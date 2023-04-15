Prep
Saturday’s Schedule
Baseball
Crawfordsville Athenian Invitational (field includes Griffith), 9 a.m.
John Glenn Tournament (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Calumet Christian at Hammond Central, 10 a.m. (DH)
Lake Station at Kouts, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Goshen, 10 a.m. (DH)
Morgan Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 10 a.m.
Oregon-Davis at River Forest, 10 a.m. (DH)
Penn at Crown Point, 10 a.m. (DH)
Wheeler at Morton, 10 a.m. (DH)
Boone Grove at Sheridan, 11 a.m.
Culver Academies at Marquette, 11 a.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 11 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 11 a.m. (DH)
Merrillville at Whiting, 11 a.m.
Rich Twp. at TF South, 11 a.m.
South Central at New Prairie, 11 a.m.
Tri-Township at Delphi, 11 a.m. (DH)
Hanover Central vs. Lowell at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), noon
Boys Golf
Caston Invitational (field includes DeMotte Christian, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Don Dicken Classic at Rozella Ford CC (field includes Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Marquette Invitational at Briar Leaf (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marian Catholic at Benet, 2:30 p.m.
Softball
Lake Central Classic (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8:30 a.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 9 a.m. (DH)
Bishop Noll, Logansport at South Bend Clay, 10 a.m.
Bremen at South Central, 10 a.m.
Culver Community at Washington Twp., 10 a.m. (DH)
Hanover Central at Hobart, 10 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Benet, 10 a.m. (DH)
Michigan City vs. Hammond Central at Dowling Park, 10 a.m.
Morton at TF South, 10 a.m.
River Forest at Argos, 10 a.m. (DH)
South Newton at Kouts, 10 a.m.
Valparaiso at Lowell, 10 a.m.
West Central at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m. (DH)
Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.
Calumet Christian at Calumet, 10:30 a.m.
Victory Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 11 a.m. (DH)
Crown Point vs. Hamilton Southeastern at Lafayette Harrison, noon
Culver Community at Kouts, 12:15 p.m.
Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 2 p.m.
Leo Invitational (field includes Munster), TBA
Boys Tennis
TF United at Minooka quad, 8 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Kankakee Valley), 8:30 a.m.
Covington Invitational (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.
Chesterton at East Noble, 9 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.
New Prairie Early Season Rumble (field includes Hanover Central, Wheeler), 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Culver Academies, noon
Boys Track
Ottawa Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.
Ben Davis Relays (field includes Merrillville, Portage), 10 a.m.
Houseward Invitational at Unity Christian (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Garry Nallenweg Relays at Chesterton (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Michigan City, Munster), 10 a.m.
Hobart Little 5 Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley), 10 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
Winamac Invitational (field includes Hebron, North Newton), 10 a.m.
Kankakee Kays Invitational (field includes TF North), 11 a.m.
Girls Track
Houseward Invitational at Unity Christian (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.
Garry Nallenweg Relays at Chesterton (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lowell, Michigan City, Munster, Portage), 10 a.m.
Hobart Little 5 Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.
Winamac Invitational (field includes Hebron, North Newton), 10 a.m.
Kankakee Kays Invitational (field includes TF North), 11 a.m.
Joliet West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), noon
Boys Volleyball
Eisenhower Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), 9 a.m.
Friday’s Results
Baseball
Boone Grove 13, Kouts 1 (5 innings
Boone Grove 074 20 — 13 12 1
Kouts; 001 00 — 1 3 4
2B — Ben Truby, Isaiah Steinhilber, Tristan Wilson (BG). 3B — Seth Pitcock (BG). Pitching summary — Boone Grove — Trey Pitcock (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Xavier Carrera (1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). Kouts — Jack Gunn (1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Eli Harper (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Owen Garavalia (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Pitcock, LP — Gunn (1-1). Leading hitters — Boone Grove — Truby (3-3, RBI, R), Davian Carrera (2-4, 4 RBI, 2 R), Trey Pitcock (2-3, 2 R, RBI), Wilson (3 RBI, R), Seth Pitcock (3 R). Kouts — Logan Clark (1-3, R), Gunn (1-1), Landon Garrett (1-2). Records — Kouts 5-1.
Kankakee Valley 12, Merrillville 2 (5 innings)
Merrillville 002 00 — 2 2 9
Kankakee Valley 223 32 — 12 11 1
KANKAKEE VALLEY – Pitching — Spencer Childers (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 6 BB, 8 SO). Hitting – Colton Pribyl (3-3, RBI), Luke Richie (2-3, RBI), Dylan Holmes (2-3). Records – Kankakee Valley 7-1.
Munster 6, Lincoln-Way Central 1
Munster 310 101 0 — 6 10 3
Lincoln-Way Central 100 000 0 — 1 7 3
Pitching summary – Munster – Owen Roberts (5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Drew Wanicki (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Tyler Fuller (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO). Leading hitters – Munster – Kevin Hall (2-3, 2R, RBI, 2 SB), Billy Goldman (2-3), Izzy Medina (2 RBI)
Softball
Hebron 14, Westville 1 (5 innings)
Westville 000 10 — 1 2 x
Hebron 092 3x — 14 11 x
2B – Madelyn Heck (H). 3B – Addison Toczek (H). HR – Madison Shaw (W); Heck (H). Pitching summary – Westville – Kierstin Vargas (4 IP, 11 H, 14 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO). Hebron – Brooke Cunningham (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO). WP – Cunningham. LP – Vargas. Leading hitters – Westville – Madison Shaw (solo HR, RBI), Lily Green (1-2). Hebron – Toczek (2-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI), Heck (2-3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI), Heidi Pena (2-3, R), Emma Benetich (2 RBI).
Illiana Christian 4, Wheeler 0 (5 innings)
Wheeler 000 00 — 0 6 1
Illiana Christian 102 01 — 4 10 0
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Pitching – Mikayla Derks (5 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 9 SO). Hitting – Derks (2-3, 2B), Lydia VanderWoude (3-3, SB).
Kankakee Valley 8, Highland 6
Kankakee Valley 002 042 0 — 8 9 4
Highland 320 000 1 — 6 10 2
2B – Erb, Hanger (KV); Swallow (Hi). HR – Page (KV). Pitching summary – Kankakee Valley – Starr (6 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Peal (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Highland – Rivera (7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO). WP – Starr (2-2). LP – Rivera. SV – Peal (1). Leading hitters – Kankakee Valley – Page (2-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI), Hanger (2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Schantz (2-3, 2 R), Erb (2B, RBI). Highland – Reid (2-3, 2 R, RBI), Strietelmeier (2-3, R), Swallow (2B, 2 RBI). Records — Kankakee Valley 3-4 (2-3 NCC).
Lakeshore 10, LaPorte 0 (5 innings)
LaPorte 000 00 — 0 0 3
Lakeshore 104 14 — 10 12 0
LAPORTE – Mia Maxel (3 IP, 2 ER), Marcy Bearickx (relief). Records – LaPorte 6-2.
Morton 14, TF North 0 (4 innings)
TF North 000 0 — 0 4 5
Morton 392 x — 14 11 2
2B – Lopez, Campos (M). 3B – Campos, Stanley (M). Pitching summary – TF North – Barraza (2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Jimenez (2/3 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO). Morton – Abeyta (4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO). WP – Abeyta. LP – Barraza. Leading hitters – TF North – Jimenez (hit), Barraza (hit), Thompson (hit), Spears (hit). Morton – Campos (3-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI), Abeyta (2-2, 2 R, RBI), Herrera (2-3, 2 R, RBI), Stanley (HR, 2 R, RBI), Villegas (2 RBI).
Thursday’s Late Results
Baseball
Illiana Christian 29, River Forest 3
Illiana Christian 598 52 — 29 15 0
River Forest 201 00 — 3 6 8
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Hitting – Josh Vis (4-5, 2B), Aaron Gouwens (2B, 2 RBI) .
Morgan Twp. 16, Knox 6
MORGAN TWP. – Pitching – Noah Duhamell (5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER). WP – Duhamell. Hitting – DJ Hand (4-5, 2B), Jack Wheeler (3-4, 3B, 2 RBI), Logan Atchison (3-4, 2 RBI), Bradley Farris (2-4, 2 RBI), Max Rakowski (1-3, 2 B, 2 RBI).
Portage 13, Washington Twp. 4
Washington Twp. 000 040 0 — 4 6 5
Portage 202 324 x — 13 14 3
PORTAGE – Pitching – Kodie Young (4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO), Peyton Fausto (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Carter Willis (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). Hitting – Devon Ortiz (4-4, 2B, HR, 6 RBI), Mark Calmbacher (3-3, 2B), Antione Pierson (2-3, 2B), Kenny Nolder (2-3), Tyler Browning (2B).
TF South 15, Eisenhower 7
TF SOUTH – Pitching – Earmsmuth (3 IP, 4 SO). WP – Earmsmuth. Hitting — Earmsmuth (3-3, HR, 2 R, 6 RBI), Ali (4-4, 3 2B, Grand Slam, 4 R, 8 RBI), Spann (3-3, R), Mata (3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI).
Hanover Central 20, Whiting 0 (5 innings)
Hanover Central 09(10) 10 — 20 19 0
Whiting 000 00 — 0 2 0
HANOVER CENTRAL – Pitching – Rayski (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO). WP – Rayski (shutout). Hitting – Creasbaum (4-4, 2B, HR), Bowen (HR).
Girls Softball
Boone Grove 12, Bishop Noll 0 (5 innings)
Bishop Noll 000 00 — 0 1 1
Boone Grove 632 1x — 12 10 0
2B – Aiyana Espinoza (BN); Emily Veschak, Chayse Duerr (BG). HR – Szakacs, Mariah Atteberry, Duerr, Kayla Brady (BG). Pitching summary – Bishop Noll – Molly Whelan (4 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). Boone Grove – Atteberry (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO). WP – Atteberry. LP – Whelan (5-2). Leading hitters – Bishop Noll – Espinoza (2B). Boone Grove – Szakacs (3-3, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI), Duerr (2-3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI), Atteberry (2-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI), Brady (2-2, HR, RBI). Records – Bishop Noll 5-2.
Hanover Central 21, Whiting 0 (5 innings)
HANOVER CENTRAL – Pitching – Elle Mowry (2 IP, 0 H, 2 SO), Isabelle Roldan (3 IP, 1 H, 5 SO). Hitting – Claudia McMahon (3 H, 2 R), Paige Jermolowicz (2 H), Mattea Beilke (3 H, 2 R), Kaitlin Duffy (2 H, 2 R), Gabit Comia (4 H, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI), Sienna Antkiewicz (3 H, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI), Cyd Drousias (2 H, Grand Slam, 3 R, 5 RBI), Sienna Stilley (4 H, 2 HR, 3 R. 4 RBI).
Girls Tennis
Highland 5, Hammond Central 0
AT HIGHLAND
SINGLES – Ella Klapkowski (Hi) d. Esmeralda da Granda 6-0, 6-3; Brooke Munoz (Hi) d. Jacqueline Cruz-Moreno 6-1, 6-1; Katie Hacker (Hi) d. Adelida Melgoza 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES – Reagan Vernengo/Leah Stone (Hi) d. Alexia Avila/Ellyssa Dixon 6-1, 6-1; Bri Ozelie/Gwen Wehye (Hi) d. Elisabell Olivia/Amber Davis 6-0, 6-0.
RECORDS – Highland 3-1.
Illiana Christian 5, Wheeler 0
AT ILLIANA CHRISTIAN
SINGLES — Gianna Vukas (IC) d. Lauren Hostetler 6-0, 6-2; Sabri Lopez (IC) d. Abby Ordonez 6-0, 6-0; Avery Olthof (IC) d. Aubrie Podlesah 6-0, 6-1.
DOUBLES — Maddy Smith/Josie Plank (IC) d. Alex Shafer/Jasmine Giurovici 6-1, 6-2; Ava Lindemulder/Sophie Plank (IC) d. Hayley Cope/Kaylen Anderson 6-0, 6-2.
Kankakee Valley 4, Hobart 1
AT KANKAKEE VALLEY
SINGLES — Colleen Grafton (KV) d. Maddy Baltrushaitis 6-0,6-0; Natalie Crowley (H) d. Annalise Wakefield 6-3, 6-2; Brooklyn Richie (KV) d. Gracie Krejci 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
DOUBLES — Julia Dykstra/Adrianna Frieden (KV) d. Addison Williams/Maddalyn Riggle 6-0,6-1; Chloe Boer/Kayla Bonicontro (KV) d. Emily Cicillan/Allison Hooker 6-1, 6-2.
Plymouth 3, Chesterton 2
AT CHESTERTON
SINGLES – Aleksa Sorgic (Ch) d. Bella Kaim 6-3, 6-2; Plothow (P) d. Ava Komp 6-2, 7-5; Gantz (P) d. Gretta Burke 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.
DOUBLES – Delp/Jones (P) d. Aubrey Isakson/Kenzie Kania 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Ella Girzadas/Theresa Connors (Ch) d. Langfeldt/Riddle 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
RECORDS – Plymouth 2-0, Chesterton 1-1.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Chesterton, 7-5.
Boys Track
1. WEST SIDE 89, 2. MORTON 67, T3. CALUMET 53, T3. HAMMOND CENTRAL 53, 5. RIVER FOREST 21, 6. EC CENTRAL 19, 7. 21st CENTURY 6, 8. GARY LIGHTHOUSE 4
100 – 1. Terrell Caldwell (Ca) 11.02, 2. Deaven Neal (Ca) 11.17, 3. Raymond Santiago (WS) 11.24, 4. Jeremiah Stansil (RF) 11.32. 200 – 1. Caldwell (Ca) 22.26, 2. Santiago (WS) 22.61, 3. Neal (Ca) 22.93, 4. Brady King (WS) 23.39. 400 – 1. Ayden Silver (RF) 54.25, 2. Harlem Rhodes (WS) 55.03, 3. Calvin Luckey (WS) 55.54, 4. Camani Conway (Ca) 56.00. 800 – 1. Nikolas Barrera (M) 2:16.88, 2. Matthew Hutcherson (HC) 2:19.47, 3. Frank Lopez (HC) 2:23.43, 4. Travon Smith (Ca) 2:24.44. 1600 – 1. Barrera (M) 5:25.86, 2. Vynce Overshawn (HC) 5:37.59, 3. Lopez (HC) 5:46.65, 4. Hutcherson (HC) 5:50.25. 3200 – 1. Barrera (M) 11:53.14, 2. Overshawn (HC) 13:00.72, 3. Julian Gutierrez (M) 13:11.25, 4. Omar Sosa-Lopez (HC) 13:42.27. 110 HUR – 1. Dandre Brown (ECC) 14.76, 2. LeBarron Burton (WS) 15.62, 3. Zierre Taylor (HC) 17.04, 4. Kyle Jernigan (M) 17.18. 300 HUR – Brown (ECC) 41.52, 2. Burton (WS) 43.28, 3. Travon McCullough (HC) 44.72, 4. Antwan Jordan (WS) 45.47. 400 RELAY – 1. West Side (Jordan, King, Santiago, Terrance Schultz) 43.92, 2. Morton 44.52, 3. Calumet 45.88, 4. River Forest 46.32. 1600 RELAY – 1. West Side (King, Luckey, Burton, Santiago) 3:36.99, 2. Hammond Central 3:44.23, 3. Calumet 3:48.63, 4. Morton 3:49.85. 3200 RELAY – 1. Hammond Central (Hutcherson, Jarrett Fan, Lopez, Overshawn) 10:01.39, 2. Morton 10:16.84, 3. West Side 10:41.42. SP – 1. Damian Herrera (M) 41-6, 2. Ayden Winston (M) 39-8, 3. Avery Villarreal (M) 35-0, 4. Jamari Jefferson (WS) 34-8. DIS – 1. Jefferson (WS) 113-5, 2. De’Eric Mister (WS) 102-0, 3. Nate Smith (Ca) 101-3, 4. Devin Hassan (WS) 94-3. HJ – 1. Antoine Billingsley (WS) 6-2, 2. Jason Johnson (RF) 5-10, 3. Jordan Bradley (Ca) 5-6, 4. Gary Robinson (M) 5-6. LJ – 1. Caldwell (Ca) 21-0, 2. Roy Cast (21st) 20-9 ½, 3. Trevion Williamson (WS) 20-9, 4. Doriean Conner (GL) 19-6.
Girls Track
West Side Invitational
1. MORTON 97, 2. WEST SIDE 73, 3. HAMMOND CENTRAL 45, 4. CALUMET 32, 5. RIVER FOREST 31, 6. EC CENTRAL 30, 7. GARY LIGHTHOUSE 1
100 – 1. Kaylah Williams (WS) 12.55, 2. Khaliya Randell (RF) 13.09, 3. Ashli Odom (M) 13.17, 4. Kamya Mack (ECC) 13.54. 200 – 1. Laya’Lapri Ratney (WS) 25.53, 2. Williams (WS) 26.37, 3. Indiah Hutchinson (HC) 27.17, 4. Odom (M) 27.20. 400 – 1. Juanita Pointer (Ca) 1:05.86, 2. Zimmya Gray (M) 1:08.38, 3. Nylah Jones (M) 1:08.52, 4. Tamiya Bardney (M) 1:09.98. 800 – 1. Raquel Garcia-Zuniga (M) 3:00.75, 2. Melissa Martinez (M) 3:03.70, 3. Nicole Smar (Ca) 3:07.13, 4. Demetria Hanspard (M) 3:17.37. 1600 – 1. Alondra Morales (ECC) 6:32.06, 2. Smar (Ca) 6:53.59, 3. Citlaly Almaraz (RF) 6:57.41, 4. Paulina Serrano (M) 7:15.21. 3200 – 1. Estrella Lara (M) 13:45.81, 2. Alondra Morales (ECC) 13:52.42, 3. Emily Sandate (M) 15:07.73, 4. Almaraz (RF) 15:25.98. 100 HUR – 1. Ratney (WS) 15.12, 2. Hutchinson (HC) 18.19, 3. A’kiyra Giles (M) 18.41, 4. Aniyah Henry (HC) 19.07. 300 HUR – 1. Henry (HC) 54.38, 2. Jalacion Brown (WS) 54.75, 3. Ladora Smith (WS) 56.07, 4. Giselle Zavala (ECC) 58.26. 400 RELAY – 1. West Side (Smith, Kayla Martin, Ratney, Williams) 50.38, 2. Morton 52.76, 3. River Forest 56.46, 4. EC Central 56.77.1600 RELAY – 1. Morton (Amor Chandler, Odom, Jada Johnson-White, Makayla Johnson) 4:28.67, 2. West Side 4:33.15, 3. River Forest 5:22.52. 3200 RELAY – 1. Morton (A) (Garcia-Zuniga, Martinez, Sandate, Estrella Lara) 12:06.27, 2. Morton (B) 13:54.95, 3. River Forest 14:05.40, 4. Hammond Central 14:31.03. SP – 1. Laylah Wiggins (Ca) 31-3 ½, 2. Quynci Williams (WS) 30-8, 3. Tamara Collins (WS) 28-7, 4. Chammarra Sumerlin (M) 28-4 ½. DIS – 1. Q. Williams (WS) 76-3 ½, 2. Wiggins (Ca) 73-0, 3. Kylah Robinson (M) 66-4 ½, 4. Cortaysha Prachett (RF) 63-5. HJ – 1. Shanari Taylor (ECC) 4-6, 2. Hutchinson (HC) 4-4, 3. Johnson-White (M) 4-2, 4. Makayla Troutman (RF) 4-2. LJ – 1. Hutchinson (HC) 14-3, 2. Hanspard (M) 14-2 ½, 3. Bardney (M) 14-1, 4. Henry (HC) 14-1.
Boys Volleyball
Chesterton 25-25-9-25, LaPorte 16-16-25-23
AT LAPORTE
CHESTERTON – Levi Wheeling 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 block kills; Gavin Nagdeman 2 aces, 13 assists; Will Auricchro 3 kills, 2 block kills; Robert Williams 3 kills, 3 block kills.
LAPORTE – Cesar Mendoza 4 aces; Avram DeGarmo 5 kills, 3 aces; Clayton Elertson 3 aces; Scottie Fletcher 7 kills; Joe Pray 6 kills; Kevin Vinson 4 solo blocks.
RECORDS – LaPorte 3-5.
Crown Point 25-25-25, Merrillville 14-14-22
Local college
Saturday’s Schedule
Baseball
Calumet at IU South Bend, 1 p.m. (DH)
Davenport at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 1 p.m. (DH)
Valparaiso at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championships at Stoatin Brae GC, Augusta, MI, TBA
Valparaiso at Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State GC, PA, all day
Softball
Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, 11 a.m. (DH)
Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, noon (DH)
Valparaiso at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Men’s Tennis
Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 10 a.m.
Women’s Tennis
Missouri State at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 2 p.m.
Men’s & Women’s Track
Purdue Northwest and Valparaiso at Gibson Invitational, hosted by Indiana State, all day
Friday’s Results
Friday’s Results
Softball
Valparaiso 2, Bradley 0
Valparaiso 100 000 1 — 2 6 0
Bradley 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Pitching summary – Valpo – Seib (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). Bradley – French (7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO). WP – Seib (5-13). LP – French (2-15). Leading hitters – Valpo – Johnson (2-4), Kehlenbrink (2-4), Hecker (RBI), Herschbach (run), Szostak (run). Records – Valparaiso 6-29, Bradley 10-33.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
Schedule-Winners
March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)
April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.
May 13 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.
June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.
July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.
July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.
Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.
Baseball
FRIDAY’S BOX SCORE
Orioles 6, White Sox 3
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .192
Rutschman c 2 0 1 3 3 0 .377
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Santander dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Henderson ss-3b 3 1 0 0 2 3 .150
Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .333
Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Mateo ph-ss 1 2 1 1 1 0 .306
Urías 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231
O’Hearn ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .600
McKenna pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Vavra rf-2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250
Totals 32 6 7 6 9 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .264
Robert Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316
Vaughn 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Jiménez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .217
Burger 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .308
Sheets ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .280
Alberto 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Grandal c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .262
Sosa 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Colás rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .173
Totals 32 3 6 3 4 9
Baltimore 000 000 420—6 7 0
Chicago 010 002 000—3 6 1
E: Lambert (1). LOB: Baltimore 8, Chicago 6. 2B: Rutschman (2), Hays (6), Mateo (2), O’Hearn (1), Andrus 2 (3). HR: Burger (2), off Wells. RBIs: Mullins (10), Rutschman 3 (12), Mateo (9), O’Hearn (4), Burger (3), Benintendi (3), Jiménez (4). SB: Mullins (7), Mountcastle (2).
DP: Baltimore 1; Chicago 2.
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Wells 51/3 5 3 3 1 3 3.86
Baumann, W, 1-0 2/3 0 0 0 1 2 1.23
Pérez, H, 3 1/3 1 0 0 1 0 5.14
Cano, H, 1 12/3 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Bautista, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 1 3 1.35
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Clevinger 6 1 0 0 5 5 2.20
Diekman, H, 2 1/3 0 2 2 2 1 10.50
López, L, 0-1, BS,2/3 2/3 2 2 2 1 0 8.53
Lambert 1 3 2 2 0 3 2.57
Santos 1 1 0 0 1 1 5.40
Inherited runners-scored: Baumann 2-0, Cano 2-0, López 2-2. WP: Baumann. PB: Grandal (1).
T: 2:58. Att.: 18,941.
basketball
NBA
FRIDAY’S BOX SCOREs
EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAY-IN
Heat 102, Bulls 91
CHICAGO (91)
Caruso 6-11 0-0 16, DeRozan 9-19 8-9 26, Vucevic 6-9 0-0 12, Beverley 0-4 0-0 0, LaVine 6-21 3-5 15, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Drummond 3-4 0-1 6, Dosunmu 0-1 0-0 0, White 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 36-82 11-15 91.
MIAMI (102)
Butler 11-24 9-10 31, Strus 8-16 8-8 31, Adebayo 1-9 6-8 8, Herro 5-12 2-2 12, Vincent 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 2-4 1-2 6, Love 3-6 2-2 9, Lowry 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-78 28-32 102.
Chicago 21 23 24 23 — 91
Miami 29 20 18 35 — 102
3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-28 (White 4-6, Caruso 4-8, Dosunmu 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Williams 0-1, DeRozan 0-2, Beverley 0-3, LaVine 0-6), Miami 10-30 (Strus 7-12, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-3, Love 1-4, Butler 0-2, Vincent 0-2, Herro 0-5). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Caruso), Miami None. Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Vucevic 9), Miami 51 (Adebayo 17). Assists—Chicago 24 (DeRozan 9), Miami 19 (Herro 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 25, Miami 20. A—19,678 (19,600)
HOCKEY
NHL
THURSDAY’S SUMMARY
Flyers 5, Blackhawks 4 (OT)
Philadelphia 2 2 0 1 — 5
Chicago 2 1 1 0 — 4
First Period—1, Philadelphia, Konecny 30 (Frost), 0:26. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 31 (Frost), 6:21. 3, Chicago, Khaira 6 (Kaiser, Murphy), 7:28. 4, Chicago, Bjork 2 (Athanasiou, Mitchell), 9:20. Penalties—None.
Second Period—5, Philadelphia, Tippett 27, 0:46. 6, Philadelphia, Cates 13 (Konecny, Tippett), 4:22 (pp). 7, Chicago, Toews 15 (Athanasiou, S.Jones), 7:40 (pp). Penalties—Kaiser, CHI (Delay of Game), 3:36; Seeler, PHI (Holding), 7:33.
Third Period—8, Chicago, Athanasiou 20 (T.Johnson), 18:00. Penalties—None.
Overtime—9, Philadelphia, Provorov 6 (Sanheim, Konecny), 3:09. Penalties—None.
Shots on Goal—Philadelphia 15-14-5-2—36. Chicago 15-9-12-2—38.
Power-play opportunities—Philadelphia 1 of 1; Chicago 1 of 1.
Goalies—Philadelphia, Sandstrom 3-12-3 (38 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Stalock 9-15-2 (36-31).
A—20,219 (19,717). T—2:31.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 5 0 2 17 9 4
New England 5 1 1 16 12 6
Atlanta 4 1 2 14 14 10
Columbus 4 2 1 13 17 8
Nashville 3 2 2 11 6 2
Chicago 2 1 3 9 9 8
New York City FC 2 2 3 9 7 8
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6
Toronto FC 1 1 5 8 8 7
Philadelphia 2 4 1 7 8 9
New York 1 2 4 7 5 6
Inter Miami CF 2 5 0 6 6 8
D.C. United 1 4 2 5 7 12
Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11
CF Montréal 1 5 0 3 3 16
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 1 1 16 15 3
Saint Louis City SC 5 2 0 15 15 8
Los Angeles FC 4 0 2 14 12 3
FC Dallas 3 2 2 11 9 7
Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 7 5
San Jose 3 2 2 11 7 8
Houston 3 3 0 9 8 7
Vancouver 2 2 3 9 11 7
Austin FC 2 3 1 7 6 10
Real Salt Lake 2 4 0 6 6 14
Colorado 1 3 3 6 3 8
Portland 1 4 2 5 6 12
LA Galaxy 0 3 3 3 3 9
Sporting Kansas City 0 4 3 3 2 8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s games
Colorado at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s game
Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NBA PLAYOFFS
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
PHILADELPHIA 8½ (214½) Brooklyn
BOSTON 9 (230½) Atlanta
CLEVELAND 5 (216½) New York
SACRAMENTO 1 (238) Golden State
MLB
Saturday
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y YANKEES -138 Minnesota +118
Baltimore -116 CHI. WHITE SOX -102
TORONTO -113 Tampa Bay -107
LA Angels -118 BOSTON +100
HOUSTON -168 Texas +142
National League
ST. LOUIS -158 Pittsburgh +134
SAN DIEGO -168 Milwaukee +142
Philadelphia -132 CINCINNATI +112
MIAMI -132 Arizona +112
LA DODGERS -162 Chicago Cubs +136
Interleague
DETROIT OFF San Francisco OFF
Cleveland -168 WASHINGTON +142
N.Y Mets -230 OAKLAND +190
Atlanta -146 KANSAS CITY +124
SEATTLE -255 Colorado +210