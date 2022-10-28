102822-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports
Friday’s Schedule
Girls Swimming
SSC Blue Conference meet at Oak Forest (field includes TF United), 5 p.m.
Pairings
Football
Indiana sectionals
Friday, Oct. 28
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Sectional 10
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9). rrsn.com
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Sectional 17
New Prairie at Lowell, 6 p.m., (video), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Sectional 25
West Lafayette at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean at LaVille, 6 p.m.
Bremen at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 41
South Central at Culver Community, 6 p.m.
Triton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Indiana Girls Volleyball
Saturday, Oct. 29
Frankfort Semistate
Class 4A
Lake Central vs. Hamilton Southeastern, 1:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Andrean vs. Wapahani, noon
Illinois Girls Volleyball
Class 3A
Morris Regional
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship: Marian Catholic 25-25, Morris 18-21
Local colleges
Schedule
Saturday
Football
Valparaiso at Dayton, noon
Bellarmine at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Friday
Women’s Bowling
Valpo Classic at Stardust Bowl III, all day
Men’s Cross Country
Valparaiso at MVC Championship (Terre Haute), TBA
Women’s Cross Country
Valparaiso at MVC Championship (Terre Haute), TBA
Men’s Hockey
Purdue Northwest-D1 at Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Parkside, noon
Women’s Volleyball
Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Football
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.
college Football
Scores, schedule
Top 25
Thursday’s games
No. 14 Utah at Washington St., (n)
No. 24 NC State vs. Virginia Tech, (n)
Saturday’s games
No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida, 2:30 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio St. at No. 13 Penn St., 11 a.m.
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 19 Kentucky, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Michigan vs. Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
No. 7 TCU at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
No. 8 Oregon at California, 2:30 p.m.
No. 9 Oklahoma St. at No. 22 Kansas St., 2:30 p.m.
No. 10 Southern Cal at Arizona, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville, 2:30 p.m.
No. 12 UCLA vs. Stanford, 9:30 p.m.
No. 15 Mississippi at Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m.
No. 16 Syracuse vs. Notre Dame, 11 a.m.
No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF, 2:30 p.m.
No. 21 North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
No. 25 South Carolina vs. Missouri, 3 p.m.
pro FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81
N.Y. Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137
Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165
New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128
Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140
Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137
Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161
Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132
Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162
Cleveland 2 5 0 .286 168 186
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172
L.A. Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189
Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150
Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105
N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130
Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104
Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124
Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149
New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118
Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146
Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132
Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186
L.A. Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126
Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176
San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133
Week 8
Thursday’s game
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, (n)
Sunday’s games
Denver vs. Jacksonville at London, 8:30 a.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Chicago at Dallas, noon
Las Vegas at New Orleans, noon
Miami at Detroit, noon
New England at N.Y. Jets, noon
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, noon
Tennessee at Houston, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Buffalo, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
Monday’s game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
pro basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 3 1 .750 —
New York 3 1 .750 —
Toronto 3 2 .600 ½
Brooklyn 2 3 .400 1½
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750 —
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Charlotte 2 2 .500 1
Miami 2 3 .400 1½
Orlando 0 5 .000 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 3 1 .750 ½
Chicago 3 2 .600 1
Detroit 1 4 .200 3
Indiana 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 3 1 .750 —
New Orleans 3 1 .750 —
San Antonio 3 2 .600 ½
Dallas 2 2 .500 1
Houston 1 4 .200 2½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 4 1 .800 —
Utah 4 1 .800 —
Denver 3 2 .600 1
Minnesota 3 2 .600 1
Oklahoma City 2 3 .400 2
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 3 1 .750 —
Golden State 2 2 .500 1
L.A. Clippers 2 3 .400 1½
Sacramento 0 3 .000 2½
L.A. Lakers 0 4 .000 3
Wednesday’s games
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109
Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
New York 134, Charlotte 131, OT
Chicago 124, Indiana 109
Utah 109, Houston 101
Miami 119, Portland 98
Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99
Thursday’s games
Dallas 129, Brooklyn 125
Okla. City 118, L.A. Clippers 110
Memphis at Sacramento, (n)
Miami at Golden State, (n)
Friday’s games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 8 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Miami at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s box Scores
Bulls 124, Pacers 109
INDIANA (109)
Nesmith 4-6 0-0 9, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Turner 1-7 3-3 5, Haliburton 6-15 4-5 18, Hield 8-16 1-2 24, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Mathurin 3-11 9-10 15, Nembhard 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson 4-4 0-2 8, Duarte 4-12 2-2 12, McConnell 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 37-87 19-24 109.
CHICAGO (124)
DeRozan 6-14 5-5 17, Williams 4-5 0-0 10, Vucevic 5-10 3-3 14, Dosunmu 4-9 4-4 12, LaVine 6-13 10-12 28, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Jones Jr. 0-3 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Green 4-6 0-0 8, Drummond 4-8 0-0 8, Caruso 3-4 0-0 8, Dragic 5-9 0-0 13, White 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 43-87 22-24 124.
Indiana 27 30 36 16 — 109
Chicago 38 38 27 21 — 124
3-Point Goals—Indiana 16-41 (Hield 7-12, Smith 3-5, Haliburton 2-6, Duarte 2-7, Nembhard 1-1, Nesmith 1-3, Mathurin 0-3, Turner 0-4), Chicago 16-30 (LaVine 6-8, Dragic 3-3, Williams 2-2, Caruso 2-3, White 2-6, Vucevic 1-3, DeRozan 0-1, Green 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Indiana 38 (Smith 9), Chicago 45 (Drummond 13). Assists—Indiana 31 (Haliburton 11), Chicago 34 (Dosunmu 7). Total Fouls—Indiana 18, Chicago 25.
pro HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 8 7 1 0 14 35 21
Florida 8 4 3 1 9 24 25
Buffalo 7 4 3 0 8 25 19
Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 27 22
Toronto 7 4 3 0 8 19 18
Detroit 7 3 2 2 8 23 23
Tampa Bay 8 4 4 0 8 24 25
Montreal 8 4 4 0 8 20 23
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Philadelphia 7 5 2 0 10 21 17
Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 20 14
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 30 21
New Jersey 7 4 3 0 8 23 22
Washington 7 4 3 0 8 25 25
N.Y. Rangers 8 3 3 2 8 22 26
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 22 18
Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 25 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 7 4 2 1 9 24 15
Colorado 7 4 2 1 9 25 21
Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 23 19
Minnesota 7 3 3 1 7 26 30
Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 19 26
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 14 15
Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 16 17
Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 19 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 8 6 2 0 12 26 16
Calgary 6 5 1 0 10 22 17
Edmonton 7 4 3 0 8 27 24
Seattle 8 3 3 2 8 26 28
Los Angeles 8 4 4 0 8 28 33
San Jose 9 2 7 0 4 17 27
Anaheim 7 1 5 1 3 16 32
Vancouver 7 0 5 2 2 18 30
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Wednesday’s games
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 2
Thursday’s games
Montreal 3 Buffalo 2
Boston 5, Detroit 1
Minnesota 4, Ottawa 2
Philadelphia 4, Florida 3
St. Louis at Nashville, (n)
Edmonton at Chicago, (n)
Washington at Dallas, (n)
Vancouver at Seattle, (n)
Toronto at San Jose, (n)
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, (n)
Friday’s games
Anaheim at Vegas, 5 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 3:30 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 6 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 9 p.m.
soccer
MLS Cup Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
Sunday’s games
Philadelphia vs. New York City, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. Austin, 2 p.m. or 7 p.m.
MLS CUP
Saturday, Nov. 5
Conference final winners, 3 p.m.
NWSL Playoffs
Semifinals
Sunday
Portland 2, San Diego 1
Kansas City 2, OL Reign 0
Championship
At Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Saturday
Portland vs. Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
HOUSTON -166 Philadelphia +140
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Charlotte 3½ (228½) ORLANDO
Atlanta 5½ (OFF) DETROIT
TORONTO 1½ (OFF) Philadelphia
BOSTON 5½ (OFF) Cleveland
WASHINGTON 6½ (OFF) Indiana
MILWAUKEE 7 (OFF) New York
MINNESOTA 8 (OFF) LA Lakers
Chicago 5 (229) SAN ANTONIO
DENVER 8½ (229½) Utah
PHOENIX 6 (225½) New Orleans
PORTLAND 5 (228½) Houston
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE Op. Now O/U UNDERDO
Louisiana Tech 9½ 6½ (57½) FLA INT’L
BYU 4½ 3½ (63½) E. Carolina
Saturday
TCU 7½ 7½ (68½) WEST VA.
Toledo 8½ 6½ (54½) E. MICHIGAN
Ohio St. 13½ 14½ (60½) PENN ST.
Miami (OH) 8½ 8 (50) AKRON
Arkansas 3½ 3½ (62½) AUBURN
Oklahoma 4 1½ (55½) IOWA ST.
Boston College 9½ 7½ (44½) UCONN
HOUSTON 17½ 17½ (60½) South Florida
FLORIDA ST. 20½ 24½ (47½) Georgia Tech
SYRACUSE 4½ 2½ (47½) Notre Dame
Miami 2½ 1½ (48½) VIRGINIA
RICE 16½ 16½ (59½) Charlotte
MINNESOTA 14½ 13½ (40½) Rutgers
GEORGIA ST. 3½ 3½ (54½) Old Dominion
IOWA 10½ 10½ (37½) Northwestern
GEORGIA 15½ 22½ (56½) Florida
KANSAS ST. PK 1½ (55½) Okla. St.
NAVY 13½ 13½ (40½) Temple
UCF ½ 1½ (56½) Cincinnati
Illinois 6½ 7½ (50½) NEBRASKA
W. KENTUCKY 9½ 10½ (69½) North Texas
Oregon 14½ 17½ (58½) CAL
SMU 3½ 2½ (64½) TULSA
New Mexico St. 2½ 2½ (38½) UMASS
Wake Forest 5½ 3½ (63½) LOUISVILLE
SOUTH CAROLINA 5½ 3½ (46½) Missouri
South Alabama 11½ 9½ (54½) ARK. ST.
TENNESSEE 5½ 11½ (61½) Kentucky
BOISE ST. 27½ 27½ (42½) Colo. St.
USC 14½ 15½ (76½) ARIZONA
MARSHALL 2½ 2½ (55½) Coastal Car.
UAB 6½ 4½ (46½) FLA ATL.
Arizona St. 11½ 13½ (46½) COLORADO
Ole Miss 3½ 1½ (54½) TEXAS A&M
TEXAS TECH 2½ 2½ (62½) Baylor
MICHIGAN 8½ 22½ (54½) Michigan St.
NORTH CAROLINA 1½ 3½ (64½) Pittsburgh
UTEP ½ 2½ (52½) Mid/ Tenn.
UCLA 16½ 16½ (66½) Stanford
FRESNO ST. 8½ 8½ (40½) San Diego St
SAN JOSE ST. 26½ 24½ (44½) Nevada
Wyoming 10½ 10½ (50½) HAWAII
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE Op. Now O/U UNDERDO
JACKSONVILLE 6½ 2½ (39½) Denver
Las Vegas 1½ 1½ (49½) NEW ORL.
Miami 3 3½ (51½) DETROIT
PHILADELPHIA 9½ 10½ (43½) Pittsburgh
New England 1½ 2½ (40½) NY JETS
MINNESOTA 6 3½ (48½) Arizona
ATLANTA 6½ 4 (41½) Carolina
DALLAS 10 9½ (42½) Chicago
Tennessee 3½ 2½ (40½) HOUSTON
San Francisco 2½ 1½ (42½) LA RAMS
SEATTLE 2½ 3 (44½) NY Giants
INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 3 (39½) Washington
BUFFALO 8½ 10½ (47½) Green Bay
Monday
Cincinnati 2½ 3½ (45½) CLEVELAND
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
VEGAS -265 Anaheim +215
Boston -156 COLUMBUS +128
CAROLINA -182 N.Y Islanders +150
Colorado -140 NEW JERSEY +116
Pittsburgh -172 VANCOUVER +142
Winnipeg -176 ARIZONA +146
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League
MLB — Announced Cleveland P Triston McKenzie will serve as a social media correspondent during the 2022 World Series.
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Named Nick Paparesta head athletic trainer.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Promoted Chuck Ricci to director/amateur scouting and David Hamlet to assistant director/amateur scouting.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Announced president of baseball operations David Stearns is stepping down but will remain in an advisory role to ownership and baseball operations. Named Matt Arnold, who has served as senior vice president and general manager, president of baseball operations.
Minor League
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Wady Almonte, RHP Andrew Dietz, INF Bryant Flete, RHP Jeremy Ovalle, RHP Darwin Ramos, and OF Lyndon Weaver.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded LHP Manuel Rodriguez to the Lake Erie for 3B D.J. Stewart. Signed C Alex Hernandez to a contract extension.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF Todd Isaacs, Jr. Released INFs Osvaldo Abreu, Elian Miranda, RHPs Leonel Aponte, Carter Hayes, C Ermindo Escobar and LHP Marco Gonzalez.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Daniel Kight to a contract extension.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Tammy Henault chief marketing officer.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Exercised it’s fouth-year option on G LaMelo Ball and it’s third-year on G James Bouknight and F/C Kai Jones.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted LB Devon Kennard , DT Isaiah Mack and DB Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB John Lovett to the practice squad. Released LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Gerri Green to the practice squad. Released WR Reggie Roberson from the practice squad. Placed OL Lucas Patrick on injured reserve. Traded DE Robert Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived DT Demetrius Taylor.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released LB Kamu Grugier-Hill. Signed DL Jaleel Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad and WR Michael Young Jr. to the practice squad. Placed WR Drew Estrada on the practice squad injured list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed C Jeremiah Kolone to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded WR Kadarius Toney to Kansas City in exchange for a 2023 third-round and a sixth-round draft pick.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Tarron Jackson.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed S Nolan Turner to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted CB Don Gardner and LB J.J. Russell to the active roster from the practice squad.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reinstated LW Brad Marchand to the active roster from long-term injured reserve.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Matt Luff from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D Ben Harpur to a one-year contract and assigned him to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Mark Kastelic to a two-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Claimed LW Kieffer Bellows off waivers from New York Islanders.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Strauss Mann and F Ozzy Wiesblatt to Wichita (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Agreed to terms with G Christopher Gibson on a one-year, two-way contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned D Axel Rindell to Newfoundland (ECHL) from Toronto (AHL).
American Hockey League
IOWA WILD — Recalled F Mitchell Balmas from Iowa (ECHL) loan.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned G Pat Nagle to Reading (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled F Jacob Hayhurst from Worcester (ECHL).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Loaned G Evan Cormier to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Exercised 2023 options on G A.J. Marcucci, Ds Hassan Ndam, Dylan Nealis, Matt Nocita, Ms Wiki Carmona, Omir Fernandez, Cristian Cásseres, Jr., Steven Sserwadda and F Jake Lacava. Declined options on M Jesús Castellano and Fs Zach Ryan and Omar Sowe. Announced D Aaron Long will be out of contract at the end of 2022 season.