Prep

Thursday’s Schedule

Baseball

Leo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Hubbard at TF North, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes TF United), TBA

Softball

Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

New Prairie at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Winamac at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Goode at TF North, 5 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.

Southern Warrior Classic (field includes Andrean), TBA

Boys Volleyball

LaPorte at Crown Point, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Bloom Twp. at TF United (at TF North), 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Results

Baseball

St. Rita 12, Marian Catholic 6 (4 1/2 innings)

Marian Catholic 001 05 — 6 7 0

St. Rita 901 2 — 12 10 0

2B – Kevin Denty, Parker Engel (MC). Pitching – Marian Catholic – Mangano (2/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO), Kvasnicka (2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Hill (1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO). LP – Mangano (0-1). Leading hitters – Marian Catholic — Dunty (1-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI), Engel (2-3, 2B, RBI). Records: Marian Catholic 1-1.

* Game called due to darkness after 4 ½ innings of play. The game was considered official.

Boys Volleyball

LaPorte 25-25-25, South Central 17-19-23

AT LAPORTE

LAPORTE – Joe Pray 6 kills, 6 aces; Clayton Elertson 14 assists, 3 aces; Cesar Mendoza 3 aces; Scottie Fletcher 7 kills; Avram DeGarma 6 kills.

Valparaiso 23-25-28-25, Chesterton 25-16-26-13

AT CHESTERTON

VALPARAISO – Jaden De Kock 11 kills, 10 digs, 12 points; Owen Morris 7 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Dimitrije Jovanovic 16 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs, 8 points; David Behnke 5 aces, 18 digs; Izaac Moore 3 aces, 15 digs, 7 points; Owen Morris 3 aces, 9 digs; Jonah Kyle 8 digs; Asher Collins 2 digs.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 25-25, Chesterton 11-21.

Tuesday’s Late Results

Baseball

Marian Catholic 5, Stagg 4

Stagg 010 010 2 — 4 6 0

Marian Catholic 001 004 x — 5 6 1

2B – Kevin Denty, Nick Mangano (MC). Pitching summary – Marian Catholic – Stanton (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO), Mele (3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO), Gonzalez (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Cavalieri (2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP – Gonzalez (1-0). SV – Cavalieri (1). Leading hitters – Marian Catholic – Kevin Denty (1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, BB), Mangano (1-1, 2B, RBI, 3 BB, SB), Nick Willoughby (1-1, RBI).

RECORDS – Marian Catholic 1-0.

TF South 10, Peotone 0 (6 innings)

Peotone 000 000 — 0 2 3

TF South 202 123 — 10 8 0

TF SOUTH — Pitching — Jayden Spann (3 IP, 1 H, 7 SO); Tyler Earmsmuth (3 IP, 3 SO). Leading hitters — Jack Starcevich (2-2, R, RBI), Earmsmuth (2-3, 3B, RBI, R, BB),

RECORDS – TF South 1-1.

Honors

Boys Basketball

2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State

Senior Supreme 15

Xavier Booker Indianapolis Cathedral

Markus Burton Penn

Myles Colvin Heritage Christian

Zane Doughty Ben Davis

Joey Hart Linton-Stockton

Logan Imes Zionsville

Mason Jones Valparaiso

A.J. Lux Crown Point

Sam Orme Carmel

Ian Raasch NorthWood

JaQualon Roberts Bloomington North

Sheridan Sharp Ben Davis

Jaron Tibbs Indianapolis Cathedral

Brandon Trilli Munster

Ashton Williamson 21st Century

Senior large school All-State

Luke Almodovar Noblesville

Markus Ankney Center Grove

Cade Brenner NorthWood

Ahmere Carson Anderson

Cooper Farrall Culver Military Academy

Jamie Hodges Jr. Michigan City

Keegan Manowitz Jennings County

Luke McBride Norwell

Jaylen Mullen North Daviess

Nick Richart Zionsville

Alex Romack Westfield

Ian Stephens New Palestine

Deaglan Sullivan Mishawaka Marian

Devon Woods Pike

Jordan Woods Hammond Central

Senior small school All-State

Lukas Balling Marquette Catholic

Peyton Bledsoe Loogootee

Jacob Cherry Eastern (Pekin)

Jermaine Coleman Park Tudor

Peter Combs Bloomfield

Owen Duff Carroll (Flora)

Aidan Franks Wapahani

Josh Furst Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Isaiah Malone Prairie Heights

Gage Sefton Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Jacob Spaulding Eastern Hancock

Silas Spaulding Eastern Hancock

Wyatt Thornburgh Blue River Valley

Logan Webb Linton-Stockton

Brady Yoder Westview

Senior Honorable Mention (Local)

Quintin Floyd. D.J. Moss (21st Century); Leon Grimes (Bowman); Jason Kobe (Marquette); Armoni Gonzalez, Willie Miller (Lake Station); Luke Van Essen (Illiana Christian).

Underclass Supreme 15

Isaac Andrews Wapahani

Jack Benter Brownstown Central

Flory Bidunga Kokomo

Dezmon Briscoe Indianapolis Attucks

Sabien Cain University

Kanon Catchings Brownsburg

Jalen Haralson Fishers

Brauntae Johnson Fort Wayne North

Carter Kent Jennings County

Chase Konieczny South Bend St. Joseph

Tyler Parrish Chesterton

Kellen Pickett Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

Azavier Robinson Lawrence North

Justin Sims Chesterton

Trent Sisley Heritage Hills

Underclass large school All-State

Trey Buchanan Westfield

Kody Clancy Scottsburg

David Cundiff Munster

Micah Davis Franklin Community

Aaron Fine Noblesville

Taray Howell Evansville Bosse

Jevon Lewis Jr. Fort Wayne Wayne

Luke Lindeman Bloomington North

Braylon Mullins Greenfield-Central

Dominique Murphy East Chicago Central

Tyler Raasch NorthWood

Ron Rutland Indianapolis Attucks

Tre Singleton Jeffersonville

Robert Sorensen Guerin Catholic

Jaymen Townsend Marion

Underclass small school All-State

Gavin Betten Manchester

Grady Carpenter Tipton

Fletcher Cole Paoli

Josiah Dunham Evansville Christian

Will Harmon Fountain Central

Keagen Holder Morgan Township

Kyler Krull Whitko

Noah Lovan Providence

Jake McGraw Clinton Prairie

Kasym Nash Borden

Joshua Renfro Christian Academy of Indiana

Isaac Schultz Adams Central

Nolan Swan Tipton

Lonte Ward Jr. Indianapolis Lutheran

Izaak Wright Wabash

Underclass Honorable Mention (Local)

Allen Briggs (Michigan City); Garrett Clark, Michael Wellman (Portage); Evan Gagnon (North Newton); Landen Hale (Hebron); Matthew King (Hammond Central); Brad Rohde (Hanover Central); Jack Smiley (Valparaiso); Jacob Smith (Lake Central); Camden Webster (Kankakee Valley); Lemetrius Williams (21st Century).

local college

Thursday’s Schedule

Men’s & Women’s Track

Valparaiso at Raleigh Relays, all day

Men’s Volleyball

Calumet at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Schedule-Winners

March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375, Fort Worth, Texas.

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.

July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.

July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

BASEBALL

MLB spring training

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.

Kansas City 17 10 .630

Los Angeles 15 9 .625

Toronto 15 11 .577

Tampa Bay 14 11 .560

Houston 11 9 .550

Boston 12 10 .545

Seattle 11 10 .524

Baltimore 13 12 .520

Texas 12 13 .480

Chicago White Sox 10 11 .476

Minnesota 10 12 .455

Detroit 12 15 .444

Oakland 10 13 .435

New York Yankees 10 15 .400

Cleveland 8 14 .364

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.

St. Louis 14 6 .700

Los Angeles 13 8 .619

Atlanta 13 9 .591

Washington 12 9 .571

Chicago Cubs 13 10 .565

Cincinnati 12 11 .522

Philadelphia 13 12 .520

Arizona 12 12 .500

San Diego 11 12 .478

San Francisco 11 12 .478

Milwaukee 9 13 .409

Pittsburgh 9 13 .409

New York Mets 9 14 .391

Colorado 10 16 .385

Miami 6 15 .286

Wednesday’s results

Florida

Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 5, Detroit 3

Toronto 2, Baltimore 1

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 0, Miami 0

Arizona

Texas 2, Chicago White Sox (ss) 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 2

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox (ss) 3

San Francisco 4, Texas (ss) 0

L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 9

Minnesota 11, Boston 0

San Diego vs. Cincinnati, (n)

L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle, (n)

Thursday’s games

Florida

N.Y. Yankees vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at North Port, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, 12:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, 5:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at Palm Beach, 5:05 p.m.

Arizona

Arizona (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, 8:05 p.m.

GOLF

PGA

WGC-Dell Match Play

At Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71

Wednesday’s results

(Seedings in parentheses)

J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.

Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.

Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.

Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.

Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.

Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.

Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.

Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.

Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.

Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.

Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.

Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.

Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.

Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.

Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.

Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.

Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.

Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.

Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.

Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.

Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.

Brian Harman (25), United States, def.. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.

Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.

Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.

Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.

Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.

Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.

J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.

Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.

Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 3 0 1 10 11 3

New England 3 1 0 9 5 4

Cincinnati 2 0 2 8 6 4

Nashville 2 1 1 7 4 1

New York City FC 2 1 1 7 5 5

Philadelphia 2 2 0 6 7 6

Inter Miami CF 2 2 0 6 4 3

Toronto FC 1 1 2 5 6 5

New York 1 1 2 5 3 3

Orlando City 1 1 2 5 3 3

D.C. United 1 2 1 4 6 8

Columbus 1 2 1 4 5 7

CF Montréal 1 3 0 3 3 7

Charlotte FC 1 3 0 3 3 8

Chicago 0 1 2 2 4 5

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 4 0 0 12 11 4

Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 7 2

Seattle 2 1 1 7 6 1

FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 6 4

Minnesota United 2 0 1 7 4 2

Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 6

San Jose 2 2 0 6 4 6

Houston 1 2 0 3 3 5

Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5

Portland 1 3 0 3 5 10

Vancouver 0 2 2 2 4 6

LA Galaxy 0 1 2 2 2 4

Sporting Kansas City 0 2 2 2 1 3

Colorado 0 3 1 1 1 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

New York 2½ (230) ORLANDO

Cleveland 4 (219½) BROOKLYN

NEW ORLEANS 7 (227) Charlotte

LA CLIPPERS 2½ (231½) Okla. City

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

Michigan State 1½ KANSAS STATE

UCONN 4½ Arkansas

TENNESSEE 4½ Florida Atlantic

UCLA 1½ Gonzaga

NHL

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Minnesota -156 PHILADELPHIA +130

FLORIDA -114 Toronto -105

BOSTON -420 Montreal +320

DETROIT -132 St. Louis +110

Tampa Bay -150 OTTAWA +125

WASHINGTON -245 Chicago +198

CAROLINA -152 N.Y. Rangers +126

Seattle -125 NASHVILLE +104

CALGARY -137 Vegas +114

DALLAS -156 Pittsburgh +130

VANCOUVER -164 San Jose +136

Winnipeg -226 ANAHEIM +184

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned OFs Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad to minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned INF/OF Cole Tucker and RHP Phillips Valdez to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Francisco Alvarez to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned C Nick Meyer to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Chris Cepeda.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Indiana G Buddy Hield an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture on the court during a March 20th game against Charlotte.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Anthony Walker to a one-year contract. Acquired WR Elijah Moore from New York Jets in exchange for a second and third round draft pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DE Takk McKinley. Signed LS Trent Sieg.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Denzel Perryman.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB David Long and TE Austin Hooper to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Brandon Powell to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed CB Jalen Mills.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Mecole Hardman to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB/KR Will Allen Jr. and WR Michael Young Jr.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled Fs Bokondji Imama and Milos Kelemen from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Carl Berglund to a two-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Aleksandar Radovanovic on loan from KV Kortrijk (Belgian Jupiler Pro League).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Sang Bin Jeong to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed M Giovanna DeMarco to a one-year contract.