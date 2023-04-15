Prep

Saturday’s Schedule

Baseball

Crawfordsville Athenian Invitational (field includes Griffith), 9 a.m.

John Glenn Tournament (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

Calumet Christian at Hammond Central, 10 a.m. (DH)

Lake Station at Kouts, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Goshen, 10 a.m. (DH)

Morgan Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 10 a.m.

Oregon-Davis at River Forest, 10 a.m. (DH)

Penn at Crown Point, 10 a.m. (DH)

Wheeler at Morton, 10 a.m. (DH)

Boone Grove at Sheridan, 11 a.m.

Culver Academies at Marquette, 11 a.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 11 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 11 a.m. (DH)

Merrillville at Whiting, 11 a.m.

Rich Twp. at TF South, 11 a.m.

South Central at New Prairie, 11 a.m.

Tri-Township at Delphi, 11 a.m. (DH)

Hanover Central vs. Lowell at U.S. Steel Yard (RailCats H.S. Challenge), noon

Boys Golf

Caston Invitational (field includes DeMotte Christian, Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Don Dicken Classic at Rozella Ford CC (field includes Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Marquette Invitational at Briar Leaf (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, LaPorte, Michigan City, South Central, Valparaiso, Wheeler), 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marian Catholic at Benet, 2:30 p.m.

Softball

Lake Central Classic (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8:30 a.m.

New Prairie at LaPorte, 9 a.m. (DH)

Bishop Noll, Logansport at South Bend Clay, 10 a.m.

Bremen at South Central, 10 a.m.

Culver Community at Washington Twp., 10 a.m. (DH)

Hanover Central at Hobart, 10 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Benet, 10 a.m. (DH)

Michigan City vs. Hammond Central at Dowling Park, 10 a.m.

Morton at TF South, 10 a.m.

River Forest at Argos, 10 a.m. (DH)

South Newton at Kouts, 10 a.m.

Valparaiso at Lowell, 10 a.m.

West Central at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m. (DH)

Whiting at Highland, 10 a.m.

Calumet Christian at Calumet, 10:30 a.m.

Victory Christian at Kankakee Trinity, 11 a.m. (DH)

Crown Point vs. Hamilton Southeastern at Lafayette Harrison, noon

Culver Community at Kouts, 12:15 p.m.

Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 2 p.m.

Leo Invitational (field includes Munster), TBA

Boys Tennis

TF United at Minooka quad, 8 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Kankakee Valley), 8:30 a.m.

Covington Invitational (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.

Chesterton at East Noble, 9 a.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Portage, River Forest), 9 a.m.

New Prairie Early Season Rumble (field includes Hanover Central, Wheeler), 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Culver Academies, noon

Boys Track

Ottawa Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 8 a.m.

Ben Davis Relays (field includes Merrillville, Portage), 10 a.m.

Houseward Invitational at Unity Christian (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.

Garry Nallenweg Relays at Chesterton (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Michigan City, Munster), 10 a.m.

Hobart Little 5 Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley), 10 a.m.

Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.

Winamac Invitational (field includes Hebron, North Newton), 10 a.m.

Kankakee Kays Invitational (field includes TF North), 11 a.m.

Girls Track

Houseward Invitational at Unity Christian (field includes Illiana Christian), 9:30 a.m.

Garry Nallenweg Relays at Chesterton (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Lowell, Michigan City, Munster, Portage), 10 a.m.

Hobart Little 5 Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Griffith, Kankakee Valley, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Morgan Twp., Morton, River Forest), 10 a.m.

Winamac Invitational (field includes Hebron, North Newton), 10 a.m.

Kankakee Kays Invitational (field includes TF North), 11 a.m.

Joliet West Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), noon

Boys Volleyball

Eisenhower Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic, TF United), 9 a.m.

Friday’s Results

Baseball

Boone Grove 13, Kouts 1 (5 innings

Boone Grove 074 20 — 13 12 1

Kouts; 001 00 — 1 3 4

2B — Ben Truby, Isaiah Steinhilber, Tristan Wilson (BG). 3B — Seth Pitcock (BG). Pitching summary — Boone Grove — Trey Pitcock (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Xavier Carrera (1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). Kouts — Jack Gunn (1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Eli Harper (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Owen Garavalia (1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP — Pitcock, LP — Gunn (1-1). Leading hitters — Boone Grove — Truby (3-3, RBI, R), Davian Carrera (2-4, 4 RBI, 2 R), Trey Pitcock (2-3, 2 R, RBI), Wilson (3 RBI, R), Seth Pitcock (3 R). Kouts — Logan Clark (1-3, R), Gunn (1-1), Landon Garrett (1-2). Records — Kouts 5-1.

Kankakee Valley 12, Merrillville 2 (5 innings)

Merrillville 002 00 — 2 2 9

Kankakee Valley 223 32 — 12 11 1

KANKAKEE VALLEY – Pitching — Spencer Childers (5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 6 BB, 8 SO). Hitting – Colton Pribyl (3-3, RBI), Luke Richie (2-3, RBI), Dylan Holmes (2-3). Records – Kankakee Valley 7-1.

Munster 6, Lincoln-Way Central 1

Munster 310 101 0 — 6 10 3

Lincoln-Way Central 100 000 0 — 1 7 3

Pitching summary – Munster – Owen Roberts (5 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Drew Wanicki (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Tyler Fuller (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO). Leading hitters – Munster – Kevin Hall (2-3, 2R, RBI, 2 SB), Billy Goldman (2-3), Izzy Medina (2 RBI)

Softball

Hebron 14, Westville 1 (5 innings)

Westville 000 10 — 1 2 x

Hebron 092 3x — 14 11 x

2B – Madelyn Heck (H). 3B – Addison Toczek (H). HR – Madison Shaw (W); Heck (H). Pitching summary – Westville – Kierstin Vargas (4 IP, 11 H, 14 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO). Hebron – Brooke Cunningham (5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO). WP – Cunningham. LP – Vargas. Leading hitters – Westville – Madison Shaw (solo HR, RBI), Lily Green (1-2). Hebron – Toczek (2-4, 3B, R, 3 RBI), Heck (2-3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI), Heidi Pena (2-3, R), Emma Benetich (2 RBI).

Illiana Christian 4, Wheeler 0 (5 innings)

Wheeler 000 00 — 0 6 1

Illiana Christian 102 01 — 4 10 0

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Pitching – Mikayla Derks (5 IP, 0 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 9 SO). Hitting – Derks (2-3, 2B), Lydia VanderWoude (3-3, SB).

Kankakee Valley 8, Highland 6

Kankakee Valley 002 042 0 — 8 9 4

Highland 320 000 1 — 6 10 2

2B – Erb, Hanger (KV); Swallow (Hi). HR – Page (KV). Pitching summary – Kankakee Valley – Starr (6 1/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO), Peal (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Highland – Rivera (7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO). WP – Starr (2-2). LP – Rivera. SV – Peal (1). Leading hitters – Kankakee Valley – Page (2-3, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI), Hanger (2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI), Schantz (2-3, 2 R), Erb (2B, RBI). Highland – Reid (2-3, 2 R, RBI), Strietelmeier (2-3, R), Swallow (2B, 2 RBI). Records — Kankakee Valley 3-4 (2-3 NCC).

Lakeshore 10, LaPorte 0 (5 innings)

LaPorte 000 00 — 0 0 3

Lakeshore 104 14 — 10 12 0

LAPORTE – Mia Maxel (3 IP, 2 ER), Marcy Bearickx (relief). Records – LaPorte 6-2.

Morton 14, TF North 0 (4 innings)

TF North 000 0 — 0 4 5

Morton 392 x — 14 11 2

2B – Lopez, Campos (M). 3B – Campos, Stanley (M). Pitching summary – TF North – Barraza (2 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Jimenez (2/3 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO). Morton – Abeyta (4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO). WP – Abeyta. LP – Barraza. Leading hitters – TF North – Jimenez (hit), Barraza (hit), Thompson (hit), Spears (hit). Morton – Campos (3-3, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI), Abeyta (2-2, 2 R, RBI), Herrera (2-3, 2 R, RBI), Stanley (HR, 2 R, RBI), Villegas (2 RBI).

Thursday’s Late Results

Baseball

Illiana Christian 29, River Forest 3

Illiana Christian 598 52 — 29 15 0

River Forest 201 00 — 3 6 8

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Hitting – Josh Vis (4-5, 2B), Aaron Gouwens (2B, 2 RBI) .

Morgan Twp. 16, Knox 6

MORGAN TWP. – Pitching – Noah Duhamell (5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER). WP – Duhamell. Hitting – DJ Hand (4-5, 2B), Jack Wheeler (3-4, 3B, 2 RBI), Logan Atchison (3-4, 2 RBI), Bradley Farris (2-4, 2 RBI), Max Rakowski (1-3, 2 B, 2 RBI).

Portage 13, Washington Twp. 4

Washington Twp. 000 040 0 — 4 6 5

Portage 202 324 x — 13 14 3

PORTAGE – Pitching – Kodie Young (4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO), Peyton Fausto (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO), Carter Willis (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). Hitting – Devon Ortiz (4-4, 2B, HR, 6 RBI), Mark Calmbacher (3-3, 2B), Antione Pierson (2-3, 2B), Kenny Nolder (2-3), Tyler Browning (2B).

TF South 15, Eisenhower 7

TF SOUTH – Pitching – Earmsmuth (3 IP, 4 SO). WP – Earmsmuth. Hitting — Earmsmuth (3-3, HR, 2 R, 6 RBI), Ali (4-4, 3 2B, Grand Slam, 4 R, 8 RBI), Spann (3-3, R), Mata (3-3, 3 R, 2 RBI).

Hanover Central 20, Whiting 0 (5 innings)

Hanover Central 09(10) 10 — 20 19 0

Whiting 000 00 — 0 2 0

HANOVER CENTRAL – Pitching – Rayski (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 SO). WP – Rayski (shutout). Hitting – Creasbaum (4-4, 2B, HR), Bowen (HR).

Girls Softball

Boone Grove 12, Bishop Noll 0 (5 innings)

Bishop Noll 000 00 — 0 1 1

Boone Grove 632 1x — 12 10 0

2B – Aiyana Espinoza (BN); Emily Veschak, Chayse Duerr (BG). HR – Szakacs, Mariah Atteberry, Duerr, Kayla Brady (BG). Pitching summary – Bishop Noll – Molly Whelan (4 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO). Boone Grove – Atteberry (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO). WP – Atteberry. LP – Whelan (5-2). Leading hitters – Bishop Noll – Espinoza (2B). Boone Grove – Szakacs (3-3, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI), Duerr (2-3, 2B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI), Atteberry (2-2, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI), Brady (2-2, HR, RBI). Records – Bishop Noll 5-2.

Hanover Central 21, Whiting 0 (5 innings)

HANOVER CENTRAL – Pitching – Elle Mowry (2 IP, 0 H, 2 SO), Isabelle Roldan (3 IP, 1 H, 5 SO). Hitting – Claudia McMahon (3 H, 2 R), Paige Jermolowicz (2 H), Mattea Beilke (3 H, 2 R), Kaitlin Duffy (2 H, 2 R), Gabit Comia (4 H, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI), Sienna Antkiewicz (3 H, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI), Cyd Drousias (2 H, Grand Slam, 3 R, 5 RBI), Sienna Stilley (4 H, 2 HR, 3 R. 4 RBI).

Girls Tennis

Highland 5, Hammond Central 0

AT HIGHLAND

SINGLES – Ella Klapkowski (Hi) d. Esmeralda da Granda 6-0, 6-3; Brooke Munoz (Hi) d. Jacqueline Cruz-Moreno 6-1, 6-1; Katie Hacker (Hi) d. Adelida Melgoza 6-0, 6-0

DOUBLES – Reagan Vernengo/Leah Stone (Hi) d. Alexia Avila/Ellyssa Dixon 6-1, 6-1; Bri Ozelie/Gwen Wehye (Hi) d. Elisabell Olivia/Amber Davis 6-0, 6-0.

RECORDS – Highland 3-1.

Illiana Christian 5, Wheeler 0

AT ILLIANA CHRISTIAN

SINGLES — Gianna Vukas (IC) d. Lauren Hostetler 6-0, 6-2; Sabri Lopez (IC) d. Abby Ordonez 6-0, 6-0; Avery Olthof (IC) d. Aubrie Podlesah 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES — Maddy Smith/Josie Plank (IC) d. Alex Shafer/Jasmine Giurovici 6-1, 6-2; Ava Lindemulder/Sophie Plank (IC) d. Hayley Cope/Kaylen Anderson 6-0, 6-2.

Kankakee Valley 4, Hobart 1

AT KANKAKEE VALLEY

SINGLES — Colleen Grafton (KV) d. Maddy Baltrushaitis 6-0,6-0; Natalie Crowley (H) d. Annalise Wakefield 6-3, 6-2; Brooklyn Richie (KV) d. Gracie Krejci 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

DOUBLES — Julia Dykstra/Adrianna Frieden (KV) d. Addison Williams/Maddalyn Riggle 6-0,6-1; Chloe Boer/Kayla Bonicontro (KV) d. Emily Cicillan/Allison Hooker 6-1, 6-2.

Plymouth 3, Chesterton 2

AT CHESTERTON

SINGLES – Aleksa Sorgic (Ch) d. Bella Kaim 6-3, 6-2; Plothow (P) d. Ava Komp 6-2, 7-5; Gantz (P) d. Gretta Burke 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

DOUBLES – Delp/Jones (P) d. Aubrey Isakson/Kenzie Kania 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Ella Girzadas/Theresa Connors (Ch) d. Langfeldt/Riddle 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

RECORDS – Plymouth 2-0, Chesterton 1-1.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Chesterton, 7-5.

Boys Track

1. WEST SIDE 89, 2. MORTON 67, T3. CALUMET 53, T3. HAMMOND CENTRAL 53, 5. RIVER FOREST 21, 6. EC CENTRAL 19, 7. 21st CENTURY 6, 8. GARY LIGHTHOUSE 4

100 – 1. Terrell Caldwell (Ca) 11.02, 2. Deaven Neal (Ca) 11.17, 3. Raymond Santiago (WS) 11.24, 4. Jeremiah Stansil (RF) 11.32. 200 – 1. Caldwell (Ca) 22.26, 2. Santiago (WS) 22.61, 3. Neal (Ca) 22.93, 4. Brady King (WS) 23.39. 400 – 1. Ayden Silver (RF) 54.25, 2. Harlem Rhodes (WS) 55.03, 3. Calvin Luckey (WS) 55.54, 4. Camani Conway (Ca) 56.00. 800 – 1. Nikolas Barrera (M) 2:16.88, 2. Matthew Hutcherson (HC) 2:19.47, 3. Frank Lopez (HC) 2:23.43, 4. Travon Smith (Ca) 2:24.44. 1600 – 1. Barrera (M) 5:25.86, 2. Vynce Overshawn (HC) 5:37.59, 3. Lopez (HC) 5:46.65, 4. Hutcherson (HC) 5:50.25. 3200 – 1. Barrera (M) 11:53.14, 2. Overshawn (HC) 13:00.72, 3. Julian Gutierrez (M) 13:11.25, 4. Omar Sosa-Lopez (HC) 13:42.27. 110 HUR – 1. Dandre Brown (ECC) 14.76, 2. LeBarron Burton (WS) 15.62, 3. Zierre Taylor (HC) 17.04, 4. Kyle Jernigan (M) 17.18. 300 HUR – Brown (ECC) 41.52, 2. Burton (WS) 43.28, 3. Travon McCullough (HC) 44.72, 4. Antwan Jordan (WS) 45.47. 400 RELAY – 1. West Side (Jordan, King, Santiago, Terrance Schultz) 43.92, 2. Morton 44.52, 3. Calumet 45.88, 4. River Forest 46.32. 1600 RELAY – 1. West Side (King, Luckey, Burton, Santiago) 3:36.99, 2. Hammond Central 3:44.23, 3. Calumet 3:48.63, 4. Morton 3:49.85. 3200 RELAY – 1. Hammond Central (Hutcherson, Jarrett Fan, Lopez, Overshawn) 10:01.39, 2. Morton 10:16.84, 3. West Side 10:41.42. SP – 1. Damian Herrera (M) 41-6, 2. Ayden Winston (M) 39-8, 3. Avery Villarreal (M) 35-0, 4. Jamari Jefferson (WS) 34-8. DIS – 1. Jefferson (WS) 113-5, 2. De’Eric Mister (WS) 102-0, 3. Nate Smith (Ca) 101-3, 4. Devin Hassan (WS) 94-3. HJ – 1. Antoine Billingsley (WS) 6-2, 2. Jason Johnson (RF) 5-10, 3. Jordan Bradley (Ca) 5-6, 4. Gary Robinson (M) 5-6. LJ – 1. Caldwell (Ca) 21-0, 2. Roy Cast (21st) 20-9 ½, 3. Trevion Williamson (WS) 20-9, 4. Doriean Conner (GL) 19-6.

Girls Track

West Side Invitational

1. MORTON 97, 2. WEST SIDE 73, 3. HAMMOND CENTRAL 45, 4. CALUMET 32, 5. RIVER FOREST 31, 6. EC CENTRAL 30, 7. GARY LIGHTHOUSE 1

100 – 1. Kaylah Williams (WS) 12.55, 2. Khaliya Randell (RF) 13.09, 3. Ashli Odom (M) 13.17, 4. Kamya Mack (ECC) 13.54. 200 – 1. Laya’Lapri Ratney (WS) 25.53, 2. Williams (WS) 26.37, 3. Indiah Hutchinson (HC) 27.17, 4. Odom (M) 27.20. 400 – 1. Juanita Pointer (Ca) 1:05.86, 2. Zimmya Gray (M) 1:08.38, 3. Nylah Jones (M) 1:08.52, 4. Tamiya Bardney (M) 1:09.98. 800 – 1. Raquel Garcia-Zuniga (M) 3:00.75, 2. Melissa Martinez (M) 3:03.70, 3. Nicole Smar (Ca) 3:07.13, 4. Demetria Hanspard (M) 3:17.37. 1600 – 1. Alondra Morales (ECC) 6:32.06, 2. Smar (Ca) 6:53.59, 3. Citlaly Almaraz (RF) 6:57.41, 4. Paulina Serrano (M) 7:15.21. 3200 – 1. Estrella Lara (M) 13:45.81, 2. Alondra Morales (ECC) 13:52.42, 3. Emily Sandate (M) 15:07.73, 4. Almaraz (RF) 15:25.98. 100 HUR – 1. Ratney (WS) 15.12, 2. Hutchinson (HC) 18.19, 3. A’kiyra Giles (M) 18.41, 4. Aniyah Henry (HC) 19.07. 300 HUR – 1. Henry (HC) 54.38, 2. Jalacion Brown (WS) 54.75, 3. Ladora Smith (WS) 56.07, 4. Giselle Zavala (ECC) 58.26. 400 RELAY – 1. West Side (Smith, Kayla Martin, Ratney, Williams) 50.38, 2. Morton 52.76, 3. River Forest 56.46, 4. EC Central 56.77.1600 RELAY – 1. Morton (Amor Chandler, Odom, Jada Johnson-White, Makayla Johnson) 4:28.67, 2. West Side 4:33.15, 3. River Forest 5:22.52. 3200 RELAY – 1. Morton (A) (Garcia-Zuniga, Martinez, Sandate, Estrella Lara) 12:06.27, 2. Morton (B) 13:54.95, 3. River Forest 14:05.40, 4. Hammond Central 14:31.03. SP – 1. Laylah Wiggins (Ca) 31-3 ½, 2. Quynci Williams (WS) 30-8, 3. Tamara Collins (WS) 28-7, 4. Chammarra Sumerlin (M) 28-4 ½. DIS – 1. Q. Williams (WS) 76-3 ½, 2. Wiggins (Ca) 73-0, 3. Kylah Robinson (M) 66-4 ½, 4. Cortaysha Prachett (RF) 63-5. HJ – 1. Shanari Taylor (ECC) 4-6, 2. Hutchinson (HC) 4-4, 3. Johnson-White (M) 4-2, 4. Makayla Troutman (RF) 4-2. LJ – 1. Hutchinson (HC) 14-3, 2. Hanspard (M) 14-2 ½, 3. Bardney (M) 14-1, 4. Henry (HC) 14-1.

Boys Volleyball

Chesterton 25-25-9-25, LaPorte 16-16-25-23

AT LAPORTE

CHESTERTON – Levi Wheeling 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 block kills; Gavin Nagdeman 2 aces, 13 assists; Will Auricchro 3 kills, 2 block kills; Robert Williams 3 kills, 3 block kills.

LAPORTE – Cesar Mendoza 4 aces; Avram DeGarmo 5 kills, 3 aces; Clayton Elertson 3 aces; Scottie Fletcher 7 kills; Joe Pray 6 kills; Kevin Vinson 4 solo blocks.

RECORDS – LaPorte 3-5.

Crown Point 25-25-25, Merrillville 14-14-22

Local college

Saturday’s Schedule

Baseball

Calumet at IU South Bend, 1 p.m. (DH)

Davenport at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 1 p.m. (DH)

Valparaiso at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championships at Stoatin Brae GC, Augusta, MI, TBA

Valparaiso at Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State GC, PA, all day

Softball

Purdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, 11 a.m. (DH)

Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, noon (DH)

Valparaiso at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Men’s Tennis

Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 10 a.m.

Women’s Tennis

Missouri State at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.

Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 2 p.m.

Men’s & Women’s Track

Purdue Northwest and Valparaiso at Gibson Invitational, hosted by Indiana State, all day

Friday’s Results

Friday’s Results

Softball

Valparaiso 2, Bradley 0

Valparaiso 100 000 1 — 2 6 0

Bradley 000 000 0 — 0 1 1

Pitching summary – Valpo – Seib (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). Bradley – French (7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO). WP – Seib (5-13). LP – French (2-15). Leading hitters – Valpo – Johnson (2-4), Kehlenbrink (2-4), Hecker (RBI), Herschbach (run), Szostak (run). Records – Valparaiso 6-29, Bradley 10-33.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Schedule-Winners

March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.

April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Leeds, Ala.

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit.

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.

July 22 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Newton, Iowa.

July 23 — Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Newton, Iowa.

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

Baseball

FRIDAY’S BOX SCORE

Orioles 6, White Sox 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Mullins cf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .192

Rutschman c 2 0 1 3 3 0 .377

Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .259

Santander dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .167

Henderson ss-3b 3 1 0 0 2 3 .150

Hays lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .333

Frazier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .256

Mateo ph-ss 1 2 1 1 1 0 .306

Urías 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .231

O’Hearn ph-rf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .600

McKenna pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Vavra rf-2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .250

Totals 32 6 7 6 9 10

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Benintendi lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .264

Robert Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .316

Vaughn 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261

Jiménez dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .217

Burger 3b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .308

Sheets ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .280

Alberto 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211

Grandal c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .262

Sosa 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125

Colás rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .256

Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .173

Totals 32 3 6 3 4 9

Baltimore 000 000 420—6 7 0

Chicago 010 002 000—3 6 1

E: Lambert (1). LOB: Baltimore 8, Chicago 6. 2B: Rutschman (2), Hays (6), Mateo (2), O’Hearn (1), Andrus 2 (3). HR: Burger (2), off Wells. RBIs: Mullins (10), Rutschman 3 (12), Mateo (9), O’Hearn (4), Burger (3), Benintendi (3), Jiménez (4). SB: Mullins (7), Mountcastle (2).

DP: Baltimore 1; Chicago 2.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Wells 51/3 5 3 3 1 3 3.86

Baumann, W, 1-0 2/3 0 0 0 1 2 1.23

Pérez, H, 3 1/3 1 0 0 1 0 5.14

Cano, H, 1 12/3 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Bautista, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 1 3 1.35

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Clevinger 6 1 0 0 5 5 2.20

Diekman, H, 2 1/3 0 2 2 2 1 10.50

López, L, 0-1, BS,2/3 2/3 2 2 2 1 0 8.53

Lambert 1 3 2 2 0 3 2.57

Santos 1 1 0 0 1 1 5.40

Inherited runners-scored: Baumann 2-0, Cano 2-0, López 2-2. WP: Baumann. PB: Grandal (1).

T: 2:58. Att.: 18,941.

basketball

NBA

FRIDAY’S BOX SCOREs

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAY-IN

Heat 102, Bulls 91

CHICAGO (91)

Caruso 6-11 0-0 16, DeRozan 9-19 8-9 26, Vucevic 6-9 0-0 12, Beverley 0-4 0-0 0, LaVine 6-21 3-5 15, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Drummond 3-4 0-1 6, Dosunmu 0-1 0-0 0, White 5-10 0-0 14. Totals 36-82 11-15 91.

MIAMI (102)

Butler 11-24 9-10 31, Strus 8-16 8-8 31, Adebayo 1-9 6-8 8, Herro 5-12 2-2 12, Vincent 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 2-4 1-2 6, Love 3-6 2-2 9, Lowry 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 32-78 28-32 102.

Chicago 21 23 24 23 — 91

Miami 29 20 18 35 — 102

3-Point Goals—Chicago 8-28 (White 4-6, Caruso 4-8, Dosunmu 0-1, Vucevic 0-1, Williams 0-1, DeRozan 0-2, Beverley 0-3, LaVine 0-6), Miami 10-30 (Strus 7-12, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-3, Love 1-4, Butler 0-2, Vincent 0-2, Herro 0-5). Fouled Out—Chicago 1 (Caruso), Miami None. Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Vucevic 9), Miami 51 (Adebayo 17). Assists—Chicago 24 (DeRozan 9), Miami 19 (Herro 7). Total Fouls—Chicago 25, Miami 20. A—19,678 (19,600)

HOCKEY

NHL

THURSDAY’S SUMMARY

Flyers 5, Blackhawks 4 (OT)

Philadelphia 2 2 0 1 — 5

Chicago 2 1 1 0 — 4

First Period—1, Philadelphia, Konecny 30 (Frost), 0:26. 2, Philadelphia, Konecny 31 (Frost), 6:21. 3, Chicago, Khaira 6 (Kaiser, Murphy), 7:28. 4, Chicago, Bjork 2 (Athanasiou, Mitchell), 9:20. Penalties—None.

Second Period—5, Philadelphia, Tippett 27, 0:46. 6, Philadelphia, Cates 13 (Konecny, Tippett), 4:22 (pp). 7, Chicago, Toews 15 (Athanasiou, S.Jones), 7:40 (pp). Penalties—Kaiser, CHI (Delay of Game), 3:36; Seeler, PHI (Holding), 7:33.

Third Period—8, Chicago, Athanasiou 20 (T.Johnson), 18:00. Penalties—None.

Overtime—9, Philadelphia, Provorov 6 (Sanheim, Konecny), 3:09. Penalties—None.

Shots on Goal—Philadelphia 15-14-5-2—36. Chicago 15-9-12-2—38.

Power-play opportunities—Philadelphia 1 of 1; Chicago 1 of 1.

Goalies—Philadelphia, Sandstrom 3-12-3 (38 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Stalock 9-15-2 (36-31).

A—20,219 (19,717). T—2:31.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 5 0 2 17 9 4

New England 5 1 1 16 12 6

Atlanta 4 1 2 14 14 10

Columbus 4 2 1 13 17 8

Nashville 3 2 2 11 6 2

Chicago 2 1 3 9 9 8

New York City FC 2 2 3 9 7 8

Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6

Toronto FC 1 1 5 8 8 7

Philadelphia 2 4 1 7 8 9

New York 1 2 4 7 5 6

Inter Miami CF 2 5 0 6 6 8

D.C. United 1 4 2 5 7 12

Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11

CF Montréal 1 5 0 3 3 16

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Seattle 5 1 1 16 15 3

Saint Louis City SC 5 2 0 15 15 8

Los Angeles FC 4 0 2 14 12 3

FC Dallas 3 2 2 11 9 7

Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 7 5

San Jose 3 2 2 11 7 8

Houston 3 3 0 9 8 7

Vancouver 2 2 3 9 11 7

Austin FC 2 3 1 7 6 10

Real Salt Lake 2 4 0 6 6 14

Colorado 1 3 3 6 3 8

Portland 1 4 2 5 6 12

LA Galaxy 0 3 3 3 3 9

Sporting Kansas City 0 4 3 3 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s games

Colorado at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.

New England at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Saint Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s game

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NBA PLAYOFFS

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

PHILADELPHIA 8½ (214½) Brooklyn

BOSTON 9 (230½) Atlanta

CLEVELAND 5 (216½) New York

SACRAMENTO 1 (238) Golden State

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

N.Y YANKEES -138 Minnesota +118

Baltimore -116 CHI. WHITE SOX -102

TORONTO -113 Tampa Bay -107

LA Angels -118 BOSTON +100

HOUSTON -168 Texas +142

National League

ST. LOUIS -158 Pittsburgh +134

SAN DIEGO -168 Milwaukee +142

Philadelphia -132 CINCINNATI +112

MIAMI -132 Arizona +112

LA DODGERS -162 Chicago Cubs +136

Interleague

DETROIT OFF San Francisco OFF

Cleveland -168 WASHINGTON +142

N.Y Mets -230 OAKLAND +190

Atlanta -146 KANSAS CITY +124

SEATTLE -255 Colorado +210