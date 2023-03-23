Prep
Thursday’s Schedule
Baseball
Leo at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Hubbard at TF North, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Windy City Classic at Reavis (field includes TF United), TBA
Softball
Morgan Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
New Prairie at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Winamac at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Goode at TF North, 5 p.m.
Munster at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Griffith, 5:15 p.m.
Southern Warrior Classic (field includes Andrean), TBA
Boys Volleyball
LaPorte at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Bloom Twp. at TF United (at TF North), 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s Results
Baseball
St. Rita 12, Marian Catholic 6 (4 1/2 innings)
Marian Catholic 001 05 — 6 7 0
St. Rita 901 2 — 12 10 0
2B – Kevin Denty, Parker Engel (MC). Pitching – Marian Catholic – Mangano (2/3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO), Kvasnicka (2 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Hill (1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO). LP – Mangano (0-1). Leading hitters – Marian Catholic — Dunty (1-2, 2B, R, 2 RBI), Engel (2-3, 2B, RBI). Records: Marian Catholic 1-1.
* Game called due to darkness after 4 ½ innings of play. The game was considered official.
Boys Volleyball
LaPorte 25-25-25, South Central 17-19-23
AT LAPORTE
LAPORTE – Joe Pray 6 kills, 6 aces; Clayton Elertson 14 assists, 3 aces; Cesar Mendoza 3 aces; Scottie Fletcher 7 kills; Avram DeGarma 6 kills.
Valparaiso 23-25-28-25, Chesterton 25-16-26-13
AT CHESTERTON
VALPARAISO – Jaden De Kock 11 kills, 10 digs, 12 points; Owen Morris 7 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Dimitrije Jovanovic 16 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs, 8 points; David Behnke 5 aces, 18 digs; Izaac Moore 3 aces, 15 digs, 7 points; Owen Morris 3 aces, 9 digs; Jonah Kyle 8 digs; Asher Collins 2 digs.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 25-25, Chesterton 11-21.
Tuesday’s Late Results
Baseball
Marian Catholic 5, Stagg 4
Stagg 010 010 2 — 4 6 0
Marian Catholic 001 004 x — 5 6 1
2B – Kevin Denty, Nick Mangano (MC). Pitching summary – Marian Catholic – Stanton (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO), Mele (3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO), Gonzalez (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Cavalieri (2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP – Gonzalez (1-0). SV – Cavalieri (1). Leading hitters – Marian Catholic – Kevin Denty (1-1, 2B, 2 RBI, BB), Mangano (1-1, 2B, RBI, 3 BB, SB), Nick Willoughby (1-1, RBI).
RECORDS – Marian Catholic 1-0.
TF South 10, Peotone 0 (6 innings)
Peotone 000 000 — 0 2 3
TF South 202 123 — 10 8 0
TF SOUTH — Pitching — Jayden Spann (3 IP, 1 H, 7 SO); Tyler Earmsmuth (3 IP, 3 SO). Leading hitters — Jack Starcevich (2-2, R, RBI), Earmsmuth (2-3, 3B, RBI, R, BB),
RECORDS – TF South 1-1.
Honors
Boys Basketball
2023 IBCA/Franciscan Health All-State
Senior Supreme 15
Xavier Booker Indianapolis Cathedral
Markus Burton Penn
Myles Colvin Heritage Christian
Zane Doughty Ben Davis
Joey Hart Linton-Stockton
Logan Imes Zionsville
Mason Jones Valparaiso
A.J. Lux Crown Point
Sam Orme Carmel
Ian Raasch NorthWood
JaQualon Roberts Bloomington North
Sheridan Sharp Ben Davis
Jaron Tibbs Indianapolis Cathedral
Brandon Trilli Munster
Ashton Williamson 21st Century
Senior large school All-State
Luke Almodovar Noblesville
Markus Ankney Center Grove
Cade Brenner NorthWood
Ahmere Carson Anderson
Cooper Farrall Culver Military Academy
Jamie Hodges Jr. Michigan City
Keegan Manowitz Jennings County
Luke McBride Norwell
Jaylen Mullen North Daviess
Nick Richart Zionsville
Alex Romack Westfield
Ian Stephens New Palestine
Deaglan Sullivan Mishawaka Marian
Devon Woods Pike
Jordan Woods Hammond Central
Senior small school All-State
Lukas Balling Marquette Catholic
Peyton Bledsoe Loogootee
Jacob Cherry Eastern (Pekin)
Jermaine Coleman Park Tudor
Peter Combs Bloomfield
Owen Duff Carroll (Flora)
Aidan Franks Wapahani
Josh Furst Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Isaiah Malone Prairie Heights
Gage Sefton Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Jacob Spaulding Eastern Hancock
Silas Spaulding Eastern Hancock
Wyatt Thornburgh Blue River Valley
Logan Webb Linton-Stockton
Brady Yoder Westview
Senior Honorable Mention (Local)
Quintin Floyd. D.J. Moss (21st Century); Leon Grimes (Bowman); Jason Kobe (Marquette); Armoni Gonzalez, Willie Miller (Lake Station); Luke Van Essen (Illiana Christian).
Underclass Supreme 15
Isaac Andrews Wapahani
Jack Benter Brownstown Central
Flory Bidunga Kokomo
Dezmon Briscoe Indianapolis Attucks
Sabien Cain University
Kanon Catchings Brownsburg
Jalen Haralson Fishers
Brauntae Johnson Fort Wayne North
Carter Kent Jennings County
Chase Konieczny South Bend St. Joseph
Tyler Parrish Chesterton
Kellen Pickett Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Azavier Robinson Lawrence North
Justin Sims Chesterton
Trent Sisley Heritage Hills
Underclass large school All-State
Trey Buchanan Westfield
Kody Clancy Scottsburg
David Cundiff Munster
Micah Davis Franklin Community
Aaron Fine Noblesville
Taray Howell Evansville Bosse
Jevon Lewis Jr. Fort Wayne Wayne
Luke Lindeman Bloomington North
Braylon Mullins Greenfield-Central
Dominique Murphy East Chicago Central
Tyler Raasch NorthWood
Ron Rutland Indianapolis Attucks
Tre Singleton Jeffersonville
Robert Sorensen Guerin Catholic
Jaymen Townsend Marion
Underclass small school All-State
Gavin Betten Manchester
Grady Carpenter Tipton
Fletcher Cole Paoli
Josiah Dunham Evansville Christian
Will Harmon Fountain Central
Keagen Holder Morgan Township
Kyler Krull Whitko
Noah Lovan Providence
Jake McGraw Clinton Prairie
Kasym Nash Borden
Joshua Renfro Christian Academy of Indiana
Isaac Schultz Adams Central
Nolan Swan Tipton
Lonte Ward Jr. Indianapolis Lutheran
Izaak Wright Wabash
Underclass Honorable Mention (Local)
Allen Briggs (Michigan City); Garrett Clark, Michael Wellman (Portage); Evan Gagnon (North Newton); Landen Hale (Hebron); Matthew King (Hammond Central); Brad Rohde (Hanover Central); Jack Smiley (Valparaiso); Jacob Smith (Lake Central); Camden Webster (Kankakee Valley); Lemetrius Williams (21st Century).
local college
Thursday’s Schedule
Men’s & Women’s Track
Valparaiso at Raleigh Relays, all day
Men’s Volleyball
Calumet at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
Schedule-Winners
March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 — PPG 375, Fort Worth, Texas.
April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.
May 13 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.
June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.
July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.
July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.
Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.
BASEBALL
MLB spring training
AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct.
Kansas City 17 10 .630
Los Angeles 15 9 .625
Toronto 15 11 .577
Tampa Bay 14 11 .560
Houston 11 9 .550
Boston 12 10 .545
Seattle 11 10 .524
Baltimore 13 12 .520
Texas 12 13 .480
Chicago White Sox 10 11 .476
Minnesota 10 12 .455
Detroit 12 15 .444
Oakland 10 13 .435
New York Yankees 10 15 .400
Cleveland 8 14 .364
NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct.
St. Louis 14 6 .700
Los Angeles 13 8 .619
Atlanta 13 9 .591
Washington 12 9 .571
Chicago Cubs 13 10 .565
Cincinnati 12 11 .522
Philadelphia 13 12 .520
Arizona 12 12 .500
San Diego 11 12 .478
San Francisco 11 12 .478
Milwaukee 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409
New York Mets 9 14 .391
Colorado 10 16 .385
Miami 6 15 .286
Wednesday’s results
Florida
Washington 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 5, Detroit 3
Toronto 2, Baltimore 1
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 0, Miami 0
Arizona
Texas 2, Chicago White Sox (ss) 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Oakland 2
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox (ss) 3
San Francisco 4, Texas (ss) 0
L.A. Angels 10, Colorado 9
Minnesota 11, Boston 0
San Diego vs. Cincinnati, (n)
L.A. Dodgers vs. Seattle, (n)
Thursday’s games
Florida
N.Y. Yankees vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Atlanta at North Port, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, 5:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at Palm Beach, 5:05 p.m.
Arizona
Arizona (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, 8:05 p.m.
GOLF
PGA
WGC-Dell Match Play
At Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Wednesday’s results
(Seedings in parentheses)
J.J. Spaun (61), United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick (11), England, 5 and 3.
Min Woo Lee (41), Australia, def. Sahith Theegala (26), United States, 1 up.
Xander Schauffele (6), United States, def. Cam Davis (64), Australia, 4 and 3.
Aaron Wise (40), United States, def. Tom Hoge (32), United States, 1 up.
Ben Griffin (62), United States, def. Tyrrell Hatton (14), England, 3 and 1.
Lucas Herbert (46), Australia, def. Russell Henley (31), United States, 1 up.
Rory McIlroy (3), Northern Ireland, def. Scott Stallings (52), United States, 3 and 1.
Keegan Bradley (20), United States, halved with Denny McCarthy (48), United States.
Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, def. Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, 2 and 1.
Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 3 and 2.
Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, def. Harris English (37), United States, 2 and 1.
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Davis Thompson (57), United States, 3 and 2.
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Sepp Straka (27), 6 and 5.
Rickie Fowler (49), United States, def. Jon Rahm (2), Spain, 2 and 1.
Billy Horschel (22), United States, halved with Keith Mitchell (39), United States.
Jordan Spieth (12), United States, def. Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, 4 and 3.
Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 2 and 1.
Max Homa (5), United States, def. Justin Suh (63), United States, 3 and 2.
Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 1 up.
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 3 and 2.
Adam Scott (33), Australia, def. Seamus Power (30), Ireland, 1 up.
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 1 up.
Brian Harman (25), United States, def.. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 3 and 1.
Collin Morikawa (9), United States, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.
Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Adam Svensson (44), Canada, 4 and 2.
Matt Kuchar (59), United States, def. Viktor Hovland (8), Norway, 3 and 1.
Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Chris Kirk (28), United States, 4 and 3.
Sungjae Im (16), South Korea, def. Maverick McNealy (58), United States, 8 and 6.
J.T. Poston (43), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (24), England, 3 and 2.
Scottie Scheffler (1), United States, def. Davis Riley (54), United States, 1 up.
Tom Kim (17), South Korea, def. Alex Noren (38), Sweden, 2 and 1.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 3 0 1 10 11 3
New England 3 1 0 9 5 4
Cincinnati 2 0 2 8 6 4
Nashville 2 1 1 7 4 1
New York City FC 2 1 1 7 5 5
Philadelphia 2 2 0 6 7 6
Inter Miami CF 2 2 0 6 4 3
Toronto FC 1 1 2 5 6 5
New York 1 1 2 5 3 3
Orlando City 1 1 2 5 3 3
D.C. United 1 2 1 4 6 8
Columbus 1 2 1 4 5 7
CF Montréal 1 3 0 3 3 7
Charlotte FC 1 3 0 3 3 8
Chicago 0 1 2 2 4 5
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 4 0 0 12 11 4
Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 7 2
Seattle 2 1 1 7 6 1
FC Dallas 2 1 1 7 6 4
Minnesota United 2 0 1 7 4 2
Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 6
San Jose 2 2 0 6 4 6
Houston 1 2 0 3 3 5
Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5
Portland 1 3 0 3 5 10
Vancouver 0 2 2 2 4 6
LA Galaxy 0 1 2 2 2 4
Sporting Kansas City 0 2 2 2 1 3
Colorado 0 3 1 1 1 7
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, March 25
LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York 2½ (230) ORLANDO
Cleveland 4 (219½) BROOKLYN
NEW ORLEANS 7 (227) Charlotte
LA CLIPPERS 2½ (231½) Okla. City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Michigan State 1½ KANSAS STATE
UCONN 4½ Arkansas
TENNESSEE 4½ Florida Atlantic
UCLA 1½ Gonzaga
NHL
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -156 PHILADELPHIA +130
FLORIDA -114 Toronto -105
BOSTON -420 Montreal +320
DETROIT -132 St. Louis +110
Tampa Bay -150 OTTAWA +125
WASHINGTON -245 Chicago +198
CAROLINA -152 N.Y. Rangers +126
Seattle -125 NASHVILLE +104
CALGARY -137 Vegas +114
DALLAS -156 Pittsburgh +130
VANCOUVER -164 San Jose +136
Winnipeg -226 ANAHEIM +184
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reassigned OFs Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad to minor league camp.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reassigned INF/OF Cole Tucker and RHP Phillips Valdez to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned C Francisco Alvarez to Syracuse (IL). Reassigned C Nick Meyer to minor league camp.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Chris Cepeda.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Indiana G Buddy Hield an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture on the court during a March 20th game against Charlotte.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed LB Anthony Walker to a one-year contract. Acquired WR Elijah Moore from New York Jets in exchange for a second and third round draft pick.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed DE Takk McKinley. Signed LS Trent Sieg.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Denzel Perryman.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DE Michael Dogbe to a one-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB David Long and TE Austin Hooper to one-year contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Brandon Powell to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed CB Jalen Mills.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Mecole Hardman to a one-year contract.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB/KR Will Allen Jr. and WR Michael Young Jr.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled Fs Bokondji Imama and Milos Kelemen from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Carl Berglund to a two-year, entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned G Kevin Mandolese to Belleville (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Aleksandar Radovanovic on loan from KV Kortrijk (Belgian Jupiler Pro League).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Sang Bin Jeong to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
National Women’s Soccer League
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC — Signed M Giovanna DeMarco to a one-year contract.