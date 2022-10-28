102822-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports

Friday’s Schedule

Girls Swimming

SSC Blue Conference meet at Oak Forest (field includes TF United), 5 p.m.

Pairings

Football

Indiana sectionals

Friday, Oct. 28

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Sectional 10

Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com

Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Sectional 17

New Prairie at Lowell, 6 p.m., (video), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com

Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Sectional 25

West Lafayette at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean at LaVille, 6 p.m.

Bremen at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

South Central at Culver Community, 6 p.m.

Triton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Indiana Girls Volleyball

Saturday, Oct. 29

Frankfort Semistate

Class 4A

Lake Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Andrean vs. Wapahani, noon

Illinois Girls Volleyball

Class 3A

Morris Regional

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship: Marian Catholic 25-25, Morris 18-21

Local colleges

Schedule

Saturday

Football

Valparaiso at Dayton, noon

Bellarmine at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Friday

Women’s Bowling

Valpo Classic at Stardust Bowl III, all day

Men’s Cross Country

Valparaiso at MVC Championship (Terre Haute), TBA

Women’s Cross Country

Valparaiso at MVC Championship (Terre Haute), TBA

Men’s Hockey

Purdue Northwest-D1 at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Parkside, noon

Women’s Volleyball

Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Football

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.

college Football

Scores, schedule

Top 25

Thursday’s games

No. 14 Utah at Washington St., (n)

No. 24 NC State vs. Virginia Tech, (n)

Saturday’s games

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio St. at No. 13 Penn St., 11 a.m.

No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

No. 8 Oregon at California, 2:30 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma St. at No. 22 Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 Southern Cal at Arizona, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 UCLA vs. Stanford, 9:30 p.m.

No. 15 Mississippi at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m.

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF, 2:30 p.m.

No. 21 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.

pro FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81

N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137

Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165

New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128

Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140

Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137

Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161

Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132

Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162

Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172

L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189

Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150

Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105

N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130

Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104

Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171

Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124

Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149

New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118

Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146

Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132

Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186

L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126

Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176

San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133

Week 8

Thursday’s game

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, (n)

Sunday’s games

Denver vs. Jacksonville at London, 8:30 a.m.

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Chicago at Dallas, noon

Las Vegas at New Orleans, noon

Miami at Detroit, noon

New England at N.Y. Jets, noon

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, noon

Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

Monday’s game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

pro basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 3 1 .750 —

New York 3 1 .750 —

Toronto 3 2 .600 ½

Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1½

Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 3 1 .750 —

Washington 3 1 .750 —

Charlotte 2 2 .500 1

Miami 2 3 .400 1½

Orlando 0 5 .000 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 3 1 .750 ½

Chicago 3 2 .600 1

Detroit 1 4 .200 3

Indiana 1 4 .200 3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 3 1 .750 —

New Orleans 3 1 .750 —

San Antonio 3 2 .600 ½

Dallas 2 2 .500 1

Houston 1 4 .200 2½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 4 1 .800 —

Utah 4 1 .800 —

Denver 3 2 .600 1

Minnesota 3 2 .600 1

Oklahoma City 2 3 .400 2

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 3 1 .750 —

Golden State 2 2 .500 1

L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1½

Sacramento 0 3 .000 2½

L.A. Lakers 0 4 .000 3

Wednesday’s games

Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

Cleveland 103, Orlando 92

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109

Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122

Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99

New York 134, Charlotte 131, OT

Chicago 124, Indiana 109

Utah 109, Houston 101

Miami 119, Portland 98

Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99

Thursday’s games

Dallas 129, Brooklyn 125

Okla. City 118, L.A. Clippers 110

Memphis at Sacramento, (n)

Miami at Golden State, (n)

Friday’s games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.

Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Miami at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s box Scores

Bulls 124, Pacers 109

INDIANA (109)

Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 4-5 18, Hield 8-16 1-2 24, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-12 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-87 19-24 109.

CHICAGO (124)

DeRozan 6-14 5-5 17, Williams 4-5 0-0 10, Vucevic 5-10 3-3 14, Dosunmu 4-9 4-4 12, LaVine 6-13 10-12 28, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Green 4-6 0-0 8, Drummond 4-8 0-0 8, Caruso 3-4 0-0 8, Dragic 5-9 0-0 13, White 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 43-87 22-24 124.

Indiana 27 30 36 16 — 109

Chicago 38 38 27 21 — 124

3-Point Goals—Indiana 16-41 (Hield 7-12, Smith 3-5, Haliburton 2-6, Duarte 2-7, Nembhard 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Mathurin 0-3, Turner 0-4), Chicago 16-30 (LaVine 6-8, Dragic 3-3, Williams 2-2, Caruso 2-3, White 2-6, Vucevic 1-3, DeRozan 0-1, Green 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 38 (Smith 9), Chicago 45 (Drummond 13). Assists—Indiana 31 (Haliburton 11), Chicago 34 (Dosunmu 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Chicago 25.

pro HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 8 7 1 0 14 35 21

Florida 8 4 3 1 9 24 25

Buffalo 7 4 3 0 8 25 19

Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 27 22

Toronto 7 4 3 0 8 19 18

Detroit 7 3 2 2 8 23 23

Tampa Bay 8 4 4 0 8 24 25

Montreal 8 4 4 0 8 20 23

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Philadelphia 7 5 2 0 10 21 17

Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 20 14

Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 30 21

New Jersey 7 4 3 0 8 23 22

Washington 7 4 3 0 8 25 25

N.Y. Rangers 8 3 3 2 8 22 26

N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 22 18

Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 25 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 7 4 2 1 9 24 15

Colorado 7 4 2 1 9 25 21

Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 23 19

Minnesota 7 3 3 1 7 26 30

Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 19 26

St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 15

Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 16 17

Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 19 29

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 8 6 2 0 12 26 16

Calgary 6 5 1 0 10 22 17

Edmonton 7 4 3 0 8 27 24

Seattle 8 3 3 2 8 26 28

Los Angeles 8 4 4 0 8 28 33

San Jose 9 2 7 0 4 17 27

Anaheim 7 1 5 1 3 16 32

Vancouver 7 0 5 2 2 18 30

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Wednesday’s games

N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2

Thursday’s games

Montreal 3 Buffalo 2

Boston 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2

Philadelphia 4, Florida 3

St. Louis at Nashville, (n)

Edmonton at Chicago, (n)

Washington at Dallas, (n)

Vancouver at Seattle, (n)

Toronto at San Jose, (n)

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, (n)

Friday’s games

Anaheim at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Montreal at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 9 p.m.

soccer

MLS Cup Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

Sunday’s games

Philadelphia vs. New York City, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. Austin, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.

MLS CUP

Saturday, Nov. 5

Conference final winners, 3 p.m.

NWSL Playoffs

Semifinals

Sunday

Portland 2, San Diego 1

Kansas City 2, OL Reign 0

Championship

At Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Saturday

Portland vs. Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

HOUSTON -166 Philadelphia +140

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Charlotte 3½ (228½) ORLANDO

Atlanta 5½ (OFF) DETROIT

TORONTO 1½ (OFF) Philadelphia

BOSTON 5½ (OFF) Cleveland

WASHINGTON 6½ (OFF) Indiana

MILWAUKEE 7 (OFF) New York

MINNESOTA 8 (OFF) LA Lakers

Chicago 5 (229) SAN ANTONIO

DENVER 8½ (229½) Utah

PHOENIX 6 (225½) New Orleans

PORTLAND 5 (228½) Houston

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE Op. Now O/U UNDERDO

Louisiana Tech 9½ 6½ (57½) FLA INT’L

BYU 4½ 3½ (63½) E. Carolina

Saturday

TCU 7½ 7½ (68½) WEST VA.

Toledo 8½ 6½ (54½) E. MICHIGAN

Ohio St. 13½ 14½ (60½) PENN ST.

Miami (OH) 8½ 8 (50) AKRON

Arkansas 3½ 3½ (62½) AUBURN

Oklahoma 4 1½ (55½) IOWA ST.

Boston College 9½ 7½ (44½) UCONN

HOUSTON 17½ 17½ (60½) South Florida

FLORIDA ST. 20½ 24½ (47½) Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE 4½ 2½ (47½) Notre Dame

Miami 2½ 1½ (48½) VIRGINIA

RICE 16½ 16½ (59½) Charlotte

MINNESOTA 14½ 13½ (40½) Rutgers

GEORGIA ST. 3½ 3½ (54½) Old Dominion

IOWA 10½ 10½ (37½) Northwestern

GEORGIA 15½ 22½ (56½) Florida

KANSAS ST. PK 1½ (55½) Okla. St.

NAVY 13½ 13½ (40½) Temple

UCF ½ 1½ (56½) Cincinnati

Illinois 6½ 7½ (50½) NEBRASKA

W. KENTUCKY 9½ 10½ (69½) North Texas

Oregon 14½ 17½ (58½) CAL

SMU 3½ 2½ (64½) TULSA

New Mexico St. 2½ 2½ (38½) UMASS

Wake Forest 5½ 3½ (63½) LOUISVILLE

SOUTH CAROLINA 5½ 3½ (46½) Missouri

South Alabama 11½ 9½ (54½) ARK. ST.

TENNESSEE 5½ 11½ (61½) Kentucky

BOISE ST. 27½ 27½ (42½) Colo. St.

USC 14½ 15½ (76½) ARIZONA

MARSHALL 2½ 2½ (55½) Coastal Car.

UAB 6½ 4½ (46½) FLA ATL.

Arizona St. 11½ 13½ (46½) COLORADO

Ole Miss 3½ 1½ (54½) TEXAS A&M

TEXAS TECH 2½ 2½ (62½) Baylor

MICHIGAN 8½ 22½ (54½) Michigan St.

NORTH CAROLINA 1½ 3½ (64½) Pittsburgh

UTEP ½ 2½ (52½) Mid/ Tenn.

UCLA 16½ 16½ (66½) Stanford

FRESNO ST. 8½ 8½ (40½) San Diego St

SAN JOSE ST. 26½ 24½ (44½) Nevada

Wyoming 10½ 10½ (50½) HAWAII

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE Op. Now O/U UNDERDO

JACKSONVILLE 6½ 2½ (39½) Denver

Las Vegas 1½ 1½ (49½) NEW ORL.

Miami 3 3½ (51½) DETROIT

PHILADELPHIA 9½ 10½ (43½) Pittsburgh

New England 1½ 2½ (40½) NY JETS

MINNESOTA 6 3½ (48½) Arizona

ATLANTA 6½ 4 (41½) Carolina

DALLAS 10 9½ (42½) Chicago

Tennessee 3½ 2½ (40½) HOUSTON

San Francisco 2½ 1½ (42½) LA RAMS

SEATTLE 2½ 3 (44½) NY Giants

INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 3 (39½) Washington

BUFFALO 8½ 10½ (47½) Green Bay

Monday

Cincinnati 2½ 3½ (45½) CLEVELAND

NHL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

VEGAS -265 Anaheim +215

Boston -156 COLUMBUS +128

CAROLINA -182 N.Y Islanders +150

Colorado -140 NEW JERSEY +116

Pittsburgh -172 VANCOUVER +142

Winnipeg -176 ARIZONA +146

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League

MLB — Announced Cleveland P Triston McKenzie will serve as a social media correspondent during the 2022 World Series.

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Nick Paparesta head athletic trainer.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Chuck Ricci to director/amateur scouting and David Hamlet to assistant director/amateur scouting.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced president of baseball operations David Stearns is stepping down but will remain in an advisory role to ownership and baseball operations. Named Matt Arnold, who has served as senior vice president and general manager, president of baseball operations.

Minor League

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Wady Almonte, RHP Andrew Dietz, INF Bryant Flete, RHP Jeremy Ovalle, RHP Darwin Ramos, and OF Lyndon Weaver.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded LHP Manuel Rodriguez to the Lake Erie for 3B D.J. Stewart. Signed C Alex Hernandez to a contract extension.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Todd Isaacs, Jr. Released INFs Osvaldo Abreu, Elian Miranda, RHPs Leonel Aponte, Carter Hayes, C Ermindo Escobar and LHP Marco Gonzalez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Daniel Kight to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Tammy Henault chief marketing officer.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised it’s fouth-year option on G LaMelo Ball and it’s third-year on G James Bouknight and F/C Kai Jones.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted LB Devon Kennard , DT Isaiah Mack and DB Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB John Lovett to the practice squad. Released LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Gerri Green to the practice squad. Released WR Reggie Roberson from the practice squad. Placed OL Lucas Patrick on injured reserve. Traded DE Robert Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DT Demetrius Taylor.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Signed DL Jaleel Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad and WR Michael Young Jr. to the practice squad. Placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed C Jeremiah Kolone to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded WR Kadarius Toney to Kansas City in exchange for a 2023 third-round and a sixth-round draft pick.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Tarron Jackson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Nolan Turner to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted CB Don Gardner and LB J.J. Russell to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reinstated LW Brad Marchand to the active roster from long-term injured reserve.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Ben Harpur to a one-year contract and assigned him to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Mark Kastelic to a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Claimed LW Kieffer Bellows off waivers from New York Islanders.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann and F Ozzy Wiesblatt to Wichita (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Agreed to terms with G Christopher Gibson on a one-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Axel Rindell to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL).

American Hockey League

IOWA WILD — Recalled F Mitchell Balmas from Iowa (ECHL) loan.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Loaned G Evan Cormier to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised 2023 options on G A.J. Marcucci, Ds Hassan Ndam, Dylan Nealis, Matt Nocita, Ms Wiki Carmona, Omir Fernandez, Cristian Cásseres, Jr., Steven Sserwadda and F Jake Lacava. Declined options on M Jesús Castellano and Fs Zach Ryan and Omar Sowe. Announced D Aaron Long will be out of contract at the end of 2022 season.