-29)

Edwards 8, Nelson 6, Green 5, Krikke 15, King 17, Barrett 2, Deaveiro 0, Bayu 6, Hedstrom 0. Totals – 22-52 11-18 59.

3-point field goals: Belmont 7; Valpo 4 (Nelson 2, Green, King). Rebounds: Belmont 29; Valpo 31 (Krikke 8). Assists: Belmont 17; Valpo 14 (Krikke 4). Steals: Belmont 7; Valpo 8 (Green 4). Team fouls: Belmont 14, Valpo 10. Fouled out: None.

Basketball

College men

how the AP Top 25 fared

Tuesday

No. 1 Houston (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Wednesday.

No. 2 Kansas (14-1) vs. Oklahoma. Next: vs. No, 14 Iowa St. Saturday.

No. 3 Purdue (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska , Friday.

No. 4 Alabama (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Arkansas, Wednesday.

No. 5 Tennessee (13-2) vs. Vanderbilt. Next: vs. Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 6 UConn (15-2) did not play. Next: at No. 25 Marquette, Wednesday.

No. 7 UCLA (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

No. 8 Gonzaga (14-3) did not play. Next: at BYU, Thursday.

No. 9 Arizona (14-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon St., Thursday.

No. 10 Texas (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 17 TCU, Wednesday.

No. 11 Kansas St. (15-1) beat Oklahoma St. 65-57, Next: at. No. 17 TCU, Saturday.

No. 12 Xavier (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Wednesday.

No. 13 Virginia (11-3) vs. North Carolina. Next: at Florida St., Saturday.

No. 14 Iowa St. (12-2) vs. Texas Tech. Next: at. No. 2 Kansas, Saturday.

No. 15 Arkansas (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Alabama, Wednesday.

No. 16 Miami (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Wednesday.

No. 17 TCU (13-2) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Texas, Wednesday.

No. 18 Wisconsin (11-4) lost to Michigan St.69-65. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

No. 19 Providence (14-3) did not play. Next: at Creighton, Saturday.

No. 20 Missouri (13-2) did not play. Next: at Texas A&M, Wednesday.

No. 21 Auburn (12-3) at Mississipi. Next: vs. Mississippi St., Saturday.

No. 22 Charleston (16-1) did not play. Next: at UNC-Willmington, Wednesday.

No. 23 San Diego St. (12-3) vs. Nevada. Next: vs. New Mexico, Saturday.

No. 24 Duke (12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Wednesday.

No. 25 Marquette (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 UConn, Wednesday.

tuesday’s BOX SCORE

Notre Dame 73, Georgia Tech 72, OT

GEORGIA TECH (8-8)

Franklin 5-7 2-4 12, Howard 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman 2-8 2-2 6, Kelly 3-10 2-2 11, Terry 1-9 2-2 4, Smith 7-12 0-0 16, Sturdivant 7-12 2-2 18, Maxwell 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 27-66 10-12 72.

NOTRE DAME (9-8)

Laszewski 4-8 5-6 14, Goodwin 6-11 6-7 19, Hammond 2-6 1-1 7, Ryan 5-12 0-0 11, Wertz 2-7 0-2 6, Starling 6-12 2-3 16, Campbell 0-3 0-0 0, Zona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 14-19 73.

Halftime—Notre Dame 30-29. 3-Point Goals—Georgia Tech 8-27 (Kelly 3-7, Sturdivant 2-3, Smith 2-4, Maxwell 1-3, Terry 0-4, Coleman 0-6), Notre Dame 9-24 (Starling 2-4, Wertz 2-4, Hammond 2-5, Goodwin 1-3, Laszewski 1-4, Ryan 1-4). Rebounds—Georgia Tech 38 (Franklin 12), Notre Dame 31 (Goodwin 12). Assists—Georgia Tech 14 (Smith 7), Notre Dame 12 (Ryan, Wertz, Starling 3). Total Fouls—Georgia Tech 18, Notre Dame 15.

College women

how the AP Top 25 fared

Tuesday

No. 1 South Carolina(16-0) did not play. Next: at Kentucky, Thursday.

No. 2 Stanford(16-1) did not play. Next: at No. 8 UCLA, Friday.

No. 3 Ohio St.(17-0) did not play. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.

No. 4 UConn(13-2) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Wednesday.

No. 5 LSU(16-0) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Thursday.

No. 6 Indiana(14-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 9 Maryland, Thursday.

No. 7 Notre Dame(12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Thursday.

No. 8 UCLA(14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 2 Stanford, Friday.

No. 9 Maryland(13-3) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Indiana, Thursday.

No. 10 Utah(14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Friday.

No. 11 NC State(13-3) did not play. Next: at Florida St., Thursday.

No. 12 Iowa(12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

No. 13 Virginia Tech(13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Thursday.

No. 14 Arizona(14-2) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Friday.

No. 15 Iowa St.(10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St., Wednesday.

No. 16 Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Thursday.

No. 17 Michigan(14-3) beat Purdue 80-59. Next: vs. Michigan St. Saturday.

No. 18 Baylor(12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma St., Wednesday.

No. 19 Oklahoma (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. at Texas Tech, Wednesday.

No. 20 Gonzaga(16-2) did not play. Next: at Portland, Saturday.

No. 21 Oregon(12-4) did not play. Next: vs. Washington, Friday.

No. 22 North Carolina(10-5) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Thursday.

No. 23 Kansas (12-2) at Texas. Next: No. 19 Oklahoma, Saturday.

No. 24 Illinois (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Principia, Thursday.

No. 25 Villanova (14-3) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 29 12 .707 —

Brooklyn 27 13 .675 1½

Philadelphia 25 15 .625 3½

New York 22 19 .537 7

Toronto 17 23 .425 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 21 20 .512 —

Atlanta 19 21 .475 1½

Washington 17 24 .415 4

Orlando 15 26 .366 6

Charlotte 11 30 .268 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 26 14 .650 —

Cleveland 26 15 .634 ½

Indiana 23 18 .561 3½

Chicago 19 22 .463 7½

Detroit 11 33 .250 17

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 27 13 .675 —

New Orleans 25 16 .610 2½

Dallas 23 18 .561 4½

San Antonio 13 28 .317 14½

Houston 10 30 .250 17

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 27 13 .675 —

Minnesota 20 21 .488 7½

Portland 19 20 .487 7½

Utah 20 23 .465 8½

Oklahoma City 18 22 .450 9

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 21 18 .538 —

Golden State 20 20 .500 1½

L.A. Clippers 21 21 .500 1½

Phoenix 20 21 .488 2

L.A. Lakers 19 22 .463 3

Monday’s results

New Orleans 132, Washington 112

Boston 107, Chicago 99

Milwaukee 111, New York 107

Memphis 121, San Antonio 113

Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 109

Sacramento 136, Orlando 111

Tuesday’s results

Philadelphia 147, Detroit 116

Charlotte at Toronto, (n)

Oklahoma City at Miami, (n)

Cleveland at Utah, (n)

Orlando at Portland, (n)

Phoenix at Golden State, (n)

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

MONDAY’S box score

Celtics 107, Bulls 99

CHICAGO (99)

DeRozan 6-9 1-1 13, P.Williams 3-8 1-2 10, Vucevic 9-15 0-2 21, Dosunmu 3-6 0-0 6, LaVine 10-24 3-3 27, Jones Jr. 2-4 0-0 4, Drummond 2-4 2-4 6, C.White 1-7 2-2 4, Caruso 2-5 0-0 6, Dragic 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 39-86 9-14 99.

BOSTON (107)

Horford 3-6 0-0 8, Tatum 10-21 8-8 32, Williams III 3-4 0-0 6, Brown 7-21 5-5 19, D.White 3-9 2-2 8, G.Williams 8-15 1-2 20, Hauser 1-2 0-0 3, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 3-9 4-4 11, Pritchard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 20-21 107.

Chicago 25 25 23 26 — 99

Boston 28 31 25 23 — 107

3-Point Goals—Chicago 12-35 (LaVine 4-13, P.Williams 3-5, Vucevic 3-6, Caruso 2-3, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dragic 0-2, C.White 0-5), Boston 11-41 (Tatum 4-11, G.Williams 3-9, Horford 2-5, Hauser 1-1, Brogdon 1-4, D.White 0-3, Brown 0-8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 42 (Vucevic 13), Boston 50 (G.Williams, Tatum 8). Assists—Chicago 19 (LaVine 6), Boston 25 (Tatum 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 18, Boston 12. A—19,156 (18,624)

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Boston 40 32 4 4 68 156 88

Toronto 41 25 9 7 57 141 108

Tampa Bay 39 25 13 1 51 139 115

Buffalo 39 20 17 2 42 152 135

Detroit 39 17 15 7 41 121 134

Florida 41 18 19 4 40 133 141

Ottawa 40 18 19 3 39 120 127

Montreal 41 16 22 3 35 109 156

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Carolina 41 25 9 7 57 130 113

New Jersey 41 26 12 3 55 141 109

Washington 43 23 14 6 52 140 118

N.Y. Rangers 41 22 12 7 51 134 113

Pittsburgh 40 21 13 6 48 133 121

N.Y. Islanders 41 22 17 2 46 129 114

Philadelphia 41 16 18 7 39 114 133

Columbus 40 12 26 2 26 103 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Dallas 41 24 11 6 54 144 110

Winnipeg 41 26 14 1 53 138 110

Minnesota 39 22 14 3 47 126 112

Nashville 39 19 14 6 44 111 115

Colorado 38 20 15 3 43 112 110

St. Louis 41 20 18 3 43 132 148

Arizona 39 13 21 5 31 108 145

Chicago 39 10 25 4 24 86 144

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120

Los Angeles 44 24 14 6 54 148 149

Seattle 40 24 12 4 52 147 125

Calgary 41 19 14 8 46 129 124

Edmonton 42 21 18 3 45 147 144

Vancouver 40 17 20 3 37 139 161

San Jose 41 12 21 8 32 126 155

Anaheim 41 12 25 4 28 96 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s results

Philadelphia 4, Buffalo 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 0

Nashville 3, Ottawa 0

Los Angeles 6, Edmonton 3

Tuesday’s results

Tampa Bay 6, Columbus 3

Pittsburgh 5, Vancouver 4

New Jersey 5, Carolina 3

Detroit 7, Winnipeg 5

Seattle 4, Buffalo 3

Minnesota at N.Y. Rangers, (n)

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, (n)

Calgary at St. Louis, (n)

San Jose at Arizona, (n)

Florida at Colorado, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE Open Now O/U UNDERDOG

SAN FRANCISCO 10 9½ (42½) Seattle

LA Chargers 1½ 1½ (47½) JACKSONVILLE

Sunday

BUFFALO 10½ 9 (45½) Miami

MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants

CINCINNATI 6½ 7 (42½) Baltimore

Monday

Dallas 3 2½ (45½) TAMPA BAY

NBA

WEDNESDAY

FAV. LINE O/U U-DOG

WASHINGTON 1 (OFF) Chicago

DETROIT OFF (OFF) Minnesota

NEW YORK 5 (OFF) Indiana

BOSTON 8½ (230) New Orleans

Milwaukee 1 (232) ATLANTA

MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) San Antonio

DENVER OFF (OFF) Phoenix

SACRAMENTO 9½ (238) Houston

NHL

WEDNESDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG Line

Washington -184 PHILADELPHIA +152

TORONTO -196 Nashville +162

Edmonton -225 ANAHEIM +184

LOS ANGELES -215 San Jose +176

College Basketball

WEDNESDAY

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

UMASS-LOWELL 1½ Vermont

Mississippi State 2½ GEORGIA

HOFSTRA 20½ Monmouth

UMASS 8½ La Salle

DUKE 8½ Pittsburgh

MIAMI 11½ Boston College

Furman 5½ MERCER

Towson 3 DELAWARE

WILLIAM & MARY 6½ Hampton

UNC Greensboro 9½ VMI

UCF 1½ Memphis

Duquesne 2½ SAINT JOSEPH’S (PA)

Charleston (SC) 1½ UNC WILMINGTON

INDIANA STATE 4½ Southern Illinois

N.C. A&T 2½ ELON

DAVIDSON 1½ Richmond

East Tennessee State 1½ CITADEL

CHATTANOOGA 9½ Western Carolina

UConn 2½ MARQUETTE

ARKANSAS ½ Alabama

RHODE ISLAND 1½ Saint Bonaventure

XAVIER 3½ Creighton

WEST VIRGINIA 1½ Baylor

Virginia Tech 1½ SYRACUSE

PENN STATE 1½ Indiana

Abilene Christian 5½ UT RIO GR. VALLEY

Florida Atlantic 10½ FLORIDA INT’L

SAINT LOUIS 6½ George Mason

HOUSTON 23½ South Florida

Tulane 4½ SMU

BRADLEY 20½ Evansville

Missouri State 2½ ILLINOIS STATE

NORTH TEXAS 9½ Louisiana Tech

RICE 1½ Middle Tennessee

SAMFORD 3½ Wofford

TARLETON STATE 9½ Chicago State

TEXAS A&M 3½ Missouri

CLEMSON 16½ Louisville

Rutgers 1½ NORTHWESTERN

WAKE FOREST 8½ Florida State

UTEP 11½ UTSA

CINCINNATI 9½ East Carolina

UAB 12½ Western Kentucky

TEXAS 6½ TCU

Utah Valley 1 CAL BAPTIST

UC Riverside 3½ UCSD

UC Davis 6 CSU NORTHRIDGE

UC IRVINE 9 CSU Fullerton

UCSB 8 CSU BAKERSFIELD

UNLV 1½ Boise State

WASHINGTON STATE 11½ Cal

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Chris Vallimont outright to Norfolk (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP A.J. Alexy from Washington in exchange for minor league RHP Cristian Jimenez. Designate RHP Oliver Ortega for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Trent Black major league coach/director of pitching strategy and Stephen Vogt bullpen and quality control coach.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated RHP Junior Fernandez for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Brandon Belt on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Julian Merryweather for assignment.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Promoted Sue Lucchi to senior vice president/stadium operations.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded RHP Zach Thompson to Toronto in exchange for OF Chavez Young.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Andres Machado for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with LB Roquan Smith on a five-year contract extension. Signed TE Nick Boyle to the practice squad. Released DT Christian Ringo from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Herb Mille to a reserve/futures contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed WR Daurice Fountain and DL Donovan Jeter to reserve/futures contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TEs Austin Allen and Nick Guggemo, WR Jeff Cotton, OT Jean Delance, QB Danny Etting, DBs Tyrell Ford and Benjie Franklin, RB Tyler Goodson, LB La’Darius Hamilton and DT Chris Slayton, CB Kiondre Thomas, K Parker White and S James Wiggins to reserve/futures contracts.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WRs Alex Bachman, Johnny Johnson III and Drew Estrada, RB Gerrid Doaks, DE Adedayo Odeleye, DB D’Angelo Ross and TE Mason Schreck to reserve/futures contracts.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed C Dakoda Shepley off waivers from Dallas.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Designated LT Rashawn Slater to return from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LBs Terez Hall and Calvin Munson, DBs Brad Hawkins and Quandre Mosely, OL Hayden Howerton, WR Tre Nison, DLs Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and LaBryan Ray, TEs Matt Sokol and Scotty Washington and RB J.J. Taylor to reserve/futures contracts.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed DT Vernon Butler to the practice squad. Released DT Jack Heflin from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley and Cody White, DBs Duke Dawson and Scott Nelson, G William Dunkle, LB Emeke Egbule, RBs Jason Huntley and Master Teague, C Ryan McCollum and TE Rodney Williams to reserve/futures contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Chris Garrett to the practice squad. Designated WR D’Wayne Eskridge to return to practice from injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed CB Anthony Chesley on injured reserve. Promoted ILB Ulysees Gilbert to the active roster. Signed CB Duron Lowe to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Curtis Brooks, CB Shyheim Carter, OL Zack Johnson, WRs Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson, OLB Zach McCloud, TE Thomas Odukoya, DL Jayden Peevy, T Andrew Rupcich and K Caleb Shudak to reserve/futures contracts. Released QB Kevin Hogan, DB Kyron Brown and G Danny Isadora from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed FB Alex Armah to a reserve/futures contract. Announced the firing offensive coach Scott Turner.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Placed D Casey Fitzgerald on waivers. Reinstated D Henri Jokiharju to the active roster from injured reserve.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Assigned F Blake Murray to Norfolk (ECHL) from Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL) Reinstated G Pavel Francouz to the active roster from injured reserve.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti to Bakersfield (AHL) from Fort Wayne (ECHL). Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Bakersfield (AHL) loan.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (ECHL) from Iowa (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams to Worcester (ECHL) from Bridgeport (AHL). Reinstated RW Simon Holmstrom to the active roster from injured reserve.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled D Dmitrii Samorukov from Springfield (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Keith Petruzzelli to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL). Recalled LW Bobby McMann from Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Placed C Jake Leschyshyn on waivers with the purpose of sending him to Henderson (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Amet Korca from Croatian first-division side HNK Gorica to a one-year contract with club options for 2024 and 2025. Announced a mutually agreed termination of the contract for F Franco Jara.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired $500,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Austin FC in a trade for D Adam Lundkvist.

LAFC — Announced the signing of John Thorrington (president/general manager) and Larry Freedman (co-president/CBO) to multi-year contract extensions.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed F Wesley Leggett.

NASHVILLE SC — Announced mutual agreement with M Handwalla Bwana to part ways.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTTION — Signed M Jack Panayotou to a homegrown player contract through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027.

NYFC — Claimed F Gabriel Segal off waivers through the 2023 season.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired a 2023 international roster spot from Portland Timbers FC in exchange for $200,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM).

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired F Carlos Andres Gomez via permanent transfer from Columbian power Millonarios FC on a five-year contract with options for the 2028 season, pending receipt of an international transfer certificate (ITC) and a P-1 Visa.

COLLEGE

KENTUCKY — Named Liam Coen football offensive coordinator.

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 11

1970 — The AFL wins its second straight Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 behind Len Dawson’s superb quarterbacking and Jan Stenerud’s three field goals.

1992 — Kristi Yamaguchi, runner-up the previous three years, wins her first title in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Christopher Bowman, the 1989 U.S. champion, wins the men’s title.

2009 — Philadelphia, led by Donovan McNabb, eliminates the New York Giants 23-11 to reach the NFC title game for the fifth time in eight seasons. This is the first game in NFL history to finish 23-11.

2011 — Toronto beats San Jose 4-2 to give Maple Leafs’ coach Ron Wilson his 600th career win. Wilson becomes the seventh coach to reach the 600-win milestone.

2014 — Gracie Gold wins her first U.S. figure skating title and 15-year-old Polina Edmunds finishes second. Charlie White and Meryl Davis win a record sixth straight U.S. ice dance title — one more than American ice dance pioneers Tanith Belbin and Ben Agosto.

2015 — Roger Federer beats the up-and-coming Milos Raonic 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4 to register his 1,000th career match and win the Brisbane International. Federer is the third player to win 1,000 times on the men’s professional tour’ joining Jimmy Connors (1,253) and Ivan Lendl (1,071).

2016 — No. 2 Alabama wins its fourth national title in the last seven seasons, outlasting the dynamic play of Deshaun Watson and No. 1 Clemson in a 45-40 victory in the College Football Playoff championship game.

2021 — College Football, National Championship, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida: #1 Alabama beats #3 Ohio State, 52-24