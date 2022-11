111822-spt-prep-sked_merged

Preps

Friday’s Schedule

Girls Basketball

Beecher Ladycat Fall Classic (TF North vs. Peotone, 5:45 p.m.)

Hebron at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at South Central, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Results

Girls Basketball

Hanover Central 54, North Newton 20

NORTH NEWTON (7-11-2-0)

Ava Ivey 0, June Busboom 3, Lexi Cunningham 0, Cheyann Cahill 3, MaKenna Schleman 11, Piper Ivey 0, Dakota Dyer 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Taylor Mattull 3, Juliana Galva 0. Totals – 6 8-13 20.

HANOVER CENTRAL (12-16-17-9)

Noel 5, Comia 4, A. Vanderhye 4, Duffy 6, H. Vanderhye 15, Ferry 6, Kil 0, Antkiewski 2, Doty 6, Waters 3, Sheppard 0, Stilly 0, Caston 3, Eckart 0, Walton 0. Totals – 21 10-17 54.

3-point field goals: North Newton 0; Hanover Central 2 (Ferry, Caston). Team fouls: North Newton 13, Hanover Central 13. Fouled out: None.

Kouts 38, North Judson 36

NORTH JUDSON (8-15-9-4)

Totals — 11 11-18 36.

KOUTS (7-6-10-15)

Emma Garavalia 15, Ellah Young 3, Lauryn Koedyker 2, Ally Capouch 12, Taylor Moyer 6, Macie Sanders 0, Olivia Miller 0. Kourtney Lockett 0. Totals —13 7-12 38.

3-point field goals: North Judson 3; Kouts 5 (Garavalia 3, Capouch, Young). Team fouls: North Judson 15, Kouts 16. Fouled out—R. Hensley (NJ). Records: Kouts 2-3, North Judson 3-2.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts 25, North Judson 21

Marquette 53, West Side 13

WEST SIDE (2-2-7-2)

Kaylah Williams 0, Quynci Williams 0, Takavia Sashington 0, Ariana Robinson 2, Nyasia Whitely 6, Madison Gaines 0, Jaazaiah Sims 3, Ineidra Williams 2, Tauriana Frye 0. Totals – 6 0-2 13.

MARQUETTE (19-19-11-4)

Jiselle Chabes 2, Laniah Davis 16, Natalie Robinson 10, Addison Johnson 6, Xaria Biggerstaff 3, Elaina Balling 0, Ava Dobre 0, Livia Balling 6, Elle King 10, Jai Heard 0, Brielle Jones 0. Totals – 24 2-2 53.

3-point field goals: West Side 1 (Sims); Marquette 3 (King 2, Biggerstaff). Team fouls: West Side 5, Marquette 6. Fouled out: None. Records: Marquette 2-3.

Morgan Twp. 64, River Forest 37

RIVER FOREST (8-6-8-15)

Amy Arana 2, Ayana Watts 9, Ja’Kayla Johnson 0, Madison Whitmore 8, Julianna Bailey 2, Abigail Witt 12, D. Hurn 4. Totals – 14 7-12 37.

MORGAN TWP. (26-10-14-14)

Shiloh Deboard 5, Maria Lemmons 0, Josie Lemmons 8, Madi Lemmons 6, Sloane Rubarts 0, Abby Wasz 0, Lilly Pappas 0, Jillian George 2, Kaelin Kreischer 2, Peyton Honchar 18, Vanessa Parsons 7, Victoria Detraz 16. Totals – 29 3-7 64.

3-point field goals: River Forest 2 (Witt 2); Morgan 3 (J. Lemmons, Deboard). Team fouls: River Forest 6, Morgan 13. Fouled out: None.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Morgan Twp. 35, River Forest 17

Boys Bowling

Evergreen Park 1687, TF North 1592

AT EVERGREEN PARK (ARENA LANES)

TF NORTH — David Holmes 258-156; Ewen Williams 187-232 .

JUNIOR VARSITY — TF North 1121, Evergreen Park 1206

TF South 2134, Shepard 2006

AT SHEPARD (CENTENNIAL LANES)

TF SOUTH — Mike Chancey 236-233; Karter Thomas 230-226.

RECORDS — TF South 8-1.

Girls Swimming

LaPorte 119, Knox 18

AT LAPORTE

(First place LaPorte finishers. Times n/a)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – LaPorte (Regan Hughes, Lila Gillisse, Caiya Cooper, Megan Zolvinski). 200 FREE RELAY – LaPorte (Hughes, Gillisse, Cooper, Zolvinski). 200 FREE – Hughes. 100 BACK – Hughes. 200 I.M. – Cooper. 100 FREE – Cooper. 50 FREE – Gillisse. 100 BREAST – Gillisse. 100 FLY – Zolvinski. 500 FREE – Danielle Temores. 400 FREE RELAY – LaPorte (Temores, Lily Siford ,Katelyn Peterson, Samira Arnsbarger).

Twin Lakes 109, Kankakee Valley 75

AT TWIN LAKES

(Kankakee Valley top finishers. Times n/a)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 2. Kankakee Valley (Maya Gonzalez, Rylee Swafford, Brianna Castle, Madilyn Lee-Whited). 200 FREE – 1. Allison Rushmore, 2. Danica Samuelson. 200 I.M. – 2. Ania Adamczyk. 50 FREE – 2. Swafford. DIVING – 2. Eva Sersic. 200 FREE RELAY – 1. Kankakee Valley (Swafford, Lee-Whited, Samuelson, Rushmore). 100 BACK – 2. Castle. 400 FREE RELAY – 2. Kankakee Valley (Rushmore, Samuelson, Lee-Whited, Castle).

Pairings

Football

Semifinals

Nov. 18

Class 5A

Valparaiso at Fort Wayne Snider, 6:30 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com

Class 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers at Andrean, 7 p.m., IHSAAtv.org, rrsn.com

College

Schedule

Football

Saturday, Nov. 19

Drake at Valparaiso, noon

Friday’s events

Men’s Basketball

IU Northwest at Bellevue, 5 p.m.

Purdue Northwest vs. Northwood at Wisconsin-Parkside Tournament, 5 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest at Hillsdale, 4 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Purdue Northwest-D1 at Western Michigan, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Late Results

Men’s Basketball

CHICAGO STATE 87, Valparaiso 74

VALPARAISO (24-50)

Krikke 27, Palm 6, Edwards 15, Green 6, King 11, Ruedinger 3, DeAveiro 6, Hedstrom 0, Barrett 0, Freese-Vilien 0, Nelson 0. Totals – 29 14-18 74.

CHICAGO STATE (49-38)

Totals – 25-46 27-28 87.

3-point field goals: Valpo 2-11 (Green, Ruedinger); CSU 10-16. Rebounds: Valpo 24 (King 6); CSU 28. Assists: Valpo 9 (King 3); CSU 6. Steals: Valpo 8 (King 2, DeAveiro 2); CSU 4. Team fouls: Valpo 21, CSU 16. Fouled out: Green (V). Records: Chicago State 2-2, Valparaiso 1-2.

College

Top 25 Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 19

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Ohio St. at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

No. 3 Michigan vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

No. 4 TCU at Baylor, 11 a.m.

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

No. 6 LSU vs. UAB, 8 p.m.

No. 7 Southern Cal at No. 16 UCLA, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay, 11 a.m.

No. 9 Clemson vs. Miami, 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

No. 11 Penn St. at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

No. 14 Mississippi at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m.

No. 15 Washington vs. Colorado, 8 p.m.

No. 17 UCF vs. Navy, 11 a.m.

No. 18 Notre Dame vs. Boston College, 1:30 p.m.

No. 19 Kansas St. at West Virginia, 1 p.m.

No. 20 Florida St. vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 11 a.m.

No. 22 Cincinnati at Temple, 3 p.m.

No. 23 Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 2:30 p.m.

No. 24 Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 Oregon St. at Arizona St., 1:15 p.m.

College men’s basketball

How Top 25 fared

Thursday

No. 1 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. James Madison, Sunday.

No. 2 Gonzaga (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 3 Houston (4-0) did not play. Next: at Oregon, Sunday.

No. 4 Kentucky (3-1) beat SC St. 108-63. Next: at No. 2 Gonzaga, Sunday.

No. 5 Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 Virginia, Friday.

No. 6 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. S. Utah, Friday.

No. 7 Duke (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Friday.

No. 8 UCLA (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Illinois, Friday.

No. 9 Arkansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Louisville, Monday.

No. 10 Creighton (3-0) beat UC Riverside 80-51. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Monday.

No. 11 Texas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. N. Arizona, Monday.

No. 12 Indiana (2-0) did not play. Next: at Xavier, Friday.

No. 13 Auburn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Southern, Friday.

No. 14 Arizona (2-0) vs. Utah Tech. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Monday.

No. 15 TCU (3-0) vs. Louisiana-Monroe. Next: at California, Friday, Nov. 25.

No. 16 Virginia (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 5 Baylor, Friday.

No. 17 San Diego St. (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ohio St., Monday.

No. 18 Alabama (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville St., Friday.

No. 19 Illinois (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Friday.

No. 20 Michigan (3-0) at Arizona St. Next: vs. Ohio, Sunday.

No. 21 Dayton (2-1) did not play. Next: vs. Robert Morris, Saturday.

No. 22 Tennessee (1-1) did not play. Next: at Butler, Wednesday.

No. 23 Texas Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 Creighton, Monday.

No. 24 Texas A&M (2-1) lost to Murray St. 88-79. Next: at DePaul, Friday, Nov. 25.

No. 25 UConn (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. UNC-Wilmington, Friday.

College women’s basketball

How Top 25 fared

Thursday

No. 1 South Carolina (3-0) beat Clemson 85-31. Next: at No. 2 Stanford Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 3 Texas (1-1) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Saturday.

No. 4 Iowa (3-0) at Kansas St. Next: vs. Belmont, Sunday.

No. 5 UConn (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 NC State, Sunday.

No. 6 Louisville (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gonzaga, Saturday.

No. 7 Iowa St. (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Columbia, Sunday.

No. 8 Ohio St. (3-0) beat Ohio 86-56. Next: vs. McNeese St., Sunday.

No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Ball St., Sunday.

No. 10 NC State (4-0) did not play. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Sunday.

No. 11 Tennessee (1-2) did not play. Next: vs. Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 12 Indiana (4-0) beat Bowling Green 96-61. Next: vs. Quinnipiac, Sunday.

No. 13 North Carolina (3-0) did not play. Next: at James Madison, Sunday.

No. 14 Virginia Tech (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. Kentucky, Monday.

No. 15 LSU (4-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern St., Sunday.

No. 16 Oklahoma (3-1) did not play. Next: at Texas-Arlington, Sunday.

No. 17 Baylor (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 18 Arizona (2-0) did not play. Next: vs. Loyola Marymount, Friday.

No. 19 Maryland (3-1) vs. Davidson. Next: at No. 17 Baylor, Sunday.

No. 20 Creighton (3-0) did not play. Next: at N. Iowa, Sunday.

No. 21 Oregon (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. S. Utah, Monday.

No. 22 Nebraska (2-1) did not play. Next: at Drake, Saturday.

No. 23 Michigan (3-0) did not play. Next: at Fairfield, Sunday.

No. 24 Villanova (3-0) beat Penn 67-41. Next: at Temple, Sunday.

No. 25 Utah (4-0) did not play. Next: Next. at Alabama, Monday.

FOOTBALL

NFL

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241

Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151

N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176

New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168

Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203

Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205

Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196

Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185

Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238

Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206

L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228

Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149

Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 246 167

N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173

Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164

Washington 5 5 0 .500 191 213

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180

Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250

Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243

New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191

Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216

Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264

Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241

San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163

Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258

L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200

WEEK 11

Thursday’s game

Tennessee at Green Bay, (n)

Sunday’s games

Carolina at Baltimore, 12 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Buffalo at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 12 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 12 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 12 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday’s game

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 12 3 .800 —

Toronto 9 7 .563 3½

New York 8 7 .533 4

Philadelphia 7 7 .500 4½

Brooklyn 6 9 .400 6

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 9 6 .600 —

Washington 8 7 .533 1

Miami 7 8 .467 2

Orlando 4 11 .267 5

Charlotte 4 12 .250 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 11 3 .786 —

Cleveland 8 6 .571 3

Indiana 7 6 .538 3½

Chicago 6 9 .400 5½

Detroit 3 12 .200 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 9 6 .600 —

Memphis 9 6 .600 —

Dallas 8 6 .571 ½

San Antonio 6 9 .400 3

Houston 3 12 .200 6

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Portland 10 4 .714 —

Denver 9 5 .643 1

Utah 10 6 .625 1

Minnesota 7 8 .467 3½

Oklahoma City 7 8 .467 3½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 9 5 .643 —

Sacramento 7 6 .538 1½

L.A. Clippers 8 7 .533 1½

Golden State 6 9 .400 3½

L.A. Lakers 3 10 .231 5½

Wednesday’s results

Minnesota 126, Orlando 108

Indiana 125, Charlotte 113

Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120

Boston 126, Atlanta 101

Toronto 112, Miami 104

Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98

New Orleans 124, Chicago 110

Houston 101, Dallas 92

New York 106, Denver 103

Phoenix 130, Golden State 119

Thursday’s games

Brooklyn at Portland, (n)

San Antonio at Sacramento, (n)

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, (n)

Friday’s games

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah, 8 p.m.

New York at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Toronto at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Box score

Pelicans 124, Bulls 110

CHICAGO (110)

DeRozan 11-15 6-7 28, Williams 2-4 0-0 5, Vucevic 6-13 0-0 14, Dosunmu 2-5 0-0 4, LaVine 9-22 3-4 25, Jones Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Terry 0-0 1-2 1, Bradley 1-1 0-0 3, Green 1-7 1-2 3, Drummond 4-6 0-0 8, Caruso 5-7 0-0 13, Dragic 3-7 0-2 6. Totals 44-89 11-17 110.

NEW ORLEANS (124)

Ingram 4-15 6-8 16, Murphy III 7-9 0-0 19, Valanciunas 8-13 4-4 22, Jones 3-7 2-3 10, McCollum 8-16 4-4 23, Marshall 1-6 0-0 3, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, Nance Jr. 2-5 4-4 8, Alvarado 6-7 1-1 13, Daniels 2-3 0-0 4, Graham 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 43-85 21-24 124.

Chicago 28 25 25 32 — 110

New Orleans 32 26 37 29 — 124

3-Point Goals—Chicago 11-32 (LaVine 4-11, Caruso 3-4, Vucevic 2-5, Bradley 1-1, Williams 1-2, DeRozan 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dragic 0-2, Green 0-2, Dosunmu 0-3), New Orleans 17-33 (Murphy III 5-6, McCollum 3-8, Jones 2-2, Graham 2-3, Valanciunas 2-3, Ingram 2-4, Marshall 1-4, Alvarado 0-1, Nance Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Chicago 37 (Vucevic 10), New Orleans 46 (Murphy III 10). Assists—Chicago 25 (DeRozan, Dragic 7), New Orleans 30 (Ingram 9). Total Fouls—Chicago 18, New Orleans 18. A—14,658 (16,867)

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 17 15 2 0 30 69 36

Toronto 18 9 5 4 22 52 49

Tampa Bay 17 10 6 1 21 58 54

Florida 17 9 7 1 19 57 54

Detroit 16 7 5 4 18 46 53

Montreal 17 8 8 1 17 52 59

Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61

Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54

Metro Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

New Jersey 17 14 3 0 28 63 41

Carolina 17 10 5 2 22 52 46

N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 59 47

N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48

Philadelphia 17 7 7 3 17 42 52

Washington 18 7 9 2 16 53 62

Pittsburgh 16 6 7 3 15 59 59

Columbus 16 6 9 1 13 49 69

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 17 10 5 2 22 66 47

Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 54 40

Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 44 34

Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 45 50

Nashville 16 7 8 1 15 46 54

Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51

St. Louis 15 7 8 0 14 43 54

Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54

Pacifc Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 17 13 4 0 26 61 42

Los Angeles 19 11 7 1 23 64 64

Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45

Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 61

Calgary 16 7 7 2 16 48 54

San Jose 18 6 9 3 15 52 62

Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70

Anaheim 16 5 10 1 11 46 71

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s games

Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago 2

Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1

Thursday’s games

New Jersey 3, Toronto 2, OT

Boston 4, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 3, Carolina 2, OT

Columbus 6, Montreal 4

Dallas 6, Florida 4

Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1

Anaheim at Winnipeg, (n)

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, (n)

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, (n)

Washington at St. Louis, (n)

Arizona at Vegas, (n)

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, (n)

Detroit at San Jose, (n)

Friday’s games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 12 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY summaries

Blues 5, Blackhawks 2

St. Louis 1 3 1 — 5

Chicago 0 2 0 — 2

First Period—1, St. Louis, Rosen 2 (Leivo, O’Reilly), 14:09. Penalties—J.Johnson, CHI (Tripping), 2:23; Leddy, STL (Holding), 19:52.

Second Period—2, St. Louis, Kyrou 6 (Leddy, Barbashev), 5:12. 3, Chicago, Athanasiou 4 (Domi, Kane), 7:19. 4, St. Louis, O’Reilly 4, 8:08 (sh). 5, Chicago, Athanasiou 5 (Khaira, Kurashev), 9:35 (pp). 6, St. Louis, Pitlick 1 (Alexandrov, Acciari), 11:37. Penalties—Buchnevich, STL (Interference), 7:49; Regula, CHI (Hooking), 16:56.

Third Period—7, St. Louis, Barbashev 3 (Kyrou), 6:55. Penalties—Tarasenko, STL (Holding), 16:40.

Shots on Goal—St. Louis 9-18-8—35. Chicago 7-10-9—26.

Power-play opportunities—St. Louis 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies—St. Louis, Binnington 7-5-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Soderblom 2-3-1 (35-30).

A—16,284 (19,717). T—2:22.

Referees—Michael Markovic, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen—Devin Berg, Travis Gawryletz.

Golf

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic

Sea Island, Ga.; Purse: $8.1 million

a-Seaside Course: 7,005 yds; Par 70

b-Plantation Course: 7,060 yds; Par 72

First Round, Thursday

Cole Hammer 32b-32b—64 -8

Ben Griffin 33b-32b—65 -7

Beau Hossler 33a-31a—64 -6

Callum Tarren 31a-33a—64 -6

Justin Suh 33b-33b—66 -6

Chris Gotterup 33a-32a—65 -5

Andrew Putnam 32a-33a—65 -5

Brian Harman 34b-33b—67 -5

Harry Higgs 34b-33b—67 -5

Stephan Jaeger 33b-34b—67 -5

Russell Knox 35b-32b—67 -5

David Lingmerth 32b-35b—67 -5

Keith Mitchell 35b-32b—67 -5

Henrik Norlander 34b-33b—67 -5

Webb Simpson 33b-34b—67 -5

Alex Smalley 33b-34b—67 -5

Dean Burmester 34a-32a—66 -4

Denny McCarthy 32a-34a—66 -4

Seamus Power 33a-33a—66 -4

Greyson Sigg 33a-33a—66 -4

Tyson Alexander 34b-34b—68 -4

Joseph Bramlett 32b-36b—68 -4

Harris English 35b-33b—68 -4

Spencer Ralston 36b-32b—68 -4

Davis Riley 33b-35b—68 -4

Justin Rose 31b-37b—68 -4

Kevin Streelman 34b-34b—68 -4

Sahith Theegala 34b-34b—68 -4