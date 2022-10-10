101022-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports
Schedule
Week 9 Football
Friday, Oct. 14
Fremont at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m., rrsn.com, Facebook Live (video)
LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9); rrsn.com
River Forest at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF South, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
West Side at Indianapolis Attucks, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Brother Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Hammond Central vs. Madison at Greenwood, 1 p.m.
prep Results
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Soccer
Class 3A Hobart Sectional
Portage 3, Valparaiso 2
PORTAGE—Malachi Chavez 1 goal; Colin Szczudlak 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Jennings 1 goal; Peter Martinez 1 assist; Diego Gomez 1 assist.
prep Pairings
Boys Soccer
Sectional championships
Saturday, Oct. 8
Class 3A
Lake Central Sectional
Championship: Lake Central 4, Morton 0
Hobart Sectional
Championship: Portage 3, Valparaiso 2
South Bend Adams Sectional
Championship: Penn 2, South Bend Adams 1
Class 2A
Illiana Christian Sectional
Championship: Bishop Noll 4, Illiana Christian 0
Class A
Wheeler Sectional
Championship: Wheeler 5, Hammond Academy 0
Marquette Sectional
Championship: Marquette 0, Morgan Township 0, Marquette wins on PKs
Regional semifinals
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Class 3A
Penn Regional
Lake Central vs. Portage
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian Regional
West Lafayette vs. Bishop Noll
Class 1A
Westview Regional
Marquette Catholic vs. Wheeler
Girls Soccer
Class 3A
Hammond Central Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 6
Hammond Central 11, EC Central 0
Lake Central 1, Munster 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Lake Central 5, Hammond Central 0
Portage Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 6
Crown Point 7, Hobart 0
Chesterton 9, Portage 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Crown Point 2, Chesterton 1
South Bend St. Joseph Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 6
Penn 4, South Bend St. Joseph 3
South Bend Adams 2, LaPorte 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Penn 1, South Bend Adams 1, Penn wins on PKs
Class 2A
Highland Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 6
Hanover Central 3, Lowell 3 (Hanover wins in shootout, 3-1)
Boone Grove 2, Griffith 1 (OT)
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Hanover Central 6, Boone Grove 1
Kankakee Valley Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 6
Rensselaer 6, Twin Lakes 0
West Lafayette 5, New Prairie 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: West Lafayette 8, Rensselaer 0
Class A
DeMotte Christian Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 6
Andrean 1, Illiana Christian 0
Bishop Noll 4, Hebron 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Andrean 4, Bishop Noll 0
Kouts Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 6
Kouts 5, Marquette 1
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship: Kouts 0, Morgan Township 0, Kouts wins on PKs
Regional semifinals
Thursday, Oct. 13
Class 3A
Penn Regional
Lake Central vs. Crown Point
Class 2A
Mishawaka Marian Regional
West Lafayette vs. Hanover Central
Class 1A
Westview Regional
Andrean vs. Kouts
Girls Volleyball
Class 4A
Munster Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 11
M1: Lake Central vs. Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13Valparaiso Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 11
M1: Lowell vs. Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13Class 3A
Highland Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 11
M1: River Forest vs. Highland, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13Class 2A
Andrean Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 11
M1: Illiana Christian vs. Gary Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13Class A
Morgan Twp. Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 11
M1: Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
college football
Rankings
AP TOP 25 POLL
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (32) 6-0 1535 2
2. Ohio St. (20) 6-0 1507 3
3. Alabama (11) 6-0 1489 1
4. Clemson 6-0 1348 5
5. Michigan 6-0 1319 4
6. Tennessee 5-0 1232 8
7. Southern Cal 6-0 1214 6
8. Oklahoma St. 5-0 1150 7
9. Mississippi 6-0 1061 9
10. Penn St. 5-0 974 10
11. UCLA 6-0 907 18
12. Oregon 5-1 893 12
13. TCU 5-0 819 17
14. Wake Forest 5-1 748 15
15. NC State 5-1 746 14
16. Mississippi St. 5-1 589 23
17. Kansas St. 5-1 559 20
18. Syracuse 5-0 393 22
19. Kansas 5-1 330 19
20. Utah 4-2 328 11
21. Cincinnati 5-1 257 24
22. Texas 4-2 150 -
22. Kentucky 4-2 150 13
24. Illinois 5-1 117 -
25. James Madison 5-0 105 -
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida St. 18, South Carolina 12, Washington St. 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose St. 1.
pro GOLF
LIV
Bangkok
Tambon Chiang Rak Noi, Thailand
Purse: $20M; Yardage: 6,812; Par: 72
Final Round, Sunday
$4,000,000
Euginio Lopez-Chacarra 65-63-69—197 -19
$2,125,000
Patrick Reed 68-65-67—200 -16
$1,175,000
Paul Casey 71-65-65—201 -16
Richard Bland 65-68-68—201- 15
Sihwan Kim 67-66-68—201 -15
$735,500
James Piot 69-65-68—202 -14
Harold Varner III 67-66-69—202 -14
$602,500
Charles Howell III 69-67-67—203 -13
Brooks Koepka 67-67-69—203 -13
$477,500
Abraham Ancer 69-68-68—205 -11
Laurie Canter 70-66-69—205 -11
Ian Poulter 66-70-69—205 -11
Marc Leishman 66-69-70—205 -11
$270,000
Bryson Dechambeau 69-68-69—206 -10
$233,600
Matt Jones 71-70-66—207 -9
Dustin Johnson 70-70-67—207 -9
Phil Mickelson 69-69-69—207 -9
Carlos Ortiz 72-65-70—207 -9
Lee Westwood 69-66-72—207 -9
$174,286
Joaquin Niemann 72-71-65—208 -8
Sergio Garcia 68-72-68—208 -8
Sadom Kaewkanjana 71-69-68—208 -8
Peter Uihlein 70-68-70—208 -8
Talor Gooch 70-67-71—208 -8
Jediah Morgan 67-69-72—208 -8
Kevin Na 67-68-73—208 -8
$157,000
Charl Schwartzel 70-73-66—209 -7
Phachara Khongwatmai 71-70-68—209 -7
Shaun Norris 71-69-69—209 -7
Jason Kokrak 69-70-70—209 -7
Turk Pettit 71-68-70—209 -7
Wade Ormsby 70-68-71—209 -7
$144,000
Chase Koepka 74-69-67—210 -6
Sam Horsfield 73-70-67—210 -6
Bernd Wiesberger 73-69-68—210 -6
Henrik Stenson 71-71-68—210 -6
Martin Kaymer 73-69-68—210 -6
Hudson Swafford 70-68-72—210 -6
Cameron Tringale 70-68-72—210 -6
$136,000
Pat Perez 71-71-69—211 -5
$131,000
Anirban Lahiri 71-71-70—212 -4
Cameron Smith 72-70-70—212 -4
Graeme McDowell 68-73-71—212 -4
Matthew Wolff 74-66-72—212 -4
$125,000
Louis Oosthuizen 71-72-73—216 E
Scott Vincent 70-72-74—216 E
$120,000
Hideto Tanihara 70-72-75—217 +1
Teams Scores
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia, A.Ancer, C.Ortiz, E.Chacarra), $3,000,000 -45
Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau, P.Casey, C.Howell, A.Lahiri), $1,500,000 -38
Cleeks GC (G.McDowell, M.Kaymer, R.Bland, L.Canter), $500,000 -37
Iron Heads GC (K.Na, S.Kaewkanjana, P.Khongwatmai, S.Kim) -36
Niblicks GC (H.Varner, H.Swafford, J.Piot, T.Petit) -36
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson, P.Perez, P.Reed, T.Gooch) -35
Majesticks GC (I.Poulter, L.Westwood, S.Horsfield, H.Stenson) -32
Smash GC (B.Koepka, J.Kokrak, P.Uihlein, C.Koepka) -32
Punch GC (C.Smith, M.Leishman, M.Jones, W.Ormsby) -28
Hy Flyers GC (P.Mickelson, B.Wiesberger, M.Wolff, C.Tringale) -24
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen, C.Schwartzel, B.Grace, S.Norris) -20
Torque GC (J.Niemann, S.Vincent, H.Tanihara, J.Morgan) -18
PGA
Shriners Children’s Open
At TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
Purse: $8M; Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
Final round, Sunday
$1,440,000
Tom Kim 65-67-62-66—260 -24
$712,000
Patrick Cantlay 67-67-60-69—263 -21
Matthew NeSmith 68-66-63-66—263 -21
$336,667
Tom Hoge 63-72-65-64—264 -20
Seonghyeon Kim 65-69-64-66—264 -20
Mito Pereira 67-63-67-67—264 -20
$270,000
Sungjae Im 65-70-63-67—265 -19
$242,000
Jason Day 66-71-66-63—266 -18
Si Woo Kim 64-68-67-67—266 -18
$210,000
Adam Hadwin 67-67-65-68—267 -17
Maverick McNealy 64-68-71-64—267 -17
$170,000
Andrew Putnam 68-69-64-67—268 -16
Adam Schenk 69-66-67-66—268 -16
Davis Thompson 66-69-66-67—268 -16
$130,000
Harry Hall 66-70-69-64—269 -15
Brian Harman 70-67-68-64—269 -15
Taylor Montgomery 70-66-66-67—269 -15
Robby Shelton 68-63-68-70—269 -15
J.J. Spaun 66-71-68-64—269 -15
$81,500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-67-67-68—270 -14
Hayden Buckley 68-69-68-65—270 -14
Lucas Herbert 67-70-65-68—270 -14
Max Homa 67-67-69-67—270 -14
Justin Lower 70-68-67-65—270 -14
J.T. Poston 67-69-63-71—270 -14
Aaron Rai 69-68-62-71—270 -14
Kevin Streelman 66-67-69-68—270 -14
$51,350
Harris English 69-69-68-65—271 -13
Mark Hubbard 69-66-70-66—271 -13
Ryan Moore 68-70-68-65—271 -13
Chad Ramey 67-66-69-69—271 -13
Patrick Rodgers 66-68-70-67—271 -13
Sam Ryder 65-69-70-67—271 -13
Brendon Todd 69-68-69-65—271 -13
Matt Wallace 69-68-67-67—271 -13
Patrick Welch 71-67-68-65—271 -13
$36,457
Dean Burmester 71-65-69-67—272 -12
Joel Dahmen 66-72-68-66—272 -12
Cameron Davis 67-66-68-71—272 -12
Chesson Hadley 67-70-69-66—272 -12
Martin Laird 66-69-68-69—272 -12
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-66-65-69—272 -12
Kevin Yu 69-68-66-69—272 -12
$23,000
Byeong Hun An 69-68-73-63—273 -11
Stewart Cink 69-66-71-67—273 -11
Will Gordon 65-72-73-63—273 -11
Chris Gotterup 68-70-65-70—273 -11
Nick Hardy 67-69-69-68—273 -11
Jim Herman 69-67-71-66—273 -11
Stephan Jaeger 66-72-67-68—273 -11
Spencer Levin 71-65-69-68—273 -11
David Lipsky 69-68-71-65—273 -11
Alex Noren 68-69-68-68—273 -11
Taylor Pendrith 71-67-66-69—273 -11
Greyson Sigg 68-69-68-68—273 -11
$18,560
Doug Ghim 68-68-70-68—274 -10
Tano Goya 68-67-71-68—274 -10
Michael Thompson 68-68-68-70—274 -10
Brandon Wu 72-65-69-68—274 -10
Austin Eckroat 71-66-68-70—275 -9
$17,920
Ben Griffin 68-69-67-71—275 -9
Keith Mitchell 65-69-70-71—275 -9
Austin Smotherman 68-69-71-67—275 -9
$17,200
Tyson Alexander 72-65-73-66—276 -8
Beau Hossler 69-68-64-75—276 -8
Philip Knowles 70-68-67-71—276 -8
Ben Martin 70-68-72-66—276 -8
Aaron Wise 69-67-67-73—276 -8
$16,560
Thomas Detry 65-73-65-74—277 -7
Harrison Endycott 67-71-69-70—277 -7
Adam Svensson 67-70-67-73—277 -7
$16,240
Tyler Duncan 65-71-70-72—278 -6
$16,000
Emiliano Grillo 71-67-73-69—280 -4
Andrew Landry 72-66-71-71—280 -4
$15,680
Patton Kizzire 67-69-71-74—281 -3
Matthias Schwab 71-67-71-72—281 -3
$15,440
Trevor Werbylo 68-70-70-75—283 -1
pro basketball
NBA Preseason
Friday’s games
Boston 112, Charlotte 103
New York 131, Indiana 114
Chicago 131, Denver 113
Houston 116, Toronto 100
Miami 111, Memphis 108
New Orleans 107, Detroit 101
Orlando 110, Dallas 105
Saturday’s games
Atlanta 118, Milwaukee 109
Sunday’s games
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra’anana 97
New Orleans 111, San Antonio 97
L.A. Lakers at Golden State (n)
Portland at Sacramento (n)
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers (n)
Monday’s games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Washington at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.
pro HOCKEY
NHL PRESEASON
Friday’s games
Pittsburgh 7, Buffalo 1
Detroit 4, Toronto 2
Edmonton 5, Seattle 3
Winnipeg 5, Calgary 3
Vancouver 4, Arizona 0
Saturday’s games
St. Louis 6, Chicago 0
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
Los Angeles 6, Anaheim 3
Minnesota 5, Dallas 1
Toronto 5, Detroit 1
Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT
New Jersey 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 1
Vegas 5, Arizona 1
End of preseason.
NHL REGULAR SEASON
Friday’s result
Nashville 4, San Jose 1
Saturday’s result
Nashville 3, San Jose 2
Tuesday’s games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
pro soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 19 5 10 67 72 26
CF Montréal 20 9 5 65 63 50
New York City FC 16 11 7 55 57 41
New York 15 11 8 53 50 41
Cincinnati 12 9 13 49 64 56
Inter Miami CF 14 14 6 48 47 56
Orlando City 14 14 6 48 44 53
Columbus 10 8 16 46 46 41
Charlotte FC 13 18 3 42 44 52
New England 10 12 12 42 47 50
Atlanta 10 14 10 40 48 54
Chicago 10 15 9 39 39 48
Toronto FC 9 18 7 34 49 66
D.C. United 7 21 6 27 36 71
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 21 9 4 67 66 38
Austin FC 16 10 8 56 65 49
FC Dallas 14 9 11 53 48 37
LA Galaxy 14 12 8 50 58 51
Nashville 13 10 11 50 52 41
Minnesota United 14 14 6 48 48 51
Real Salt Lake 12 11 11 47 43 45
Portland 11 10 13 46 53 53
Vancouver 12 15 7 43 40 57
Colorado 11 13 10 43 46 57
Seattle 12 17 5 41 47 46
Sporting Kansas City 11 16 7 40 42 54
Houston 10 18 6 36 43 56
San Jose 8 15 11 35 52 69
Sunday’s games
New York City FC 2, Atlanta 1
New England 1, Chicago 1, tie
Cincinnati 5, D.C. United 2
CF Montréal 3, Miami 1
New York 2, Charlotte FC 0
Orlando City 2, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 4, Toronto FC 0
Colorado 1, Austin FC 1, tie
FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
LA Galaxy 3, Houston 1
Nashville 1, Los Angeles FC 0
Minnesota 2, Vancouver 0
Real Salt Lake 3, Portland 1
San Jose 2, Seattle 2, tie
Regular season ends
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
OL Reign 11 4 7 40 32 19
Portland 10 3 9 39 49 24
San Diego 10 6 6 36 32 21
Kansas City 10 6 6 36 29 29
Houston 10 6 6 36 35 27
Chicago 9 7 6 33 34 28
North Carolina 9 8 5 32 46 33
Angel City 8 9 5 29 23 27
Louisville 5 9 8 23 23 35
Orlando 5 10 7 22 22 45
Washington 3 9 10 19 26 33
Gotham FC 4 17 1 13 16 46
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Chicago at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
College Football
WEDNESDAY
FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG
at MARSHALL 6½ 7½ (OFF) La.
THURSDAY
Baylor 4½ 3½ (OFF) at W. VIRGINIA
at UCF 24½ 24½ (OFF) Temple
FRIDAY
at SMU 20½ 10½ (OFF) Navy
UTSA 27½ 34½ (OFF) at FLA. INTERNATIONAL
SATURDAY
at TEXAS 14½ 14½ (OFF) Iowa St.
at OKLAHOMA 7½ 7 (65) Kansas
at OLE MISS 14½ 14½ (OFF) Auburn
at MICHIGAN 6½ 7 (OFF) Penn St.
at COAST. CAR. 10½ 11 (57) Old Dom.
Minn. 3½ 3½ (OFF) at ILLINOIS
Central Mich. 13 13 (58½) at AKRON
Miami (OH) 6½ 7 (47) at B. GREEN
Miami 7½ 7½ (OFF) at VA.TECH
Buffalo 18 16 (47) at UMASS
Cal 14 14 (49) at COLO.
at BALL ST. 11 10½ (46½) UConn
at GEORGIA 37½ 38 (58) Vanderbilt
Maryland 10½ 10½ (OFF) at INDIANA
Alabama 13½ 7½ (OFF) at TENN.
at TROY 15½ 15½ (48½) Texas St.
at BYU 2½ 2½ (OFF) Arkansas
at TCU 1½ 2½ (OFF) Okla.St.
at E. MICH. 2 2 (63) No. Illinois
at SYRACUSE 4 3½ (44) NC St.
at TOLEDO 8½ 8 (61½) Kent St.
at UAB 23½ 23½ (62½) Charlotte
We. Kent. 5½ 7 (66) at MID. TENN.
at W. MICH. 3 2½ (59½) Ohio
at NO. TEX. 5½ 6 (71) La. Tech
J. Madison 10½ 10½ (63½) at GA. SOU.
Wisc. 4½ 4½ (OFF) at MICH. ST..
Tulane 10½ 10½ (54½) at S. FLA.
at WASH. 15 15 (71) Arizona
at FLA. ATL. 5 5 (56½) Rice
Utah St. 9 9 (48) at COLO. ST.
at SO. MISS 3½ 4 (56½) Ark.St.
at FLA. 3½ 3½ (OFF) LSU
at SO. ALA. 17½ 17½ (54½) UL Monroe
at EAST CAR. 3½ 3½ (59½) Memphis
at ND 17½ 14½ (OFF) Stanford
Miss. St. 1½ 6½ (OFF) at KENTUCKY
Clemson 10½ 6½ (OFF) at FLA. ST.
at PURDUE 12½ 12½ (OFF) Nebraska
at UTAH 3 2½ (OFF) USC
North Car. 6½ 6½ (OFF) at DUKE
New Mex. 6½ 6 (38) at NM ST.
at ORE. ST. 3½ 3½ (OFF) Wash.St.
Air Force 9½ 9½ (OFF) at UNLV
San Jose St. 4½ 4½ (OFF) at FRESNO ST.
SUNDAY
Nevada 4½ 4½ (OFF) at HAWAII
NFL
MONDAY
FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG
at K.C. 6½ 7½ (51½) Las Vegas
Transactions
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed D Jusso Valimaki off waivers. Waived D Cam Dineen.
BOSTON BRUINS — Waived F Nick Foligno.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived F Anton Blidh. Reassigned D Nate Clurman from Colorado (AL) to Utah (ECHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived F Emil Bernstrom for the purpose of assigning him to Cleveland (AHL). Loaned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland.
EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Klim Kostin from St. Louis in exchange for D Dmitri Samorukov. Waived F Devin Shore.
LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned F Marcus Kallionkieli from Henderson (AHL) to Savannah (ECHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Waived Cs Nicolas Petan and Mason Shaw. Ressigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa (ECHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived Ds Corey Schueneman and Madison Bowey.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Jimmy Vesey to a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Waived Cs Zack MacEwen and Cooper Marody. Reassigned D Mason Millman from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Reading (ECHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Waived F Josh Leivo.
SEATTLE KRACKEN — Waived F John Hayden.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Pierre-Cedric Labrie to a one-year, two-way contract. Waived D Philippe Myers.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived F Wayne Simmonds and C Adam Gaudette. Signed F Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Waived F Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, D Lucas Johansen and C Henrik Borgstrom.
WINNIPEG JETS — Waived C Jansen Harkins.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Assigned F Lucas Feuk to Rapid City (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Assigned Fs Tarun Fizer, Zachary Tsekos, Cameron Wright and G Lukas Parik to Utah (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Assigned G Parker Gahagen, Ds Luke Martin, Louka Henault, Fs Zach Jordan, Cristiano DiGiacinto, Ryan Lohin and Easton Brodzinski to Jacksonville (ECHL).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHT — Assigned G Jordan Papirny and F ALex Swetlikoff to Savannah (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Assigned Fs Kevin Conley and Mitchell Balmas to Iowa (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned D Santino Centorame and F Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Erik Schuette to tryout agreement.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Added Ds Dajon Mingo, Dakota Betts, Josh Burnside, Jalen Smereck, Matt Cairns, Arvin Atwal, Samuel Hunter, Kyler Matthews, Fs Louie Caporusso, Lee Lapid, Justin Vaive, Cody Caron, Matt McLeod, Lincoln Griffin, Brandon Yeamans, Jeremiah Addison, Philip Lagunov, Patrick Polino, Matt Perry, Zack Andrusiak, Maurizio Colella, Peyton Francis, Gs Mark Sinclair and Trevin Kozlowski to the training camp roster.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Added Gs Peter Thome, Jake Kupsky, Ds Matt Register, Darren Brady, Cody Haiskanen, Adam Samuelsson, Matt Stief, Patrick Kudla, Fs A.J. White, Zach Walker, Colton Kehler, William Knierim, Jordan Timmons, Wade Murphy, Ty Pelton-Byee, Jade Miller and Michael Ferraro to the training camp roster. Suspended D Macoy Erkamps.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Trey Phillips. Added Gs Corbin Kaczperski, Cody Karpinski, Ds T.J. Fergus, Ryan Wheeler, Riese Zmolek, Connor Russell, Justin Wells, Nolan Orzeck, Brendan St-Louis, Fs Cole Stallard, Jake Smith, Yuki Miura, Zach White, Tommy Parrottino, Alec Broetzman, Chandler Yakimowicz, Alec Baer, Nick Campoli, James Sanchez, Guus van Nes, Brendan Robbins, Brendan Soucie, Griff Jezka, Sam Hu, Kevin Conley, F/D Carter Shinkaruk to the training camp roster. Suspended Fs Jack Billings, Ben Sokay, Ds Jake Stevens and Skylar Pacheco.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Talyn Boyko to tryout agreement and added him to the training camp roster. Added G Charles Williams, Ds Victor Hadfield, Jacob Panetta, Roshen Jaswal, Brendan Less, Tim Theocharidis, Pavel Vorobei, Bo Hanson, Brandon Fortunato, Garret Cockerill, Fs Matt Salhamy, Sam Sternschein, Jake Witkowski, Travis Howe, Luke Keenan, Jake Hamacher, Luke Lynch, Brendan Harris, Derek Lodermeier, Christopher Brown, Ara Nazarian, Jake Pappalardo, Adam Berg to the training camp roster.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Added D Tyler Rockwell to the training camp roster.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Added G Brad Arvanitis, Ds Quinn Wichers, Tyson Helgesen and F Logan Nelson to the training camp roster.
READING ROYALS — Added Fs Brendan Hoffman and Shane Sellar to the training camp roster.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Released G Hayden Stewart and D Cade McNelly. Added Gs Darion Hanson, Chase Perry, Josh Benson, Ds Clayton Phillips, Tristan Thompson, Mackenzie Dwyer, Darick Louis-Jean, Aaron Thow, Bryan Etter, Jeff Solow, Alex Carlson, Fs Spencer Dorowicz, Spencer Naas, Brian Hawkinson, Vincent Marleau, Marshall Moise, Max Kaufman, Grant Jozefek, Logan Drevitch, Alexandre Carrier, Westin Michaud, Brent Pedersen, Brennan Blaszczak and Carson Rose to the training camp roster.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Francis Marotte to tryout agreement.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Signed D Davide Asselin and G David Richer to tryout agreements and added them to the training roster. Added Gs Thomas Sigouin, Sebastien Lefebvre, William Lavalliere, Ds Mathieu Brodeur, Bradley Johnson, Francis Thibeault, Alex Breton, Philippe Bureau-Blais, Chase Carter, Fs Cedric Montminy, Jonathan Joannette, William LeBlanc, Connor Welsh, Nicolas Lariviere, Conner Chaulk, James Phelan, Nicolas Guay, Timotej Sille, Jackson Keane, Olivier Ouellet, Jordan Briere, Raphael Gosselin, Charles-William Gagne, Benjamin St-Onge to the training camp roster.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released F Arseni Smekhnov. Signed D Victor Bartley to a tryout agreement.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Nick Fea and added him to the training camp roster. Added Gs Mario Culina, Tristan Cote-Cazanave, Ds David Drake, Dilan Peters, Davis Bunz, Zach Wilkie, Jason Horvath, Drayson Pears, Roy Kanda, Fs Bobby Hampton, Tyler Drevitch, Felix Pare, Samuel Tremblay, Griffin Lunn, Eetu Selanna, Aaron Aragon and F/D Alex Koopmeiners to the training camp roster.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Announced offensive coordinator Derek Warehime has been relieved of his duties. Named quarterbacks coach Heath Ridenour interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season and graduate assistant Matt Clark interim tight ends coach.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 10
1920 — The Chicago Cardinals play to a 0-0 tie with the Chicago Tigers in their first American Professional Football Association game. The game is held at Cubs Park, later renamed Wrigley Field.
1920 — Cleveland Indians Bill Wambsganns completes an unassisted World Series triple play.
1936 — Ohio State trumpet player John Brungart dots the ‘i’ in “Script Ohio” for the first time during halftime of the Buckeyes’ 6-0 loss to Pittsburgh at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. After Brungart, the honor began to go exclusively to sousaphone players, with exceptions made for well-known fans of the Ohio State program, like John Glenn, Jack Nicklaus and Bob Hope.
1964 — John Henry Johnson of Pittsburgh rushes for 200 yards to lead the Steelers to a 23-7 triumph over the Cleveland Browns.
1974 — Danny Gare of Buffalo scores 18 seconds into his first NHL game as the Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 9-5.
1979 — Quebec’s Real Cloutier scores three goals in his first NHL game, but the Nordiques lose 5-3 to the Atlanta Flames.
1981 — Southern Cal’s Marcus Allen rushes for 211 yards, his fifth straight 200-plus rushing game, in a 13-10 loss to Arizona.
1987 — Columbia sets an NCAA record with its 35th straight loss, 38-8 to Princeton.
1998 — New Hampshire’s Jerry Azumah becomes the first back in NCAA Division I-AA history to run for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. He has 165 yards and one touchdown in a 22-13 loss to Richmond.
2004 — New England wins its 19th straight game, setting an NFL record for consecutive wins — counting the playoffs — with a 24-10 victory over Miami.
2011 — NBA Commissioner David Stern cancels the first two weeks of the season after owners and players are unable to reach a new labor deal and end the lockout. Games originally scheduled to be played from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14 are wiped out.
2011 — Anthony Calvillo becomes pro football’s all-time passing leader in spectacular fashion with a 50-yard TD pass to Jamel Richardson that cements the Montreal Alouettes’ 29-19 win over the Toronto Argonauts. Calvillo needed 258 yards to break Damon Allen’s all-time CFL record of 72,381 yards.
2017 — The United States are eliminated from World Cup contention with a shocking 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago. Trinidad scores a pair of first-half goals and the United States will miss the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The 28th-ranked Americans needed merely a tie against 99th-ranked Trinidad, which lost its sixth straight qualifier last week.
2017 — The Vegas Golden Knights win their home opener and remain unbeaten three games into their inaugural season with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Marc-Andre Fleury makes 31 saves for the Golden Knights, who become the first team in NHL history to begin their debut season with three straight wins.
2020 — 19 year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland wins her country’s first singles major title as she beats American Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 at the French Open.
baseball
On this date
Oct. 9
1910 — Nap Lajoie, in a batting race with Ty Cobb, had eight hits for Cleveland in a season-ending doubleheader with the Browns. The hits were tainted, however, with St. Louis third baseman Red Corriden playing back as Lajoie bunted safely six times. Regardless, Cobb won the batting title by a fraction of a point.
1916 — Babe Ruth outpitched Sherry Smith of the Brooklyn Dodgers, and the Boston Red Sox won the longest World Series game, 2-1 in 14 innings.
1928 — Babe Ruth hit three home runs in a World Series game for the second time in his career, powering the New York Yankees past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-3.
1934 — Dizzy Dean of St. Louis blanked the Detroit Tigers 11-0 in the seventh game of the World Series.
1944 — The St. Louis Cardinals beat St. Louis Browns 3-1 to capture the World Series in six games. Max Lanier and Ted Wilks of the Cardinals combined on a three-hitter.
1958 — Bob Turley of the Yankees pitched 6 2-3 scoreless innings in relief to beat the Milwaukee Braves 6-2 for the World Series title. New York became the first team since 1925 to win the World Series after being down 3-1 in games.
1966 — Dave McNally pitched a four-hitter for a 1-0 victory, giving the Baltimore Orioles a World Series sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Frank Robinson homered off Don Drysdale in the fourth inning.
1977 — The New York Yankees rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 and take the American League pennant in the fifth game of the playoffs.
1996 — Bernie Williams homered in the 11th inning to send New York to a 5-4 victory over Baltimore in Game 1 of the ALCS. The Yankees were helped by 12-year-old fan Jeff Maier. He grabbed a ball about to be caught by right fielder Tony Tarasco, giving Derek Jeter a game-tying homer in the eighth inning.