Prep sports

Friday’s Results

Girls Golf

Lake Central Invitational

AT PALMIRA

(Par 72)

1. MUNSTER 323, 2. KANKAKEE VALLEY 353, 3. LAKE CENTRAL 353, 4. VALPARAISO 355, 5. CROWN POINT 371, 6. CHESTERTON 372, 7. CROWN POINT JV 437, 8. PORTAGE 453, 9. ILLIANA CHRISTIAN 453, 10. HANOVER CENTRAL 487, 11. HIGHLAND 529.

Medalist – Hannah Ingersoll (Munster) 75.

MUNSTER – Hannah Ingersoll 37-38—75, Alexis Schmidt 37-42—79, Josephine Zangrilli 39-41—80, Natalia Jeknic 44-45—89.

KANKAKEE VALLEY – Brynlee DeBoard 46-39—85, Allie Rushmore 44-45—89, Avarie Rondeau 44-45—89, Lilly VanLoon 45-45—90.

LAKE CENTRAL – Macy Urbanski 45-39—84, Allie Huppenthal 43-42—85, Victoria Schilling 43-48—91, Claire Sawyer 46-47—93.

VALPARAISO – Norah Rossmann 42-38—80, Faith Lee 40-42—82, Victoria Magnuson 42-48—90, Joanna Calinski 52-51—103.

CROWN POINT – Emma Noort 41-39—80, Jessie Harper 44-48—92, Bryne Besedick 51-47—98, Sophia Matthews 47-54—101.

CHESTERTON – Maddie Soffin 45-44—89, Kristin McCoy 43-46—89, Alize Lawrence 50-44—94, Chris Driscoll 48-52—100.

CROWN POINT JV – Lauren Matthews 49-52—101, Charlie Zentz 55-54—109, Sophia Emmanoilidis 52-60—112, Hailey Zilowski 59-56—115.

PORTAGE – Ava Melendez 44-47—91, Kaylee Bunton 58-59—117, Olivia Pierce 53-68—121, Paige Johnson 59-65—124.

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Jonna Balkema 48-54—102, Kati Dobrijedich 48-55—103, Tess Hensley 59-60—119, Amalia Barnes 66-63—129.

HANOVER CENTRAL – Elle Mowry 46-49—95, Gia DeProsperis 60-69—129, Kaden Poppe 63-66—129, Rylee Howard 65-69—134.

HIGHLAND – Haylie Houchin 57-58—115, Gabby Garcia 65-63—128, Annalyse Miranda 70-72—142, Or’Lan Drummond 70-74—144, Angel Martinez 70-74—144.

Saturday

Girls Golf

Carmel State Fall Preview at Prairie View (field includes Valparaiso), noon

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Lowell), 1 p.m.

summer baseball

Thursday’s Late Results

Indiana Panthers 4, Griffith Generals 1

AT GRIFFITH H.S.

Panthers 000 000 4 — 4 3 0

Generals 000 001 0 — 1 5 3

2B – Bilecki (P); Ross (G). Pitching summary – PANTHERS — Cabrales (3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Vega (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO), Polickey (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO). GENERALS – Ballesteros (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO), Lester (1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Deel (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 SO). Leading hitters – PANTHERS – Bilecki (2B, RBI), Polickey (RBI), Ralgosa (RBI). GENERALS – Fies (2-4), Altobelli (2-4), Ross (2B, RBI), Vorwald (run). RECORDS – Indiana Panthers 25-27, Griffith Generals 18-33.

NWI Oilmen 18, Southland Vikings 6

Vikings 200 102 010 — 6 8 2

Oilmen 502 213 50x — 18 13 2

2B – Rhodes (V); Mosley, Headrick (O). HR – O’Conner (O). Pitching summary – VIKINGS – Merk (4 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Small (4 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO). OILMEN – Bergren (4 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Lelito (2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Bettenhausen (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Ostrowski (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). Leading hitters – VIKINGS – Rhodes (3-5, 2B, R, 3 RBI), Dunne (2-3, R, RBI), Pajeau (2-5, 4). OILMEN – O’Conner (2-5, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI), Headrick (2-6, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI), Cantelo (2-5, R, 2 RBI), Cunniff (2-2, 2 R), Mosley (2B, RBI), Fornero (R, 2 RBI). RECORDS – Northwest Indiana Oilmen 29-22, Southland Vikings 26-23.

Thursday’s Late Results

Gary RailCats 4, Sioux Falls 3

Sioux Falls 000 110 100 — 3 6 0

RailCats 000 002 02x — 4 10 0

2B – Bockelie (RC). HR – Achenbach (SF); Caddell (RC). Pitching summary – SIOUX FALLS – Culbreth (5 2/3 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), LaLonde (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO), Bonvillain (2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Johnson (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). RAILCATS – Francis (6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Nunez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Valdez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP – Nunez (3-3). LP – Bonvillain (0-1). SV – Valdez (1). Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Bockelie (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI), Lingua (2-5, RBI), Valera (2-4, R), Marriaga (2-3, R), Caddell (HR, R, RBI). RECORDS – Gary SouthShore RailCats 31-40, Sioux Falls Canaries 32-40.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Points Leaders

Through July 30

1. Alex Palou 477

2. Josef Newgarden 397

3. Scott Dixon 357

4. Marcus Ericsson 330

5. Scott McLaughlin 329

6. Pato O’Ward 329

7. Will Power 316

8. Colton Herta 276

9. Christian Lundgaard 275

10. Alexander Rossi 265

11. Kyle Kirkwood 237

12. Felix Rosenqvist 233

13. Romain Grosjean 212

14. Callum Ilott 185

15. Rinus VeeKay 183

16. Graham Rahal 182

17. David Malukas 176

18. Marcus Armstrong 156

19. Santino Ferrucci 151

20. Helio Castroneves 143

Schedule

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

NASCAR Cup Series

Points Leaders

Through July 30

1. Martin Truex Jr 744

2. Denny Hamlin 705

3. William Byron 701

4. Christopher Bell 653

5. Kyle Busch 648

6. Kevin Harvick 634

7. Ross Chastain 626

8. Kyle Larson 619

9. Ryan Blaney 614

10. Joey Logano 609

11. Brad Keselowski 603

12. Tyler Reddick 602

13. Chris Buescher 598

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr 514

15. Bubba Wallace 506

16. Michael McDowell 470

17. Ty Gibbs 452

18. AJ Allmendinger 448

19. Daniel Suárez 436

20. Chase Elliott 430

Schedule

x-non-points race

Aug. 6 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 13 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 20 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 26 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 16

Sept. 3 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 10 — Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 16 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 12

Sept. 24 — AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 1 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

PLAYOFFS ROUND OF 8

Oct. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

Nov. 5 — NASCAR Cup Series Race Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

BASEBALL

MLB

FRIDAY’S BOX SCORES

Braves 8, Cubs 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Acuña Jr. rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .338

Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .257

Riley 3b 5 1 1 2 0 1 .275

Olson 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .262

Murphy c 3 1 1 2 1 0 .275

Ozuna dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .232

Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246

Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .295

Harris II cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .283

Totals 37 8 11 8 2 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Madrigal 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281

Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .263

Morel ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278

Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247

Bellinger cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .319

Gomes dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .277

Suzuki rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .249

Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .600

Wisdom 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .195

Amaya c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264

Totals 29 0 4 0 1 11

Atlanta 000 700 100 — 8 11 0

Chicago 000 000 000 — 0 4 0

LOB: Atlanta 4, Chicago 3. 2B: Albies (20), Olson (20), Arcia (14). 3B: Acuña Jr. (2). HR: Murphy (18), off Hendricks; Ozuna (23), off Hendricks; Riley (26), off Wesneski. DP: Atlanta 2; Chicago 1.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Fried, W, 3-1 6 3 0 0 0 8 1.69

Hand 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00

Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 2 2.54

McHugh 1 0 0 0 1 1 3.80

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Hendricks, L, 4-6 4 8 7 7 0 3 4.09

Wesneski 3 1 1 1 1 1 4.52

Cuas 1 1 0 0 1 1 0.00

Barnhart 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00

T: 2:09. Att.: 36,225.

Guardians 4, White Sox 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .243

Benintendi lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .279

Robert Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .267

Vaughn 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .249

Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227

Grandal c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245

Thompson rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .143

Colás dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .219

Andrus 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .206

Jiménez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280

Totals 31 2 7 2 5 8

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Kwan lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .274

Giménez 2b 4 2 3 2 0 1 .239

Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .288

Gonzalez dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .233

Brennan rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .256

Fry 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Rocchio ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238

Naylor c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .202

Straw cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .234

Totals 32 4 9 3 2 6

Chicago 002 000 000 — 2 7 1

Cleveland 110 020 00x — 4 9 0

E: Grandal (3). LOB: Chicago 7, Cleveland 6. 2B: Andrus (9), Vaughn (24), Giménez 2 (18). 3B: Gonzalez (2). HR: Giménez (10), off Clevinger. SB: Kwan (16). DP: Cleveland 3.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Clevinger, L, 4-5 5 8 4 3 1 2 3.72

Lambert 2 1 0 0 1 3 5.81

Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 1 6.94

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Allen, W, 5-4 6 4 2 2 4 5 3.65

De Los Santos 1 1 0 0 0 1 2.30

Stephan 1 2 0 0 0 1 3.04

Clase, S, 29-36 1 0 0 0 1 1 2.90

IBB: off Lambert (Ramírez). WP: Clevinger.

T: 2:24. Att.: 37,056.

THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES

Cubs 5, Reds 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

De La Cruz ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .269

Friedl cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279

McLain 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .304

Fraley rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .263

Steer 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .275

Votto dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .208

Encrncn-Strnd 1b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .283

Benson lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .280

Maile c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233

Totals 34 3 8 2 2 14

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Tauchman rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278

Hoerner 2b 4 2 1 0 0 1 .277

Happ lf 2 1 1 1 2 1 .250

Bellinger cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .315

Swanson ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .266

Morel dh 3 0 0 1 1 1 .279

Candelario 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .750

Gomes c 3 0 0 1 0 3 .280

Madrigal 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .280

Totals 30 5 7 5 5 9

Cincinnati 100 100 010 — 3 8 0

Chicago 103 000 01x — 5 7 0

LOB: Cincinnati 7, Chicago 7. 2B: Benson (10), Steer (23), Hoerner (21), Happ (23), Tauchman (13), Swanson (17). HR: De La Cruz (8), off Taillon; Steer (17), off Merryweather. RBIs: De La Cruz (21), Steer (62), Happ (50), Bellinger (51), Morel (53), Candelario (1), Gomes (43). SB: Fraley (20), McLain (9), Bellinger (15). SF: Gomes.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Weaver, L, 2-4 3 4 4 4 4 5 6.98

Moll 11/3 1 0 0 0 2 0.00

Duarte 12/3 0 0 0 0 1 3.86

Gibaut 1 0 0 0 1 0 3.02

Cruz 1 2 1 1 0 1 5.11

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Taillon, W, 6-6 5 7 2 2 2 5 5.36

Leiter Jr. 12/3 0 0 0 0 4 3.04

Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 3 3.75

Alzolay, S, 13-14 11/3 0 0 0 0 2 2.27

Inherited runners-scored: Moll 1-0, Leiter Jr. 1-0. HBP: Leiter Jr. (Encarnacion-Strand). WP: Weaver. T: 2:43. Att.: 35,615.

Rangers 5, White Sox 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

T.Anderson ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .245

Benintendi lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .279

Vaughn 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .246

Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .232

Grandal c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .247

Thompson cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000

Sheets dh 3 0 1 2 0 1 .216

Jiménez ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281

Remillard 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268

Colás rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .216

Totals 36 3 9 3 2 14

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Semien 2b 3 2 1 1 1 0 .279

Seager dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .347

Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .285

García rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .261

Jung 3b 4 2 2 0 0 2 .274

Jankowski lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .301

Garver c 4 1 2 2 0 2 .262

J.Smith ss 2 0 1 1 0 1 .221

Duran ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .285

Taveras cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .271

Totals 32 5 8 5 4 11

Chicago 300 000 000 — 3 9 0

Texas 011 200 01x — 5 8 0

LOB: Chicago 8, Texas 7. 2B: J.Smith (5). HR: Garver (7), off Toussaint; Semien (17), off Toussaint. RBIs: Grandal (30), Sheets 2 (28), J.Smith (8), García (86), Garver 2 (23), Semien (69). SB: Jankowski (16). DP: Texas 1.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Toussaint, L,1-3 51/3 5 4 4 4 9 3.82

Bummer 12/3 0 0 0 0 1 6.39

Santos 1 3 1 1 0 1 2.75

Texas IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Scherzer, W, 1-0 6 7 3 3 2 9 4.50

Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.20

Chapman 1 1 0 0 0 1 2.70

W.Smth, S, 19-21 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.70

Inherited runners-scored: Bummer 1-0. WP: Chapman. PB: Garver (2). T: 2:27. Att.: 29,804.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 21 6 .778 —

Connecticut 20 7 .741 1

Atlanta 14 13 .519 7

Washington 13 13 .500 7½

Chicago 11 15 .423 9½

Indiana 7 20 .259 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Las Vegas 24 2 .923 —

Dallas 15 12 .556 9½

Minnesota 13 15 .464 12

Los Angeles 9 18 .333 15½

Phoenix 7 19 .269 17

Seattle 6 20 .231 18

x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s result

Phoenix 91, Atlanta 71

Friday’s results

Washington 79, Los Angeles 77

Connecticut 88, Indiana 72

New York 76, Minnesota 66

Chicago 104, Dallas 89

Saturday’s games

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Indiana at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

GOLF

PGA

Wyndham Championship

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

Purse: $7.6M; Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70

Second Round, Friday

Russell Henley 62-66—128 -12

Billy Horschel 67-62—129 -11

Byeong Hun An 63-67—130 -10

Lucas Glover 66-64—130 -10

Adam Svensson 63-67—130 -10

Brendon Todd 67-63—130 -10

Ludvig Aberg 66-66—132 -8

Stephan Jaeger 67-66—133 -7

Troy Merritt 70-63—133 -7

J.T. Poston 65-68—133 -7

Brandon Wu 68-65—133 -7

Eric Cole 69-65—134 -6

Tyler Duncan 68-66—134 -6

Chesson Hadley 67-67—134 -6

Nicolai Hojgaard 68-66—134 -6

Nate Lashley 69-65—134 -6

Max McGreevy 67-67—134 -6

Andrew Novak 64-70—134 -6

Robert Streb 69-65—134 -6

Davis Thompson 68-66—134 -6

Cameron Davis 68-67—135 -5

Luke Donald 72-63—135 -5

Nick Hardy 70-65—135 -5

Charley Hoffman 69-66—135 -5

Sungjae Im 69-66—135 -5

Kelly Kraft 66-69—135 -5

Peter Kuest 66-69—135 -5

Justin Thomas 70-65—135 -5

Matt Wallace 67-68—135 -5

Richy Werenski 67-68—135 -5

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

SATURDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Houston -136 N.Y YANKEES +116

Tampa Bay -154 DETROIT +130

BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF

CLEVELAND OFF Chi. White Sox OFF

Seattle -142 LA ANGELS +120

National League

CHICAGO CUBS OFF Atlanta OFF

CINCINNATI -218 Washington +180

MILWAUKEE -174 Pittsburgh +146

ST. LOUIS -200 Colorado +168

SAN DIEGO OFF LA Dodgers OFF

Interleague

TEXAS -142 Miami +120

PHILADELPHIA -225 Kansas City +188

BALTIMORE -148 N.Y Mets +124

San Francisco -180 OAKLAND +150

MINNESOTA -164 Arizona +138

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled INF Luis Urias from Worcester (IL). Designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired minor league RHPs Aldrin Batista and Maximo Martinez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for international signing bonus money.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed 1B Josh Naylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive o August 1. Placed SS Tyler Freeman on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 2. Recalled SS Jose Tena from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated 2B Nick Solak for assignment. Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez off waivers from Philadelphia.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LP Blake Taylor and 3B Joe Perez outright to Sugar Land (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Taylor Clarke on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 3. Recalled RHP James McArthur from Omaha (IL). Claimed RHP Joe Barlow off waivers from Texas.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated 3B Brandon Drury from the 10-day IL. Placed SS Zach Neto on the 10-day IL. Sent 3B Kevin padlo outright to Salt lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed LF Jordan Luplow off waivers from Toronto. Placed DH Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 2. Transferred RHP Brock Stewart from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released LHP Tanner Tully.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released C Manny Pina. Sent 2B Tyler Wade outright to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Curtis Mead from Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Jay Jackson from family medical emergency list. Selected the contract of 3B Davis Schneider from Buffalo (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Clifton on a minor league contract. Optioned 2B Ernie Clement to Buffalo. Designated RHP Thomas Hatch for assignment. Sent RHP Mitch White outright to Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 60-day IL. Designated SS Dalton Guthrie for assignment. Agreed to terms with 3B Charlie Culberson on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RF Kole Calhoun to Cleveland in exchange for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Emmet Sheehan to Oklahoma City (PCL). Activated LHP Ryan Yarbrough.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Tim Locastro to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Claimed RHP Tyson Miller off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated OF Starling Marte from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Returned RHP Noah Song to Boston.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed RHP Dauri Moreta on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated 2B Eguy Rosario from the 60-day IL and optioned him to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated LHP Tim Hill from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Joe Musgrove on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 1. Activated LHP Rich Hill.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned SS Isan Diaz to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Blake Rutherford from Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Sam Kessler. Reinstated RHP Joe Lorio to the active list, Placed LHP Kyle Lobstein on the inactive list. Placed RHP Merandy Gonzalez on the IL, retroactive to August 2.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed INF Wata Kumagai.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Nick Ernst.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Connor Richardson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signe RHP Giovani Abreu.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Traded RHP Andrew Dietz to Empire State in exchange for LHP Tanner Propst.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Released C Oscar Hernandez.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed RB Marlon Mack. Released LS Jack Coco.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DLs Matthew Gotal and Caeveon Patton, WR, Mathew Sexton and OL Michal Menet. Placed TE Felipe Franks, LB Ikenna Enechukwu and WR Chris Blair on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the reserve/non-football injury list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Mac McCain. Waived CB Colby Richardson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released DE Jalyn Holmes. Signed DE Yanick Ngakoue and TE Marcedes Lewis.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Cam Bright, TE Miller Forristall and WR Jalen Wayne. Waived WR Daylen Baldwin and CB Thomas Graham Jr. with injury designations. Waived P Joseph Charlton, RB Nate McCrary and T Hunter Thedford.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed S Malik Hooker to a three-year contract extension.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Tae Hayes. Waived DB Jarren Williams with an injury designation.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT D.J. Scaife. Placed Scott Quessenberry on injured reserve. Waived G Dylan Deatherage from injured reserve with a settlement.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed RB Kenyan Drake.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert. Waived FB John Lovett. with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed RB Abram Smith. Waived FB Zach Ojile.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Terez Hall on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed DE Cameron Jordan to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived WR Jeff Smith. Signed NT Donovan Jeter.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed RW Tom Wilson to a seven-year contract.

Minor League Hockey

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Blake Christensen.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Mutually agreed to terminate the contract of F Erik Lopez.

COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned D Keegan Hughes to FC Tulsa (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Ben Stitz to a short-term agreement.

FC DALLAS — Signed M Liam Fraser for the remainder of the season.

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed F Cristian Olivera from UD Almeria (Spain La Liga) to a four-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired rights of first refusal for M Liam Fraser and $100,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM) from Toronto FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Ryan Bilichuk to a short-term agreement. Loaned F Nathan Fogaca to Portland T2 for the remainder of the 2023 season.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Named Tom Bowen assistant women’s soccer coach.