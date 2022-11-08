110822-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports

Tuesday’s Schedule

Girls Basketball

Culver Community at Tri-Township, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Whiting at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Munster, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Morton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

New Prairie at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

South Bend Clay at Bowman, 7 p.m.

South Bend St. Joseph at Portage, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Winamac at Westville, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com

Saturday’s Late Results

Girls Basketball

Chesterton 60, Westville 30

CHESTERTON (12-17-23-8)

Cori Schultz 10 points; Kenedi Bradley 8 points; Amoni Brown 7 points, Chloe Wisniewski 7 points, Tenley Davis 7 points.

WESTVILLE (6-8-9-7)

RECORDS – Chesterton 2-0.

Crown Point 52, Kankakee Valley 36

KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-1-10-13)

CROWN POINT (5-17-11-19)

Ava Ziolkowski 16 points, 8 rebounds; Brooke Lindesmith 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Abbi Foster 10 points.

EC Central 60, River Forest 41

RIVER FOREST (9-7-15-10)

Amy Avana 0, Ayana Watts 7, Jakayla Johnson 0, Ashley Gonzalez 0, Madison Whitmore 19, Ally Puckett 0, Julianna Bailey 4, Abby Witt 9, Dyanna Hurn 2. Totals – 17 4-14 41.

EC CENTRAL (14-8-14-24)

Lela Edmonds 6, Shanari Taylor 10, Janiyah Watkins 26, Keaya Smith 5, Cierra Battle 8, Samantha Rivas 5, Sarinity Mayes 0. Totals – 20 18-28 60.

3-point field goals: Whitmore, Witt 2 (RF); Edmonds, Watkins (ECC). Fouled out: Edmonds (ECC).

Goshen 46, LaPorte 22

LAPORTE (4-0-7-11)

GOSHEN (10-15-11-10)

Lowell 51, North Newton 14

NORTH NEWTON (2-2-5-5)

June Busboom 1, Lexi Cunningham 4, Makenna Schleman 7, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 2, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 6 2-15 14.

LOWELL (9 22-11-9)

Carlson 0, Boyer 0, Richardson 13, Mielczarek 15, Carter 3, Laub 0, Summers 3, Fleming 2, Silva 0, Perlick 4, Delgado 11, Allen 0. Totals – 19 8-16 51.

3-point field goals: Mielczarek, Carter, Delgado 2 (L). Team fouls: North Newton 14, Lowell 19. Fouled out: None.

Morton 47, Griffith 40

MORTON (11-10-9-17)

GRIFFITH (6-11-10-13)

Bri Esquivel 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Chloe Smith 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Jewelia Rivera 8 points, 3 steals.

JUNIOR VARSITY – Griffith, 38-13.

Lake Central Classic

South Bend Washington 80, Portage 27

PORTAGE – Ava Melendez 10 points, 8 rebounds; Alante’ Wright 11 points.

Fort Wayne Snider 64, Portage 24

PORTAGE — Ava Melendez 9, Sarie Bond 0, Peyton Wilson 8, Evelyn Garza 0, Liberty Wilson 0, Alante’ Wright 3, Presley Wellestat 2. Totals – 7 7-11 24.

3-point field goals: Portage 3 (Melendez, P. Wilson, Wright); Fort Wayne Snider 8. Rebounds: Portage 19 (Wright 8); FWS 39. Assists: Portage 4; FWS 12. Steals: Portage 4 (Garza 2); FWS 15. Team fouls: Portage 13, Fort Wayne Snider 17. Fouled out: None.

Pairings

Football

Regionals

Nov. 11

Class 5A

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com

Class 2A

Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Rankings

Girls Basketball

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:

Week 1 (Nov. 6)

1. South Bend Washington (14) 2-0 393

2. Bedford North Lawrence (1 1-0 362

3. Fishers (1 2-0 347

4. Noblesville (4 1-0 324

5. Zionsville 2-0 302

6. Hamilton Southeastern 1-0 297

7. LAKE CENTRAL 1-1 233 8. East Central 2-0 224

9. Homestead 1-0 223

10. Franklin 2-0 209

11. Westfield 2-0 130

12. Mishawaka Marian 2-0 116

13. Fort Wayne Northrop 1-0 109

14. Fort Waye Snider 1-1 108

15. Ben Davis 0-1 89

16. CROWN POINT 2-0 70

17. Columbus East 0-0 67

18. Center Grove 1-1 65

19. Lawrence Central 0-1 57

20. Northridge 1-0 55

Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Kouts (0-0), Valparaiso (1-0).

Prep Honors

Boys Soccer

2022 ISCA All State Teams

(Local players only)

First Team

Jack Isroff (Valparaiso)

Second Team

Nolan Kinsella (Munster)

Honorable Mention

Kaden Donnella (Chesterton), Tyler Hudak (Crown Point), Miller Knestrict (Lake Central), Carlos Gayton (Hobart)

Player of the Year — Saed Anabtawi (Canterbury)

Coach of the Year – Ken Dollaske (Noblesville)

Girls Soccer

2022 ISCA All State Teams

(Local players only)

First Team

Kate Weber (Valparaiso)

Second Team

Grace Bamber (Chesterton)

Third Team

Juliana Bozinovski (Crown Point)

Honorable Mention

Kate Thomas (Kankakee Valley), Gina Geenen (Chesterton), Jackson Grubbs (Andrean), Ava Haluska (Crown Point), Natalie Kindt (Munster)

Player of the Year — Ava Bramblett (Noblesville)

Coach of the Year – Angie Lensing (Evansville Memorial)

Local colleges

Schedule

Football

Nov. 12

Valparaiso at Marist, noon

Tuesday’s events

Men’s Basketball

Trinity Christian (JV) at South Suburban, 7 p.m.

Football

Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Results

Men’s Basketball

Toledo 85, Valparaiso 70

VALPARAISO (26-44)

Quinton Green 20, Ben Krikke 18, Jerome Palm 5, Kobe King 15, Nick Edwards 8, Cam Palesse 0, Emil Freese -Vilien2; Luke Morrill 0, Joe Hedstrom 2, Darius DeAveiro 0. Totals – 30-62 4-6 70.

TOLEDO (52-33)

Totals – 32-70 13-16 85.

3-point field goals: Valpo 6-14 (Green 5, King); Toledo 8-20. Rebounds: Valpo 32 (Krikke 12); Toledo 40. Assists: Valpo 14 (Edwards 5); Toledo 11. Steals: Valpo 5 (DeAveiro 2); Toledo 12. Team fouls: Valpo 17, Toledo 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Toledo 1-0, Valpo 0-1.

Women’s Basketball

Valparaiso 71, Central Michigan 64

VALPARAISO (17-16-22-16)

Olivia Brown 11, Ilysse Pitts 5, Leah Earnest 20, Maya Dunson 7, Olivia Sims 5, Ava Interrante 2, Ali Saunders 10, Katie Beyer 11, Jayda Johnston 0. Totals – 32-49 14-19 71.

CENTRAL MICHIGAN (15-17-16-16)

Totals – 27-76 13-15 64.

3-point field goals: Valpo 7-17 (Brown, Earnest 2, Dunson, Sims, Saunders, Beyer); Central Michigan 3-27. Rebounds: Valpo 36 (Earnest 10); Central Michigan 44. Assists: Valpo 13 (Pitts 5); Central Michigan 7. Steals: Valpo 6 (Sims); Central Michigan 8. Team fouls: Valpo 16, Central Michigan 19. Fouled out: Beyer (V); Anderson (CM). Records: Valparaiso 1-0, Central Michigan 0-1.

Saturday’s Late Results

Football

MSFL Championship

AT WHITING

St. Mary of the Woods 23, Calumet 7

St. Mary of the Woods 0 3 10 10 – 23

Calumet 0 0 0 7 – 7

SMW – Drake Varns 22 field goal

SMW – Kyle Vernelson 2 run (Varns kick)

SMW – Varns 33 field goal

CAL – Elijah Antis 2 run (Jared Saez kick)

SMW – Corbyn Cleveland 34 pass from Vernelson (Varns kick)

SMW – Varns 29 field goal

St. Mary of the Woods Calumet

First downs 17 10

Total Net Yards 295 155

Rushes-yards 56-125 26-48

Passing 170 107

Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-170 8-18-3

Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-2

Penalties-yards 7-49 9-121

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS (Calumet only)

RUSHING — Carson Crowe 8-40, Antis 11-23, Jonathan Flemings 4-(minus 1), Claijuan Cash 1-(minus 2), Blaze Cano 2-(minus 12).

PASSING — Cano 4-6-57-1, Crowe 4-11-16-2, Nino Barbosa 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Flemings 3-34, Robert Shegog 2-31, Lauren Ruth 2-27, Barbosa 1-15.

college Football

Schedule

Top 25

Friday

No. 8 Southern Cal vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio St. vs. Indiana, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas, 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Tennessee vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.

No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington, 6 p.m.

No. 7 LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m.

No. 9 UCLA vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Mississippi, 2:30 p.m.

No. 12 Clemson vs. Louisville, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford, 9 p.m.

No. 14 Penn St. vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 22 UCF, 2:30 p.m.

No. 17 NC State vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

No. 19 Liberty at Uconn, 11 a.m.

No. 20 Notre Dame vs. Navy at Baltimore, 11 a.m.

No. 21 Illinois vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.

No. 23 Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.

No. 25 Florida St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

college Basketball

Men

How Top 25 fared

Monday

No. 1 North Carolina (0-0) vs. UNC-Wilmington. Next: vs. Coll. of Charleston, Friday.

No. 2 Gonzaga (0-0) vs. North Florida. Next: vs. Michigan St. at San Diego, Friday.

No. 3 Houston (1-0) beat N. Colorado 83-36. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s at Annapolis, Md., Friday.

No. 4 Kentucky (1-0) beat Howard 95-63. Next: vs. Duquesne, Friday.

No. 5 Baylor (1-0) beat MVSU 117-53. Next: vs. Norfolk St., Friday.

No. 5 Kansas (1-0) beat Omaha 89-64. Next: vs. N. Dakota St., Thursday.

No. 7 Duke (1-0) beat Jacksonville 71-44. Next: vs. SC-Upstate, Friday.

No. 8 UCLA (0-0) vs. Sacramento St. Next: vs. Long Beach St., Friday.

No. 9 Creighton (1-0) beat St. Thomas (Minn.) 72-60. Next: vs. North Dakota, Thursday.

No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) beat N. Dakota St. 76-58. Next: vs. Fordham, Friday.

No. 11 Tennessee (1-0) beat Tennessee Tech 75-43. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.

No. 12 Texas (0-0) vs. UTEP. Next: vs. Houston Christian, Thursday.

No. 13 Indiana (1-0) beat Morehead St. 88-53. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.

No. 14 TCU (1-0) beat Ark.-Pine Bluff 73-72. Next: vs. Lamar, Friday.

No. 15 Auburn (1-0) beat George Mason 70-52. Next: vs. South Florida, Friday.

No. 16 Villanova (1-0) beat La Salle 81-68. Next: at Temple, Friday.

No. 17 Arizona (0-0) vs. Nicholls. Next: vs. Southern U., Friday.

No. 18 Virginia (0-0) vs. NC Central. Next: vs. Monmouth (NJ), Friday.

No. 19 San Diego St. (0-0) vs. Cal St.-Fullerton. Next: vs. BYU, Friday.

No. 20 Alabama (0-0) vs. Longwood. Next: vs. Liberty, Friday.

No. 21 Oregon (0-0) vs. Florida A&M. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Friday.

No. 22 Michigan (1-0) beat Fort Wayne 75-56. Next: vs. E. Michigan at Detroit, Friday.

No. 23 Illinois (0-0) vs. E. Illinois. Next: vs. UMKC, Friday.

No. 24 Dayton (1-0) beat Lindenwood (Mo.) 73-46. Next: vs. SMU, Friday.

No. 25 Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Northwestern St. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Thursday.

No. 13 Indiana 88, Morehead St. 53

MOREHEAD ST. (0-1)

Gross 3-6 2-2 8, Freeman 5-7 1-1 14, Maughmer 1-3 1-2 3, Thelwell 4-12 0-0 11, Wolfe 4-8 0-0 9, Redding 1-7 0-0 3, Thomas 0-7 0-0 0, Bryan 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-54 4-5 53.

INDIANA (1-0)

Jackson-Davis 6-11 3-5 15, Kopp 2-4 2-2 8, Thompson 4-8 0-0 9, Hood-Schifino 3-4 1-4 7, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Bates 4-6 0-0 9, Reneau 6-8 3-6 15, Geronimo 5-7 0-0 10, Galloway 0-0 2-2 2, Duncomb 1-3 0-0 2, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 2-2 1-2 5, Leal 0-0 0-0 0, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-59 12-21 88.

Halftime—Indiana 41-29. 3-Point Goals—Morehead St. 9-30 (Freeman 3-4, Thelwell 3-10, Scott 1-1, Wolfe 1-3, Redding 1-5, Maughmer 0-1, Thomas 0-6), Indiana 4-11 (Kopp 2-2, Bates 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-1, Reneau 0-1). Fouled Out—Wolfe. Rebounds—Morehead St. 25 (Thomas 5), Indiana 30 (Jackson-Davis 7). Assists—Morehead St. 8 (Thelwell 4), Indiana 16 (Hood-Schifino 4). Total Fouls—Morehead St. 19, Indiana 12.

Women

How Top 25 fared

Monday

No. 1 South Carolina (0-0) vs. ETSU. Next: at No. 17 Maryland, Friday.

No. 2 Stanford (0-0) vs. San Diego St. Next: at Pacific, Friday.

No. 3 Texas (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday.

No. 4 Iowa (0-0) vs. Southern U. Next: vs. Evansville, Thursday.

No. 5 Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Ohio St., Tuesday.

No. 6 UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northeastern, Thursday.

No. 7 Louisville (1-0) beat Cincinnati 87-68. Next: vs. IUPUI, Thursday.

No. 8 Iowa St. (1-0) beat Cleveland St. 87-54. Next: vs. Southern U, Thursday.

No. 9 Notre Dame (1-0) beat N. Illinois 88-48. Next: vs. California, Saturday.

No. 10 NC State (1-0) beat Quinnipiac 82-45. Next: vs. Elon, Thursday.

No. 11 Indiana (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Tuesday.

No. 12 North Carolina (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson St., Wednesday.

No. 13 Virginia Tech (1-0) beat Mount St. Mary’s 101-45. Next: vs. Bucknell, Friday.

No. 14 Ohio St. (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Tennessee, Tuesday.

No. 15 Oklahoma (1-0) beat Oral Roberts 105-94. Next: vs. SMU, Friday.

No. 16 LSU (1-0) beat Bellarmine 125-50. Next: vs. MVSU, Friday.

No. 17 Maryland (1-0) beat George Mason 88-51. Next: vs. No. 1 South Carolina, Friday.

No. 18 Baylor (1-0) beat Lamar 88-50. Next: vs. Incarnate Word, Thursday.

No. 19 Arizona (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Arizona, Thursday.

No. 20 Oregon (1-0) beat Northwestern 100-57. Next: vs. Seattle, Saturday.

No. 21 Creighton (1-0) beat No. 23 S. Dakota St. 78-69. Next: at South Dakota, Thursday.

No. 22 Nebraska (1-0) beat Omaha 100-36. Next: vs. Houston Christian, Friday.

No. 23 S. Dakota St. (0-1) lost to No. 21 Creighton 78-69. Next: vs. Lehigh, Friday.

No. 24 Princeton (1-0) beat Temple 67-49. Next: vs. Villanova, Friday.

No. 25 Michigan (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware St., Wednesday.

pro FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118

Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224

N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176

New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158

Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183

Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178

Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183

Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185

Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199

Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189

L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206

Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132

Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135

Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133

N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157

Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 217 225

Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164

New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200

Carolina 2 7 0 .222 179 228

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161

Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216

Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188

Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220

San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147

L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173

Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241

Week 9

Thursday’s game

Philadelphia 29, Houston 17

Sunday’s games

Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21

Detroit 15, Green Bay 9

Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20

L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

Miami 35, Chicago 32

Minnesota 20, Washington 17

N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17

New England 26, Indianapolis 3

Seattle 31, Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13

Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT

Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday’s game

Baltimore at New Orleans, (n)

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 12 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 12 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

pro basketball

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 6 3 .667 —

Toronto 6 4 .600 ½

Philadelphia 5 6 .455 2

New York 4 5 .444 2

Brooklyn 4 6 .400 2½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 7 3 .700 —

Washington 5 6 .455 2½

Miami 4 6 .400 3

Charlotte 3 8 .273 4½

Orlando 2 9 .182 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 9 1 .900 —

Cleveland 8 1 .889 ½

Indiana 5 5 .500 4

Chicago 5 6 .455 4½

Detroit 3 8 .273 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 7 3 .700 —

Dallas 5 3 .625 1

New Orleans 5 5 .500 2

San Antonio 5 5 .500 2

Houston 2 9 .182 5½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Utah 8 3 .727 —

Denver 6 3 .667 1

Portland 6 3 .667 1

Minnesota 5 5 .500 2½

Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 7 3 .700 —

L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 2

Sacramento 3 5 .375 3

Golden State 3 7 .300 4

L.A. Lakers 2 7 .222 4½

Sunday’s games

Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100

Toronto 113, Chicago 104

Memphis 103, Washington 97

Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102

Monday’s games

Washington 108, Charlotte 100

Houston 134, Orlando 127

Detroit 112, Oklahoma City 103

Indiana 129, New Orleans 122

Philadelphia 100, Phoenix 88

Atlanta 117, Milwaukee 98

Portland at Miami, (n)

Toronto at Chicago, (n)

Boston at Memphis, (n)

New York at Minnesota, (n)

Denver at San Antonio, (n)

Brooklyn at Dallas, (n)

Sacramento at Golden State, (n)

L.A. Lakers at Utah, (n)

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, (n)

Tuesday’s games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s games

Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Portland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

pro HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 13 11 2 0 22 54 31

Detroit 12 7 3 2 16 39 37

Toronto 13 7 4 2 16 37 34

Tampa Bay 12 7 4 1 15 40 38

Florida 13 7 5 1 15 43 42

Buffalo 12 7 5 0 14 49 38

Montreal 12 5 6 1 11 34 40

Ottawa 11 4 7 0 8 38 38

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 44 31

Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 34

N.Y. Islanders 13 8 5 0 16 45 33

N.Y. Rangers 13 6 4 3 15 38 41

Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 28 28

Washington 14 6 6 2 14 40 42

Pittsburgh 12 4 6 2 10 42 44

Columbus 12 3 9 0 6 30 55

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 12 8 3 1 17 46 27

Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 33 27

Colorado 11 6 4 1 13 40 31

Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 34 39

Minnesota 11 5 5 1 11 35 40

Nashville 12 5 6 1 11 34 40

Arizona 11 4 6 1 9 31 45

St. Louis 10 3 7 0 6 22 38

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 13 11 2 0 22 46 27

Seattle 13 7 4 2 16 45 40

Los Angeles 14 7 6 1 15 49 53

Edmonton 13 7 6 0 14 50 47

Calgary 11 5 4 2 11 35 37

Vancouver 12 3 6 3 9 41 49

Anaheim 13 4 8 1 9 39 61

San Jose 14 3 8 3 9 36 49

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Sunday’s games

Toronto 3, Carolina 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Florida 5, Anaheim 3

Monday’s games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Calgary 3, OT

Boston 3, St. Louis 1

Washington 5, Edmonton 4

Tuesday’s games

Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.