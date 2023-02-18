Girls Basketball
Class 2A Logansport Semistate
Lapel 44, Andrean 32
ANDREAN (2-11-7-12)
Lindsay Arcella 7, Alivia Delevic 5, Lauren Colon 12, Madison Walton 2, Tori Allen 6, Emily Ziegelhofer 0, Cristina Martinez 0. Totals – 14 1-4 32.
LAPEL (5-16-8-15)
Renihan 12, Hasema 1, Wills 24, Hubble 6, Poynter 1, Likens 0, Stow 0. Totals – 12 15-21 44
3-point field goals: Andrean 3 (Arcella, Delevic, Allen); Lapel 3 (Hubble 2, Renihan). Total fouls: Andrean 15, Lapel 6. Fouled out: Delevic (A). Records: Andrean 25-4, Lapel 21-7.
Boys Swimming
Munster Sectional
Team scores: 1. Lake Central 546, 2. Munster 399, 3. Crown Point 316, 4. Lowell 263, 5. Highland 217, 6. Rensselaer 152, 7. North Newton 89, 8. Morton 73, 9. Bishop Noll 62, 10. Griffith 46, 11. EC Central 38, 12. South Newton 33, 13. Hammond Central 26, 14. West Side 20.
200 medley relay – 1. Lake Central (Aleksandar Kostic, Hayden Weber, Griffen Weber, Cal Bowman) 1:36.53, 2. Munster 1:37.87, 3. Crown Point 1:42.01, 4. Highland 1:49.06; 200 free – 1. Wilford Crackel (LC) 1:44.93, 2. Nolan Myers (LC) 1:45.69, 3. Paul Buck (Munster) 1:51.11, 4. Colin Gallagher (LC) 1:51.82; 200 IM – 1. G. Weber (LC) 1:57.66, 2. Andy Dyba (CP) 2:00.12, 3. Benjamin Torres (Munster) 2:02.57, 4. H. Weber (LC) 2:02.77; 50 free – 1. Isaac Martin (Munster) 21.00, 2. Bowman (LC) 21.67, 3. Walter Kotlin (Lowell) 21.81, 4. Kostic (LC) 22.34; Diving – 1. Declan Taylor (Munster) 407.35, 2. Alexander Wroblewski (LC) 329.45, 3. Anthony Tortoriello (LC) 310.15, 4. Landon Wroblewski (LC) 301.55; 100 butterfly – 1. Martin (Munster) 48.37, 2. G. Weber (LC) 52.19, 3. Torres (Munster) 53.39, 4. Matthew Miles (LC) 56.00; 100 free – 1. Bowman (LC) 48.61, 2. Benjamin Casillas (LC) 50.09, 3. Thomas Tinsley (LC) 50.28, 4. Charles Olmstead (Munster) 50.39; 500 free – 1. Crackel (LC) 4:41.54, 2. Meyers (LC) 4:48.97, 3. Buck (Munster) 5:02.99, 4. Gallagher (LC) 5:07.90; 200 free relay – 1. Lake Central (Bowman, Kostic, G. Weber, Crackel) 1:27.26, 2. Lowell 1:31.10, 3. Munster 1:32.58, 4. Highland 1:36.52; 100 backstroke – 1. Kostic (LC) 53.07, 2. Dyba (CP) 53.51, 3. Casillas (LC) 55.84, 4. Peter Kotlin (Lowell) 56.22; 100 breaststroke – 1. Daniel Munoz-Nieto (CP) 1:01.74, 2. Will Tarin (CP) 1:01.93, 3. Aidan Ace (LC) 1:02.58, 4. Walter Kotlin (Lowell) 1:03.33; 400 free relay – 1. Munster (Tristin Evans, Torres, Cedar Lazzara, Martin) 3:15.21, 2. Lake Central 3:17.26, 3. Lowell 3:26.47, 4. Crown Point 3:27.27.
Valparaiso Sectional
Team scores: 1. Chesterton 542, 2. Valparaiso 381, 3. LaPorte 299, 4. Wheeler 213, 5. Portage 188, 6. Michigan City 159, 7. Hobart 151, 8. Kankakee Valley 144, 9. Merrillville 59, 10. Knox 46, 11. North Judson 33, 12. Calumet 22, 13. Kouts 1.
200 medley relay – 1. Chesterton (Gavin Nagdeman, Colin Kostbade, Scottie Pejic, Lukas Royster) 1:35.43, 2. LaPorte 1:39.67, 3. Valparaiso 1:41.86, 4. Michigan City 1:46.23; 200 free – 1. George Patterson (Valpo) 1:42.32, 2. Aidan Tharp (Chesterton) 1:43.29, 3. Daniel Streeter (Chesterton) 1:45.33, 4. Luke Wheele (Chesterton) 1:45.48; 200 IM – 1. Jonah Lee (Valpo) 1:55.90, 2. Cayden DeSmet (Valpo) 1:58.45, 3. Abbas Hakim (LaPorte) 1:58.85, 4. Amadeo Kincaid (Chesterton) 1:59.51; 50 free – Nagdeman (Chesterton) 22.01, 2. Tyler Schmidt (Wheeler) 22.07, 3. Royster (Chesterton) 22.08, 4. Calan Berrier (Chesterton) 22.51; Diving – 1. Lucas Lauzon (Chesterton) 427.65, 2. Tyson Borgelt (Valpo) 391.95, 3. Eian Ferba (Hobart) 354.75, 4. Rylan Higdon (Chesterton) 326.40; 100 butterfly – 1. S. Pejic (Chesterton) 50.39, 2. Daniel Streeter (Chesterton) 52.37, 3. Jonathan Pejic (Chesterton) 52.70, 4. Lawson Wildhart (LaPorte) 54.05; 100 free – 1. Tharp (Chesterton) 47.13, 2. Wheele (Chesterton) 48.34, 3. Schmidt (Wheeler) 48.66, 4. Royster (Chesterton) 48.84; 500 free – 1. Patterson (Valpo) 4:43.06, 2. Kincaid (Chesterton) 4:49.75, 3. Kelan Kennedy (Chesterton) 4:54.52, 4. Chaise Adrian (LaPorte) 4:55.36; 200 free relay – 1. Chesterton (S. Pejic, Royster, Streeter, Tharp) 1:26.32, 2. Valparaiso 1:28.50, 3. Wheeler 1:29.39, 4. LaPorte 1:33.87; 100 backstroke – 1. Nagdeman (Chesterton) 52.89, 2. Heshan Karunaratne (Valpo) 53.91, 3. Alexander Smith (Chesterton) 55.61, 4. Berrier (Chesterton) 56.83; 100 breaststroke – 1. Lee (Valpo) 56.83, 2. Abbas (LaPorte) 57.92, 3. DeSmet (Valpo) 1:00.37, 4. Kostbade (Chesterton) 1:00.69; 400 free relay – 1. Chesterton (S. Pejic, Streeter, Nagdeman, Tharp) 3:09.72, 2. Valparaiso 3:15.58, 3. Wheeler 3:21.46, 4. LaPorte 3:22.54.
Friday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
North Newton 43, Griffith 35
GRIFFITH (9-3-12-11)
Cam Chandler 9, Dickenson 3, Colton Strezo 3, Savon Miles 7, AJ Ladendorf 6, Abuzir 3.
NORTH NEWTON (14-9-9-13)
Evan Gagnon 32.