100722-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports
Schedule
Week 8 Football
Friday, Oct. 7
TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live; WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live
Oak Forest at TF North, 7 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Bowman, 7 p.m.
South Newton at South Central, 7 p.m.
De La Salle at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Morton at Culver Academies, 11 a.m.
Friday’s events
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian at Portage Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
SSC Conference meet at Tinley Park (field includes TF North, TF South), 1 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
TF North at Bloom Twp., 5:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Beecher, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Results
Girls Soccer
Class 3A Hammond Central Sectional
Semifinal
Lake Central 1, Munster 0
LAKE CENTRAL — Layla Doreski 1 goal; Olivia Pelot 5 saves.
MUNSTER — Natalie Kindt 8 saves.
Class A DeMotte Christian Sectional
Semifinal
Andrean 1, Illiana Christian 0
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Hannah Hammer 6 saves.
RECORDS – Illiana Christian 12-3-3.
Girls Volleyball
Valparaiso 25-25-25, Portage 16-3-12
AT VALPARAISO
VALPARAISO – Kennedy Wagner 13 kills, 8 digs, 15 points, 1 solo block; Amie Schutz 6 kills; Becca Gerdt 5 kills, 6 points; Addie Nagel 9 assists, 7 digs; Kyla Coolman 17 assists; Riley Treece 10 digs.
RECORDS – Valparaiso 26-4.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso, 2-0.
Griffith 25-25-25, EC Central 19-19-18
Wednesday’s Late Results
Boys Soccer
Class 3A Hobart Sectional
Semifinals
Valparaiso 9, Merrillville 0
VALPARAISO — Isaac Siewin 3 goals; Jack Isroff 2 goals, 3 assists; Dominic Briones 1 goal, 1 assist; Drew Brandt 1 goal; Ben Thien 1 goal; Noah Garibay 1 goal; Michael Jankowski 2 assists; Colin Devine 1 assist; Luke Ribordy 3 saves; Jackson Novak 2 saves.
MERRILLVILLE — Roman Martinez 6 saves.
RECORDS — Valparaiso 10-7-1, Merrillville 4-10-3.
Portage 3, Hobart 0
PORTAGE – Peter Martinez 1 goal; Enrique Uex 1 assist; Alex Jennings 1 goal, 1 assist; Elijah Zapata 1 assist; Colin Szczudlak 1 goal; Gavin Niebel 6 saves.
RECORDS—Portage 13-5, Hobart 15-2-1.
Class 2A Illiana Christian Sectional
Semifinal
Illiana Christian 3, Boone Grove 2 (OT)
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Josh Turkstra 1 goal; Chase Poortinga 1 goal; Trevor VanderMeer 1 goal; Grant Terpstra 1 assist; Hayden Te Grotenhuis 7 saves.
RECORDS – Illiana Christian 12-4-2.
Girls Volleyball
Kouts 20-25-25-22-15, Marquette Catholic 25-17-20-25-11
AT KOUTS
KOUTS — Ally Capouch 20 kills, 14 digs, 13 service points, 4 aces; Lindsey Krueger 18 kills, 19 digs, 12 service points, 3 aces, 15 serve receptions; Lauryn Koedyker 13 kills, 3 blocks; Emma Garavalia 7 kills, 17 digs, 25 serve receptions; Emma Poitras 30 serve receptions, 20 digs; Addison Enright 4 blocks; Taylor Moyer 52 assists, 14 service points, 2 aces, 15 digs.
RECORDS — Kouts 26-4, Marquette 19-8.
Pairings
Boys Soccer
Class 3A
Lake Central Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Lake Central 9, EC Central 0
Hammond Central 3, Highland 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Lake Central 8, Hammond Central 1
Morton 3, Munster 3 (Morton wins in shootout)
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Lake Central vs. Morton, 7 p.m.
Hobart Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Valparaiso 11, Kankakee Valley 0
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Hobart 3, Crown Point 2
Portage 4, Lowell 1
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Valparaiso 9, Merrillville 0
Portage 3, Hobart 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Valparaiso vs. Portage, 7 p.m., (video), IHSAAtv.org
South Bend Adams Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
South Bend Adams 3, New Prairie 0
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Penn 2, Chesterton 1
South Bend Riley 2, Michigan City 2 (SBR wins in shootout, 6-5)
Wednesday, Oct. 5
South Bend Adams 4, LaPorte 0
Penn 12, South Bend Riley 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: South Bend Adams vs. Penn, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Illiana Christian Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Illiana Christian 9, Griffith 0
Boone Grove 2, Hanover Central 1
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Illiana Christian 3, Boone Grove 2 (OT)
Bishop Noll 13, River Forest 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Illiana Christian vs. Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Class A
Wheeler Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
DeMotte Christian 1, Kouts 1 (DeMotte Christian wins in shootout)
Wheeler 2, Andrean 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Wheeler 3, DeMotte Christian 0
Hammond Academy 5, Hebron 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Wheeler vs. Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Marquette Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Marquette 10, Oregon-Davis 1
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Morgan Twp. 12, Westville 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Marquette 3, Washington Twp. 2 (OT)
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Morgan Township vs. Marquette, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 3A
Hammond Central Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Munster 9, Morton 0
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 2: EC Central vs. Hammond Central, late
Lake Central 1, Munster 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Lake Central, 2 p.m.
Portage Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Crown Point 5, Valparaiso 3
Hobart 5, Merrillville 0
Thursday, Oct. 6
Crown Point 7, Hobart 0
Chesterton 9, Portage 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Crown Point vs. Chesterton, 2 p.m., (video) IHSAAtv.org
South Bend St. Joseph Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
South Bend St. Joseph 9, Mishawaka 0
Penn 9, Michigan City 0
Thursday, Oct. 6
Penn 4, South Bend St. Joseph 3
South Bend Adams 2, LaPorte 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Penn vs. South Bend Adams, 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Highland Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Hanover Central 11, River Forest 2
Lowell 4, Highland 3
Thursday, Oct. 6
Hanover Central 3, Lowell 3 (Hanover wins in shootout, 3-1)
Match 4: Griffith vs. Boone Grove, late
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Hanover Central vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
West Lafayette 1, Kankakee Valley 1 (West Lafayette wins in shootout)
Thursday, Oct. 6
Rensselaer 6, Twin Lakes 0
West Lafayette 5, New Prairie 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Rensselear vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Class A
DeMotte Christian Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Andrean 1, Wheeler 0
Illiana Christian 3, DeMotte Christian 0
Thursday, Oct. 6
Andrean 1, Illiana Christian 0
Bishop Noll 4, Hebron 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Andrean vs. Bishop Noll, 2 p.m.
Kouts Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Kouts 5, Washington Twp. 0
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Morgan Township 8, Westville 0
Thursday, Oct. 6
Kouts 5, Marquette 1
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Morgan Township vs. Kouts, 2 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Culver Academies Semistate
Saturday, Oct. 8
Culver Academies vs. Munster, 11 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Honors
Boys Volleyball
Porter County Conference
Round Robin Champion — Boone Grove 12-0.
Tournament Champion — Boone Grove
Mental Attitude — Bryant Rickel (Morgan Twp.)
Player of the Year — Kameron Dixon (Boone Grove)
2022 selections
BOONE GROVE — Kameron Dixon (junior), Justin Hoover (junior), Grady Pierce (senior), Dawson Maynard (senior).
HEBRON — Landen Hale (junior), Tate Hildebrandt (junior).
KOUTS — Tristin Ballas (senior), Spencer Andrews (senior), David Heinold (senior).
MORGAN TWP. — Cole Shoupe (senior).
TRI-TOWNSHIP — Blain Rust (junior).
WASHINGTON TWP. — Shepherd Scott (senior), Sam Fifield (senior).
WESTVILLE — Gavin Hannon (junior).
Local college
Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 8
Valparaiso at Presbyterian (Clinton, SC), 11 a.m.
Football
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.
college football
AP TOP 25 POLL
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (25) 5-0 1523 2
2. Georgia (28) 5-0 1521 1
3. Ohio St. (10) 5-0 1488 3
4. Michigan 5-0 1348 4
5. Clemson 5-0 1345 5
6. Southern Cal 5-0 1233 6
7. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1182 9
8. Tennessee 4-0 1129 8
9. Mississippi 5-0 1068 14
10. Penn St. 5-0 959 11
11. Utah 4-1 884 12
12. Oregon 4-1 872 13
13. Kentucky 4-1 832 7
14. NC State 4-1 691 10
15. Wake Forest 4-1 627 22
16. BYU 4-1 604 19
17. TCU 4-0 514 -
18. UCLA 5-0 510 -
19. Kansas 5-0 476 -
20. Kansas St. 4-1 417 25
21. Washington 4-1 180 15
22. Syracuse 5-0 173 -
23. Mississippi St. 4-1 164 -
24. Cincinnati 4-1 134 -
25. LSU 4-1 108 -
Others receiving votes: Washington St. 91, Baylor 88, Florida St. 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2.
pro Football
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58
Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91
N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101
New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101
Indianapolis 1 2 1 .375 57 85
Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100
Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70
Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96
Denver 2 2 0 .500 66 68
L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108
Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62
N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71
Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101
Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68
Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85
New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69
Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77
Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103
L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46
Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115
Week 5
Thursday’s game
Indianapolis at Denver, (n)
Sunday’s games
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, 8:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Chicago at Minnesota, noon
Detroit at New England, noon
Houston at Jacksonville, noon
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon
Seattle at New Orleans, noon
Tennessee at Washington, noon
San Francisco at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s game
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
pro basketball
NBA Preseason
Wednesday’s games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112
Indiana 122, Charlotte 97
Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT
Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96
Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115
Thursday’s games
Atlanta 123, Milwaukee 113
Miami 109, Brooklyn 80
Oklahoma City 131, Adelaide 98
Orlando 102, San Antonio 99
Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, (n)
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, (n)
Friday’s games
Boston at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 11 a.m.
Sunday’s games
Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Maccabi Ra’anana at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
pro HOCKEY
NHL PRESEASON
Wednesday’s games
Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
Washington 4, Detroit 2
Calgary at Winnipeg, (n)
Dallas at Colorado, (n)
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4
Thursday’s games
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3
Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 2
Columbus 7, St. Louis 0
Minnesota 4, Chicago 1
Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, (n)
Friday’s games
San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 1 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.
Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s games
No Games scheduled
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 5 10 64 68 26
CF Montréal 19 9 5 62 60 49
New York City FC 15 11 7 52 55 40
New York 14 11 8 50 48 41
Inter Miami CF 14 13 6 48 46 53
Cincinnati 11 9 13 46 59 54
Columbus 10 7 16 46 45 39
Orlando City 13 14 6 45 42 52
Charlotte FC 13 17 3 42 44 50
New England 10 12 11 41 46 49
Atlanta 10 13 10 40 47 52
Chicago 10 15 8 38 38 47
Toronto FC 9 17 7 34 49 62
D.C. United 7 20 6 27 34 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 21 8 4 67 66 37
Austin FC 16 10 7 55 64 48
FC Dallas 13 9 11 50 46 36
LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 55 50
Nashville 12 10 11 47 51 41
Portland 11 9 13 46 52 50
Minnesota United 13 14 6 45 46 51
Real Salt Lake 11 11 11 44 40 44
Vancouver 12 14 7 43 40 55
Colorado 11 13 9 42 45 56
Seattle 12 17 4 40 45 44
Sporting Kansas City 11 15 7 40 41 52
Houston 10 17 6 36 42 53
San Jose 8 15 10 34 50 67
Wednesday’s game
Miami 4, Orlando City 1
Sunday, October 9
New York City FC at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 1:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Regular season ends
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
OL Reign 11 4 7 40 32 19
Portland 10 3 9 39 49 24
San Diego 10 6 6 36 32 21
Kansas City 10 6 6 36 29 29
Houston 10 6 6 36 35 27
Chicago 9 7 6 33 34 28
North Carolina 9 8 5 32 46 33
Angel City 8 9 5 29 23 27
Louisville 5 9 8 23 23 35
Orlando 5 10 7 22 22 45
Washington 3 9 10 19 26 33
Gotham FC 4 17 1 13 16 46
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Chicago at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
College Football
FRIDAY
Nebraska 7½ 3 (50½) at RUTGERS
at MEMPHIS 4½ 3 (57½) Houston
at NEVADA 2½ 3½ (45½) Colo. St.
at SAN JOSE ST. 1½ 5½ (51½) UNLV
SATURDAY
TCU 2½ 6½ (67½) at KANSAS
at W. MICH. 4½ 4½ (57½) East. Mich.
at MISS. ST. 2½ 7½ (61½) Arkansas
Buffalo 1½ 2½ (54½) at B.GREEN
Mich. 18½ 21½ (58½) at INDIANA
at FLA. 10½ 10½ (54½) Mizzou
at MARYLAND 3½ 3½ (58½) Purdue
Tenn. 3½ 2½ (61½) at LSU
Texas 2½ 6½ (65½) at OKLA.
Louisville 3½ 2½ (50½) at VIRGINIA
at OHIO 11½ 10½ (58½) Akron
at GEORGIA ST. 2½ 2½ (67½) Georgia S..
at CINCI. 27½ 27½ (59½) S. Fla.
at UAB 9½ 9½ (52½) Middle Tenn.
Utah 3½ 4 (64½) at UCLA
at GEORGIA 24½ 29½ (49½) Auburn
at C. MICH. 8½ 7½ (64½) Ball St.
Liberty 26½ 24½ (46½) at UMASS
at OKLA. ST. 13½ 9½ (67½) Tx.Tech
Wisc. 9½ 9½ (44½) at N’WESTRN
Toledo 5½ 5½ (59½) at N. ILL.
at TULANE 2½ 3½ (55½) E. Car.
Kent St. 3 5½ (57) at MIAMI(OH)
Tulsa 4½ 6½ (44½) at NAVY
at PITT. 14½ 14½ (41½) Va.Tech
Ole Miss 18½ 16½ (61½) at VANDER.
at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (65½) N. Car.
Wash. 13½ 13½ (57½) at ARIZ.ST.
Duke 3½ 3½ (54½) at GA. TECH
Ohio St. 24½ 25½ (62½) at MICH. ST..
at UTSA 6½ 6½ (72½) West. Kent.
Ja. Madison 9½ 11½ (55½) at ARK. ST.
at TROY 6½ 6½ (43½) Sou. Miss
Air Force 10½ 10½ (54½) at UTAH ST.
App. St. 19½ 19½ (55½) at TEXAS ST.
UConn 3½ 5½ (45½) at FLA.INTER.
at LA. TECH 3½ 3½ (53½) UTEP
Wyo. 3½ 3½ (36½) at N.MEXICO
at USC 13½ 12½ (66½) Wash.St.
at ILLINOIS 3½ 3½ (36½) Iowa
Kansas St. 1½ 2½ (45½) at IOWA ST.
Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (51½) at BYU
at W. FOREST 16½ 16½ (66½) Army
at KENTUCKY 12½ 10½ (49½) S. Car.
Clemson 20½ 20½ (49½) at BOST.COLL
Coast. Carol. 14½ 13½ (57½) at UL MON.
at NC ST. 3 3 (51½) Fla. St.
at ALABAMA 16½ 23½ (52½) Tx.A&M
Oregon 11½ 12½ (70½) at ARIZONA
at BOISE ST. 7½ 6½ (48½) Fresno St.
at S.DIEGO ST. 16½ 20½ (49½) Hawaii
Oregon St. 7½ 7 (57½) at STANFORD
NFL
THURSDAY
FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG
at DENVER 2½ 3½ (42½) Indy.
SUNDAY
at GREEN BAY 6½ 8½ (40½) NY Giants
at JACK. 6½ 7 (43½) Houston
Tenn. 1½ 2½ (42½) at WASH.
Miami 6½ 3 (45½) at NY JETS
at BUFFALO 12½ 14 (46½) Pitt.
at N. ORLEANS 6½ 5½ (45½) Seattle
at NEW ENG. 1½ 3½ (45½) Detroit
at MINN. 7 7 (43½) Chicago
LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (47½) at CLEVE.
at TAMPA BAY 8½ 9 (48½) Atlanta
San Fran. 3½ 6½ (38½) at CAR.
at LA RAMS 6 5½ (43½) Dallas
Phil. 3½ 5½ (48½) at ARIZONA
at BALT. 3 3 (48½) Cinn.
MONDAY
at K.C. 6½ 7½ (51½) Las Vegas
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHPs Wyatt Mills, Nathan Webb, Jackson Kowar and Ryan Weiss, LHP Gabe Speier, OF Brent Rooker, SS Maikel Garcia and 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Bowlan from NW Arkansas (TL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Isaiah Whaley. Signed F Xavier Sneed.
NBA G League
SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and returning player rights to C Jon Teske from the Lakeland Magic in exchange for the returning player rights to F Jemerrio Jones and South Bay’s 2022 third-round pick (from Salt Lake City).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DT Anthony Rush.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the active roster from New York Giants practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted RB Devine Ozigbo, S Anthony Harris and OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted RB Phillip Lindsay and DT Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Released CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Landon Collins.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Keith Kinkaid to Hersey (AHL). Placed LW Joona Koppanen, D Dan Renouf and RW Vinni Lettieri on waivers.
BUFFALO SABRES — Released C Cody Eakin from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
CALGARY FLAMES — Released LW Sonny Milano.
EDMONTON OILERS — Named Steve Staios special advisor. Placed G Calvin Pickard on waivers. Released RW Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Zac Dalpe from Charlotte (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed C Lias Andersson on waivers. Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot, D Jordan Spence and C T.J. Tynan from Ontario (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Gustav Rydahl to Hartford (AHL). Placed RW Jonny Brodzinski on waivers.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL). Announced G Mikhail Berdin will play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season.
American Hockey League
HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Named Matt Turek interim general manager.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Sean Nealis to a three-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Stephanie Labbe general manager of women’s soccer.
COLLEGE
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named LaNiece Brown assistant athletic trainer, Jose Castilleja Jr. facilities and equipment coordinator, Denise Jackson academic success advisor, Loisa Perez athletics graphic designer, Ryela Rodriguez ticket sales and operations coordinator and Gricelda Saavedra assistant athletic director for business operations (Travel).