101722-spt-prep-results_merged

Prep sports

Saturday’s Late Results

Boys Cross Country

East Suburban Catholic Conference Meet

At Benet Academy, 3 miles

Winner and local team (8 teams total): 1. Benet 27, 3. Marian Catholic 83.

Top Marian Catholic individual: 2. Daniel Kasperan 15:54.43.

South Suburban Blue Meet

At Midlothian Meadows, 3 miles

Top TF South individual: 15. Austin Hewes 18:38.

Girls Cross Country

East Suburban Catholic Conference Meet

At Benet Academy, 3 miles

Winner and local team (6 teams total): 1. Benet 22, 6. Marian Catholic 167.

Girls Volleyball

Class 4A Munster Sectional

Championship

Lake Central 25-18-25-25, Munster 12-25-20-15

LAKE CENTRAL — Brianne Salinas 9 kills; Katelyn Russ 9 kills, 10 digs; Katia Nikolic 9 kills; Brooke Tinberg 4 aces, 14 digs; Milica Tomic 27 digs; Adeline Drake 10 assists.

MUNSTER — Lauren Wallace 21 kills; Gabriella Woltman 11 kills, 9 digs; Aiden Leverick 3 aces; Juliana Kisel 8 blocks; Taylor Schroer 22 digs; Maya Prince 17 assists; Brooklyn Clayton 13 assists.

Class 4A Mishawaka Sectional

Championship

LaPorte 25-25-25, Mishawaka 13-22-13

LAPORTE — Emalee Maesch 10 kills, 3 block kills; Kate Buckley 7 kills, 4 block kills; Ava Holtz 6 kills, 3 aces; Ellie Rosenbaum 5 kills; Bella Meier 15 assists, 17 digs; Hannah Joseph 13 assists; Izzy Freese 20 digs; Madison Dhoore 3 block kills.

Semifinal

LaPorte 25-25-25, Plymouth 23-16-22

LAPORTE — Ava Holtz 9 kills; Emalee Maesch 8 kills; Bella Meier 17 assists, 12 digs; Izzy Freese 25 digs; Hannah Joseph 16 digs.

Pairings

Football

Indiana sectionals

Note: Class 6A and Class 5A sectionals begin Friday, Oct. 28.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Friday, Oct. 21

Lowell at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Highland at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Friday, Oct. 21

Twin Lakes at West Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Friday, Oct. 21

Whiting at LaVille, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Andrean has first-round bye.

Class A

Sectional 41

Friday, Oct. 21

Bowman at South Central, 7 p.m.

North Newron at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at Pioneer, 6 p.m.

North Judson at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Illinois

Class 3A Rich Township Regional

Tuesday, Oct. 18

At Rich Township

M2: Lockport vs. TF United, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

At Rich Township

M3: Bloom vs. Eisenhower, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

At Rich Township

Championship, Winner M1 vs. Winner 2, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Marist Regional

Tuesday, Oct. 18

At Marist

M2: Chicago Washington vs. Chicago Morgan Park/Chicago Brooks winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

At Marist

M3: Marian Catholic vs. Marist 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Championship: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Class 3A

Kokomo Semistate

Saturday, Oct. 22

Crown Point vs. Noblesville, 5 p.m.

Class 1A

Chesterton Semistate

Saturday, Oct. 22

Andrean vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Class 4A

LaPorte Regional

Saturday, Oct. 22

Crown Point vs. Lake Central, 10 a.m.

Warsaw vs. LaPorte, 11:30 a.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

NorthWood Regional

Saturday, Oct. 22

Bishop Noll vs. New Prairie, 9 a.m.

Culver Academies vs. NorthWood, 11 a.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Rochester Regional

Saturday, Oct. 22

South Central vs. Wabash, 9 a.m.

Andrean vs. Churubusco, 11 a.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

Class A

Culver Community Regional

Saturday, Oct. 22

Kouts vs. Marquette, 9 a.m.

South Newton vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk, 11 a.m.

Championship, 5 p.m.

college football

College

AP TOP 25 POLL

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 15, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Georgia (31) 7-0 1530 1

2. Ohio St. (17) 6-0 1509 2

3. Tennessee (15) 6-0 1474 6

4. Michigan 7-0 1384 5

5. Clemson 7-0 1336 4

6. Alabama 6-1 1232 3

7. Mississippi 7-0 1173 9

8. TCU 6-0 1166 13

9. UCLA 6-0 1048 11

10. Oregon 5-1 953 12

11. Oklahoma St. 5-1 913 8

12. Southern Cal 6-1 861 7

13. Wake Forest 5-1 790 14

14. Syracuse 6-0 751 18

15. Utah 5-2 715 20

16. Penn St. 5-1 629 10

17. Kansas St. 5-1 599 17

18. Illinois 6-1 433 24

19. Kentucky 5-2 414 22

20. Texas 5-2 368 22

21. Cincinnati 5-1 321 21

22. North Carolina 6-1 210 -

23. NC State 5-2 155 15

24. Mississippi St. 5-2 150 16

25. Tulane 6-1 115 -

Others receiving votes: Purdue 95, LSU 87, UCF 13, South Carolina 13, Kansas 12, Oregon St. 6, James Madison 6, Maryland 5, South Alabama 4, Liberty 2, Arkansas 1, Florida St. 1, Minnesota 1.

Saturday’s summaries

Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

Nebraska 0 13 17 7 — 37

Purdue 10 17 7 9 — 43

First Quarter

PUR—Sheffield 2 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 5:54.

PUR—FG Fineran 37, 1:09.

Second Quarter

NEB—Yant 1 run (Bleekrode kick), 13:16.

NEB—FG Bleekrode 36, 9:01.

PUR—C.Jones 31 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 5:49.

PUR—FG Fineran 37, 4:44.

PUR—Mockobee 1 run (Fineran kick), :35.

NEB—FG Bleekrode 43, :00.

Third Quarter

NEB—Palmer 37 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 13:51.

NEB—FG Bleekrode 22, 5:17.

PUR—Sheffield 28 pass from O’Connell (Fineran kick), 2:18.

NEB—Palmer 72 pass from C.Thompson (Bleekrode kick), 1:46.

Fourth Quarter

PUR—FG Fineran 34, 10:00.

PUR—C.Jones 2 pass from O’Connell (kick failed), 6:55.

NEB—Grant 1 run (Bleekrode kick), 5:55.

NEB PUR

First downs 15 38

Total Net Yards 476 608

Rushes-yards 23-122 47-217

Passing 354 391

Punt Returns 0-0 2-16

Kickoff Returns 5-111 2-18

Interceptions Ret. 1-0 2-15

Comp-Att-Int 16-29-2 35-54-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 4-38 0-0

Punts 4-42.0 2-20.0

Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0

Penalties-Yards 4-40 2-14

Time of Possession 17:18 42:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Nebraska, Palmer 1-60, Grant 11-35, R.Johnson 1-17, Yant 4-11, C.Thompson 6-(minus 1). Purdue, Mockobee 30-178, Doerue 8-31, K.Lewis 3-10, O’Connell 2-3, Tracy 1-(minus 2), (Team) 3-(minus 3).

PASSING—Nebraska, C.Thompson 16-29-2-354. Purdue, O’Connell 35-54-1-391.

RECEIVING—Nebraska, Palmer 7-237, Vokolek 3-38, Washington 3-30, Grant 2-4, O.Martin 1-45. Purdue, Jones 12-132, Sheffield 5-70, Durham 5-30, Sowinski 4-34, Doerue 2-38, Rice 2-29, Mockobee 2-28, Tracy 2-21, Yaseen 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Purdue, Fineran 42.

Stanford 16, Notre Dame 14

Stanford 7 3 3 3 — 16

Notre Dame 0 0 7 7 — 14

First Quarter

STAN—Filkins 2 run (Karty kick), 10:05.

Second Quarter

STAN—FG Karty 45, :00.

Third Quarter

STAN—FG Karty 43, 8:44.

ND—Estime 10 run (Grupe kick), 6:22.

Fourth Quarter

ND—Merriweather 41 pass from Pyne (Grupe kick), 14:53.

STAN—FG Karty 43, 10:20.

A—77,622.

STAN ND

First downs 21 16

Total Net Yards 385 301

Rushes-yards 42-97 34-150

Passing 288 151

Punt Returns 0-0 1-7

Kickoff Returns 2-35 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0

Comp-Att-Int 26-39-0 13-27-0

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-6 2-9

Punts 5-32.2 5-40.2

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-2

Penalties-Yards 2-12 3-20

Time of Possession 36:07 23:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Stanford, Filkins 32-91, Wilson 1-7, Higgins 1-4, Barrow 2-3, Robinson 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 2), McKee 3-(minus 4). Notre Dame, Estime 8-57, Diggs 9-57, Tyree 8-25, Pyne 6-23, Thomas 1-0, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Lenzy 1-(minus 8).

PASSING—Stanford, McKee 26-38-0-288, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Notre Dame, Pyne 13-27-0-151.

RECEIVING—Stanford, Wilson 9-66, Higgins 5-81, Filkins 4-46, Tremayne 3-48, Yurosek 3-38, Robinson 2-9. Notre Dame, Mayer 5-60, Styles 2-15, Lenzy 2-12, Merriweather 1-41, Estime 1-10, Thomas 1-8, Diggs 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

pro golf

PGA

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan

Purse: $11M; Yardage: 7,079; Par: 70

Final Round, Sunday

$1,980,000

Keegan Bradley 66-65-66-68—265 -15

$968,000

Rickie Fowler 67-63-66-70—266 -14

Andrew Putnam 68-62-68-68—266 -14

$528,000

Emiliano Grillo 70-68-65-64—267 -13

$401,500

Hayden Buckley 68-68-64-68—268 -12

Viktor Hovland 69-66-64-69—268 -12

Sahith Theegala 71-67-63-67—268 -12

$341,000

Cameron Champ 69-67-64-69—269 -11

$297,000

Tom Hoge 70-66-65-69—270 -10

Matthew NeSmith 66-68-67-69—270 -10

Xander Schauffele 67-69-69-65—270 -10

$222,310

Maverick McNealy 67-69-64-71—271 -9

Taylor Moore 70-66-65-70—271 -9

Ryo Hisatune 69-67-65-70—271 -9

Keita Nakajima 70-63-69-69—271 -9

$151,674

Wyndham Clark 71-66-68-67—272 -8

Joel Dahmen 68-67-66-71—272 -8

Beau Hossler 68-68-66-70—272 -8

Satoshi Kodaira 70-66-69-67—272 -8

Patrick Rodgers 71-65-69-67—272 -8

Adam Schenk 65-70-68-69—272 -8

Mikumu Horikawa 73-68-66-65—272 -8

$107,360

Lee Hodges 73-64-67-69—273 -7

Mackenzie Hughes 70-68-68-67—273 -7

$85,085

Corey Conners 73-67-67-67—274 -6

Tom Kim 70-68-67-69—274 -6

Alex Smalley 68-69-67-70—274 -6

J.J. Spaun 71-67-69-67—274 -6

$65,796

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 68-73-66-68—275 -5

Cameron Davis 70-67-69-69—275 -5

Dylan Frittelli 71-68-68-68—275 -5

Sungjae Im 71-68-70-66—275 -5

Kurt Kitayama 69-71-70-65—275 -5

Luke List 69-66-68-72—275 -5

Brandon Wu 68-69-66-72—275 -5

$50,298

Sebastian Munoz 72-67-68-69—276 -4

Aaron Rai 71-66-70-69—276 -4

Sam Ryder 66-68-68-74—276 -4

Kazuki Higa 67-70-70-69—276 -4

$40,260

Stephan Jaeger 69-73-65-70—277 -3

David Lipsky 69-69-69-70—277 -3

Hideki Matsuyama 71-69-66-71—277 -3

Scott Stallings 73-66-69-69—277 -3

Brendan Steele 64-73-67-73—277 -3

$27,638

Tyrrell Hatton 70-70-70-68—278 -2

John Huh 71-61-72-74—278 -2

Si Woo Kim 71-66-69-72—278 -2

Martin Laird 75-66-66-71—278 -2

Collin Morikawa 71-64-73-70—278 -2

Mito Pereira 67-77-68-66—278 -2

Chez Reavie 74-69-68-67—278 -2

Sepp Straka 72-68-68-70—278 -2

$22,587

Tommy Fleetwood 70-71-69-69—279 -1

Danny Lee 68-75-65-71—279 -1

Adam Long 68-68-68-75—279 -1

Cameron Young 70-67-72-70—279 -1

Takumi Kanaya 72-67-70-70—279 -1

Yuto Katsuragawa 69-70-73-67—279 -1

$21,340

Lucas Herbert 74-72-71-63—280 E

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-68-69-72—280 E

C.T. Pan 71-67-69-73—280 E

Adam Svensson 74-68-68-70—280 E

Rikuya Hoshino 73-70-69-68—280 E

LIV

LIV Invitational-Jeddah

At The Royal Greens Golf - Country Club

King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,200; Par: 70

Final Round, Sunday

x-won on third playoff hole

x-Brooks Koepka 62-67-69—198 -12

$2,125,000

Peter Uihlein 65-63-70—198 -12

1,275,000

Joaquin Niemann 68-66-65—199 -11

Sergio Garcia 67-64-68—199 -11

$816,667

Matthew Wolff 68-66-66—200 -10

Dustin Johnson 68-65-67—200 -10

Paul Casey 68-64-68—200 -10

$602,500

Bernd Wiesberger 68-68-65—201 -9

Charl Schwartzel 64-67-70—201 -9

$550,000

Anirban Lahiri 67-66-69—202 -8

Abraham Ancer 67-65-70—202 -8

$289,714

Talor Gooch 69-67-67—203 -7

Jediah Morgan 67-68-68—203 -7

Chase Koepka 68-67-68—203 -7

Lee Westwood 67-68-68—203 -7

Graeme McDowell 70-65-68—203 -7

Patrick Reed 65-69-69—203 -7

Carlos Ortiz 66-68-69—203 -7

$210,000

Charles Howell III 70-68-66—204 -6

Sihwan Kim 68-65-71—204 -6

$172,500

Bryson Dechambeau 70-67-68—205 -5

Cameron Smith 68-69-68—205 -5

Jason Kokrak 70-65-70—205 -5

James Piot 66-67-72—205 -5

$164,000

Phachara Khongwatmai 68-71-67—206 -4

Richard Bland 71-67-68—206 -4

E. Lopez-Chacarra 69-67-70—206 -4

$156,000

Branden Grace 71-69-67—207 -3

Sam Horsfield 69-70-68—207 -3

Laurie Canter 71-68-68—207 -3

Louis Oosthuizen 68-70-69—207 -3

Ian Poulter 68-68-71—207 -3

$149,000

Harold Varner III 68-69-71—208 -2

Hideto Tanihara 65-71-72—208 -2

$144,000

Marc Leishman 67-73-69—209 -1

Wade Ormsby 70-68-71—209 -1

Phil Mickelson 67-71-71—209 -1

$138,000

Henrik Stenson 70-75-66—211 +1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 72-68-71—211 +1

Turk Pettit 66-70-75—211 +1

$131,000

Hudson Swafford 72-71-69—212 +2

Cameron Tringale 75-67-70—212 +2

Scott Vincent 69-71-72—212 +2

Shaun Norris 69-69-74—212 +2

$126,000

Matt Jones 74-69-70—213 +3

$124,000

Pat Perez 72-67-77—216 +6

Withdrew

$121,000

Martin Kaymer 69-66—135

Kevin NA 70—70

pro basketball

NBA

Tuesday’s games

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Orlando at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Denver at Utah, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

pro HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 2 2 0 0 4 11 5

Detroit 2 2 0 0 4 8 2

Florida 2 2 0 0 4 7 4

Toronto 3 2 1 0 4 9 8

Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 7 5

Tampa Bay 3 1 2 0 2 8 11

Montreal 3 1 2 0 2 5 9

Ottawa 2 0 2 0 0 3 7

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 2 2 0 0 4 12 4

Carolina 2 2 0 0 4 6 2

Philadelphia 2 2 0 0 4 8 4

N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 8

N.Y. Islanders 2 1 1 0 2 8 4

Washington 3 1 2 0 2 7 9

New Jersey 2 0 2 0 0 4 10

Columbus 3 0 3 0 0 5 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Dallas 2 2 0 0 4 9 2

Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 9 12

St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2

Winnipeg 1 1 0 0 2 4 1

Colorado 2 1 1 0 2 8 7

Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 12 10

Minnesota 2 0 2 0 0 9 14

Arizona 2 0 2 0 0 5 12

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 12 5

Calgary 2 2 0 0 4 13 9

Seattle 3 1 1 1 3 10 13

Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 11 11

Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 6 11

Los Angeles 3 1 2 0 2 11 14

Vancouver 2 0 2 0 0 5 8

San Jose 4 0 4 0 0 8 19

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Saturday’s games

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

Philadelphia 3, Vancouver 2

Boston 6, Arizona 3

Detroit 5, New Jersey 2

Washington 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 7, Anaheim 1

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

Los Angeles 7, Minnesota 6

Dallas 5, Nashville 1

Calgary 4, Edmonton 3

Chicago 5, San Jose 2

Vegas 5, Seattle 2

Sunday’s games

No Games scheduled

Monday’s games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Washington, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Anaheim at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s summaries

Blackhawks 5, Sharks 2

Chicago 0 3 2 — 5

San Jose 2 0 0 — 2

First Period—1, San Jose, Sturm 1 (Ferraro, Karlsson), 13:58. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 1 (Lorentz, Couture), 19:22. Penalties—Benning, SJ (Interference), 3:22.

Second Period—3, Chicago, Toews 2 (T.Johnson, Raddysh), 7:21. 4, Chicago, Lafferty 1 (J.Johnson, Dickinson), 8:27 (sh). 5, Chicago, Lafferty 2 (Dickinson, S.Jones), 10:35 (sh). Penalties—Chicago bench, served by Raddysh (Too Many Men on the Ice), 5:05; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding), 7:56; Murphy, CHI (Cross Checking), 9:49; Gadjovich, SJ (Roughing), 20:00; Tinordi, CHI (Roughing), 20:00; Athanasiou, CHI (Misconduct), 20:00.

Third Period—6, Chicago, Raddysh 1 (T.Johnson), 5:08. 7, Chicago, Dickinson 1 (Lafferty, Kurashev), 9:37. Penalties—Bonino, SJ (High Sticking), 11:42.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-9-8—25. San Jose 9-11-6—26.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Mrazek 1-1-0 (26 shots-24 saves). San Jose, Kahkonen 0-2-0 (25-20).

A—15,219 (17,562). T—2:22.

Referees—Pierre Lambert, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen—Caleb Apperson, Bryan Pancich.

pro soccer

MLS Cup Playoffs

First Round

Saturday’s results

Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls 1

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 0

Sunday’s results

Austin 2, Salt Lake 2, Austin advances 3-1 on PKs

Montreal 2, Orlando 0

Monday’s games

Miami at New York City, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 20

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Montreal vs. New York City-Miami winner, noon

Austin vs. Dallas-Minnesota winner, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE FINALS

Sunday, Oct. 30

Philadelphia—Cincinnati winner vs. New York City-Miami winner-Montreal-Orlando winner, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Los Angeles—LA Galaxy winner vs. Dallas-Minnesota—Austin-Salt Lake winner, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

MLS CUP

Saturday, Nov. 5

Conference final winners, 3 p.m.

NWSL Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Sunday

Kansas City 2, Houston 1

Chicago at San Diego, (n)

Semifinals

Sunday, Oct. 23

Chicago-San Diego winner at Portland, 4 p.m.

Kansas City at OL Reign, 6:30 p.m.

Championship

At Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

College Football

WEDNESDAY

FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG

at APP. ST. 9½ 9½ (OFF) Georgia St.

THURSDAY

at GA. TECH 3½ 3½ (OFF) Virginia

at S. ALABAMA 3 3 (OFF) Troy

FRIDAY

Tulsa 12½ 12½ (OFF) at TEMPLE

at W. KENT. 2½ 2½ (OFF) UAB

SATURDAY

at CLEMSON 14½ 13½ (OFF) Syracuse

at OHIO ST. 21½ 28½ (OFF) Iowa

at KENT ST. 18½ 18½ (67) Akron

Houston 2½ 2½ (54) at NAVY

at RUTGERS 1½ 1½ (45) Indiana

Cincinnati 3 3 (OFF) at SMU

at BAYLOR 9½ 8½ (OFF) Kansas

at ARMY 7½ 7½ (55) UL Mon.

at MIAMI 8½ 8½ (OFF) Duke

Toledo 7 7 (62) at BUFFALO

at C. MICHIGAN 8½ 8 (50½) Bowl. Grn.

at BALL ST. 3 3½ (57) East. Mich.

N. Illinois 1 1½ (64) at OHIO

at N. DAME 24½ 24½ (OFF) UNLV

at TX. TECH 4 4 (72) W. Virginia

Rice 2 2½ (60½) at LA. TECH

at TULANE 6 6 (56) Memphis

at OLD DOM. 2½ 2 (67½) Georgia S..

at CHARLOTTE 14 14½ (59) Fla. Inter.

Ole Miss 2½ 1½ (OFF) at LSU

at OREGON 4½ 6½ (OFF) UCLA

at MARYLAND 14½ 14½ (52) Nwestrn.

at MIAMI (OH) 5½ 6 (45½) West. Mich.

Texas 1½ 4½ (OFF) at OKLA. ST.

at UTSA 9½ 9 (70½) N. Texas

at WISCONSIN 1½ 1½ (OFF) Purdue

at JAMES MAD. 11½ 11½ (54) Marshall

BYU 6½ 6 (57½) at LIBERTY

at WAKE FOR. 20½ 20½ (OFF) Bos. Coll.

Fla. Atlantic 3½ 3½ (51) at UTEP

at MIZZOU 15½ 15½ (56) Vanderbilt

at COLO. ST. 6 5½ (46½) Hawaii

at STANFORD 3 3 (54½) Ariz. St.

at TEXAS ST. PK PK (45) Sou. Miss

at Louisiana 7 7 (51½) Ark. St.

San Jose St. 21½ 21½ (43½) at N.MEX.ST.

Fresno St. 12 12½ (42) at N. MEX.

at ALABAMA 22½ 22½ (OFF) Miss.St.

at AIR FORCE 3½ 3½ (OFF) Boise St.

Tx.A&M 3½ 3 (OFF) at S. CAR.

UCF 5 4½ (64) at E. CAR.

at PENN ST. 9½ 4½ (OFF) Minnesota

at OREGON ST. 23½ 23½ (51) Colorado

at TCU 4½ 5½ (OFF) Kansas St.

at WYO. 3½ 3½ (OFF) Utah St.

San Diego St. 9½ 9½ (OFF) at NEVADA

Wash. 9½ 8½ (OFF) at CAL

NFL

MONDAY

FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG

at LA CHARGERS 4 4½ (45½) Denver

NHL

MONDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG Line

at WASHINGTON -140 Vancouver +116

at TORONTO -450 Arizona +340

at N.Y RANGERS -230 Anaheim +188

Pittsburgh -240 at MONTREAL +195

Los Angeles -115 at DETROIT -104

Florida -126 at BOSTON +105

Colorado -120 at MINN. +100

at DALLAS -140 Winnipeg +116

Carolina -176 at SEATTLE +146

Transactions

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Sent G Samuel Ersson to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reinstated G Felix Sandstrom from the injured, non-roster list.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Sent D Trevor Carrick to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Victor Mete and Fs Wayne Simmonds and Nick Robertson from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned C Sheldon Dries to Abbotsford (AHL). Recalled D Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 17

1948 — The Green Bay Packers intercept seven passes off Bob Waterfield in a 16-0 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

1954 — Adrian Burk of the Philadelphia Eagles passes for seven touchdowns in a 49-21 victory over the Washington Redskins. Burk completes 19 of 27 passes for 232 yards and his longest touchdown pass is 26 yards.

1960 — The National League formally awards franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club Inc. headed by Joan Payson and a Houston, Texas, group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.

1964 — Quarterback Jerry Rhome is responsible for 56 of Tulsa’s 58 points with seven touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in a 58-0 shutout of Louisville.

1974 — The Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Black Hawks 4-3 at the Capital Centre to earn the first victory in franchise history.

1989 — The Calgary Flames tie an NHL record by scoring two goals, both short-handed, in 4 seconds and also three goals in a 27-second span during the third period to pull into an 8-8 tie with the Quebec Nordiques.

1991 — Paul Coffey of the Pittsburgh Penguins becomes the highest-scoring defenseman in NHL history. Coffey gets two assists in an 8-5 victory against the New York Islanders at the Civic Arena, giving him 1,053 career points (309 goals and 744 assists). Coffey passes longtime Islanders star Denis Potvin.

1991 — Angel Cordero Jr. becomes the 3rd jockey to win 7,000 races.

1992 — Jari Kurri of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 500th goal in an 8-6 win over the Boston Bruins. Kurri becomes the first European-trained player and 18th player overall to reach the mark.

2000 — Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 448th career victory as Colorado beats Washington 4-3 in overtime. Roy snaps a tie with Terry Sawchuk, who held the mark since 1970. Sawchuk earned his 447th victory in his 968th game, while Roy wins No. 448 in his 847th game.

2015 — Jalen Watts-Jackson scoops up a flubbed punt attempt and lumbers 38 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game, giving No. 7 Michigan State a shocking 27-23 win over No. 12 Michigan at the Big House.

2017 — Boston’s Gordon Hayward breaks his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadows Kyrie Irving’s return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers’ 102-99 win over the shocked Celtics.

2021 — The Chicago Sky defeat the Phoenix Mercury 81-74 to win their first WNBA Championship three games to one. The Sky’s Kahleah Copper is named Finals MVP.

baseball

On this date

Oct. 17

1911 — The Philadelphia Athletics scored twice in the 11th to beat the New York Giants 3-2 in Game 3 of the World Series. Frank Baker hit a home run in the ninth inning off Christy Mathewson to tie the score 1-1. Baker was tagged with the nickname “Home Run” for his exploits.

1960 — The National League formally awarded franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club, Inc., headed by Joan Payson and a Houston group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.

1979 — Willie Stargell’s two-run homer gave the Pirates a 4-1 triumph over the Baltimore Orioles and the World Series in seven games.

1987 — The Minnesota Twins overpowered St. Louis 10-1 in the opening game of the first indoor World Series. Dan Gladden’s grand slam capped a seven-run fourth inning.

1989 — Minutes before Game 3 of the World Series between Oakland and San Francisco, an earthquake hit the Bay Area. The game was postponed and the series resumed 11 days later.

1996 — The Atlanta Braves had the biggest blowout in postseason history, beating the St. Louis Cardinals 15-0 in Game 7 of the NL championship series to complete a comeback from a 3-1 deficit.

1999 — The New York Mets outlasted Atlanta with a 4-3 victory in 15 innings, cutting the Braves’ lead to 3-2 in the NL championship series. Robin Ventura’s grand slam-turned-single drove home the winning run and gave the Mets the win in the longest postseason contest in baseball history.

2005 — The NL championship series shifted back to St. Louis after Albert Pujols’ dramatic two-out, three-run homer in the ninth inning rallied the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over Houston in Game 5.

2017 — Aaron Judge ignited a rousing rally with a home run, then doubled during a four-run eighth inning to spur the unflappable New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 6-4 and tie the AL Championship Series 2-2.

2021 — Major League Baseball announces it will mandate teams to provide adequate housing for their minor league players.