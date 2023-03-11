Prep

Saturday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional

Northwood 72, Lake Station 35

NORTHWOOD (17-14-19-22)

Ethan Wolfe 4, Ian Raasch 15, Cade Brenner 31, Tyler Raasch 10, Brock Bontrager 7, Jeremy Payne 3, Keegin Stats 0, Seth Russell 2. Totals — 28 12-17 72.

LAKE STATION (5-6-10-14)

Willie Miller 5, Travis Randolph 7, Adam Eastland 9, Armoni Gonzalez 13, Maurion Turks 1, Vince Yzaguirre 0, Darryl Mosley 0, D’Marco Terry 0, Kaleb Young 0, Davon Jones 0 Totals — 11 11-17 35.

3-point field goals: Northwood 4, (Brenner 4), Lake Station 2 (Randolph 1, Eastland 1). Team fouls: Northwood 19, Lake Station 17. Fouled out: T. Raasch, Payne (NW), Randolph (LS). Records: Northwood 25-2, Lake Station 22-4.

Class 1A Triton Regional

Marquette 60, Tri-County 48

MARQUETTE (18-17-12-13)

Lukas Balling 16, Jason Kobe 15, Adam Tarnow 10, Connor Bakota 7, Gary Lewis 7.

TRI-COUNTY (11-10-12-15)

Records: Marquette 20-7, Tri-County 12-13.

Gymnastics

IHSAA State Finals

At Worthen Arena, Ball State University

Team scores – 1. Valparaiso 112.35, 2. Homestead 111.625, 3. Crown Point 109.50, 4. Columbus North 106.85, 5. Lake Central 106.325, 6. Fort Wayne Dwenger 106.150, 7. Bloomington North 104.225, 8. Carroll 102.70, 9. New Palestine 100.60.

ALL AROUND – 1. Gabi Grisafi (V) 38.025, 2. Gianna Zirille (H) 37.80, 3. Jillian Creager (H) 37.775, 4. Resse Euler (CN) 37.50, 5. Elly Kiran (CP) 37.45, 6. Molly Dreher (V) 37.10.

VAULT – 1. Creager (H) 9.725, 2. (tie) Grisafi (V), Kiran (CP) 9.625, 4. Ella Dollahan (Knox) 9.55, 5. Euler (CN) 9.5, 6. (tie) Ione Skafish (V), Peyton Peele (Portage) 9.45.

BARS – 1. Zirille (H) 9.7, 2. Euler (CN) 9.475, 3. Grisafi (V) 9.45, 4. (tie) Kiran (CP), Ceager (H) 9.375, 6. Dreher (V) 9.2.

BEAM – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.625, 2. Zirille (H) 9.555, 3. Dreher (V) 9.475, 4. Euler (CN) 9.45, 5. Mia Curran (V) 9.3, 6. Creager (H) 9.225.

FLOOR – 1. Zirille (H) 9.55, 2. Sydney Black (LC) 9.5, 3. Kiran (CP) 9.475, 4. Creager (H) 9.45, 5. Hayleigh Delgado (LC) 9.4, 6. (tie) Austin Dykes (Franklin Central), Dreher (V) 9.325.

Pairings

Boys Basketball

Regional finals

Saturday, March 11

Class 4A

AT MICHIGAN CITY

Regional 1: Penn 73, Chesterton 60

Regional 2: Hammond Central 59, Mishawaka 46

Class 3A

AT SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON

Regional 9: NorthWood 72, Lake Station 35

Regional 10: John Glenn 58, South Bend Washington 54

Class 2A

AT NORTH JUDSON

Regional 17: Lewis Cass 62, North Judson 51

Regional 18: 21st Century 67, Westview 58

Class A

AT TRITON

Regional 25: Marquette 60, Tri-County 48

Regional 26: Kouts 44, Bethany Christian 40

Local college

Saturday’s Schedule

Baseball

Florida Spring Games (Purdue Northwest vs. Ave Maria, noon, DH)

Valparaiso at Southern Miss, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

MVC Tournament, Moline, Ill., championship, TBA

Men’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Lindenwood Spring Invitational at Missouri Bluffs, St. Charles, MO, TBA

Softball

Valparaiso at Eastern Kentucky, noon

Spring Games at Leesburg, FL (Purdue Northwest vs. New Haven, 1 p.m.)

Saturday’s Results

Baseball

Siena Heights 20, Calumet College 3

Siena 01(11) 400 4 — 20 21 1

Calumet 011 100 0 — 3 13 2

2B — Smith (SH). HR — Love, Layman, Bakoway (SH). Pitching summary: CALUMET — Cody Wilkins (2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Jacob Pevion (0.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB), Gerardo Hernandez (0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB), Anthony Rivera (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO), Ian Clark (1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 SO), Nolan Rickmon (1 IP, 1 H, 1 SO). WP — Molnar. LP — Wilkins. Leading hitters: CALUMET — Nicholas Anderson (3-4, RBI), Gabriel Quinones (2-4). Records: Siena Heights 2-9, Calumet College 8-12.

Southern Miss 8, Valparaiso 3

Valpo 201 000 000 — 3 7 1

So. Miss 003 000 14X — 8 10 1

2B — Kyle Schmack (V); Dickerson, Ewing (SM). 3B — Etzel, Wilks (SM). HR — Dickerson, Lynch (SM). Pitching summary: VALPO — Connor Lockwood (5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO), Grant Jablonski (2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 BB). WP — Adams (2-0). LP — Jablonski (0-2). S — Sivley (1). Leading hitters: VALPO — Schmack (2-4, R, RBI), Brady Renfro (2-4, RBI).

Softball

Dordt (Iowa) 11-3, Calumet College 2-2

Dordt 152 21 — 11 8 1

Calumet 020 00 — 2 5 1

2B — Olsen (D); Adelina Staden, Alex Navarro (CC). 3B — Olsen (D). Pitching summary: CALUMET — Kylee Bunnell (3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Roxanne Ines (2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP — Kraemer. LP — Bunnell. Leading hitters: CALUMET — Staden (2-2, R), Navarro (1-2, R, RBI).

Calumet 000 20 — 2 7 0

Dordt 000 3X — 3 9 1

2B — Olsen, Knaack (D). 3B — Groen (D). HR — Tiffanie Brieno (CC); Terpstra (D). Pitching summary: CALUMET — Kenzie Lanman (3 IP, 8 H, 3 ER), Kylee Slack (1 IP, 1 H, O ER 1 SO). WP — Faber. LP — Lanman. Leading hitters: CALUMET — Roxanne Ines (3-3), Brieno (1-2, R, 2 RBI).

Eastern Kentucky 4-15, Valparaiso 3-2

Valpo 000 030 0 — 3 6 1

Eastern 001 201 X — 4 6 1

2B — Lauren Kehlenbrink (V); Barron, Pertee, Riley (EK). HR — Barron, Bowers (EK). Pitching summary: VALPO — Caitlyn Kowalski (4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO), Easton Seib (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Narvaez (7-4). LP — Seib (2-6). Leading hitters: VALPO — Kehlenbrink (2-4, R, RBI), Alexis Johnson (2-2, BB).

Valpo 020 00 — 2 5 0

Eastern 546 0X — 15 18 1

2B — Lauren Kehlenbrink (V); Haynes, Riley, Miller, Davis (EK). 3B — Grantz (EK). HR — Bowers, Pertee, Miller (EK). Pitching summary: VALPO — Easton Seib (0.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 1 BB), Lexi Szostek (1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB), Cadence Augustine (1.1 IP, 10 H, 7 ER), Kaiah Fenters (1 IP, 3 BB). WP — Bethel (3-2). LP — Seib (2-7). Leading hitters: VALPO — Emily Crompton (0-1, R, 2 BB), Lyna Vasquez (1-2, BB). Records: Eastern Kentucky 14-8, Valparaiso 3-13.

Northwood 6, Purdue Northwest 2

Purdue NW 000 020 0 — 2 6 1

Northwood 001 005 X — 6 9 2

2B — Aubrey Shroyer (PNW); Lundquist, Moore, Fantin (N). HR — Olivia Hernandez (PNW). Pitching summary: PNW — Emma Hill (6 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO). WP — Leister (9-4). LP — Emma Hill (3-1). Leading hitters: PNW — Myah Stuckey (2-3, R).

Purdue Northwest 4, D’Youville College 1

D’Youville 010 000 0 — 1 6 2

Purdue NW 110 020 X — 4 9 0

2B — Bower (D); Grace Wilson (PNW). Pitching summary: PNW — Jessica DeBoer (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). WP — DeBoer (2-0). LP — Parzych (1-2). Leading hitters: PNW — Selena Michko (2-3, 2 RBI), Wilson (2-3, RBI). Record: Purdue NW 9-7.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Schedule-Winners

March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375, Fort Worth, Texas.

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.

July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.

July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Basketball

College men

AP Top 25

Saturday

No. 1 Houston (31-2) beat Cincinnati 69-48. Next: vs. Memphis, Sunday.

No. 2 UCLA (29-4) vs. No. 8 Arizona. Next: TBA.

No. 3 Kansas (27-7) lost to No. 7 Texas 76-56. Next: TBA.

No. 4 Alabama (28-5) beat No. 25 Missouri 72-61. Next: vs. No. 18 Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 5 Purdue (28-5) beat Ohio St. 80-66. Next: vs. Penn St., Sunday.

No. 6 Marquette (28-6) beat No. 15 Xavier 65-51. Next: TBA.

No. 7 Texas (26-8) beat No. 3 Kansas 76-56. Next: TBA.

No. 8 Arizona (27-6) at No. 2 UCLA. Next: TBA.

No. 9 Gonzaga (28-5) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 10 Baylor (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 11 UConn (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 12 Kansas St. (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 13 Virginia (25-6) vs. No. 21 Duke. Next: TBA.

No. 14 Miami (25-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 15 Xavier (25-9) lost to No. 6 Marquette 65-51. Next: TBA.

No. 16 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (26-7) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 17 Tennessee (23-10) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 18 Texas A&M (25-8) beat Vanderbilt 87-75. Next: at No. 4 Alabama, Sunday.

No. 19 Indiana (22-11) lost to Penn St. 77-73. Next: TBA.

No. 20 San Diego St. (27-6) beat Utah St. 62-57. Next: TBA.

No. 21 Duke (25-8) at No. 13 Virginia. Next: TBA.

No. 22 TCU (21-12) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 23 Kentucky (21-11) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 24 Creighton (21-12) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 25 Missouri (24-9) lost to No. 4 Alabama 72-61. Next: TBA.

saturday’s TOP 25 BOX SCORES

No. 5 Purdue 80,

Ohio St. 66

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

OHIO ST. (16-19)

Sueing 3-11 6-6 15, Okpara 3-6 1-2 7, Gayle 7-9 1-2 20, McNeil 2-6 0-0 4, Thornton 3-12 2-4 9, Likekele 2-5 0-1 4, Brown 2-2 2-2 7, Holden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 12-17 66.

PURDUE (28-5)

Gillis 0-1 2-2 2, Edey 12-25 8-11 32, Loyer 1-5 0-0 3, Newman 5-7 3-4 15, Smith 5-5 2-2 14, Morton 0-2 0-1 0, Furst 3-4 0-0 6, Jenkins 2-6 0-0 6, Kaufman-Renn 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 28-58 17-22 80.

Halftime—Purdue 42-34. 3-Point Goals—Ohio St. 10-24 (Gayle 5-6, Sueing 3-8, Brown 1-1, Thornton 1-3, Likekele 0-1, Okpara 0-2, McNeil 0-3), Purdue 7-15 (Smith 2-2, Jenkins 2-3, Newman 2-4, Loyer 1-3, Gillis 0-1, Morton 0-2). Fouled Out—Okpara. Rebounds—Ohio St. 23 (Brown 6), Purdue 34 (Edey 14). Assists—Ohio St. 13 (Likekele 5), Purdue 18 (Loyer, Smith 5). Total Fouls—Ohio St. 24, Purdue 17.

Penn St. 77,

No. 19 Indiana 73

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS

PENN ST. (22-12)

Njie 2-3 2-2 6, Funk 3-8 0-0 9, Pickett 9-19 9-10 28, Wynter 2-6 2-4 7, Lundy 3-9 8-8 16, Dread 2-6 0-0 5, Clary 2-5 2-2 6, Henn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 23-26 77.

INDIANA (22-11)

Jackson-Davis 11-14 2-3 24, Kopp 3-9 0-0 6, Thompson 4-10 2-2 10, Galloway 1-5 0-0 2, Hood-Schifino 4-13 3-3 11, Bates 6-12 0-1 14, Reneau 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-66 9-11 73.

Halftime—Penn St. 34-26. 3-Point Goals—Penn St. 8-23 (Funk 3-8, Lundy 2-7, Wynter 1-1, Pickett 1-3, Dread 1-4), Indiana 2-14 (Bates 2-5, Galloway 0-3, Hood-Schifino 0-3, Kopp 0-3). Rebounds—Penn St. 37 (Njie 9), Indiana 30 (Jackson-Davis 10). Assists—Penn St. 11 (Pickett 4), Indiana 20 (Jackson-Davis 7). Total Fouls—Penn St. 15, Indiana 17.

College women

SATURDAY’S scores

TOURNAMENTS

Atlantic Sun Championship

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Liberty 60

Big 12 Semifinals

Texas 64, Oklahoma St. 57

Iowa St. 82, Oklahoma 72

Big West Championship

Hawaii 61, UC Santa Barbara 59

Colonial Athletic Semifinals

Towson 76, William & Mary 59

Monmouth (NJ) 73, Northeastern 60

Conference USA Championship

Middle Tennessee 82, W. Kentucky 70

Ivy League Championship

Princeton 54, Harvard 48

MAAC Championship

Iona 73, Manhattan 60

Mid-American Championship

Toledo 73, Bowling Green 58

Mid-Eastern Athletic Championship

Norfolk St. 56, Howard 52

Missouri Valley Semifinals

Drake 74, Illinois St. 54

Belmont 69, N. Iowa 62

Southwest Athletic Championship

Southern U. 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53

Western Athletic Championship

S. Utah 82, Cal Baptist 73

BASEBALL

MLB spring training

Saturday’s results

Florida

Houston 3, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 0

Toronto 8, Baltimore 6

Detroit 16, Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 3

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at Palm Beach, (n)

Arizona

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2

Texas 8, Cincinnati 7

L.A. Dodgers (ss) 13, San Francisco 8

Cleveland 4, Oakland 2

Miami 5, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 11, Arizona 10

Kansas City 12, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 2, Seattle 0

San Diego 6, Chi. White Sox 5

Sunday’s games

Florida

Boston (ss) vs. Balt. at Sarasota, 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, 12:05

NY Yankees vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, 12:05

Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, 12:05

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, 12:05

Minnesota vs. Detroit at Lakeland, 12:05

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, 12:05

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, 12:10

Arizona

Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, 3:05 p.m.

LA Angels vs. Chi. White Sox at Phoenix, 3:05

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, 3:05

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, 3:05

Oakland (ss) vs. San Fran at Scottsdale, 3:05

San Diego vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, 3:05

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, 3:10

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, 3:10

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 48 18 .727 —

Boston 46 21 .687 2½

Philadelphia 44 22 .667 4

Cleveland 42 27 .609 7½

Brooklyn 38 29 .567 10½

New York 39 30 .565 10½

Miami 36 32 .529 13

Atlanta 34 33 .507 14½

Toronto 32 36 .471 17

Washington 31 36 .463 17½

Indiana 31 37 .456 18

Chicago 30 36 .455 18

Orlando 27 40 .403 21½

Charlotte 22 47 .319 27½

Detroit 15 53 .221 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Denver 46 21 .687 —

Memphis 39 26 .600 6

Sacramento 39 26 .600 6

Phoenix 37 29 .561 8½

L.A. Clippers 36 33 .522 11

Dallas 34 33 .507 12

Golden State 34 33 .507 12

Minnesota 34 34 .500 12½

L.A. Lakers 33 34 .493 13

Utah 33 35 .485 13½

New Orleans 32 34 .485 13½

Oklahoma City 31 35 .470 14½

Portland 31 36 .463 15

San Antonio 17 49 .258 28½

Houston 15 51 .227 30½

Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

7-10: Play-in tournament

Friday’s results

Philadelphia 120, Portland 119

Atlanta 114, Washington 107

San Antonio 128, Denver 120

Miami 119, Cleveland 115

Brooklyn 124, Minnesota 123, OT

L.A. Lakers 122, Toronto 112

Saturday’s results

L.A. Clippers 106, New York 95

Utah 119, Charlotte 111

Indiana 121, Detroit 115

Miami at Orlando, (n)

Boston at Atlanta, (n)

Chicago at Houston, (n)

Dallas at Memphis, (n)

Milwaukee at Golden St., (n)

Okla. City at New Orleans, (n)

Sacramento at Phoenix, (n)

Sunday’s games

Brooklyn at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

New York at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Monday’s games

Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.

GOLF

PGA

The Players Championship

TPC Sawgrass-Stadium Course

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Purse: $25M; Yardage: 7,275; Par: 72

Third Round, Saturday

Scottie Scheffler 68-69-65—202 -14

Min Woo Lee 68-70-66—204 -12

Cameron Davis 69-70-67—206 -10

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-70-69—207 -9

Tommy Fleetwood 72-70-65—207 -9

Aaron Rai 73-69-65—207 -9

Chad Ramey 64-75-68—207 -9

Tom Hoge 78-68-62—208 -8

Sungjae Im 75-69-64—208 -8

David Lingmerth 72-68-68—208 -8

Denny McCarthy 68-72-69—209 -7

Taylor Montgomery 70-73-66—209 -7

Justin Rose 69-73-67—209 -7

Patrick Cantlay 72-70-68—210 -6

Jason Day 70-70-70—210 -6

Rickie Fowler 72-70-68—210 -6

Ben Griffin 67-71-72—210 -6

Adam Hadwin 71-70-69—210 -6

Viktor Hovland 69-71-70—210 -6

Taylor Moore 70-75-65—210 -6

Collin Morikawa 65-73-72—210 -6

Jordan Spieth 69-75-66—210 -6

Justin Suh 68-73-69—210 -6

Adam Svensson 68-67-75—210 -6

Dylan Wu 69-73-68—210 -6

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 64 50 9 5 105 242 137

Toronto 65 40 17 8 88 223 175

Tampa Bay 66 39 21 6 84 231 203

Florida 66 33 27 6 72 225 221

Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202

Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236

Detroit 65 29 27 9 67 194 214

Montreal 66 26 34 6 58 180 236

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Carolina 64 43 13 8 94 217 162

New Jersey 65 43 16 6 92 232 177

N.Y. Rangers 65 37 19 9 83 215 183

Pittsburgh 65 33 22 10 76 214 208

N.Y. Islanders 67 34 25 8 76 195 182

Washington 66 31 28 7 69 203 199

Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217

Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175

Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171

Colorado 64 36 22 6 78 206 181

Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183

Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184

St. Louis 65 29 31 5 63 202 237

Arizona 66 23 32 11 57 183 233

Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 66 40 20 6 86 212 182

Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219

Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207

Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228

Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204

Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251

Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266

San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s results

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday’s results

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Carolina 0

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg at Florida, (n)

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, (n)

Dallas at Seattle, (n)

Ottawa at Vancouver, (n)

Minnesota at San Jose, (n)

Nashville at Los Angeles, (n)

Sunday’s games

Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s games

Buffalo at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Odds

HOME TEAM IN CAPS

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

DENVER 8 (232) Brooklyn

Cleveland 8 (OFF) CHARLOTTE

PHILADELPHIA 7½ (231½) Washington

NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Portland

SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City

LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New York

NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

Boston -251 DETROIT +206

PITTSBURGH -112 N.Y. Rangers -107

TAMPA BAY -186 Winnipeg +157

Vegas -160 ST. LOUIS +138

NEW JERSEY OFF Carolina OFF

CALGARY -185 Ottawa +155

Minnesota -209 ARIZONA +174

Nashville -162 ANAHEIM +137