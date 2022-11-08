110822-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep sports
Tuesday’s Schedule
Girls Basketball
Culver Community at Tri-Township, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Whiting at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Morton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Bowman, 7 p.m.
South Bend St. Joseph at Portage, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Winamac at Westville, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Saturday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Chesterton 60, Westville 30
CHESTERTON (12-17-23-8)
Cori Schultz 10 points; Kenedi Bradley 8 points; Amoni Brown 7 points, Chloe Wisniewski 7 points, Tenley Davis 7 points.
WESTVILLE (6-8-9-7)
RECORDS – Chesterton 2-0.
Crown Point 52, Kankakee Valley 36
KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-1-10-13)
CROWN POINT (5-17-11-19)
Ava Ziolkowski 16 points, 8 rebounds; Brooke Lindesmith 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Abbi Foster 10 points.
EC Central 60, River Forest 41
RIVER FOREST (9-7-15-10)
Amy Avana 0, Ayana Watts 7, Jakayla Johnson 0, Ashley Gonzalez 0, Madison Whitmore 19, Ally Puckett 0, Julianna Bailey 4, Abby Witt 9, Dyanna Hurn 2. Totals – 17 4-14 41.
EC CENTRAL (14-8-14-24)
Lela Edmonds 6, Shanari Taylor 10, Janiyah Watkins 26, Keaya Smith 5, Cierra Battle 8, Samantha Rivas 5, Sarinity Mayes 0. Totals – 20 18-28 60.
3-point field goals: Whitmore, Witt 2 (RF); Edmonds, Watkins (ECC). Fouled out: Edmonds (ECC).
Goshen 46, LaPorte 22
LAPORTE (4-0-7-11)
GOSHEN (10-15-11-10)
Lowell 51, North Newton 14
NORTH NEWTON (2-2-5-5)
June Busboom 1, Lexi Cunningham 4, Makenna Schleman 7, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 2, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 6 2-15 14.
LOWELL (9 22-11-9)
Carlson 0, Boyer 0, Richardson 13, Mielczarek 15, Carter 3, Laub 0, Summers 3, Fleming 2, Silva 0, Perlick 4, Delgado 11, Allen 0. Totals – 19 8-16 51.
3-point field goals: Mielczarek, Carter, Delgado 2 (L). Team fouls: North Newton 14, Lowell 19. Fouled out: None.
Morton 47, Griffith 40
MORTON (11-10-9-17)
GRIFFITH (6-11-10-13)
Bri Esquivel 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Chloe Smith 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Jewelia Rivera 8 points, 3 steals.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Griffith, 38-13.
Lake Central Classic
South Bend Washington 80, Portage 27
PORTAGE – Ava Melendez 10 points, 8 rebounds; Alante’ Wright 11 points.
Fort Wayne Snider 64, Portage 24
PORTAGE — Ava Melendez 9, Sarie Bond 0, Peyton Wilson 8, Evelyn Garza 0, Liberty Wilson 0, Alante’ Wright 3, Presley Wellestat 2. Totals – 7 7-11 24.
3-point field goals: Portage 3 (Melendez, P. Wilson, Wright); Fort Wayne Snider 8. Rebounds: Portage 19 (Wright 8); FWS 39. Assists: Portage 4; FWS 12. Steals: Portage 4 (Garza 2); FWS 15. Team fouls: Portage 13, Fort Wayne Snider 17. Fouled out: None.
Pairings
Football
Regionals
Nov. 11
Class 5A
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com
Class 2A
Lafayette Central Catholic at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Rankings
Girls Basketball
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association girls’ basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, 2022-23 records and rating points:
Week 1 (Nov. 6)
1. South Bend Washington (14) 2-0 393
2. Bedford North Lawrence (1 1-0 362
3. Fishers (1 2-0 347
4. Noblesville (4 1-0 324
5. Zionsville 2-0 302
6. Hamilton Southeastern 1-0 297
7. LAKE CENTRAL 1-1 233 8. East Central 2-0 224
9. Homestead 1-0 223
10. Franklin 2-0 209
11. Westfield 2-0 130
12. Mishawaka Marian 2-0 116
13. Fort Wayne Northrop 1-0 109
14. Fort Waye Snider 1-1 108
15. Ben Davis 0-1 89
16. CROWN POINT 2-0 70
17. Columbus East 0-0 67
18. Center Grove 1-1 65
19. Lawrence Central 0-1 57
20. Northridge 1-0 55
Other local schools receiving votes (with 2022-23 record): Kouts (0-0), Valparaiso (1-0).
Prep Honors
Boys Soccer
2022 ISCA All State Teams
(Local players only)
First Team
Jack Isroff (Valparaiso)
Second Team
Nolan Kinsella (Munster)
Honorable Mention
Kaden Donnella (Chesterton), Tyler Hudak (Crown Point), Miller Knestrict (Lake Central), Carlos Gayton (Hobart)
Player of the Year — Saed Anabtawi (Canterbury)
Coach of the Year – Ken Dollaske (Noblesville)
Girls Soccer
2022 ISCA All State Teams
(Local players only)
First Team
Kate Weber (Valparaiso)
Second Team
Grace Bamber (Chesterton)
Third Team
Juliana Bozinovski (Crown Point)
Honorable Mention
Kate Thomas (Kankakee Valley), Gina Geenen (Chesterton), Jackson Grubbs (Andrean), Ava Haluska (Crown Point), Natalie Kindt (Munster)
Player of the Year — Ava Bramblett (Noblesville)
Coach of the Year – Angie Lensing (Evansville Memorial)
Local colleges
Schedule
Football
Nov. 12
Valparaiso at Marist, noon
Tuesday’s events
Men’s Basketball
Trinity Christian (JV) at South Suburban, 7 p.m.
Football
Valparaiso at Dartmouth, 12:30 p.m.
Saint Mary of the Woods at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Results
Men’s Basketball
Toledo 85, Valparaiso 70
VALPARAISO (26-44)
Quinton Green 20, Ben Krikke 18, Jerome Palm 5, Kobe King 15, Nick Edwards 8, Cam Palesse 0, Emil Freese -Vilien2; Luke Morrill 0, Joe Hedstrom 2, Darius DeAveiro 0. Totals – 30-62 4-6 70.
TOLEDO (52-33)
Totals – 32-70 13-16 85.
3-point field goals: Valpo 6-14 (Green 5, King); Toledo 8-20. Rebounds: Valpo 32 (Krikke 12); Toledo 40. Assists: Valpo 14 (Edwards 5); Toledo 11. Steals: Valpo 5 (DeAveiro 2); Toledo 12. Team fouls: Valpo 17, Toledo 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Toledo 1-0, Valpo 0-1.
Women’s Basketball
Valparaiso 71, Central Michigan 64
VALPARAISO (17-16-22-16)
Olivia Brown 11, Ilysse Pitts 5, Leah Earnest 20, Maya Dunson 7, Olivia Sims 5, Ava Interrante 2, Ali Saunders 10, Katie Beyer 11, Jayda Johnston 0. Totals – 32-49 14-19 71.
CENTRAL MICHIGAN (15-17-16-16)
Totals – 27-76 13-15 64.
3-point field goals: Valpo 7-17 (Brown, Earnest 2, Dunson, Sims, Saunders, Beyer); Central Michigan 3-27. Rebounds: Valpo 36 (Earnest 10); Central Michigan 44. Assists: Valpo 13 (Pitts 5); Central Michigan 7. Steals: Valpo 6 (Sims); Central Michigan 8. Team fouls: Valpo 16, Central Michigan 19. Fouled out: Beyer (V); Anderson (CM). Records: Valparaiso 1-0, Central Michigan 0-1.
Saturday’s Late Results
Football
MSFL Championship
AT WHITING
St. Mary of the Woods 23, Calumet 7
St. Mary of the Woods 0 3 10 10 – 23
Calumet 0 0 0 7 – 7
SMW – Drake Varns 22 field goal
SMW – Kyle Vernelson 2 run (Varns kick)
SMW – Varns 33 field goal
CAL – Elijah Antis 2 run (Jared Saez kick)
SMW – Corbyn Cleveland 34 pass from Vernelson (Varns kick)
SMW – Varns 29 field goal
St. Mary of the Woods Calumet
First downs 17 10
Total Net Yards 295 155
Rushes-yards 56-125 26-48
Passing 170 107
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-170 8-18-3
Fumbles-lost 2-0 4-2
Penalties-yards 7-49 9-121
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS (Calumet only)
RUSHING — Carson Crowe 8-40, Antis 11-23, Jonathan Flemings 4-(minus 1), Claijuan Cash 1-(minus 2), Blaze Cano 2-(minus 12).
PASSING — Cano 4-6-57-1, Crowe 4-11-16-2, Nino Barbosa 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Flemings 3-34, Robert Shegog 2-31, Lauren Ruth 2-27, Barbosa 1-15.
college Football
Schedule
Top 25
Friday
No. 8 Southern Cal vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
No. 1 Georgia at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
No. 2 Ohio St. vs. Indiana, 11 a.m.
No. 3 Michigan vs. Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
No. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas, 6:30 p.m.
No. 5 Tennessee vs. Missouri, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington, 6 p.m.
No. 7 LSU at Arkansas, 11 a.m.
No. 9 UCLA vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
No. 10 Alabama at No. 11 Mississippi, 2:30 p.m.
No. 12 Clemson vs. Louisville, 2:30 p.m.
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford, 9 p.m.
No. 14 Penn St. vs. Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
No. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 22 UCF, 2:30 p.m.
No. 17 NC State vs. Boston College, 2:30 p.m.
No. 19 Liberty at Uconn, 11 a.m.
No. 20 Notre Dame vs. Navy at Baltimore, 11 a.m.
No. 21 Illinois vs. Purdue, 11 a.m.
No. 23 Kansas St. at Baylor, 6 p.m.
No. 25 Florida St. at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
college Basketball
Men
How Top 25 fared
Monday
No. 1 North Carolina (0-0) vs. UNC-Wilmington. Next: vs. Coll. of Charleston, Friday.
No. 2 Gonzaga (0-0) vs. North Florida. Next: vs. Michigan St. at San Diego, Friday.
No. 3 Houston (1-0) beat N. Colorado 83-36. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s at Annapolis, Md., Friday.
No. 4 Kentucky (1-0) beat Howard 95-63. Next: vs. Duquesne, Friday.
No. 5 Baylor (1-0) beat MVSU 117-53. Next: vs. Norfolk St., Friday.
No. 5 Kansas (1-0) beat Omaha 89-64. Next: vs. N. Dakota St., Thursday.
No. 7 Duke (1-0) beat Jacksonville 71-44. Next: vs. SC-Upstate, Friday.
No. 8 UCLA (0-0) vs. Sacramento St. Next: vs. Long Beach St., Friday.
No. 9 Creighton (1-0) beat St. Thomas (Minn.) 72-60. Next: vs. North Dakota, Thursday.
No. 10 Arkansas (1-0) beat N. Dakota St. 76-58. Next: vs. Fordham, Friday.
No. 11 Tennessee (1-0) beat Tennessee Tech 75-43. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday.
No. 12 Texas (0-0) vs. UTEP. Next: vs. Houston Christian, Thursday.
No. 13 Indiana (1-0) beat Morehead St. 88-53. Next: vs. Bethune-Cookman, Thursday.
No. 14 TCU (1-0) beat Ark.-Pine Bluff 73-72. Next: vs. Lamar, Friday.
No. 15 Auburn (1-0) beat George Mason 70-52. Next: vs. South Florida, Friday.
No. 16 Villanova (1-0) beat La Salle 81-68. Next: at Temple, Friday.
No. 17 Arizona (0-0) vs. Nicholls. Next: vs. Southern U., Friday.
No. 18 Virginia (0-0) vs. NC Central. Next: vs. Monmouth (NJ), Friday.
No. 19 San Diego St. (0-0) vs. Cal St.-Fullerton. Next: vs. BYU, Friday.
No. 20 Alabama (0-0) vs. Longwood. Next: vs. Liberty, Friday.
No. 21 Oregon (0-0) vs. Florida A&M. Next: vs. UC Irvine, Friday.
No. 22 Michigan (1-0) beat Fort Wayne 75-56. Next: vs. E. Michigan at Detroit, Friday.
No. 23 Illinois (0-0) vs. E. Illinois. Next: vs. UMKC, Friday.
No. 24 Dayton (1-0) beat Lindenwood (Mo.) 73-46. Next: vs. SMU, Friday.
No. 25 Texas Tech (0-0) vs. Northwestern St. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Thursday.
No. 13 Indiana 88, Morehead St. 53
MOREHEAD ST. (0-1)
Gross 3-6 2-2 8, Freeman 5-7 1-1 14, Maughmer 1-3 1-2 3, Thelwell 4-12 0-0 11, Wolfe 4-8 0-0 9, Redding 1-7 0-0 3, Thomas 0-7 0-0 0, Bryan 1-1 0-0 2, Scott 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 20-54 4-5 53.
INDIANA (1-0)
Jackson-Davis 6-11 3-5 15, Kopp 2-4 2-2 8, Thompson 4-8 0-0 9, Hood-Schifino 3-4 1-4 7, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Bates 4-6 0-0 9, Reneau 6-8 3-6 15, Geronimo 5-7 0-0 10, Galloway 0-0 2-2 2, Duncomb 1-3 0-0 2, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 2-2 1-2 5, Leal 0-0 0-0 0, Childress 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-59 12-21 88.
Halftime—Indiana 41-29. 3-Point Goals—Morehead St. 9-30 (Freeman 3-4, Thelwell 3-10, Scott 1-1, Wolfe 1-3, Redding 1-5, Maughmer 0-1, Thomas 0-6), Indiana 4-11 (Kopp 2-2, Bates 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-1, Reneau 0-1). Fouled Out—Wolfe. Rebounds—Morehead St. 25 (Thomas 5), Indiana 30 (Jackson-Davis 7). Assists—Morehead St. 8 (Thelwell 4), Indiana 16 (Hood-Schifino 4). Total Fouls—Morehead St. 19, Indiana 12.
Women
How Top 25 fared
Monday
No. 1 South Carolina (0-0) vs. ETSU. Next: at No. 17 Maryland, Friday.
No. 2 Stanford (0-0) vs. San Diego St. Next: at Pacific, Friday.
No. 3 Texas (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Friday.
No. 4 Iowa (0-0) vs. Southern U. Next: vs. Evansville, Thursday.
No. 5 Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Ohio St., Tuesday.
No. 6 UConn (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northeastern, Thursday.
No. 7 Louisville (1-0) beat Cincinnati 87-68. Next: vs. IUPUI, Thursday.
No. 8 Iowa St. (1-0) beat Cleveland St. 87-54. Next: vs. Southern U, Thursday.
No. 9 Notre Dame (1-0) beat N. Illinois 88-48. Next: vs. California, Saturday.
No. 10 NC State (1-0) beat Quinnipiac 82-45. Next: vs. Elon, Thursday.
No. 11 Indiana (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vermont, Tuesday.
No. 12 North Carolina (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jackson St., Wednesday.
No. 13 Virginia Tech (1-0) beat Mount St. Mary’s 101-45. Next: vs. Bucknell, Friday.
No. 14 Ohio St. (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Tennessee, Tuesday.
No. 15 Oklahoma (1-0) beat Oral Roberts 105-94. Next: vs. SMU, Friday.
No. 16 LSU (1-0) beat Bellarmine 125-50. Next: vs. MVSU, Friday.
No. 17 Maryland (1-0) beat George Mason 88-51. Next: vs. No. 1 South Carolina, Friday.
No. 18 Baylor (1-0) beat Lamar 88-50. Next: vs. Incarnate Word, Thursday.
No. 19 Arizona (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Arizona, Thursday.
No. 20 Oregon (1-0) beat Northwestern 100-57. Next: vs. Seattle, Saturday.
No. 21 Creighton (1-0) beat No. 23 S. Dakota St. 78-69. Next: at South Dakota, Thursday.
No. 22 Nebraska (1-0) beat Omaha 100-36. Next: vs. Houston Christian, Friday.
No. 23 S. Dakota St. (0-1) lost to No. 21 Creighton 78-69. Next: vs. Lehigh, Friday.
No. 24 Princeton (1-0) beat Temple 67-49. Next: vs. Villanova, Friday.
No. 25 Michigan (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware St., Wednesday.
pro FOOTBALL
NFL
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 6 2 0 .750 220 118
Miami 6 3 0 .667 213 224
N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176
New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 5 3 0 .625 149 158
Indianapolis 3 5 1 .389 132 183
Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 199 178
Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185
Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199
Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 6 2 0 .750 243 189
L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 184 206
Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132
Las Vegas 2 6 0 .250 183 201
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135
Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133
N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157
Washington 4 5 0 .444 159 192
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 217 225
Tampa Bay 4 5 0 .444 162 164
New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200
Carolina 2 7 0 .222 179 228
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 7 1 0 .875 193 161
Chicago 3 6 0 .333 187 216
Green Bay 3 6 0 .333 154 188
Detroit 2 6 0 .250 188 234
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 241 220
San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147
L.A. Rams 3 5 0 .375 131 173
Arizona 3 6 0 .333 203 241
Week 9
Thursday’s game
Philadelphia 29, Houston 17
Sunday’s games
Cincinnati 42, Carolina 21
Detroit 15, Green Bay 9
Jacksonville 27, Las Vegas 20
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Miami 35, Chicago 32
Minnesota 20, Washington 17
N.Y. Jets 20, Buffalo 17
New England 26, Indianapolis 3
Seattle 31, Arizona 21
Tampa Bay 16, L.A. Rams 13
Kansas City 20, Tennessee 17, OT
Open: Cleveland, Denver, Pittsburgh, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco
Monday’s game
Baltimore at New Orleans, (n)
WEEK 10
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 8:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 12 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 12 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 12 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
pro basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 6 3 .667 —
Toronto 6 4 .600 ½
Philadelphia 5 6 .455 2
New York 4 5 .444 2
Brooklyn 4 6 .400 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 3 .700 —
Washington 5 6 .455 2½
Miami 4 6 .400 3
Charlotte 3 8 .273 4½
Orlando 2 9 .182 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 9 1 .900 —
Cleveland 8 1 .889 ½
Indiana 5 5 .500 4
Chicago 5 6 .455 4½
Detroit 3 8 .273 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 7 3 .700 —
Dallas 5 3 .625 1
New Orleans 5 5 .500 2
San Antonio 5 5 .500 2
Houston 2 9 .182 5½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Utah 8 3 .727 —
Denver 6 3 .667 1
Portland 6 3 .667 1
Minnesota 5 5 .500 2½
Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 7 3 .700 —
L.A. Clippers 5 5 .500 2
Sacramento 3 5 .375 3
Golden State 3 7 .300 4
L.A. Lakers 2 7 .222 4½
Sunday’s games
Cleveland 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Toronto 113, Chicago 104
Memphis 103, Washington 97
Utah 110, L.A. Clippers 102
Monday’s games
Washington 108, Charlotte 100
Houston 134, Orlando 127
Detroit 112, Oklahoma City 103
Indiana 129, New Orleans 122
Philadelphia 100, Phoenix 88
Atlanta 117, Milwaukee 98
Portland at Miami, (n)
Toronto at Chicago, (n)
Boston at Memphis, (n)
New York at Minnesota, (n)
Denver at San Antonio, (n)
Brooklyn at Dallas, (n)
Sacramento at Golden State, (n)
L.A. Lakers at Utah, (n)
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, (n)
Tuesday’s games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s games
Dallas at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Portland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
pro HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 13 11 2 0 22 54 31
Detroit 12 7 3 2 16 39 37
Toronto 13 7 4 2 16 37 34
Tampa Bay 12 7 4 1 15 40 38
Florida 13 7 5 1 15 43 42
Buffalo 12 7 5 0 14 49 38
Montreal 12 5 6 1 11 34 40
Ottawa 11 4 7 0 8 38 38
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
New Jersey 12 9 3 0 18 44 31
Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 34
N.Y. Islanders 13 8 5 0 16 45 33
N.Y. Rangers 13 6 4 3 15 38 41
Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 28 28
Washington 14 6 6 2 14 40 42
Pittsburgh 12 4 6 2 10 42 44
Columbus 12 3 9 0 6 30 55
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 12 8 3 1 17 46 27
Winnipeg 11 7 3 1 15 33 27
Colorado 11 6 4 1 13 40 31
Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 34 39
Minnesota 11 5 5 1 11 35 40
Nashville 12 5 6 1 11 34 40
Arizona 11 4 6 1 9 31 45
St. Louis 10 3 7 0 6 22 38
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 13 11 2 0 22 46 27
Seattle 13 7 4 2 16 45 40
Los Angeles 14 7 6 1 15 49 53
Edmonton 13 7 6 0 14 50 47
Calgary 11 5 4 2 11 35 37
Vancouver 12 3 6 3 9 41 49
Anaheim 13 4 8 1 9 39 61
San Jose 14 3 8 3 9 36 49
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Sunday’s games
Toronto 3, Carolina 1
Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Florida 5, Anaheim 3
Monday’s games
N.Y. Islanders 4, Calgary 3, OT
Boston 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 5, Edmonton 4
Tuesday’s games
Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Calgary at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.