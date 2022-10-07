100722-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports

Week 8 Football

Friday, Oct. 7

TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live; WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) rrsn.com, Facebook Live

Oak Forest at TF North, 7 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.

South Bend Washington at Bowman, 7 p.m.

South Newton at South Central, 7 p.m.

De La Salle at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Morton at Culver Academies, 11 a.m.

Friday’s events

Boys Soccer

Victory Christian at Portage Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

SSC Conference meet at Tinley Park (field includes TF North, TF South), 1 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

TF North at Bloom Twp., 5:30 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Beecher, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Results

Girls Soccer

Class 3A Hammond Central Sectional

Semifinal

Lake Central 1, Munster 0

LAKE CENTRAL — Layla Doreski 1 goal; Olivia Pelot 5 saves.

MUNSTER — Natalie Kindt 8 saves.

Class A DeMotte Christian Sectional

Semifinal

Andrean 1, Illiana Christian 0

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Hannah Hammer 6 saves.

RECORDS – Illiana Christian 12-3-3.

Girls Volleyball

Valparaiso 25-25-25, Portage 16-3-12

AT VALPARAISO

VALPARAISO – Kennedy Wagner 13 kills, 8 digs, 15 points, 1 solo block; Amie Schutz 6 kills; Becca Gerdt 5 kills, 6 points; Addie Nagel 9 assists, 7 digs; Kyla Coolman 17 assists; Riley Treece 10 digs.

RECORDS – Valparaiso 26-4.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Valparaiso, 2-0.

Griffith 25-25-25, EC Central 19-19-18

Wednesday’s Late Results

Boys Soccer

Class 3A Hobart Sectional

Semifinals

Valparaiso 9, Merrillville 0

VALPARAISO — Isaac Siewin 3 goals; Jack Isroff 2 goals, 3 assists; Dominic Briones 1 goal, 1 assist; Drew Brandt 1 goal; Ben Thien 1 goal; Noah Garibay 1 goal; Michael Jankowski 2 assists; Colin Devine 1 assist; Luke Ribordy 3 saves; Jackson Novak 2 saves.

MERRILLVILLE — Roman Martinez 6 saves.

RECORDS — Valparaiso 10-7-1, Merrillville 4-10-3.

Portage 3, Hobart 0

PORTAGE – Peter Martinez 1 goal; Enrique Uex 1 assist; Alex Jennings 1 goal, 1 assist; Elijah Zapata 1 assist; Colin Szczudlak 1 goal; Gavin Niebel 6 saves.

RECORDS—Portage 13-5, Hobart 15-2-1.

Class 2A Illiana Christian Sectional

Semifinal

Illiana Christian 3, Boone Grove 2 (OT)

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Josh Turkstra 1 goal; Chase Poortinga 1 goal; Trevor VanderMeer 1 goal; Grant Terpstra 1 assist; Hayden Te Grotenhuis 7 saves.

RECORDS – Illiana Christian 12-4-2.

Girls Volleyball

Kouts 20-25-25-22-15, Marquette Catholic 25-17-20-25-11

AT KOUTS

KOUTS — Ally Capouch 20 kills, 14 digs, 13 service points, 4 aces; Lindsey Krueger 18 kills, 19 digs, 12 service points, 3 aces, 15 serve receptions; Lauryn Koedyker 13 kills, 3 blocks; Emma Garavalia 7 kills, 17 digs, 25 serve receptions; Emma Poitras 30 serve receptions, 20 digs; Addison Enright 4 blocks; Taylor Moyer 52 assists, 14 service points, 2 aces, 15 digs.

RECORDS — Kouts 26-4, Marquette 19-8.

Pairings

Boys Soccer

Class 3A

Lake Central Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Lake Central 9, EC Central 0

Hammond Central 3, Highland 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Lake Central 8, Hammond Central 1

Morton 3, Munster 3 (Morton wins in shootout)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Lake Central vs. Morton, 7 p.m.

Hobart Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Valparaiso 11, Kankakee Valley 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Hobart 3, Crown Point 2

Portage 4, Lowell 1

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Valparaiso 9, Merrillville 0

Portage 3, Hobart 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Valparaiso vs. Portage, 7 p.m., (video), IHSAAtv.org

South Bend Adams Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

South Bend Adams 3, New Prairie 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Penn 2, Chesterton 1

South Bend Riley 2, Michigan City 2 (SBR wins in shootout, 6-5)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

South Bend Adams 4, LaPorte 0

Penn 12, South Bend Riley 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: South Bend Adams vs. Penn, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Illiana Christian Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Illiana Christian 9, Griffith 0

Boone Grove 2, Hanover Central 1

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Illiana Christian 3, Boone Grove 2 (OT)

Bishop Noll 13, River Forest 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Illiana Christian vs. Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Class A

Wheeler Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

DeMotte Christian 1, Kouts 1 (DeMotte Christian wins in shootout)

Wheeler 2, Andrean 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wheeler 3, DeMotte Christian 0

Hammond Academy 5, Hebron 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Wheeler vs. Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Marquette Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Marquette 10, Oregon-Davis 1

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Morgan Twp. 12, Westville 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Marquette 3, Washington Twp. 2 (OT)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Morgan Township vs. Marquette, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Hammond Central Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Munster 9, Morton 0

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 2: EC Central vs. Hammond Central, late

Lake Central 1, Munster 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Winner Match 2 vs. Lake Central, 2 p.m.

Portage Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Crown Point 5, Valparaiso 3

Hobart 5, Merrillville 0

Thursday, Oct. 6

Crown Point 7, Hobart 0

Chesterton 9, Portage 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Crown Point vs. Chesterton, 2 p.m., (video) IHSAAtv.org

South Bend St. Joseph Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

South Bend St. Joseph 9, Mishawaka 0

Penn 9, Michigan City 0

Thursday, Oct. 6

Penn 4, South Bend St. Joseph 3

South Bend Adams 2, LaPorte 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Penn vs. South Bend Adams, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Highland Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Hanover Central 11, River Forest 2

Lowell 4, Highland 3

Thursday, Oct. 6

Hanover Central 3, Lowell 3 (Hanover wins in shootout, 3-1)

Match 4: Griffith vs. Boone Grove, late

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Hanover Central vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

West Lafayette 1, Kankakee Valley 1 (West Lafayette wins in shootout)

Thursday, Oct. 6

Rensselaer 6, Twin Lakes 0

West Lafayette 5, New Prairie 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Rensselear vs. West Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Class A

DeMotte Christian Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Andrean 1, Wheeler 0

Illiana Christian 3, DeMotte Christian 0

Thursday, Oct. 6

Andrean 1, Illiana Christian 0

Bishop Noll 4, Hebron 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Andrean vs. Bishop Noll, 2 p.m.

Kouts Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Kouts 5, Washington Twp. 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Morgan Township 8, Westville 0

Thursday, Oct. 6

Kouts 5, Marquette 1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Morgan Township vs. Kouts, 2 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Culver Academies Semistate

Saturday, Oct. 8

Culver Academies vs. Munster, 11 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Honors

Boys Volleyball

Porter County Conference

Round Robin Champion — Boone Grove 12-0.

Tournament Champion — Boone Grove

Mental Attitude — Bryant Rickel (Morgan Twp.)

Player of the Year — Kameron Dixon (Boone Grove)

2022 selections

BOONE GROVE — Kameron Dixon (junior), Justin Hoover (junior), Grady Pierce (senior), Dawson Maynard (senior).

HEBRON — Landen Hale (junior), Tate Hildebrandt (junior).

KOUTS — Tristin Ballas (senior), Spencer Andrews (senior), David Heinold (senior).

MORGAN TWP. — Cole Shoupe (senior).

TRI-TOWNSHIP — Blain Rust (junior).

WASHINGTON TWP. — Shepherd Scott (senior), Sam Fifield (senior).

WESTVILLE — Gavin Hannon (junior).

Local college

Schedule

Saturday, Oct. 8

Valparaiso at Presbyterian (Clinton, SC), 11 a.m.

Football

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.

college football

AP TOP 25 POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (25) 5-0 1523 2

2. Georgia (28) 5-0 1521 1

3. Ohio St. (10) 5-0 1488 3

4. Michigan 5-0 1348 4

5. Clemson 5-0 1345 5

6. Southern Cal 5-0 1233 6

7. Oklahoma St. 4-0 1182 9

8. Tennessee 4-0 1129 8

9. Mississippi 5-0 1068 14

10. Penn St. 5-0 959 11

11. Utah 4-1 884 12

12. Oregon 4-1 872 13

13. Kentucky 4-1 832 7

14. NC State 4-1 691 10

15. Wake Forest 4-1 627 22

16. BYU 4-1 604 19

17. TCU 4-0 514 -

18. UCLA 5-0 510 -

19. Kansas 5-0 476 -

20. Kansas St. 4-1 417 25

21. Washington 4-1 180 15

22. Syracuse 5-0 173 -

23. Mississippi St. 4-1 164 -

24. Cincinnati 4-1 134 -

25. LSU 4-1 108 -

Others receiving votes: Washington St. 91, Baylor 88, Florida St. 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2.

pro Football

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58

Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91

N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101

New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67

Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101

Indianapolis 1 2 1 .375 57 85

Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100

Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70

Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95

Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96

Denver 2 2 0 .500 66 68

L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108

Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71

Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62

N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71

Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101

Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68

Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85

New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69

Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80

Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77

Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103

L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94

San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46

Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115

Week 5

Thursday’s game

Indianapolis at Denver, (n)

Sunday’s games

N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, 8:30 a.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Chicago at Minnesota, noon

Detroit at New England, noon

Houston at Jacksonville, noon

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at New Orleans, noon

Tennessee at Washington, noon

San Francisco at Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s game

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

pro basketball

NBA Preseason

Wednesday’s games

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112

Indiana 122, Charlotte 97

Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT

Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Thursday’s games

Atlanta 123, Milwaukee 113

Miami 109, Brooklyn 80

Oklahoma City 131, Adelaide 98

Orlando 102, San Antonio 99

Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, (n)

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Friday’s games

Boston at Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 11 a.m.

Sunday’s games

Chicago at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

pro HOCKEY

NHL PRESEASON

Wednesday’s games

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Washington 4, Detroit 2

Calgary at Winnipeg, (n)

Dallas at Colorado, (n)

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4

Thursday’s games

Ottawa 4, Montreal 3

Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 2

Columbus 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, (n)

Friday’s games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 1 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s games

No Games scheduled

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 18 5 10 64 68 26

CF Montréal 19 9 5 62 60 49

New York City FC 15 11 7 52 55 40

New York 14 11 8 50 48 41

Inter Miami CF 14 13 6 48 46 53

Cincinnati 11 9 13 46 59 54

Columbus 10 7 16 46 45 39

Orlando City 13 14 6 45 42 52

Charlotte FC 13 17 3 42 44 50

New England 10 12 11 41 46 49

Atlanta 10 13 10 40 47 52

Chicago 10 15 8 38 38 47

Toronto FC 9 17 7 34 49 62

D.C. United 7 20 6 27 34 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 21 8 4 67 66 37

Austin FC 16 10 7 55 64 48

FC Dallas 13 9 11 50 46 36

LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 55 50

Nashville 12 10 11 47 51 41

Portland 11 9 13 46 52 50

Minnesota United 13 14 6 45 46 51

Real Salt Lake 11 11 11 44 40 44

Vancouver 12 14 7 43 40 55

Colorado 11 13 9 42 45 56

Seattle 12 17 4 40 45 44

Sporting Kansas City 11 15 7 40 41 52

Houston 10 17 6 36 42 53

San Jose 8 15 10 34 50 67

Wednesday’s game

Miami 4, Orlando City 1

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 1:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 1:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 1:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 1:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 4 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 4 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 4 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Regular season ends

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

OL Reign 11 4 7 40 32 19

Portland 10 3 9 39 49 24

San Diego 10 6 6 36 32 21

Kansas City 10 6 6 36 29 29

Houston 10 6 6 36 35 27

Chicago 9 7 6 33 34 28

North Carolina 9 8 5 32 46 33

Angel City 8 9 5 29 23 27

Louisville 5 9 8 23 23 35

Orlando 5 10 7 22 22 45

Washington 3 9 10 19 26 33

Gotham FC 4 17 1 13 16 46

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Chicago at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

College Football

FRIDAY

Nebraska 7½ 3 (50½) at RUTGERS

at MEMPHIS 4½ 3 (57½) Houston

at NEVADA 2½ 3½ (45½) Colo. St.

at SAN JOSE ST. 1½ 5½ (51½) UNLV

SATURDAY

TCU 2½ 6½ (67½) at KANSAS

at W. MICH. 4½ 4½ (57½) East. Mich.

at MISS. ST. 2½ 7½ (61½) Arkansas

Buffalo 1½ 2½ (54½) at B.GREEN

Mich. 18½ 21½ (58½) at INDIANA

at FLA. 10½ 10½ (54½) Mizzou

at MARYLAND 3½ 3½ (58½) Purdue

Tenn. 3½ 2½ (61½) at LSU

Texas 2½ 6½ (65½) at OKLA.

Louisville 3½ 2½ (50½) at VIRGINIA

at OHIO 11½ 10½ (58½) Akron

at GEORGIA ST. 2½ 2½ (67½) Georgia S..

at CINCI. 27½ 27½ (59½) S. Fla.

at UAB 9½ 9½ (52½) Middle Tenn.

Utah 3½ 4 (64½) at UCLA

at GEORGIA 24½ 29½ (49½) Auburn

at C. MICH. 8½ 7½ (64½) Ball St.

Liberty 26½ 24½ (46½) at UMASS

at OKLA. ST. 13½ 9½ (67½) Tx.Tech

Wisc. 9½ 9½ (44½) at N’WESTRN

Toledo 5½ 5½ (59½) at N. ILL.

at TULANE 2½ 3½ (55½) E. Car.

Kent St. 3 5½ (57) at MIAMI(OH)

Tulsa 4½ 6½ (44½) at NAVY

at PITT. 14½ 14½ (41½) Va.Tech

Ole Miss 18½ 16½ (61½) at VANDER.

at MIAMI 4½ 3½ (65½) N. Car.

Wash. 13½ 13½ (57½) at ARIZ.ST.

Duke 3½ 3½ (54½) at GA. TECH

Ohio St. 24½ 25½ (62½) at MICH. ST..

at UTSA 6½ 6½ (72½) West. Kent.

Ja. Madison 9½ 11½ (55½) at ARK. ST.

at TROY 6½ 6½ (43½) Sou. Miss

Air Force 10½ 10½ (54½) at UTAH ST.

App. St. 19½ 19½ (55½) at TEXAS ST.

UConn 3½ 5½ (45½) at FLA.INTER.

at LA. TECH 3½ 3½ (53½) UTEP

Wyo. 3½ 3½ (36½) at N.MEXICO

at USC 13½ 12½ (66½) Wash.St.

at ILLINOIS 3½ 3½ (36½) Iowa

Kansas St. 1½ 2½ (45½) at IOWA ST.

Notre Dame 6½ 3½ (51½) at BYU

at W. FOREST 16½ 16½ (66½) Army

at KENTUCKY 12½ 10½ (49½) S. Car.

Clemson 20½ 20½ (49½) at BOST.COLL

Coast. Carol. 14½ 13½ (57½) at UL MON.

at NC ST. 3 3 (51½) Fla. St.

at ALABAMA 16½ 23½ (52½) Tx.A&M

Oregon 11½ 12½ (70½) at ARIZONA

at BOISE ST. 7½ 6½ (48½) Fresno St.

at S.DIEGO ST. 16½ 20½ (49½) Hawaii

Oregon St. 7½ 7 (57½) at STANFORD

NFL

THURSDAY

FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG

at DENVER 2½ 3½ (42½) Indy.

SUNDAY

at GREEN BAY 6½ 8½ (40½) NY Giants

at JACK. 6½ 7 (43½) Houston

Tenn. 1½ 2½ (42½) at WASH.

Miami 6½ 3 (45½) at NY JETS

at BUFFALO 12½ 14 (46½) Pitt.

at N. ORLEANS 6½ 5½ (45½) Seattle

at NEW ENG. 1½ 3½ (45½) Detroit

at MINN. 7 7 (43½) Chicago

LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (47½) at CLEVE.

at TAMPA BAY 8½ 9 (48½) Atlanta

San Fran. 3½ 6½ (38½) at CAR.

at LA RAMS 6 5½ (43½) Dallas

Phil. 3½ 5½ (48½) at ARIZONA

at BALT. 3 3 (48½) Cinn.

MONDAY

at K.C. 6½ 7½ (51½) Las Vegas

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHPs Wyatt Mills, Nathan Webb, Jackson Kowar and Ryan Weiss, LHP Gabe Speier, OF Brent Rooker, SS Maikel Garcia and 1B Nick Pratto from Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP Jonathan Bowlan from NW Arkansas (TL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo (IL).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Isaiah Whaley. Signed F Xavier Sneed.

NBA G League

SOUTH BAY LAKERS — Acquired a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick and returning player rights to C Jon Teske from the Lakeland Magic in exchange for the returning player rights to F Jemerrio Jones and South Bay’s 2022 third-round pick (from Salt Lake City).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released DT Anthony Rush.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB A.J. Klein to the active roster from New York Giants practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted RB Devine Ozigbo, S Anthony Harris and OLB Jonathan Kongbo to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted RB Phillip Lindsay and DT Chris Williams to the active roster from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chris Conley to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed K Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad. Released CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed QB Brian Hoyer on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Landon Collins.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Wyatt Ray to the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned G Keith Kinkaid to Hersey (AHL). Placed LW Joona Koppanen, D Dan Renouf and RW Vinni Lettieri on waivers.

BUFFALO SABRES — Released C Cody Eakin from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

CALGARY FLAMES — Released LW Sonny Milano.

EDMONTON OILERS — Named Steve Staios special advisor. Placed G Calvin Pickard on waivers. Released RW Jake Virtanen from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Zac Dalpe from Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed C Lias Andersson on waivers. Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot, D Jordan Spence and C T.J. Tynan from Ontario (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Gustav Rydahl to Hartford (AHL). Placed RW Jonny Brodzinski on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned C Olle Lycksell to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Assigned G Arvid Holm to Manitoba (AHL). Announced G Mikhail Berdin will play in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) this season.

American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Named Matt Turek interim general manager.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Sean Nealis to a three-year contract through 2026 with an option for 2027.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Named Stephanie Labbe general manager of women’s soccer.

COLLEGE

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named LaNiece Brown assistant athletic trainer, Jose Castilleja Jr. facilities and equipment coordinator, Denise Jackson academic success advisor, Loisa Perez athletics graphic designer, Ryela Rodriguez ticket sales and operations coordinator and Gricelda Saavedra assistant athletic director for business operations (Travel).