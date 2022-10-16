101722-spt-prep-results_merged

Prep sports
Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Cross Country
East Suburban Catholic Conference Meet
At Benet Academy, 3 miles
Winner and local team (8 teams total): 1. Benet 27, 3. Marian Catholic 83.
Top Marian Catholic individual: 2. Daniel Kasperan 15:54.43.
South Suburban Blue Meet
At Midlothian Meadows, 3 miles
Top TF South individual: 15. Austin Hewes 18:38.
Girls Cross Country
East Suburban Catholic Conference Meet
At Benet Academy, 3 miles
Winner and local team (6 teams total): 1. Benet 22, 6. Marian Catholic 167.
Girls Volleyball
Class 4A Munster Sectional
Championship
Lake Central 25-18-25-25, Munster 12-25-20-15
LAKE CENTRAL — Brianne Salinas 9 kills; Katelyn Russ 9 kills, 10 digs; Katia Nikolic 9 kills; Brooke Tinberg 4 aces, 14 digs; Milica Tomic 27 digs; Adeline Drake 10 assists.
MUNSTER — Lauren Wallace 21 kills; Gabriella Woltman 11 kills, 9 digs; Aiden Leverick 3 aces; Juliana Kisel 8 blocks; Taylor Schroer 22 digs; Maya Prince 17 assists; Brooklyn Clayton 13 assists.
Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional
Championship
LaPorte 25-25-25, Mishawaka 13-22-13
LAPORTE — Emalee Maesch 10 kills, 3 block kills; Kate Buckley 7 kills, 4 block kills; Ava Holtz 6 kills, 3 aces; Ellie Rosenbaum 5 kills; Bella Meier 15 assists, 17 digs; Hannah Joseph 13 assists; Izzy Freese 20 digs; Madison Dhoore 3 block kills.
Semifinal
LaPorte 25-25-25, Plymouth 23-16-22
LAPORTE — Ava Holtz 9 kills; Emalee Maesch 8 kills; Bella Meier 17 assists, 12 digs; Izzy Freese 25 digs; Hannah Joseph 16 digs.
Pairings
Football
Indiana sectionals
Note: Class 6A and Class 5A sectionals begin Friday, Oct. 28.
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Friday, Oct. 21
Lowell at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
West Side at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Highland at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Friday, Oct. 21
Twin Lakes at West Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Friday, Oct. 21
Whiting at LaVille, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Andrean has first-round bye.
Class A
Sectional 41
Friday, Oct. 21
Bowman at South Central, 7 p.m.
North Newron at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at Pioneer, 6 p.m.
North Judson at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Illinois
Class 3A Rich Township Regional
Tuesday, Oct. 18
At Rich Township
M2: Lockport vs. TF United, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
At Rich Township
M3: Bloom vs. Eisenhower, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
At Rich Township
Championship, Winner M1 vs. Winner 2, 5 p.m.
Class 2A Marist Regional
Tuesday, Oct. 18
At Marist
M2: Chicago Washington vs. Chicago Morgan Park/Chicago Brooks winner, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
At Marist
M3: Marian Catholic vs. Marist 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 3A
Kokomo Semistate
Saturday, Oct. 22
Crown Point vs. Noblesville, 5 p.m.
Class 1A
Chesterton Semistate
Saturday, Oct. 22
Andrean vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Class 4A
LaPorte Regional
Saturday, Oct. 22
Crown Point vs. Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Warsaw vs. LaPorte, 11:30 a.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
NorthWood Regional
Saturday, Oct. 22
Bishop Noll vs. New Prairie, 9 a.m.
Culver Academies vs. NorthWood, 11 a.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Rochester Regional
Saturday, Oct. 22
South Central vs. Wabash, 9 a.m.
Andrean vs. Churubusco, 11 a.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
Class A
Culver Community Regional
Saturday, Oct. 22
Kouts vs. Marquette, 9 a.m.
South Newton vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk, 11 a.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
college football
College
AP TOP 25 POLL
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1
2. Ohio St. (17) 6-0 1509 2
3. Tennessee (15) 6-0 1474 6
4. Michigan 7-0 1384 5
5. Clemson 7-0 1336 4
6. Alabama 6-1 1232 3
7. Mississippi 7-0 1173 9
8. TCU 6-0 1166 13
9. UCLA 6-0 1048 11
10. Oregon 5-1 953 12
11. Oklahoma St. 5-1 913 8
12. Southern Cal 6-1 861 7
13. Wake Forest 5-1 790 14
14. Syracuse 6-0 751 18
15. Utah 5-2 715 20
16. Penn St. 5-1 629 10
17. Kansas St. 5-1 599 17
18. Illinois 6-1 433 24
19. Kentucky 5-2 414 22
20. Texas 5-2 368 22
21. Cincinnati 5-1 321 21
22. North Carolina 6-1 210 -
23. NC State 5-2 155 15
24. Mississippi St. 5-2 150 16
25. Tulane 6-1 115 -
Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon St. 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Florida St. 1, Minnesota 1.
Saturday’s summaries
Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
Nebraska 0 13 17 7 — 37
Purdue 10 17 7 9 — 43
First Quarter
PUR—Sheffield 2 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 5:54.
PUR—FG Fineran 37, 1:09.
Second Quarter
NEB—Yant 1 run (Bleekrode kick), 13:16.
NEB—FG Bleekrode 36, 9:01.
PUR—C.Jones 31 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 5:49.
PUR—FG Fineran 37, 4:44.
PUR—Mockobee 1 run (Fineran kick), :35.
NEB—FG Bleekrode 43, :00.
Third Quarter
NEB—Palmer 37 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 13:51.
NEB—FG Bleekrode 22, 5:17.
PUR—Sheffield 28 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 2:18.
NEB—Palmer 72 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 1:46.
Fourth Quarter
PUR—FG Fineran 34, 10:00.
PUR—C.Jones 2 pass from O’Connell (kick failed), 6:55.
NEB—Grant 1 run (Bleekrode kick), 5:55.
NEB PUR
First downs 15 38
Total Net Yards 476 608
Rushes-yards 23-122 47-217
Passing 354 391
Punt Returns 0-0 2-16
Kickoff Returns 5-111 2-18
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-15
Comp-Att-Int 16-29-2 35-54-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-38 0-0
Punts 4-42.0 2-20.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 2-14
Time of Possession 17:18 42:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Nebraska, Palmer 1-60, Grant 11-35, R.Johnson 1-17, Yant 4-11, C.Thompson 6-(minus 1). Purdue, Mockobee 30-178, Doerue 8-31, K.Lewis 3-10, O’Connell 2-3, Tracy 1-(minus 2), (Team) 3-(minus 3).
PASSING—Nebraska, C.Thompson 16-29-2-354. Purdue, O’Connell 35-54-1-391.
RECEIVING—Nebraska, Palmer 7-237, Vokolek 3-38, Washington 3-30, Grant 2-4, O.Martin 1-45. Purdue, Jones 12-132, Sheffield 5-70, Durham 5-30, Sowinski 4-34, Doerue 2-38, Rice 2-29, Mockobee 2-28, Tracy 2-21, Yaseen 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Purdue, Fineran 42.
Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14
Stanford 7 3 3 3 — 16
Notre Dame 0 0 7 7 — 14
First Quarter
STAN—Filkins 2 run (Karty kick), 10:05.
Second Quarter
STAN—FG Karty 45, :00.
Third Quarter
STAN—FG Karty 43, 8:44.
ND—Estime 10 run (Grupe kick), 6:22.
Fourth Quarter
ND—Merriweather 41 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 14:53.
STAN—FG Karty 43, 10:20.
A—77,622.
STAN ND
First downs 21 16
Total Net Yards 385 301
Rushes-yards 42-97 34-150
Passing 288 151
Punt Returns 0-0 1-7
Kickoff Returns 2-35 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-39-0 13-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-9
Punts 5-32.2 5-40.2
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2
Penalties-Yards 2-12 3-20
Time of Possession 36:07 23:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Stanford, Filkins 32-91, Wilson 1-7, Higgins 1-4, Barrow 2-3, Robinson 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 2), McKee 3-(minus 4). Notre Dame, Estime 8-57, Diggs 9-57, Tyree 8-25, Pyne 6-23, Thomas 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Lenzy 1-(minus 8).
PASSING—Stanford, McKee 26-38-0-288, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Notre Dame, Pyne 13-27-0-151.
RECEIVING—Stanford, Wilson 9-66, Higgins 5-81, Filkins 4-46, Tremayne 3-48, Yurosek 3-38, Robinson 2-9. Notre Dame, Mayer 5-60, Styles 2-15, Lenzy 2-12, Merriweather 1-41, Estime 1-10, Thomas 1-8, Diggs 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
pro golf
PGA
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan
Purse: $11M; Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70
Final Round, Sunday
$1,980,000
Keegan Bradley 66-65-66-68—265 -15
$968,000
Rickie Fowler 67-63-66-70—266 -14
Andrew Putnam 68-62-68-68—266 -14
$528,000
Emiliano Grillo 70-68-65-64—267 -13
$401,500
Hayden Buckley 68-68-64-68—268 -12
Viktor Hovland 69-66-64-69—268 -12
Sahith Theegala 71-67-63-67—268 -12
$341,000
Cameron Champ 69-67-64-69—269 -11
$297,000
Tom Hoge 70-66-65-69—270 -10
Matthew NeSmith 66-68-67-69—270 -10
Xander Schauffele 67-69-69-65—270 -10
$222,310
Maverick McNealy 67-69-64-71—271 -9
Taylor Moore 70-66-65-70—271 -9
Ryo Hisatune 69-67-65-70—271 -9
Keita Nakajima 70-63-69-69—271 -9
$151,674
Wyndham Clark 71-66-68-67—272 -8
Joel Dahmen 68-67-66-71—272 -8
Beau Hossler 68-68-66-70—272 -8
Satoshi Kodaira 70-66-69-67—272 -8
Patrick Rodgers 71-65-69-67—272 -8
Adam Schenk 65-70-68-69—272 -8
Mikumu Horikawa 73-68-66-65—272 -8
$107,360
Lee Hodges 73-64-67-69—273 -7
Mackenzie Hughes 70-68-68-67—273 -7
$85,085
Corey Conners 73-67-67-67—274 -6
Tom Kim 70-68-67-69—274 -6
Alex Smalley 68-69-67-70—274 -6
J.J. Spaun 71-67-69-67—274 -6
$65,796
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-73-66-68—275 -5
Cameron Davis 70-67-69-69—275 -5
Dylan Frittelli 71-68-68-68—275 -5
Sungjae Im 71-68-70-66—275 -5
Kurt Kitayama 69-71-70-65—275 -5
Luke List 69-66-68-72—275 -5
Brandon Wu 68-69-66-72—275 -5
$50,298
Sebastian Munoz 72-67-68-69—276 -4
Aaron Rai 71-66-70-69—276 -4
Sam Ryder 66-68-68-74—276 -4
Kazuki Higa 67-70-70-69—276 -4
$40,260
Stephan Jaeger 69-73-65-70—277 -3
David Lipsky 69-69-69-70—277 -3
Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-66-71—277 -3
Scott Stallings 73-66-69-69—277 -3
Brendan Steele 64-73-67-73—277 -3
$27,638
Tyrrell Hatton 70-70-70-68—278 -2
John Huh 71-61-72-74—278 -2
Si Woo Kim 71-66-69-72—278 -2
Martin Laird 75-66-66-71—278 -2
Collin Morikawa 71-64-73-70—278 -2
Mito Pereira 67-77-68-66—278 -2
Chez Reavie 74-69-68-67—278 -2
Sepp Straka 72-68-68-70—278 -2
$22,587
Tommy Fleetwood 70-71-69-69—279 -1
Danny Lee 68-75-65-71—279 -1
Adam Long 68-68-68-75—279 -1
Cameron Young 70-67-72-70—279 -1
Takumi Kanaya 72-67-70-70—279 -1
Yuto Katsuragawa 69-70-73-67—279 -1
$21,340
Lucas Herbert 74-72-71-63—280 E
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-68-69-72—280 E
C.T. Pan 71-67-69-73—280 E
Adam Svensson 74-68-68-70—280 E
Rikuya Hoshino 73-70-69-68—280 E
LIV
LIV Invitational-Jeddah
At The Royal Greens Golf - Country Club
King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70
Final Round, Sunday
x-won on third playoff hole
x-Brooks Koepka 62-67-69—198 -12
$2,125,000
Peter Uihlein 65-63-70—198 -12
1,275,000
Joaquin Niemann 68-66-65—199 -11
Sergio Garcia 67-64-68—199 -11
$816,667
Matthew Wolff 68-66-66—200 -10
Dustin Johnson 68-65-67—200 -10
Paul Casey 68-64-68—200 -10
$602,500
Bernd Wiesberger 68-68-65—201 -9
Charl Schwartzel 64-67-70—201 -9
$550,000
Anirban Lahiri 67-66-69—202 -8
Abraham Ancer 67-65-70—202 -8
$289,714
Talor Gooch 69-67-67—203 -7
Jediah Morgan 67-68-68—203 -7
Chase Koepka 68-67-68—203 -7
Lee Westwood 67-68-68—203 -7
Graeme McDowell 70-65-68—203 -7
Patrick Reed 65-69-69—203 -7
Carlos Ortiz 66-68-69—203 -7
$210,000
Charles Howell III 70-68-66—204 -6
Sihwan Kim 68-65-71—204 -6
$172,500
Bryson Dechambeau 70-67-68—205 -5
Cameron Smith 68-69-68—205 -5
Jason Kokrak 70-65-70—205 -5
James Piot 66-67-72—205 -5
$164,000
Phachara Khongwatmai 68-71-67—206 -4
Richard Bland 71-67-68—206 -4
E. Lopez-Chacarra 69-67-70—206 -4
$156,000
Branden Grace 71-69-67—207 -3
Sam Horsfield 69-70-68—207 -3
Laurie Canter 71-68-68—207 -3
Louis Oosthuizen 68-70-69—207 -3
Ian Poulter 68-68-71—207 -3
$149,000
Harold Varner III 68-69-71—208 -2
Hideto Tanihara 65-71-72—208 -2
$144,000
Marc Leishman 67-73-69—209 -1
Wade Ormsby 70-68-71—209 -1
Phil Mickelson 67-71-71—209 -1
$138,000
Henrik Stenson 70-75-66—211 +1
Sadom Kaewkanjana 72-68-71—211 +1
Turk Pettit 66-70-75—211 +1
$131,000
Hudson Swafford 72-71-69—212 +2
Cameron Tringale 75-67-70—212 +2
Scott Vincent 69-71-72—212 +2
Shaun Norris 69-69-74—212 +2
$126,000
Matt Jones 74-69-70—213 +3
$124,000
Pat Perez 72-67-77—216 +6
Withdrew
$121,000
Martin Kaymer 69-66—135
Kevin NA 70—70
pro basketball
NBA
Tuesday’s games
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
pro HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 2 2 0 0 4 11 5
Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 8 2
Florida 2 2 0 0 4 7 4
Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 9 8
Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5
Tampa Bay 3 1 2 0 2 8 11
Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 5 9
Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 3 7
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 2 2 0 0 4 12 4
Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 6 2
Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 4
N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 8
N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 8 4
Washington 3 1 2 0 2 7 9
New Jersey 2 0 2 0 0 4 10
Columbus 3 0 3 0 0 5 14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 9 2
Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 9 12
St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2
Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 1
Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7
Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 12 10
Minnesota 2 0 2 0 0 9 14
Arizona 2 0 2 0 0 5 12
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 12 5
Calgary 2 2 0 0 4 13 9
Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 10 13
Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 11 11
Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 6 11
Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 11 14
Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 5 8
San Jose 4 0 4 0 0 8 19
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Saturday’s games
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2
Boston 6, Arizona 3
Detroit 5, New Jersey 2
Washington 3, Montreal 1
Toronto 3, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 7, Anaheim 1
St. Louis 5, Columbus 2
Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 6
Dallas 5, Nashville 1
Calgary 4, Edmonton 3
Chicago 5, San Jose 2
Vegas 5, Seattle 2
Sunday’s games
No Games scheduled
Monday’s games
Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s summaries
Blackhawks 5, Sharks 2
Chicago 0 3 2 — 5
San Jose 2 0 0 — 2
First Period—1, San Jose, Sturm 1 (Ferraro, Karlsson), 13:58. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Lorentz, Couture), 19:22. Penalties—Benning, SJ (Interference), 3:22.
Second Period—3, Chicago, Toews 2 (T.Johnson, Raddysh), 7:21. 4, Chicago, Lafferty 1 (J.Johnson, Dickinson), 8:27 (sh). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Dickinson, S.Jones), 10:35 (sh). Penalties—Chicago bench, served by Raddysh (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:05; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding), 7:56; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 9:49; Gadjovich, SJ (Roughing), 20:00; Tinordi, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; Athanasiou, CHI (Misconduct), 20:00.
Third Period—6, Chicago, Raddysh 1 (T.Johnson), 5:08. 7, Chicago, Dickinson 1 (Lafferty, Kurashev), 9:37. Penalties—Bonino, SJ (High Sticking), 11:42.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-9-8—25. San Jose 9-11-6—26.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Mrazek 1-1-0 (26 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Kahkonen 0-2-0 (25-20).
A—15,219 (17,562). T—2:22.
Referees—Pierre Lambert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, Bryan Pancich.
pro soccer
MLS Cup Playoffs
First Round
Saturday’s results
Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0
Sunday’s results
Austin 2, Salt Lake 2, Austin advances 3-1 on PKs
Montreal 2, Orlando 0
Monday’s games
Miami at New York City, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 20
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23
Montreal vs. New York City-Miami winner, noon
Austin vs. Dallas-Minnesota winner, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE FINALS
Sunday, Oct. 30
Philadelphia—Cincinnati winner vs. New York City-Miami winner-Montreal-Orlando winner, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Los Angeles—LA Galaxy winner vs. Dallas-Minnesota—Austin-Salt Lake winner, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.
MLS CUP
Saturday, Nov. 5
Conference final winners, 3 p.m.
NWSL Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Sunday
Kansas City 2, Houston 1
Chicago at San Diego, (n)
Semifinals
Sunday, Oct. 23
Chicago-San Diego winner at Portland, 4 p.m.
Kansas City at OL Reign, 6:30 p.m.
Championship
At Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
College Football
WEDNESDAY
FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG
at APP. ST. 9½ 9½ (OFF) Georgia St.
THURSDAY
at GA. TECH 3½ 3½ (OFF) Virginia
at S. ALABAMA 3 3 (OFF) Troy
FRIDAY
Tulsa 12½ 12½ (OFF) at TEMPLE
at W. KENT. 2½ 2½ (OFF) UAB
SATURDAY
at CLEMSON 14½ 13½ (OFF) Syracuse
at OHIO ST. 21½ 28½ (OFF) Iowa
at KENT ST. 18½ 18½ (67) Akron
Houston 2½ 2½ (54) at NAVY
at RUTGERS 1½ 1½ (45) Indiana
Cincinnati 3 3 (OFF) at SMU
at BAYLOR 9½ 8½ (OFF) Kansas
at ARMY 7½ 7½ (55) UL Mon.
at MIAMI 8½ 8½ (OFF) Duke
Toledo 7 7 (62) at BUFFALO
at C. MICHIGAN 8½ 8 (50½) Bowl. Grn.
at BALL ST. 3 3½ (57) East. Mich.
N. Illinois 1 1½ (64) at OHIO
at N. DAME 24½ 24½ (OFF) UNLV
at TX. TECH 4 4 (72) W. Virginia
Rice 2 2½ (60½) at LA. TECH
at TULANE 6 6 (56) Memphis
at OLD DOM. 2½ 2 (67½) Georgia S..
at CHARLOTTE 14 14½ (59) Fla. Inter.
Ole Miss 2½ 1½ (OFF) at LSU
at OREGON 4½ 6½ (OFF) UCLA
at MARYLAND 14½ 14½ (52) Nwestrn.
at MIAMI (OH) 5½ 6 (45½) West. Mich.
Texas 1½ 4½ (OFF) at OKLA. ST.
at UTSA 9½ 9 (70½) N. Texas
at WISCONSIN 1½ 1½ (OFF) Purdue
at JAMES MAD. 11½ 11½ (54) Marshall
BYU 6½ 6 (57½) at LIBERTY
at WAKE FOR. 20½ 20½ (OFF) Bos. Coll.
Fla. Atlantic 3½ 3½ (51) at UTEP
at MIZZOU 15½ 15½ (56) Vanderbilt
at COLO. ST. 6 5½ (46½) Hawaii
at STANFORD 3 3 (54½) Ariz. St.
at TEXAS ST. PK PK (45) Sou. Miss
at Louisiana 7 7 (51½) Ark. St.
San Jose St. 21½ 21½ (43½) at N.MEX.ST.
Fresno St. 12 12½ (42) at N. MEX.
at ALABAMA 22½ 22½ (OFF) Miss.St.
at AIR FORCE 3½ 3½ (OFF) Boise St.
Tx.A&M 3½ 3 (OFF) at S. CAR.
UCF 5 4½ (64) at E. CAR.
at PENN ST. 9½ 4½ (OFF) Minnesota
at OREGON ST. 23½ 23½ (51) Colorado
at TCU 4½ 5½ (OFF) Kansas St.
at WYO. 3½ 3½ (OFF) Utah St.
San Diego St. 9½ 9½ (OFF) at NEVADA
Wash. 9½ 8½ (OFF) at CAL
NFL
MONDAY
FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG
at LA CHARGERS 4 4½ (45½) Denver
NHL
MONDAY
FAV. LINE U-DOG Line
at WASHINGTON -140 Vancouver +116
at TORONTO -450 Arizona +340
at N.Y RANGERS -230 Anaheim +188
Pittsburgh -240 at MONTREAL +195
Los Angeles -115 at DETROIT -104
Florida -126 at BOSTON +105
Colorado -120 at MINN. +100
at DALLAS -140 Winnipeg +116
Carolina -176 at SEATTLE +146
Transactions
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor Carrick to Syracuse (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Victor Mete and Fs Wayne Simmonds and Nick Robertson from Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned C Sheldon Dries to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 17
1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.
1960 — The National League formally awards franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club Inc. headed by Joan Payson and a Houston, Texas, group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.
1964 — Quarterback Jerry Rhome is responsible for 56 of Tulsa’s 58 points with seven touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in a 58-0 shutout of Louisville.
1974 — The Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Black Hawks 4-3 at the Capital Centre to earn the first victory in franchise history.
1989 — The Calgary Flames tie an NHL record by scoring two goals, both short-handed, in 4 seconds and also three goals in a 27-second span during the third period to pull into an 8-8 tie with the Quebec Nordiques.
1991 — Paul Coffey of the Pittsburgh Penguins becomes the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history. Coffey gets two assists in an 8-5 victory against the New York Islanders at the Civic Arena, giving him 1,053 career points (309 goals and 744 assists). Coffey passes longtime Islanders star Denis Potvin.
1991 — Angel Cordero Jr. becomes the 3rd jockey to win 7,000 races.
1992 — Jari Kurri of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 500th goal in an 8-6 win over the Boston Bruins. Kurri becomes the first European-trained player and 18th player overall to reach the mark.
2000 — Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 448th career victory as Colorado beats Washington 4-3 in overtime. Roy snaps a tie with Terry Sawchuk, who held the mark since 1970. Sawchuk earned his 447th victory in his 968th game, while Roy wins No. 448 in his 847th game.
2015 — Jalen Watts-Jackson scoops up a flubbed punt attempt and lumbers 38 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game, giving No. 7 Michigan State a shocking 27-23 win over No. 12 Michigan at the Big House.
2017 — Boston’s Gordon Hayward breaks his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadows Kyrie Irving’s return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers’ 102-99 win over the shocked Celtics.
2021 — The Chicago Sky defeat the Phoenix Mercury 81-74 to win their first WNBA Championship three games to one. The Sky’s Kahleah Copper is named Finals MVP.
baseball
On this date
Oct. 17
1911 — The Philadelphia Athletics scored twice in the 11th to beat the New York Giants 3-2 in Game 3 of the World Series. Frank Baker hit a home run in the ninth inning off Christy Mathewson to tie the score 1-1. Baker was tagged with the nickname “Home Run” for his exploits.
1960 — The National League formally awarded franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club, Inc., headed by Joan Payson and a Houston group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.
1979 — Willie Stargell’s two-run homer gave the Pirates a 4-1 triumph over the Baltimore Orioles and the World Series in seven games.
1987 — The Minnesota Twins overpowered St. Louis 10-1 in the opening game of the first indoor World Series. Dan Gladden’s grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning.
1989 — Minutes before Game 3 of the World Series between Oakland and San Francisco, an earthquake hit the Bay Area. The game was postponed and the series resumed 11 days later.
1996 — The Atlanta Braves had the biggest blowout in postseason history, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 15-0 in Game 7 of the NL championship series to complete a comeback from a 3-1 deficit.
1999 — The New York Mets outlasted Atlanta with a 4-3 victory in 15 innings, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the NL championship series. Robin Ventura’s grand slam-turned-single drove home the winning run and gave the Mets the win in the longest postseason contest in baseball history.
2005 — The NL championship series shifted back to St. Louis after Albert Pujols’ dramatic two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning rallied the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over Houston in Game 5.
2017 — Aaron Judge ignited a rousing rally with a home run, then doubled during a four-run eighth inning to spur the unflappable New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 6-4 and tie the AL Championship Series 2-2.
2021 — Major League Baseball announces it will mandate teams to provide adequate housing for their minor league players.