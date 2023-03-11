Prep
Saturday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional
Northwood 72, Lake Station 35
NORTHWOOD (17-14-19-22)
Ethan Wolfe 4, Ian Raasch 15, Cade Brenner 31, Tyler Raasch 10, Brock Bontrager 7, Jeremy Payne 3, Keegin Stats 0, Seth Russell 2. Totals — 28 12-17 72.
LAKE STATION (5-6-10-14)
Willie Miller 5, Travis Randolph 7, Adam Eastland 9, Armoni Gonzalez 13, Maurion Turks 1, Vince Yzaguirre 0, Darryl Mosley 0, D’Marco Terry 0, Kaleb Young 0, Davon Jones 0 Totals — 11 11-17 35.
3-point field goals: Northwood 4, (Brenner 4), Lake Station 2 (Randolph 1, Eastland 1). Team fouls: Northwood 19, Lake Station 17. Fouled out: T. Raasch, Payne (NW), Randolph (LS). Records: Northwood 25-2, Lake Station 22-4.
Class 1A Triton Regional
Marquette 60, Tri-County 48
MARQUETTE (18-17-12-13)
Lukas Balling 16, Jason Kobe 15, Adam Tarnow 10, Connor Bakota 7, Gary Lewis 7.
TRI-COUNTY (11-10-12-15)
Records: Marquette 20-7, Tri-County 12-13.
Gymnastics
IHSAA State Finals
At Worthen Arena, Ball State University
Team scores – 1. Valparaiso 112.35, 2. Homestead 111.625, 3. Crown Point 109.50, 4. Columbus North 106.85, 5. Lake Central 106.325, 6. Fort Wayne Dwenger 106.150, 7. Bloomington North 104.225, 8. Carroll 102.70, 9. New Palestine 100.60.
ALL AROUND – 1. Gabi Grisafi (V) 38.025, 2. Gianna Zirille (H) 37.80, 3. Jillian Creager (H) 37.775, 4. Resse Euler (CN) 37.50, 5. Elly Kiran (CP) 37.45, 6. Molly Dreher (V) 37.10.
VAULT – 1. Creager (H) 9.725, 2. (tie) Grisafi (V), Kiran (CP) 9.625, 4. Ella Dollahan (Knox) 9.55, 5. Euler (CN) 9.5, 6. (tie) Ione Skafish (V), Peyton Peele (Portage) 9.45.
BARS – 1. Zirille (H) 9.7, 2. Euler (CN) 9.475, 3. Grisafi (V) 9.45, 4. (tie) Kiran (CP), Ceager (H) 9.375, 6. Dreher (V) 9.2.
BEAM – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.625, 2. Zirille (H) 9.555, 3. Dreher (V) 9.475, 4. Euler (CN) 9.45, 5. Mia Curran (V) 9.3, 6. Creager (H) 9.225.
FLOOR – 1. Zirille (H) 9.55, 2. Sydney Black (LC) 9.5, 3. Kiran (CP) 9.475, 4. Creager (H) 9.45, 5. Hayleigh Delgado (LC) 9.4, 6. (tie) Austin Dykes (Franklin Central), Dreher (V) 9.325.
Pairings
Boys Basketball
Regional finals
Saturday, March 11
Class 4A
AT MICHIGAN CITY
Regional 1: Penn 73, Chesterton 60
Regional 2: Hammond Central 59, Mishawaka 46
Class 3A
AT SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON
Regional 9: NorthWood 72, Lake Station 35
Regional 10: John Glenn 58, South Bend Washington 54
Class 2A
AT NORTH JUDSON
Regional 17: Lewis Cass 62, North Judson 51
Regional 18: 21st Century 67, Westview 58
Class A
AT TRITON
Regional 25: Marquette 60, Tri-County 48
Regional 26: Kouts 44, Bethany Christian 40
Local college
Saturday’s Schedule
Baseball
Florida Spring Games (Purdue Northwest vs. Ave Maria, noon, DH)
Valparaiso at Southern Miss, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
MVC Tournament, Moline, Ill., championship, TBA
Men’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Lindenwood Spring Invitational at Missouri Bluffs, St. Charles, MO, TBA
Softball
Valparaiso at Eastern Kentucky, noon
Spring Games at Leesburg, FL (Purdue Northwest vs. New Haven, 1 p.m.)
Saturday’s Results
Baseball
Siena Heights 20, Calumet College 3
Siena 01(11) 400 4 — 20 21 1
Calumet 011 100 0 — 3 13 2
2B — Smith (SH). HR — Love, Layman, Bakoway (SH). Pitching summary: CALUMET — Cody Wilkins (2.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Jacob Pevion (0.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB), Gerardo Hernandez (0.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB), Anthony Rivera (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 SO), Ian Clark (1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 SO), Nolan Rickmon (1 IP, 1 H, 1 SO). WP — Molnar. LP — Wilkins. Leading hitters: CALUMET — Nicholas Anderson (3-4, RBI), Gabriel Quinones (2-4). Records: Siena Heights 2-9, Calumet College 8-12.
Southern Miss 8, Valparaiso 3
Valpo 201 000 000 — 3 7 1
So. Miss 003 000 14X — 8 10 1
2B — Kyle Schmack (V); Dickerson, Ewing (SM). 3B — Etzel, Wilks (SM). HR — Dickerson, Lynch (SM). Pitching summary: VALPO — Connor Lockwood (5.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 6 SO), Grant Jablonski (2.1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 1 BB). WP — Adams (2-0). LP — Jablonski (0-2). S — Sivley (1). Leading hitters: VALPO — Schmack (2-4, R, RBI), Brady Renfro (2-4, RBI).
Softball
Dordt (Iowa) 11-3, Calumet College 2-2
Dordt 152 21 — 11 8 1
Calumet 020 00 — 2 5 1
2B — Olsen (D); Adelina Staden, Alex Navarro (CC). 3B — Olsen (D). Pitching summary: CALUMET — Kylee Bunnell (3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Roxanne Ines (2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP — Kraemer. LP — Bunnell. Leading hitters: CALUMET — Staden (2-2, R), Navarro (1-2, R, RBI).
Calumet 000 20 — 2 7 0
Dordt 000 3X — 3 9 1
2B — Olsen, Knaack (D). 3B — Groen (D). HR — Tiffanie Brieno (CC); Terpstra (D). Pitching summary: CALUMET — Kenzie Lanman (3 IP, 8 H, 3 ER), Kylee Slack (1 IP, 1 H, O ER 1 SO). WP — Faber. LP — Lanman. Leading hitters: CALUMET — Roxanne Ines (3-3), Brieno (1-2, R, 2 RBI).
Eastern Kentucky 4-15, Valparaiso 3-2
Valpo 000 030 0 — 3 6 1
Eastern 001 201 X — 4 6 1
2B — Lauren Kehlenbrink (V); Barron, Pertee, Riley (EK). HR — Barron, Bowers (EK). Pitching summary: VALPO — Caitlyn Kowalski (4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO), Easton Seib (1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Narvaez (7-4). LP — Seib (2-6). Leading hitters: VALPO — Kehlenbrink (2-4, R, RBI), Alexis Johnson (2-2, BB).
Valpo 020 00 — 2 5 0
Eastern 546 0X — 15 18 1
2B — Lauren Kehlenbrink (V); Haynes, Riley, Miller, Davis (EK). 3B — Grantz (EK). HR — Bowers, Pertee, Miller (EK). Pitching summary: VALPO — Easton Seib (0.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 1 BB), Lexi Szostek (1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 BB), Cadence Augustine (1.1 IP, 10 H, 7 ER), Kaiah Fenters (1 IP, 3 BB). WP — Bethel (3-2). LP — Seib (2-7). Leading hitters: VALPO — Emily Crompton (0-1, R, 2 BB), Lyna Vasquez (1-2, BB). Records: Eastern Kentucky 14-8, Valparaiso 3-13.
Northwood 6, Purdue Northwest 2
Purdue NW 000 020 0 — 2 6 1
Northwood 001 005 X — 6 9 2
2B — Aubrey Shroyer (PNW); Lundquist, Moore, Fantin (N). HR — Olivia Hernandez (PNW). Pitching summary: PNW — Emma Hill (6 IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO). WP — Leister (9-4). LP — Emma Hill (3-1). Leading hitters: PNW — Myah Stuckey (2-3, R).
Purdue Northwest 4, D’Youville College 1
D’Youville 010 000 0 — 1 6 2
Purdue NW 110 020 X — 4 9 0
2B — Bower (D); Grace Wilson (PNW). Pitching summary: PNW — Jessica DeBoer (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO). WP — DeBoer (2-0). LP — Parzych (1-2). Leading hitters: PNW — Selena Michko (2-3, 2 RBI), Wilson (2-3, RBI). Record: Purdue NW 9-7.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
Schedule-Winners
March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 — PPG 375, Fort Worth, Texas.
April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.
May 13 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.
June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.
July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.
July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.
Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Basketball
College men
AP Top 25
Saturday
No. 1 Houston (31-2) beat Cincinnati 69-48. Next: vs. Memphis, Sunday.
No. 2 UCLA (29-4) vs. No. 8 Arizona. Next: TBA.
No. 3 Kansas (27-7) lost to No. 7 Texas 76-56. Next: TBA.
No. 4 Alabama (28-5) beat No. 25 Missouri 72-61. Next: vs. No. 18 Texas A&M, Sunday.
No. 5 Purdue (28-5) beat Ohio St. 80-66. Next: vs. Penn St., Sunday.
No. 6 Marquette (28-6) beat No. 15 Xavier 65-51. Next: TBA.
No. 7 Texas (26-8) beat No. 3 Kansas 76-56. Next: TBA.
No. 8 Arizona (27-6) at No. 2 UCLA. Next: TBA.
No. 9 Gonzaga (28-5) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 10 Baylor (22-10) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 11 UConn (25-8) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 12 Kansas St. (23-9) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 13 Virginia (25-6) vs. No. 21 Duke. Next: TBA.
No. 14 Miami (25-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 15 Xavier (25-9) lost to No. 6 Marquette 65-51. Next: TBA.
No. 16 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (26-7) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 17 Tennessee (23-10) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 18 Texas A&M (25-8) beat Vanderbilt 87-75. Next: at No. 4 Alabama, Sunday.
No. 19 Indiana (22-11) lost to Penn St. 77-73. Next: TBA.
No. 20 San Diego St. (27-6) beat Utah St. 62-57. Next: TBA.
No. 21 Duke (25-8) at No. 13 Virginia. Next: TBA.
No. 22 TCU (21-12) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 23 Kentucky (21-11) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 24 Creighton (21-12) did not play. Next: TBA.
No. 25 Missouri (24-9) lost to No. 4 Alabama 72-61. Next: TBA.
saturday’s TOP 25 BOX SCORES
No. 5 Purdue 80,
Ohio St. 66
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS
OHIO ST. (16-19)
Sueing 3-11 6-6 15, Okpara 3-6 1-2 7, Gayle 7-9 1-2 20, McNeil 2-6 0-0 4, Thornton 3-12 2-4 9, Likekele 2-5 0-1 4, Brown 2-2 2-2 7, Holden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 12-17 66.
PURDUE (28-5)
Gillis 0-1 2-2 2, Edey 12-25 8-11 32, Loyer 1-5 0-0 3, Newman 5-7 3-4 15, Smith 5-5 2-2 14, Morton 0-2 0-1 0, Furst 3-4 0-0 6, Jenkins 2-6 0-0 6, Kaufman-Renn 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 28-58 17-22 80.
Halftime—Purdue 42-34. 3-Point Goals—Ohio St. 10-24 (Gayle 5-6, Sueing 3-8, Brown 1-1, Thornton 1-3, Likekele 0-1, Okpara 0-2, McNeil 0-3), Purdue 7-15 (Smith 2-2, Jenkins 2-3, Newman 2-4, Loyer 1-3, Gillis 0-1, Morton 0-2). Fouled Out—Okpara. Rebounds—Ohio St. 23 (Brown 6), Purdue 34 (Edey 14). Assists—Ohio St. 13 (Likekele 5), Purdue 18 (Loyer, Smith 5). Total Fouls—Ohio St. 24, Purdue 17.
Penn St. 77,
No. 19 Indiana 73
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS
PENN ST. (22-12)
Njie 2-3 2-2 6, Funk 3-8 0-0 9, Pickett 9-19 9-10 28, Wynter 2-6 2-4 7, Lundy 3-9 8-8 16, Dread 2-6 0-0 5, Clary 2-5 2-2 6, Henn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 23-26 77.
INDIANA (22-11)
Jackson-Davis 11-14 2-3 24, Kopp 3-9 0-0 6, Thompson 4-10 2-2 10, Galloway 1-5 0-0 2, Hood-Schifino 4-13 3-3 11, Bates 6-12 0-1 14, Reneau 2-3 2-2 6. Totals 31-66 9-11 73.
Halftime—Penn St. 34-26. 3-Point Goals—Penn St. 8-23 (Funk 3-8, Lundy 2-7, Wynter 1-1, Pickett 1-3, Dread 1-4), Indiana 2-14 (Bates 2-5, Galloway 0-3, Hood-Schifino 0-3, Kopp 0-3). Rebounds—Penn St. 37 (Njie 9), Indiana 30 (Jackson-Davis 10). Assists—Penn St. 11 (Pickett 4), Indiana 20 (Jackson-Davis 7). Total Fouls—Penn St. 15, Indiana 17.
College women
SATURDAY’S scores
TOURNAMENTS
Atlantic Sun Championship
Florida Gulf Coast 84, Liberty 60
Big 12 Semifinals
Texas 64, Oklahoma St. 57
Iowa St. 82, Oklahoma 72
Big West Championship
Hawaii 61, UC Santa Barbara 59
Colonial Athletic Semifinals
Towson 76, William & Mary 59
Monmouth (NJ) 73, Northeastern 60
Conference USA Championship
Middle Tennessee 82, W. Kentucky 70
Ivy League Championship
Princeton 54, Harvard 48
MAAC Championship
Iona 73, Manhattan 60
Mid-American Championship
Toledo 73, Bowling Green 58
Mid-Eastern Athletic Championship
Norfolk St. 56, Howard 52
Missouri Valley Semifinals
Drake 74, Illinois St. 54
Belmont 69, N. Iowa 62
Southwest Athletic Championship
Southern U. 62, Ark.-Pine Bluff 53
Western Athletic Championship
S. Utah 82, Cal Baptist 73
BASEBALL
MLB spring training
Saturday’s results
Florida
Houston 3, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 4, Boston 3
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 0
Toronto 8, Baltimore 6
Detroit 16, Atlanta 7
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Yankees (ss) 3
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at Palm Beach, (n)
Arizona
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 2
Texas 8, Cincinnati 7
L.A. Dodgers (ss) 13, San Francisco 8
Cleveland 4, Oakland 2
Miami 5, Tampa Bay 3
L.A. Angels 11, Arizona 10
Kansas City 12, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 2, Seattle 0
San Diego 6, Chi. White Sox 5
Sunday’s games
Florida
Boston (ss) vs. Balt. at Sarasota, 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, 12:05
NY Yankees vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, 12:05
Washington vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, 12:05
Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, 12:05
Minnesota vs. Detroit at Lakeland, 12:05
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, 12:05
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, 12:10
Arizona
Cleveland vs. Kansas City at Surprise, 3:05 p.m.
LA Angels vs. Chi. White Sox at Phoenix, 3:05
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, 3:05
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, 3:05
Oakland (ss) vs. San Fran at Scottsdale, 3:05
San Diego vs. Oakland (ss) at Mesa, 3:05
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, 3:10
Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, 3:10
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 18 .727 —
Boston 46 21 .687 2½
Philadelphia 44 22 .667 4
Cleveland 42 27 .609 7½
Brooklyn 38 29 .567 10½
New York 39 30 .565 10½
Miami 36 32 .529 13
Atlanta 34 33 .507 14½
Toronto 32 36 .471 17
Washington 31 36 .463 17½
Indiana 31 37 .456 18
Chicago 30 36 .455 18
Orlando 27 40 .403 21½
Charlotte 22 47 .319 27½
Detroit 15 53 .221 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Denver 46 21 .687 —
Memphis 39 26 .600 6
Sacramento 39 26 .600 6
Phoenix 37 29 .561 8½
L.A. Clippers 36 33 .522 11
Dallas 34 33 .507 12
Golden State 34 33 .507 12
Minnesota 34 34 .500 12½
L.A. Lakers 33 34 .493 13
Utah 33 35 .485 13½
New Orleans 32 34 .485 13½
Oklahoma City 31 35 .470 14½
Portland 31 36 .463 15
San Antonio 17 49 .258 28½
Houston 15 51 .227 30½
Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs
7-10: Play-in tournament
Friday’s results
Philadelphia 120, Portland 119
Atlanta 114, Washington 107
San Antonio 128, Denver 120
Miami 119, Cleveland 115
Brooklyn 124, Minnesota 123, OT
L.A. Lakers 122, Toronto 112
Saturday’s results
L.A. Clippers 106, New York 95
Utah 119, Charlotte 111
Indiana 121, Detroit 115
Miami at Orlando, (n)
Boston at Atlanta, (n)
Chicago at Houston, (n)
Dallas at Memphis, (n)
Milwaukee at Golden St., (n)
Okla. City at New Orleans, (n)
Sacramento at Phoenix, (n)
Sunday’s games
Brooklyn at Denver, 2:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
New York at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Monday’s games
Indiana at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 9 p.m.
GOLF
PGA
The Players Championship
TPC Sawgrass-Stadium Course
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $25M; Yardage: 7,275; Par: 72
Third Round, Saturday
Scottie Scheffler 68-69-65—202 -14
Min Woo Lee 68-70-66—204 -12
Cameron Davis 69-70-67—206 -10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-70-69—207 -9
Tommy Fleetwood 72-70-65—207 -9
Aaron Rai 73-69-65—207 -9
Chad Ramey 64-75-68—207 -9
Tom Hoge 78-68-62—208 -8
Sungjae Im 75-69-64—208 -8
David Lingmerth 72-68-68—208 -8
Denny McCarthy 68-72-69—209 -7
Taylor Montgomery 70-73-66—209 -7
Justin Rose 69-73-67—209 -7
Patrick Cantlay 72-70-68—210 -6
Jason Day 70-70-70—210 -6
Rickie Fowler 72-70-68—210 -6
Ben Griffin 67-71-72—210 -6
Adam Hadwin 71-70-69—210 -6
Viktor Hovland 69-71-70—210 -6
Taylor Moore 70-75-65—210 -6
Collin Morikawa 65-73-72—210 -6
Jordan Spieth 69-75-66—210 -6
Justin Suh 68-73-69—210 -6
Adam Svensson 68-67-75—210 -6
Dylan Wu 69-73-68—210 -6
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 64 50 9 5 105 242 137
Toronto 65 40 17 8 88 223 175
Tampa Bay 66 39 21 6 84 231 203
Florida 66 33 27 6 72 225 221
Ottawa 64 33 27 4 70 204 202
Buffalo 65 32 28 5 69 238 236
Detroit 65 29 27 9 67 194 214
Montreal 66 26 34 6 58 180 236
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Carolina 64 43 13 8 94 217 162
New Jersey 65 43 16 6 92 232 177
N.Y. Rangers 65 37 19 9 83 215 183
Pittsburgh 65 33 22 10 76 214 208
N.Y. Islanders 67 34 25 8 76 195 182
Washington 66 31 28 7 69 203 199
Philadelphia 66 24 31 11 59 169 217
Columbus 65 20 38 7 47 169 244
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 65 35 17 13 83 225 175
Minnesota 65 37 21 7 81 186 171
Colorado 64 36 22 6 78 206 181
Winnipeg 65 36 26 3 75 202 183
Nashville 62 31 24 7 69 179 184
St. Louis 65 29 31 5 63 202 237
Arizona 66 23 32 11 57 183 233
Chicago 66 22 38 6 50 165 236
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 66 40 20 6 86 212 182
Los Angeles 66 38 20 8 84 227 219
Seattle 65 37 22 6 80 229 207
Edmonton 67 36 23 8 80 258 228
Calgary 66 29 24 13 71 204 204
Vancouver 64 27 32 5 59 217 251
Anaheim 66 22 35 9 53 168 266
San Jose 66 19 35 12 50 191 252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s results
Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
Saturday’s results
Boston 3, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT
Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1
Vegas 4, Carolina 0
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 7, Edmonton 4
Winnipeg at Florida, (n)
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, (n)
Dallas at Seattle, (n)
Ottawa at Vancouver, (n)
Minnesota at San Jose, (n)
Nashville at Los Angeles, (n)
Sunday’s games
Boston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s games
Buffalo at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
DENVER 8 (232) Brooklyn
Cleveland 8 (OFF) CHARLOTTE
PHILADELPHIA 7½ (231½) Washington
NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Portland
SAN ANTONIO OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) New York
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Boston -251 DETROIT +206
PITTSBURGH -112 N.Y. Rangers -107
TAMPA BAY -186 Winnipeg +157
Vegas -160 ST. LOUIS +138
NEW JERSEY OFF Carolina OFF
CALGARY -185 Ottawa +155
Minnesota -209 ARIZONA +174
Nashville -162 ANAHEIM +137