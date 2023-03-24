Prep
Friday’s Schedule
Softball
South Bend Clay at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Andrew, 4:30 p.m.
Southern Warrior Classic (field includes Andrean), TBA
Boys Volleyball
Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational (field includes TF United), 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Results
Boys Volleyball
Crown Point 25-25-25, LaPorte 20-12-20
AT CROWN POINT
LAPORTE – Joe Pray 6 kills, 2 aces; Avram DeGarmo 3 kills; Scottie Fletcher 3 kills, 2 aces; Clayton Elertson 11 assists.
People are also reading…
RECORDS – LaPorte 1-2.
Portage 25-25-25, Merrillville 18-13-14
AT MERRILLVILLE
PORTAGE – Gavin Niebel 12-12 hitting (7 kills), 5 aces; Lukas Navarro 3 kills, 7 aces; Desmond Winter 3 kills, 5 aces; John Kelley 39-41 setting (16 assists).
RECORDS – Portage 2-0.
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Michigan City 20-9-12
AT VALPARAISO
VALPARAISO – Jaden De Kock 6 kills, 8 digs, 1 solo block, 8 points; David Behnke 6 kills, 6 digs; Owe Morris 6 kills, 1 solo block, 9 points; Dimitrije Jovanic 18 assists, 6 aces, 4 digs; Jonah Kyle 6 digs.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso won.
RECORDS – Valparaiso 4-1.
Wednesday’s Late Results
Baseball
TF South 9, Bloom Twp. 8 (5 innings)
Bloom Twp. 320 30 — 8 x x
TF South 242 1x — 9 x x
TF SOUTH – Pitching – Mata (3 SO). Leading hitters — Khanon Gresham (3-4, R, 2 RBI, SB), SJ Stuckey (1-2, 3 R, BB, SB).
RECORDS – TF South 2-1.
Boys Volleyball
Valparaiso 23-25-28-25, Chesterton 25-16-26-13
AT CHESTERTON
VALPARAISO – Jaden De Kock 11 kills, 10 digs, 12 points; Owen Morris 7 kills, 3 aces, 9 digs; Dimitrije Jovanovic 16 assists, 4 aces, 6 digs, 8 points; David Behnke 5 aces, 18 digs; Izaac Moore 3 aces, 15 digs, 7 points; Owen Morris 3 aces, 9 digs; Jonah Kyle 8 digs; Asher Collins 2 digs.
CHESTERTON – Levi Wheeling 5 kills, 5 aces; Jack Rodriguez 3 kills, 3 aces; Bryton Oliver 5 kills.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso 25-25, Chesterton 11-21.
Tuesday’s Late Results
Girls Soccer
TF United 3, Bloom Twp. 1
AT BLOOM TWP.
TF SOUTH – Teniola Odutusin 2 goals; Alanis Gonzalez 3 assists.
Honors
Boys Basketball
DAC 2022-23 All-Conference Team
Garrett Clark, Michael Wellman (Portage)
Brandon Escobedo (Lake Central)
Jamie Hodges (Michigan City)
Mason Jones, Jack Smiley (Valparaiso)
Kyle Kirkham (LaPorte)
AJ Lux (Crown Point)
Tyler Parrish, Justin Sims (Chesterton)
Most Valuable Player – Jamie Hodges (Michigan City).
Final conference standings – 1. Chesterton, 2. Crown Point, T3. LaPorte, T3. Portage, T5. Michigan City, T5. Valparaiso, 7. Lake Central, 8. Merrillville.
Local college
Friday’s Schedule
Baseball
Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, noon (DH)
Valparaiso at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
Calumet at St. Francis (Ill.), noon (DH)
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Southland Championship, Rowlett, Texas, all day
Men’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Klash in Kentucky, TBA
Softball
Calumet at Judson, 2 p.m. (DH)
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m. (DH)
Men’s & Women’s Tennis
Lake Superior State at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), 11:30 a.m.
Men’s & Women’s Track
Purdue Northwest Eastern Illinois Big Blue Classic, all day
Valparaiso at Raleigh Relays, all day
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
Schedule-Winners
March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 — PPG 375, Fort Worth, Texas.
April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.
May 13 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.
June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.
July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.
July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.
Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.
Points leaders
Through March 19
1. Marcus Ericsson, 51.
2. Pato O’Ward, 41.
3. Scott Dixon, 36.
4. Alexander Rossi, 32.
5. Callum Ilott, 30.
6. Graham Rahal, 28.
7. Will Power, 26.
8. Alex Palou, 24.
9. Christian Lundgaard, 22.
10. David Malukas, 21.
11. Scott McLaughlin, 20.
12. Marcus Armstrong, 19.
13. Agustin Canapino, 18.
14. Conor Daly, 16.
15. Kyle Kirkwood, 15.
BASEBALL
MLB spring training
Thursday’s results
Florida
N.Y. Yankees 1, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 2
Toronto 3, Minnesota 0
Boston 7, Pittsburgh 4
Philadelphia 4, Detroit (ss) 1
Detroit (ss) 8, Baltimore 8
Washington vs. Houston, (n)
Arizona
Chicago Cubs 11, Arizona (ss) 1
San Francisco (ss) 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Arizona (ss) 11, L.A. Dodgers 5
Milwaukee 4, San Diego (ss) 2
San Diego 6, Kansas City 3
Cleveland vs. San Francisco (ss), (n)
Oakland vs. Texas, (n)
Seattle vs. Cincinnati, (n)
Friday’s games
Florida
Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) , 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Tampa Bay, 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston, 5:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Washington, 5:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Detroit, 5:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto, 5:07 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Arizona
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland (ss), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City, 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) , 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Milwaukee (ss), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Cleveland, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (ss) vs. Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 51 20 .718 —
x-Boston 50 23 .685 2
x-Philadelphia 48 23 .676 3
Cleveland 46 28 .622 6½
New York 42 32 .568 10½
Brooklyn 39 33 .542 12½
Miami 40 34 .541 12½
Atlanta 36 36 .500 15½
Toronto 35 38 .479 17
Chicago 34 37 .479 17
Indiana 33 40 .452 19
Washington 32 41 .438 20
Orlando 30 43 .411 22
e-Charlotte 23 50 .315 29
e-Detroit 16 57 .219 36
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 49 24 .671 —
Memphis 44 27 .620 4
Sacramento 43 29 .597 5½
Phoenix 38 34 .528 10½
L.A. Clippers 38 35 .521 11
Golden State 37 36 .507 12
Oklahoma City 36 36 .500 12½
Dallas 36 36 .500 12½
Minnesota 36 37 .493 13
L.A. Lakers 36 37 .493 13
Utah 35 37 .493 13½
New Orleans 35 37 .486 13½
Portland 32 40 .444 16½
e-San Antonio 19 53 .264 29½
e-Houston 18 54 .250 30½
x-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs
Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament
Wednesday’s results
Denver 118, Washington 104
Indiana 118, Toronto 114
Miami 127, New York 120
Golden State 127, Dallas 125
Milwaukee 130, San Antonio 94
Memphis 130, Houston 125
Minnesota 125, Atlanta 124
Philadelphia 116, Chicago 91
Portland 127, Utah 115
L.A. Lakers 122, Phoenix 111
Thursday’s results
New York at Orlando, (n)
Cleveland at Brooklyn, (n)
Charlotte at New Orleans, (n)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, (n)
Friday’s games
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Indiana at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORE
76ers 116, Bulls 91
PHILADELPHIA (116)
Harris 5-9 7-8 20, Tucker 2-3 0-0 5, Embiid 5-7 2-2 12, Maxey 8-19 1-1 21, Melton 8-16 5-6 25, Niang 3-8 2-2 11, Reed 1-1 4-6 6, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Korkmaz 1-2 0-0 2, Milton 2-5 1-1 5, House Jr. 2-6 0-0 5, Dedmon 1-3 0-0 2, Springer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-82 22-26 116.
CHICAGO (91)
DeRozan 0-7 4-4 4, Williams 2-6 2-3 7, Vucevic 4-10 0-0 8, Beverley 0-5 0-0 0, LaVine 6-15 4-5 16, Jones Jr. 3-6 3-4 10, Terry 0-2 0-0 0, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Drummond 6-8 1-2 13, Dosunmu 5-10 3-4 14, White 8-13 0-0 19. Totals 34-83 17-22 91.
Philadelphia 36 40 20 20 — 116
Chicago 23 25 28 15 — 91
3-Point Goals—Philadelphia 16-37 (Maxey 4-8, Melton 4-9, Harris 3-5, Niang 3-7, Tucker 1-2, House Jr. 1-3, Milton 0-1, Embiid 0-2), Chicago 6-25 (White 3-6, Williams 1-2, Dosunmu 1-3, Jones Jr. 1-3, Beverley 0-2, LaVine 0-2, Terry 0-2, Vucevic 0-2, DeRozan 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Philadelphia 44 (Harris 9), Chicago 42 (Drummond 12). Assists—Philadelphia 30 (Harris 8), Chicago 18 (Dosunmu, LaVine 4). Total Fouls—Philadelphia 22, Chicago 16. A—20,946 (20,917)
GOLF
PGA
WGC-Dell Match Play
At Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas
Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
Thursday’s results
(Seedings in parentheses)
Tony Finau (10), United States, def. Adrian Meronk (45), Poland, 4 and 3.
Kurt Kitayama (19), United States, def. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), South Africa, 2 and 1.
Harris English (37), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (7), United States, 5 and 3.
Andrew Putnam (56), United States, def. Ryan Fox (29), New Zealand, 2 and 1.
Cameron Young (15), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 1 up.
Davis Thompson (57), United States, def. Sepp Straka (27), Austria, 4 and 3.
Jon Rahm (2) Spain, def. Keith Mitchell (39), United States, 4 and 3.
Billy Horschel (22), United States, def. Rickie Fowler (49), United States, 3 and 2.
Taylor Montgomery (47), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (12), United States, 2 and 1.
Mackenzie Hughes (50), Canada, def. Shane Lowry (21), Ireland, 4 and 3.
Max Homa (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (42), United States, 3 and 2.
Justin Suh (63), United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama (18), Japan, 3 and 1.
Sam Burns (13), United States, def. Adam Scott (33), Australia 1 up.
Seamus Power (30), Ireland, def. Adam Hadwin (53), Canada, 1 up.
Patrick Cantlay (4), United States, def. K.H. Lee (35), South Korea, 4 and 2.
Brian Harman (25), United States, def. Nick Taylor (55), Canada, 3 and 2.
Collin Morikawa (9), United States, halved with Adam Svensson (44), Canada.
Jason Day (32), Australia, def. Victor Perez (51), France, 2 and 1.
Si Woo Kim (34), South Korea, def. Viktor Hovland (8), 4 and 3.
Corales Puntacana Championship
At Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Purse: $3.8M; Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
First Round, Thursday
Brice Garnett 33-33—66 -6
Ben Martin 33-33—66 -6
Matt Wallace 33-34—67 -5
Ricky Barnes 33-35—68 -4
Kelly Kraft 33-35—68 -4
Max McGreevy 33-35—68 -4
Sean O’Hair 32-36—68 -4
D.A. Points 34-34—68 -4
Dylan Wu 35-33—68 -4
Wyndham Clark 35-34—69 -3
Austin Eckroat 32-37—69 -3
Doug Ghim 35-34—69 -3
Brent Grant 35-34—69 -3
Bill Haas 33-36—69 -3
Sam Stevens 34-35—69 -3
Martin Trainer 35-34—69 -3
Erik Van Rooyen 35-34—69 -3
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Boston 71 55 11 5 115 269 153
Toronto 71 43 19 9 95 245 196
Tampa Bay 73 42 25 6 90 252 228
Florida 72 36 29 7 79 252 247
Ottawa 72 35 32 5 75 228 233
Buffalo 70 33 31 6 72 251 263
Detroit 71 31 31 9 71 209 235
Montreal 72 28 38 6 62 203 268
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 70 46 16 8 100 233 181
New Jersey 71 45 18 8 98 247 193
N.Y. Rangers 72 42 20 10 94 243 195
N.Y. Islanders 72 37 27 8 82 215 198
Pittsburgh 71 35 26 10 80 229 230
Washington 73 34 31 8 76 233 227
Philadelphia 71 27 32 12 66 192 236
e-Columbus 70 22 41 7 51 189 273
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 72 41 22 9 91 216 197
Dallas 71 38 19 14 90 247 199
Colorado 70 41 23 6 88 233 196
Winnipeg 72 40 29 3 83 218 203
Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 198 205
St. Louis 71 32 33 6 70 224 258
Arizona 72 27 33 12 66 203 250
Chicago 71 24 41 6 54 176 255
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 71 44 21 6 94 235 200
Los Angeles 71 41 20 10 92 247 229
Edmonton 72 41 23 8 90 283 243
Seattle 70 39 24 7 85 245 227
Calgary 72 32 25 15 79 231 226
Vancouver 70 31 34 5 67 237 265
e-Anaheim 71 23 38 10 56 184 288
e-San Jose 71 19 37 15 53 204 274
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Wednesday’s results
Pittsburgh 5, Colorado 2
Edmonton 4, Arizona 3, OT
Thursday’s results
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Washington 6, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1
St. Louis 4, Detroit 3
Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Toronto 6, Florida 2
Seattle at Nashville, (n)
Pittsburgh at Dallas, (n)
Vegas at Calgary, (n)
San Jose at Vancouver, (n)
Winnipeg at Anaheim, (n)
Friday’s games
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 12 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 12 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
THURSDAY’S SUMMARY
Capitols 6, Blackhawks 1
Chicago 0 0 1 — 1
Washington 2 2 2 — 6
First Period—1, Washington, Sheary 14, 10:15. 2, Washington, Mantha 11 (Kuznetsov, Ovechkin), 10:33. Penalties—Ovechkin, WSH (Interference), 12:52; Robinson, CHI (High Sticking), 16:15.
Second Period—3, Washington, Dowd 13 (Protas), 1:27. 4, Washington, Backstrom 6 (Carlson, Strome), 8:12 (pp). Penalties—Kuznetsov, WSH (Hooking), 5:42; Khaira, CHI (Interference), 7:04; Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (Too Many Men on the Ice), 14:57; Carlson, WSH (Tripping), 17:59.
Third Period—5, Washington, Carlson 9 (Backstrom, Strome), 1:04 (pp). 6, Chicago, Zaitsev 1 (Johnson, Dickinson), 3:08. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 41, 14:56. Penalties—Dickinson, CHI (Delay of Game), 0:03; Ovechkin, WSH (Cross Checking), 6:38; Chicago bench, served by Raddysh (Too Many Men on the Ice), 10:10.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 10-9-10—29. Washington 8-15-5—28.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 5; Washington 2 of 4.
Goalies—Chicago, Khudobin 0-1-0 (28 shots-22 saves). Washington, Kuemper 21-22-5 (29-28).
A—18,573 (18,277). T—2:20.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
BOSTON 11½ (OFF) Indiana
WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) San Antonio
TORONTO 12½ (OFF) Detroit
MEMPHIS 13 (233½) Houston
DALLAS OFF (OFF) Charlotte
Milwaukee 7 (OFF) UTAH
PORTLAND 1 (OFF) Chicago
GOLDEN STATE 2½ (OFF) Philadelphia
SACRAMENTO 3½ (OFF) Phoenix
LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
ALABAMA 7½ San Diego State
HOUSTON 7½ Miami (FL)
CREIGHTON 10½ Princeton
TEXAS 4½ Xavier
NHL
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
New Jersey -182 BUFFALO +150
New York -196 COLUMBUS +162
COLORADO -465 Arizona +350