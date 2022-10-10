101022-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports

Schedule

Week 9 Football

Friday, Oct. 14

Fremont at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m., rrsn.com, Facebook Live (video)

LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)

Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9); rrsn.com

River Forest at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF South, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

West Side at Indianapolis Attucks, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Brother Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Hammond Central vs. Madison at Greenwood, 1 p.m.

prep Results

Saturday’s Late Results

Boys Soccer

Class 3A Hobart Sectional

Portage 3, Valparaiso 2

PORTAGE—Malachi Chavez 1 goal; Colin Szczudlak 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Jennings 1 goal; Peter Martinez 1 assist; Diego Gomez 1 assist.

prep Pairings

Boys Soccer

Sectional championships

Saturday, Oct. 8

Class 3A

Lake Central Sectional

Championship: Lake Central 4, Morton 0

Hobart Sectional

Championship: Portage 3, Valparaiso 2

South Bend Adams Sectional

Championship: Penn 2, South Bend Adams 1

Class 2A

Illiana Christian Sectional

Championship: Bishop Noll 4, Illiana Christian 0

Class A

Wheeler Sectional

Championship: Wheeler 5, Hammond Academy 0

Marquette Sectional

Championship: Marquette 0, Morgan Township 0, Marquette wins on PKs

Regional semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Class 3A

Penn Regional

Lake Central vs. Portage

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian Regional

West Lafayette vs. Bishop Noll

Class 1A

Westview Regional

Marquette Catholic vs. Wheeler

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Hammond Central Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 6

Hammond Central 11, EC Central 0

Lake Central 1, Munster 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Lake Central 5, Hammond Central 0

Portage Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 6

Crown Point 7, Hobart 0

Chesterton 9, Portage 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Crown Point 2, Chesterton 1

South Bend St. Joseph Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 6

Penn 4, South Bend St. Joseph 3

South Bend Adams 2, LaPorte 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Penn 1, South Bend Adams 1, Penn wins on PKs

Class 2A

Highland Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 6

Hanover Central 3, Lowell 3 (Hanover wins in shootout, 3-1)

Boone Grove 2, Griffith 1 (OT)

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Hanover Central 6, Boone Grove 1

Kankakee Valley Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 6

Rensselaer 6, Twin Lakes 0

West Lafayette 5, New Prairie 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: West Lafayette 8, Rensselaer 0

Class A

DeMotte Christian Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 6

Andrean 1, Illiana Christian 0

Bishop Noll 4, Hebron 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Andrean 4, Bishop Noll 0

Kouts Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 6

Kouts 5, Marquette 1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship: Kouts 0, Morgan Township 0, Kouts wins on PKs

Regional semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 13

Class 3A

Penn Regional

Lake Central vs. Crown Point

Class 2A

Mishawaka Marian Regional

West Lafayette vs. Hanover Central

Class 1A

Westview Regional

Andrean vs. Kouts

Girls Volleyball

Class 4A

Munster Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 11

M1: Lake Central vs. Hammond Central, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13Valparaiso Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 11

M1: Lowell vs. Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13Class 3A

Highland Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 11

M1: River Forest vs. Highland, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13Class 2A

Andrean Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 11

M1: Illiana Christian vs. Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13Class A

Morgan Twp. Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 11

M1: Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

college football

Rankings

AP TOP 25 POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (32) 6-0 1535 2

2. Ohio St. (20) 6-0 1507 3

3. Alabama (11) 6-0 1489 1

4. Clemson 6-0 1348 5

5. Michigan 6-0 1319 4

6. Tennessee 5-0 1232 8

7. Southern Cal 6-0 1214 6

8. Oklahoma St. 5-0 1150 7

9. Mississippi 6-0 1061 9

10. Penn St. 5-0 974 10

11. UCLA 6-0 907 18

12. Oregon 5-1 893 12

13. TCU 5-0 819 17

14. Wake Forest 5-1 748 15

15. NC State 5-1 746 14

16. Mississippi St. 5-1 589 23

17. Kansas St. 5-1 559 20

18. Syracuse 5-0 393 22

19. Kansas 5-1 330 19

20. Utah 4-2 328 11

21. Cincinnati 5-1 257 24

22. Texas 4-2 150 -

22. Kentucky 4-2 150 13

24. Illinois 5-1 117 -

25. James Madison 5-0 105 -

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida St. 18, South Carolina 12, Washington St. 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose St. 1.

pro GOLF

LIV

Bangkok

Tambon Chiang Rak Noi, Thailand

Purse: $20M; Yardage: 6,812; Par: 72

Final Round, Sunday

$4,000,000

Euginio Lopez-Chacarra 65-63-69—197 -19

$2,125,000

Patrick Reed 68-65-67—200 -16

$1,175,000

Paul Casey 71-65-65—201 -16

Richard Bland 65-68-68—201- 15

Sihwan Kim 67-66-68—201 -15

$735,500

James Piot 69-65-68—202 -14

Harold Varner III 67-66-69—202 -14

$602,500

Charles Howell III 69-67-67—203 -13

Brooks Koepka 67-67-69—203 -13

$477,500

Abraham Ancer 69-68-68—205 -11

Laurie Canter 70-66-69—205 -11

Ian Poulter 66-70-69—205 -11

Marc Leishman 66-69-70—205 -11

$270,000

Bryson Dechambeau 69-68-69—206 -10

$233,600

Matt Jones 71-70-66—207 -9

Dustin Johnson 70-70-67—207 -9

Phil Mickelson 69-69-69—207 -9

Carlos Ortiz 72-65-70—207 -9

Lee Westwood 69-66-72—207 -9

$174,286

Joaquin Niemann 72-71-65—208 -8

Sergio Garcia 68-72-68—208 -8

Sadom Kaewkanjana 71-69-68—208 -8

Peter Uihlein 70-68-70—208 -8

Talor Gooch 70-67-71—208 -8

Jediah Morgan 67-69-72—208 -8

Kevin Na 67-68-73—208 -8

$157,000

Charl Schwartzel 70-73-66—209 -7

Phachara Khongwatmai 71-70-68—209 -7

Shaun Norris 71-69-69—209 -7

Jason Kokrak 69-70-70—209 -7

Turk Pettit 71-68-70—209 -7

Wade Ormsby 70-68-71—209 -7

$144,000

Chase Koepka 74-69-67—210 -6

Sam Horsfield 73-70-67—210 -6

Bernd Wiesberger 73-69-68—210 -6

Henrik Stenson 71-71-68—210 -6

Martin Kaymer 73-69-68—210 -6

Hudson Swafford 70-68-72—210 -6

Cameron Tringale 70-68-72—210 -6

$136,000

Pat Perez 71-71-69—211 -5

$131,000

Anirban Lahiri 71-71-70—212 -4

Cameron Smith 72-70-70—212 -4

Graeme McDowell 68-73-71—212 -4

Matthew Wolff 74-66-72—212 -4

$125,000

Louis Oosthuizen 71-72-73—216 E

Scott Vincent 70-72-74—216 E

$120,000

Hideto Tanihara 70-72-75—217 +1

Teams Scores

Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra), $3,000,000 -45

Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri), $1,500,000 -38

Cleeks GC (G.McDowell, M.Kaymer, R.Bland, L.Canter), $500,000 -37

Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) -36

Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Petit) -36

4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Perez, P.Reed, T.Gooch) -35

Majesticks GC (I.Poulter, L.Westwood, S.Horsfield, H.Stenson) -32

Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka) -32

Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby) -28

Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) -24

Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris) -20

Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) -18

PGA

Shriners Children’s Open

At TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

Purse: $8M; Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71

Final round, Sunday

$1,440,000

Tom Kim 65-67-62-66—260 -24

$712,000

Patrick Cantlay 67-67-60-69—263 -21

Matthew NeSmith 68-66-63-66—263 -21

$336,667

Tom Hoge 63-72-65-64—264 -20

Seonghyeon Kim 65-69-64-66—264 -20

Mito Pereira 67-63-67-67—264 -20

$270,000

Sungjae Im 65-70-63-67—265 -19

$242,000

Jason Day 66-71-66-63—266 -18

Si Woo Kim 64-68-67-67—266 -18

$210,000

Adam Hadwin 67-67-65-68—267 -17

Maverick McNealy 64-68-71-64—267 -17

$170,000

Andrew Putnam 68-69-64-67—268 -16

Adam Schenk 69-66-67-66—268 -16

Davis Thompson 66-69-66-67—268 -16

$130,000

Harry Hall 66-70-69-64—269 -15

Brian Harman 70-67-68-64—269 -15

Taylor Montgomery 70-66-66-67—269 -15

Robby Shelton 68-63-68-70—269 -15

J.J. Spaun 66-71-68-64—269 -15

$81,500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-67-67-68—270 -14

Hayden Buckley 68-69-68-65—270 -14

Lucas Herbert 67-70-65-68—270 -14

Max Homa 67-67-69-67—270 -14

Justin Lower 70-68-67-65—270 -14

J.T. Poston 67-69-63-71—270 -14

Aaron Rai 69-68-62-71—270 -14

Kevin Streelman 66-67-69-68—270 -14

$51,350

Harris English 69-69-68-65—271 -13

Mark Hubbard 69-66-70-66—271 -13

Ryan Moore 68-70-68-65—271 -13

Chad Ramey 67-66-69-69—271 -13

Patrick Rodgers 66-68-70-67—271 -13

Sam Ryder 65-69-70-67—271 -13

Brendon Todd 69-68-69-65—271 -13

Matt Wallace 69-68-67-67—271 -13

Patrick Welch 71-67-68-65—271 -13

$36,457

Dean Burmester 71-65-69-67—272 -12

Joel Dahmen 66-72-68-66—272 -12

Cameron Davis 67-66-68-71—272 -12

Chesson Hadley 67-70-69-66—272 -12

Martin Laird 66-69-68-69—272 -12

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-66-65-69—272 -12

Kevin Yu 69-68-66-69—272 -12

$23,000

Byeong Hun An 69-68-73-63—273 -11

Stewart Cink 69-66-71-67—273 -11

Will Gordon 65-72-73-63—273 -11

Chris Gotterup 68-70-65-70—273 -11

Nick Hardy 67-69-69-68—273 -11

Jim Herman 69-67-71-66—273 -11

Stephan Jaeger 66-72-67-68—273 -11

Spencer Levin 71-65-69-68—273 -11

David Lipsky 69-68-71-65—273 -11

Alex Noren 68-69-68-68—273 -11

Taylor Pendrith 71-67-66-69—273 -11

Greyson Sigg 68-69-68-68—273 -11

$18,560

Doug Ghim 68-68-70-68—274 -10

Tano Goya 68-67-71-68—274 -10

Michael Thompson 68-68-68-70—274 -10

Brandon Wu 72-65-69-68—274 -10

Austin Eckroat 71-66-68-70—275 -9

$17,920

Ben Griffin 68-69-67-71—275 -9

Keith Mitchell 65-69-70-71—275 -9

Austin Smotherman 68-69-71-67—275 -9

$17,200

Tyson Alexander 72-65-73-66—276 -8

Beau Hossler 69-68-64-75—276 -8

Philip Knowles 70-68-67-71—276 -8

Ben Martin 70-68-72-66—276 -8

Aaron Wise 69-67-67-73—276 -8

$16,560

Thomas Detry 65-73-65-74—277 -7

Harrison Endycott 67-71-69-70—277 -7

Adam Svensson 67-70-67-73—277 -7

$16,240

Tyler Duncan 65-71-70-72—278 -6

$16,000

Emiliano Grillo 71-67-73-69—280 -4

Andrew Landry 72-66-71-71—280 -4

$15,680

Patton Kizzire 67-69-71-74—281 -3

Matthias Schwab 71-67-71-72—281 -3

$15,440

Trevor Werbylo 68-70-70-75—283 -1

pro basketball

NBA Preseason

Friday’s games

Boston 112, Charlotte 103

New York 131, Indiana 114

Chicago 131, Denver 113

Houston 116, Toronto 100

Miami 111, Memphis 108

New Orleans 107, Detroit 101

Orlando 110, Dallas 105

Saturday’s games

Atlanta 118, Milwaukee 109

Sunday’s games

Chicago 115, Toronto 98

Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra’anana 97

New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97

L.A. Lakers at Golden State (n)

Portland at Sacramento (n)

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers (n)

Monday’s games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

pro HOCKEY

NHL PRESEASON

Friday’s games

Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 1

Detroit 4, Toronto 2

Edmonton 5, Seattle 3

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 3

Vancouver 4, Arizona 0

Saturday’s games

St. Louis 6, Chicago 0

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 5, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Detroit 1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

New Jersey 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vegas 5, Arizona 1

End of preseason.

NHL REGULAR SEASON

Friday’s result

Nashville 4, San Jose 1

Saturday’s result

Nashville 3, San Jose 2

Tuesday’s games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

pro soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 19 5 10 67 72 26

CF Montréal 20 9 5 65 63 50

New York City FC 16 11 7 55 57 41

New York 15 11 8 53 50 41

Cincinnati 12 9 13 49 64 56

Inter Miami CF 14 14 6 48 47 56

Orlando City 14 14 6 48 44 53

Columbus 10 8 16 46 46 41

Charlotte FC 13 18 3 42 44 52

New England 10 12 12 42 47 50

Atlanta 10 14 10 40 48 54

Chicago 10 15 9 39 39 48

Toronto FC 9 18 7 34 49 66

D.C. United 7 21 6 27 36 71

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 21 9 4 67 66 38

Austin FC 16 10 8 56 65 49

FC Dallas 14 9 11 53 48 37

LA Galaxy 14 12 8 50 58 51

Nashville 13 10 11 50 52 41

Minnesota United 14 14 6 48 48 51

Real Salt Lake 12 11 11 47 43 45

Portland 11 10 13 46 53 53

Vancouver 12 15 7 43 40 57

Colorado 11 13 10 43 46 57

Seattle 12 17 5 41 47 46

Sporting Kansas City 11 16 7 40 42 54

Houston 10 18 6 36 43 56

San Jose 8 15 11 35 52 69

Sunday’s games

New York City FC 2, Atlanta 1

New England 1, Chicago 1, tie

Cincinnati 5, D.C. United 2

CF Montréal 3, Miami 1

New York 2, Charlotte FC 0

Orlando City 2, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 0

Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie

FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 3, Houston 1

Nashville 1, Los Angeles FC 0

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 0

Real Salt Lake 3, Portland 1

San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie

Regular season ends

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

OL Reign 11 4 7 40 32 19

Portland 10 3 9 39 49 24

San Diego 10 6 6 36 32 21

Kansas City 10 6 6 36 29 29

Houston 10 6 6 36 35 27

Chicago 9 7 6 33 34 28

North Carolina 9 8 5 32 46 33

Angel City 8 9 5 29 23 27

Louisville 5 9 8 23 23 35

Orlando 5 10 7 22 22 45

Washington 3 9 10 19 26 33

Gotham FC 4 17 1 13 16 46

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Chicago at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

College Football

WEDNESDAY

FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG

at MARSHALL 6½ 7½ (OFF) La.

THURSDAY

Baylor 4½ 3½ (OFF) at W. VIRGINIA

at UCF 24½ 24½ (OFF) Temple

FRIDAY

at SMU 20½ 10½ (OFF) Navy

UTSA 27½ 34½ (OFF) at FLA. INTERNATIONAL

SATURDAY

at TEXAS 14½ 14½ (OFF) Iowa St.

at OKLAHOMA 7½ 7 (65) Kansas

at OLE MISS 14½ 14½ (OFF) Auburn

at MICHIGAN 6½ 7 (OFF) Penn St.

at COAST. CAR. 10½ 11 (57) Old Dom.

Minn. 3½ 3½ (OFF) at ILLINOIS

Central Mich. 13 13 (58½) at AKRON

Miami (OH) 6½ 7 (47) at B. GREEN

Miami 7½ 7½ (OFF) at VA.TECH

Buffalo 18 16 (47) at UMASS

Cal 14 14 (49) at COLO.

at BALL ST. 11 10½ (46½) UConn

at GEORGIA 37½ 38 (58) Vanderbilt

Maryland 10½ 10½ (OFF) at INDIANA

Alabama 13½ 7½ (OFF) at TENN.

at TROY 15½ 15½ (48½) Texas St.

at BYU 2½ 2½ (OFF) Arkansas

at TCU 1½ 2½ (OFF) Okla.St.

at E. MICH. 2 2 (63) No. Illinois

at SYRACUSE 4 3½ (44) NC St.

at TOLEDO 8½ 8 (61½) Kent St.

at UAB 23½ 23½ (62½) Charlotte

We. Kent. 5½ 7 (66) at MID. TENN.

at W. MICH. 3 2½ (59½) Ohio

at NO. TEX. 5½ 6 (71) La. Tech

J. Madison 10½ 10½ (63½) at GA. SOU.

Wisc. 4½ 4½ (OFF) at MICH. ST..

Tulane 10½ 10½ (54½) at S. FLA.

at WASH. 15 15 (71) Arizona

at FLA. ATL. 5 5 (56½) Rice

Utah St. 9 9 (48) at COLO. ST.

at SO. MISS 3½ 4 (56½) Ark.St.

at FLA. 3½ 3½ (OFF) LSU

at SO. ALA. 17½ 17½ (54½) UL Monroe

at EAST CAR. 3½ 3½ (59½) Memphis

at ND 17½ 14½ (OFF) Stanford

Miss. St. 1½ 6½ (OFF) at KENTUCKY

Clemson 10½ 6½ (OFF) at FLA. ST.

at PURDUE 12½ 12½ (OFF) Nebraska

at UTAH 3 2½ (OFF) USC

North Car. 6½ 6½ (OFF) at DUKE

New Mex. 6½ 6 (38) at NM ST.

at ORE. ST. 3½ 3½ (OFF) Wash.St.

Air Force 9½ 9½ (OFF) at UNLV

San Jose St. 4½ 4½ (OFF) at FRESNO ST.

SUNDAY

Nevada 4½ 4½ (OFF) at HAWAII

NFL

MONDAY

FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG

at K.C. 6½ 7½ (51½) Las Vegas

Transactions

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed D Jusso Valimaki off waivers. Waived D Cam Dineen.

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F Nick Foligno.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived F Anton Blidh. Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Colorado (AL) to Utah (ECHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived F Emil Bernstrom for the purpose of assigning him to Cleveland (AHL). Loaned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland.

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Klim Kostin from St. Louis in exchange for D Dmitri Samorukov. Waived F Devin Shore.

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned F Marcus Kallionkieli from Henderson (AHL) to Savannah (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Waived Cs Nicolas Petan and Mason Shaw. Ressigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa (ECHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived Ds Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived Cs Zack MacEwen and Cooper Marody. Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Josh Leivo.

SEATTLE KRACKEN — Waived F John Hayden.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a one-year, two-way contract. Waived D Philippe Myers.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived F Wayne Simmonds and C Adam Gaudette. Signed F Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, D Lucas Johansen and C Henrik Borgstrom.

WINNIPEG JETS — Waived C Jansen Harkins.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned F Lucas Feuk to Rapid City (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned Fs Tarun Fizer, Zachary Tsekos, Cameron Wright and G Lukas Parik to Utah (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Parker Gahagen, Ds Luke Martin, Louka Henault, Fs Zach Jordan, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Ryan Lohin and Easton Brodzinski to Jacksonville (ECHL).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHT — Assigned G Jordan Papirny and F ALex Swetlikoff to Savannah (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Assigned Fs Kevin Conley and Mitchell Balmas to Iowa (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned D Santino Centorame and F Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Erik Schuette to tryout agreement.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added Ds Dajon Mingo, Dakota Betts, Josh Burnside, Jalen Smereck, Matt Cairns, Arvin Atwal, Samuel Hunter, Kyler Matthews, Fs Louie Caporusso, Lee Lapid, Justin Vaive, Cody Caron, Matt McLeod, Lincoln Griffin, Brandon Yeamans, Jeremiah Addison, Philip Lagunov, Patrick Polino, Matt Perry, Zack Andrusiak, Maurizio Colella, Peyton Francis, Gs Mark Sinclair and Trevin Kozlowski to the training camp roster.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added Gs Peter Thome, Jake Kupsky, Ds Matt Register, Darren Brady, Cody Haiskanen, Adam Samuelsson, Matt Stief, Patrick Kudla, Fs A.J. White, Zach Walker, Colton Kehler, William Knierim, Jordan Timmons, Wade Murphy, Ty Pelton-Byee, Jade Miller and Michael Ferraro to the training camp roster. Suspended D Macoy Erkamps.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Trey Phillips. Added Gs Corbin Kaczperski, Cody Karpinski, Ds T.J. Fergus, Ryan Wheeler, Riese Zmolek, Connor Russell, Justin Wells, Nolan Orzeck, Brendan St-Louis, Fs Cole Stallard, Jake Smith, Yuki Miura, Zach White, Tommy Parrottino, Alec Broetzman, Chandler Yakimowicz, Alec Baer, Nick Campoli, James Sanchez, Guus van Nes, Brendan Robbins, Brendan Soucie, Griff Jezka, Sam Hu, Kevin Conley, F/D Carter Shinkaruk to the training camp roster. Suspended Fs Jack Billings, Ben Sokay, Ds Jake Stevens and Skylar Pacheco.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Talyn Boyko to tryout agreement and added him to the training camp roster. Added G Charles Williams, Ds Victor Hadfield, Jacob Panetta, Roshen Jaswal, Brendan Less, Tim Theocharidis, Pavel Vorobei, Bo Hanson, Brandon Fortunato, Garret Cockerill, Fs Matt Salhamy, Sam Sternschein, Jake Witkowski, Travis Howe, Luke Keenan, Jake Hamacher, Luke Lynch, Brendan Harris, Derek Lodermeier, Christopher Brown, Ara Nazarian, Jake Pappalardo, Adam Berg to the training camp roster.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Added D Tyler Rockwell to the training camp roster.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Added G Brad Arvanitis, Ds Quinn Wichers, Tyson Helgesen and F Logan Nelson to the training camp roster.

READING ROYALS — Added Fs Brendan Hoffman and Shane Sellar to the training camp roster.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released G Hayden Stewart and D Cade McNelly. Added Gs Darion Hanson, Chase Perry, Josh Benson, Ds Clayton Phillips, Tristan Thompson, Mackenzie Dwyer, Darick Louis-Jean, Aaron Thow, Bryan Etter, Jeff Solow, Alex Carlson, Fs Spencer Dorowicz, Spencer Naas, Brian Hawkinson, Vincent Marleau, Marshall Moise, Max Kaufman, Grant Jozefek, Logan Drevitch, Alexandre Carrier, Westin Michaud, Brent Pedersen, Brennan Blaszczak and Carson Rose to the training camp roster.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Francis Marotte to tryout agreement.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Davide Asselin and G David Richer to tryout agreements and added them to the training roster. Added Gs Thomas Sigouin, Sebastien Lefebvre, William Lavalliere, Ds Mathieu Brodeur, Bradley Johnson, Francis Thibeault, Alex Breton, Philippe Bureau-Blais, Chase Carter, Fs Cedric Montminy, Jonathan Joannette, William LeBlanc, Connor Welsh, Nicolas Lariviere, Conner Chaulk, James Phelan, Nicolas Guay, Timotej Sille, Jackson Keane, Olivier Ouellet, Jordan Briere, Raphael Gosselin, Charles-William Gagne, Benjamin St-Onge to the training camp roster.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Arseni Smekhnov. Signed D Victor Bartley to a tryout agreement.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Nick Fea and added him to the training camp roster. Added Gs Mario Culina, Tristan Cote-Cazanave, Ds David Drake, Dilan Peters, Davis Bunz, Zach Wilkie, Jason Horvath, Drayson Pears, Roy Kanda, Fs Bobby Hampton, Tyler Drevitch, Felix Pare, Samuel Tremblay, Griffin Lunn, Eetu Selanna, Aaron Aragon and F/D Alex Koopmeiners to the training camp roster.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Announced offensive coordinator Derek Warehime has been relieved of his duties. Named quarterbacks coach Heath Ridenour interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season and graduate assistant Matt Clark interim tight ends coach.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 10

1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field.

1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play.

1936 — Ohio State trumpet player John Brungart dots the ‘i’ in “Script Ohio” for the first time during halftime of the Buckeyes’ 6-0 loss to Pittsburgh at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. After Brungart, the honor began to go exclusively to sousaphone players, with exceptions made for well-known fans of the Ohio State program, like John Glenn, Jack Nicklaus and Bob Hope.

1964 — John Henry Johnson of Pittsburgh rushes for 200 yards to lead the Steelers to a 23-7 triumph over the Cleveland Browns.

1974 — Danny Gare of Buffalo scores 18 seconds into his first NHL game as the Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 9-5.

1979 — Quebec’s Real Cloutier scores three goals in his first NHL game, but the Nordiques lose 5-3 to the Atlanta Flames.

1981 — Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen rushes for 211 yards, his fifth straight 200-plus rushing game, in a 13-10 loss to Arizona.

1987 — Columbia sets an NCAA record with its 35th straight loss, 38-8 to Princeton.

1998 — New Hampshire’s Jerry Azumah becomes the first back in NCAA Division I-AA history to run for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. He has 165 yards and one touchdown in a 22-13 loss to Richmond.

2004 — New England wins its 19th straight game, setting an NFL record for consecutive wins — counting the playoffs — with a 24-10 victory over Miami.

2011 — NBA Commissioner David Stern cancels the first two weeks of the season after owners and players are unable to reach a new labor deal and end the lockout. Games originally scheduled to be played from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 are wiped out.

2011 — Anthony Calvillo becomes pro football’s all-time passing leader in spectacular fashion with a 50-yard TD pass to Jamel Richardson that cements the Montreal Alouettes’ 29-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts. Calvillo needed 258 yards to break Damon Allen’s all-time CFL record of 72,381 yards.

2017 — The United States are eliminated from World Cup contention with a shocking 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad scores a pair of first-half goals and the United States will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The 28th-ranked Americans needed merely a tie against 99th-ranked Trinidad, which lost its sixth straight qualifier last week.

2017 — The Vegas Golden Knights win their home opener and remain unbeaten three games into their inaugural season with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Marc-Andre Fleury makes 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who become the first team in NHL history to begin their debut season with three straight wins.

2020 — 19 year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland wins her country’s first singles major title as she beats American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 at the French Open.

baseball

On this date

Oct. 9

1910 — Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.

1916 — Babe Ruth outpitched Sherry Smith of the Brooklyn Dodgers, and the Boston Red Sox won the longest World Series game, 2-1 in 14 innings.

1928 — Babe Ruth hit three home runs in a World Series game for the second time in his career, powering the New York Yankees past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3.

1934 — Dizzy Dean of St. Louis blanked the Detroit Tigers 11-0 in the seventh game of the World Series.

1944 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat St. Louis Browns 3-1 to capture the World Series in six games. Max Lanier and Ted Wilks of the Cardinals combined on a three-hitter.

1958 — Bob Turley of the Yankees pitched 6 2-3 scoreless innings in relief to beat the Milwaukee Braves 6-2 for the World Series title. New York became the first team since 1925 to win the World Series after being down 3-1 in games.

1966 — Dave McNally pitched a four-hitter for a 1-0 victory, giving the Baltimore Orioles a World Series sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Frank Robinson homered off Don Drysdale in the fourth inning.

1977 — The New York Yankees rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 and take the American League pennant in the fifth game of the playoffs.

1996 — Bernie Williams homered in the 11th inning to send New York to a 5-4 victory over Baltimore in Game 1 of the ALCS. The Yankees were helped by 12-year-old fan Jeff Maier. He grabbed a ball about to be caught by right fielder Tony Tarasco, giving Derek Jeter a game-tying homer in the eighth inning.