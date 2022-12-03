120322-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep

Saturday’s Schedule

Boys Basketball

South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Victory Christian at Mishawaka, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m., (video), rrsn.com

South Bend Riley at Merrillville, 6 p.m., rrsn.com, globeradio.org

Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.

Northridge at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Highland at Illiana Christian, 1:30 p.m.

EC Central at Gary Lighthouse, 2:30 p.m.

Lafayette Central at Andrean, 3 p.m.

Merrillville at Fort Wayne Snider, 5 p.m.

Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

DeMotte Christian at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.

Concord at LaPorte, 6:45 p.m.

Griffith at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Crete-Monee Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA

Fremd Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Boys Bowling

TF North Meteor Bonanza at Castaways, 9 a.m.

Girls Bowling

Rich East Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Munster Relays (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), dive 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.

Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

LaPorte Lowell, 9 a.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Morton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.

Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.

Munster Relays (field includes Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), dive 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.

Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Lowell, 9 a.m.

Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.

Morton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.

West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

Western Super Six Tournament (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.

Winamac Super 8 (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Lake Central Harvest Classic (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 8:30 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Seneca, 9 a.m.

LaPorte Invitational (field includes Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Maine West Quad (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Seneca Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Valparaiso Viking Duals (field includes Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Munster), 9 a.m.

Friday’s Results

Boys Basketball

Chesterton 77, Morton 45

CHESTERTON (21-13-15-29)

Tyler Parrish 18, Eddie Riordan 3, Owen Guest 4, Justin Sims 15, Sean Kasper 3, Josh Davis 3, George Vrahoretis 14, Nick Furmanek 12, Coley Snyder 0, James Sutton 2, Nathan Nix 4, Caden Schneider 0. Totals – 28 18-27 77.

MORTON (10-8-14-13)

Willie Collins 0, Derrick Tharpe 0, Amarion Mayo 3, Luis Diaz 2, Diante Boulware 3, Jeremiah Moore 7, Jaden Lee 4, Antwoine Sheehy 1, Eric Ewards 0, Holland Harris 2, Kerry Amacker 2, Justin Pack 15, Jordan Nix 2, Mekhi Coles 4. Totals – 17 8-17 45.

3-point field goals: Chesterton 5 (Parrish 2, Kasper, Furmanek), Morton 3 (Pack 3). Team fouls: Chesterton 21, Morton 21. Fouled out: Moore (M). Records: Chesterton 2-0, Morton 0-2. JV: Chesterton 56, Morton 37.

Crown Point 84, Highland 39

CROWN POINT (30-16-26-12)

Kingston Rhodes 0, AJ Lux 22, Mason Darell 11, Jack Svetich 8, Connor Cotton 0, Jaden Skulfied 9, Keaton Buuck 6, Seamus Malaski 16, Noah Erlich 7, Michael Drohosky 0, Dikembe Shaw 5. Totals – 32 13-20 84.

HIGHLAND (11-7-12-9)

Eric Onohan 2, Walter Glover 0, Isaiah Reid 4, Kahari Hayes 0, Kristijan Zekavica 11, Alonzo Godinez 2, Zander Ison 4, Elijah Blackmon 4, Rico Maldonado 6, Nicholas Johnsen 2, Nicholas DiNicols 2. Totals – 15 5-10 39.

3-point field goals: Crown Point 7 (Lux 2, Darell 2, Erlich 2); Highland 4 (Zekavica 2, Maldonado 2). Team fouls: Crown Point 12, Highland 13. Fouled out: None.

Kouts 52, DeMotte Christian 47

KOUTS (16-7-17-12)

Tristan Ballas 3, Spencer Andrews 9, Matt Baker 11, Japheth Anweiler 4, Gabe Matthes 19, Colten Hamann 2, Chase Trumbo 2, Ryan Roznowski 0. Totals — 21 8-13 52.

DEMOTTE CHRISTIAN (7-9-8-23)

Luke Terpstra 3, Jayce Butema 0, Jacob Miller 28, Jacob Dyke 9, Gabe Rottier 5, Arthur Walstra 0, Tony Bos 2, Davis Peterson 0. Totals — 15 12-19 47.

3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Andrews, Matthes); DeMotte Christian 5 (Dyke 3, Rottier, Miller). Team fouls: Kouts 20, DeMotte Christian 18. Fouled out: Andrews (K). Records: Kouts 2-1, DeMotte Christian 0-2.

JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts, 59-28.

Girls Basketball

Bishop Noll 80, Calumet 15

CALUMET (6-1-2-6)

Moriah Connors 2, Mikaillynn Rogers 6, Kayla Congress 1, Alexis Flores 0, Ashanti Stokes, 0, Chloe Patrick 0, Bailey Patrick 6. Totals – 6 2-8 15.

BISHOP NOLL (26-29-13-12)

Janice Flores 2, Maddie Downs 9, Mariah Robinson 14, Brianna Gonzalez 0, Icesis Thomas 17, Victoria Velez 15, Kennedy Blakely 10, Jaiden Hall, 2, Quinn Fehr 2, Lauren Drexler 3, Samantha Ortiz 6. Totals – 32 8-20 80.

3-point field goals: Calumet 1 (B. Patrick); Bishop Noll 8 (Downs 3, Robinson, Velez 4). Team fouls: Calumet 9, Bishop Noll 7. Fouled out: None.

Chesterton 69, Michigan City 34

MICHIGAN CITY (6-12-8-8)

CHESTERTON (22-15-13-19) — Kenedi Bradley 25 points, Amonie Brown 15 points, Ingrid Hurst 8 points.

RECORDS – Chesterton 6-3.

Crown Point 55, Portage 39

PORTAGE (3-15-6-15)

Melendez 4, Wilson 0, Del Valle 12, Garza 7, Hiller 9, Wilson 2, Wright 5. Totals – 13 10-20 39.

CROWN POINT (12-16-11-16)

Cristyn Fraley 0, Emily Phillips 7, Abbi Foster 6, Brooke Lindesmith 17, Camdyn Gliem 0, Ali Rawls 4, Kaitlyn Jaeger 0, Ava Ziolkowski 21. Totals – 16 17-29 55.

3-point field goals: Portage 3 (Del Valle 2, Wright); Crown Point 6 (Phillips 2, Foster, Lindesmith 2, Ziolkowski). Team fouls: Portage 24, Crown Point 18. Fouled out: Wilson (P).

Morton 80, Hammond Academy 34

HAMMOND ACADEMY — Pierce 4 points, Otero 9 points, Thomas 14 points, Lasalle 2 points, Cortez 5 points.

North Newton 47, Hebron 39

HEBRON (4-10-12-13)

Natilee Wiegman 0, Sidney Elijah 15, Macie DePra 6, Gabby Wagoner 7, Maddy Heck 17, Jadyn Byars 0, Paige Rokosz 0. Totals – 12 8-18 39.

NORTH NEWTON (14-5-14-14)

June Busboom 4, Lexi Cunningham 4, Cheyann Cahill 3, Makenna Schleman 27, Piper Ivey 3, Madelyn Arrenholz 6, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 18 10-16 47.

3-point field goals: Hebron 5 (Heck 4, Elijah); North Newton 1 (Ivey). Team fouls: Hebron 21, North Newton 20. Fouled out: Wagoner, Rokosz (H); Arrenholz, Galvan (NN)..

Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18

WASHINGTON TWP. (20-13-22-14)

Jayce Jackson 6, Clair Klinger 26, Josie Whitcomb 0, Addie Graf 17, Gracie Little 15, Sarah Boby 2, Sam Bunag 0, Layla Reader 0, Zoey Harty 3. Totals – 26 6-8 69.

BOONE GROVE (2-4-6-6)

Jaci Menard 6, Lauren Jeffries 0, Drew Jeffries 8, Emily Mshar 0, Elaina Schreiner 2, Mercedes Szakacs 0, Summer Keilman 0. Totals – 5 8-10 18.

3-point field goals: Washington 11 (Klinger 7, Graf 3, Harty); Boone Grove 0. Team fouls: Washington 13, Boone Grove 12. Fouled out: None.

Thursday’s Late Results

Girls Basketball

South Central 52, Kouts 43

KOUTS (11-9-8-15)

Emma Garavalia 7, Macie Sanders 8, Lauryn Koedyker 4, Ally Capouch 20, Taylor Moyer 4, Olivia Miller 0, Ellah Young 0, Kourtney Lockett 0. Totals — 15 9-13 43.

SOUTH CENTRAL (7-19-8-18)

Sadie Marks 4, Kate Welsh 9, Olivia Marks 22, Lillian Tolmen 12, Hope Welsh 0, Samantha Marks 5. Totals — 16 14-28 52.

3-point field goals: Kouts 4 (Sanders 2, Capouch, Garavalia); South Central 6 (O.Marks 3, Tolmen 2, K.Welsh). Total Fouls—Kouts 20, South Central 13. Fouled Out—Garavalia, Sanders (K). Records: South Central 7-1 (2-0 PCC), Kouts 5-4 (1-1 PCC).

JUNIOR VARSITY—Kouts, 32-24.

Munster 66, Hobart 61

MUNSTER (10-24-22-9)

Cecilia Mason 0, Nina Garner 7, Akaoma Odeluga 11, Trinity Hogge 13, Gracyn Gilliard 17, Lillian Mason 18. Totals – 27 11-27 66.

HOBART (26-11-8-16)

Emma Ortiz 2, Lada Wienman 4, Audrey Wendel 2, Riley Weber 0, Jesse Neace 12, Nikolina Latinovic 8, Asia Donald 33. Totals – 24 7-9 61.

3-point field goals: Munster 1 (Hogge); Hobart 6 (Donald 3, Neace 2, Weinman). Team fouls: Munster , Hobart 20. Fouled out: None. Records: Munster 7-2 (1-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference), Hobart 7-1 (0-1). JV: Munster 43, Hobart 31.

Boys Swimming

Chesterton 106, Wheeler 73

AT WHEELER

200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Wheeler (Drew Stoner, Anthony Salas, Jaydon Trinidad, Vinny Ordonez) 1:50.52. 200 FREE – Wolfe Lutterman (Ch) 1:56.23. 200 I.M. – Stoner (W) 2:19.03. 50 FREE – Tyler Schmidt (W) 23.24. DIVING – Lucas Lauzon (Ch) 288.50. 100 FLY – Tommy Emery (W) 58.22. 100 FREE – Tyler Schmidt (W) 51.79. 500 FREE – Jonathan Pejic (Ch) 5:24.81. 200 FREE RELAY – Wheeler (Emery, Stoner, Ordonez, Schmidt) 1:33.16. 100 BACK – Danny Villa (Ch) 1:02.34. 100 BREAST – Tim McNicholas (Ch) 1:11.53. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Lukas Royster, Tyler Scalf, Kelan Kennedy, Evan Moody) 3:35.00.

Chesterton 132, Wheeler 47

AT WHEELER

200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Keeley Tharp, Lux Mountford, Allison Norman, Molly Billings) 2:05.69. 200 FREE – Peyton Ostertag (Ch) 2:08.37. 200 I.M. – Mountford (Ch) 2:29.40. 50 FREE – Billings (Ch) 29.18. DIVING – Bayley Fowler (Ch) 202.95. 100 FLY – Ostertag (Ch) 1:08.97. 100 FREE – Tharp (Ch) 1:01.48. 500 FREE – Billings (Ch) 6:11.91. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Norman, Olivia West, Rosa Schmahl, Ostertag) 1:55.15. 100 BACK – Tharp (Ch) 1:08.05. 100 BREAST – Mountford (Ch) 1:16.18. 400 FREE RELAY – Wheeler (Alexia Orosz, Mia Pagone, Mallory Barnes, Maddie Sullivan) 4:03.70.

Wrestling

Hobart 61, Morton 11

College

Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 3

Men’s Basketball

IU Northwest at St. Francis (Ill.), 3 p.m.

Judson at Calumet, 3 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Calumet at Judson, 1 p.m.

IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 1 p.m.

Men’s & Women’s Bowling

Calumet at Warhawk Open (Stardust Bowl, Addison, IL), TBA

Football

Valparaiso at New Mexico State, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Women’s Basketball

Bowling Green 92, Valparaiso 61

BOWLING GREEN (30-20-26-16)

Totals – 31-56 16-22 92.

VALPARAISO (11-13-18-19)

Brown 7, Pitts 6, Earnest 13, Dunson 6, Sims 5, Tecca 0, Interrante 0, Saunders 16, Beyer 0, Van Weelden 3, Johnston 5. Totals – 22-46 6-12 61.

3-point field goals: BG 14; Valpo 11 (Earnest 3, Saunders 2, Brown, Pitts, Dunson, Sims, Van Weelden, Johnson). Rebounds: BG 35; Valpo 18 (Earnest 5). Assists: BG 22; Valpo 15 (Saunders 5). Steals: BG 9; Valpo 3. Team fouls: BG 15, Valpo 23. Fouled out: None. Records: Bowling Green 6-1, Valparaiso 2-4.

Men’s Indoor Track

Notre Dame Blue & Gold Invitational

(First place and Valpo results)

WEIGHT THROW – 1. Kusky (unattached) 66-4.50, 8. Will Rinker 52-0.50, 9. Jeremiah Johnson 50-8.75, 10, Joe Irons 46-8.75, 12. Josh Leathers 44-2.50, 14. Reid Davis 42-8.75. LJ – 1. Gareis (Butler) 23-0, 12. Gavin Schaefer 19-5.25. HJ – 1. Herman (Butler) 6-6.75, 4. Micah Mullings 6-2.75. PV – 1. Rutten (Bethel, Ind.) 14-1.25, 2. Thaddeus Malatlian 13-7.25. TJ – 1. Gareis (Butler) 45-10.75, 2. Mullings 43-10.50, 7. Schaefer 40-5.50. MILE RUN – 1. Otten (Detroit Mercy) 4:32.01, 2. Andrew Kerlin 4:35.57, 4. Brian Sponaugle 4:42.46, 5. Alex Valerio 4:49.99, 6. Marek Potuznik 5:00.45. 200m – Major (Detroit Mercy) 21.70, 11. Anthony Vassolo 23.20, 12. Lukas Sepulveda 23.30, 14. Nathan Wessel 23.41, 21. Chaise Magnuson 23.92, 27. Logan Worzella 25.31. 3000m – 1. Margaritidis (Grace) 8:22.74, 9. William Neupert 9:32.18..

Thursday’s Late Results

Men’s Basketball

Belmont 76, Valparaiso 64

VALPARAISO (27-37)

Nelson 3, Krikke 18, Ruedinger 0, Green 2, King 21, Edwards 7, Bayu 0, Barrett 2, Palm 11. Totals – 26-64 10-15 64.

BELMONT (33-43)

Totals – 26-60 9-10 76.

3-point field goals: Valpo 2-16 (Nelson, Edwards); Belmont 15-34. Rebounds: Valpo 33(Palm 9); Belmont 41. Assists: Valpo 9 (Edwards 4); Belmont 18. Steals: Valpo 4; Belmont 2. Team fouls: Valpo 11, Belmont 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Belmont 5-3 (1-0 MVC), Valparaiso 3-5 (0-1).

Northern Michigan 85, Purdue Northwest 77

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (30-55)

Totals – 28-61 21-31 85.

PURDUE NORTHWEST (40-37)

Cooper 26, Dillon 22, Irvin 6, Barnard 3, Gentry 0, Whitehead 11, Jefferson 9, Steinman 0, Bradford 0, Giner 0. Totals – 27-50 14-19 77.

3-point field goals: NMU 8-23; PNW 9-20 (Cooper 3, Dillon 2, Irvin 2, Whitehead, Jefferson). Rebounds: NMU 32; PNW 26 (Cooper 5). Assists: NMU 14; PNW 14 (Gentry 5). Steals: NMU 5; PNW 1 (Barnard). Team fouls: NMU 19, PNW 27. Fouled out: Bjorlund (NMU); Dillon, Barnard (PNW). Records: Northern Michigan 6-2 (1-0 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 5-5 (0-1).

Basketball

College men

friday’s SCOREs

EAST

Boston U. 68, Merrimack 54

Brown 72, Bryant 60

Cazenovia 80, Northern Vermont-Johnson 75

Cortland 70, Fredonia St. 64

Geneseo 68, Buffalo St. 58

Indiana (Pa.) 97, Mansfield 61

Iona 78, Niagara 56

Lehman 71, Brooklyn College 52

Siena 74, Canisius 70

Towson 74, LIU 64

UMass 71, Harvard 68

Utica 85, Sage 66

Vassar 75, Ithaca 73

SOUTH

Bob Jones 86, Berea 74

Charlotte 71, Appalachian St. 62

Clemson 77, Wake Forest 57

Columbus St. 58, Carson-Newman 56

East Carolina 79, Campbell 69

Georgia 68, Florida A&M 46

James Madison 97, E. Kentucky 80

Kennesaw St. 66, Mercer 63

Liberty 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 59

Louisiana Tech 74, Southern U. 59

Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60

South Florida 79, Charleston Southern 59

Virginia St. 70, St. Augustines 59

MIDWEST

Kent St. 83, S. Dakota St. 68

College women

How Top 25 fared

Friday

No. 1 South Carolina (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday.

No. 2 Stanford (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Gonzaga, Sunday.

No. 3 UConn (6-0) beat Providence 98-53. Next: at No. 7 Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 4 Ohio St. (7-0) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Sunday.

No. 5 Indiana (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.

No. 6 North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC-Wilmington, Wednesday.

No. 7 Notre Dame (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 UConn, Sunday.

No. 8 Iowa St. (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Iowa, Wednesday.

No. 9 Virginia Tech (7-0) did not play. Next: at Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 10 Iowa (5-3) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.

No. 11 LSU (8-0) did not play. Next: at Tulane, Sunday.

No. 12 NC State (7-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Monday.

No. 13 Creighton (7-0) beat No. 25 Villanova 67-46. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.

No. 14 Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: at New Mexico, Sunday.

No. 15 UCLA (7-1) did not play. Next: at UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.

No. 16 Utah (7-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Saturday, Dec. 10.

No. 17 Michigan (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 18 Louisville (5-3) did not play. Next: at Middle Tennessee, Sunday.

No. 19 Oregon (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Portland, Saturday.

No. 20 Maryland (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.

No. 21 Baylor (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Sunday.

No. 22 Texas (3-4) lost to South Florida 70-65. Next: vs. Southern, Sunday.

No. 23 Gonzaga (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Stanford, Sunday.

No. 24 Marquette (7-1) beat Georgetown 78-57. Next: at. Seton Hall, Sunday.

No. 25 Villanova (6-2) lost to No. 13 Creighton 67-46. Next: at Providence, Sunday.

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 18 4 .818 —

Philadelphia 12 10 .545 6

Toronto 11 10 .524 6½

Brooklyn 12 11 .522 6½

New York 10 12 .455 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 12 10 .545 —

Washington 11 12 .478 1½

Miami 10 12 .455 2

Charlotte 7 15 .318 5

Orlando 5 17 .227 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 15 5 .750 —

Cleveland 14 8 .636 2

Indiana 12 9 .571 3½

Chicago 9 12 .429 6½

Detroit 6 18 .250 11

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

New Orleans 13 8 .619 —

Memphis 12 9 .571 1

Dallas 10 11 .476 3

San Antonio 6 16 .273 7½

Houston 5 16 .238 8

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 14 7 .667 —

Utah 13 11 .542 2½

Minnesota 11 11 .500 3½

Portland 11 11 .500 3½

Oklahoma City 9 13 .409 5½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 15 6 .714 —

L.A. Clippers 13 10 .565 3

Sacramento 11 9 .550 3½

Golden State 11 11 .500 4½

L.A. Lakers 8 12 .400 6½

Thursday’s result

Detroit 131, Dallas 125, OT

Friday’s results

Charlotte 117, Washington 116

Denver at Atlanta, (n)

L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, (n)

Miami at Boston, (n)

Orlando at Cleveland, (n)

Toronto at Brooklyn, (n)

New Orleans at San Antonio, (n)

Philadelphia at Memphis, (n)

Houston at Phoenix, (n)

Indiana at Utah, (n)

Chicago at Golden State, (n)

Saturday’s games

Dallas at New York, 11:30 a.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Denver at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 5 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 5 p.m.

Memphis at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48

Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62

Tampa Bay 23 14 8 1 29 80 72

Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70

Florida 24 11 9 4 26 83 82

Montreal 23 12 10 1 25 67 78

Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89

Ottawa 23 9 13 1 19 70 76

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA New Jersey 24 19 4 1 39 90 55

Carolina 24 13 6 5 31 70 67

N.Y. Islanders 25 15 10 0 30 79 66

Pittsburgh 24 12 8 4 28 83 76

N.Y. Rangers 25 11 9 5 27 74 71

Washington 25 10 11 4 24 69 78

Philadelphia 24 8 11 5 21 57 79

Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 93 66

Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53

Colorado 21 13 7 1 27 74 56

Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70

Minnesota 22 11 9 2 24 67 65

St. Louis 23 11 12 0 22 67 84

Arizona 21 7 11 3 17 57 75

Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Vegas 25 17 7 1 35 86 67

Seattle 23 15 5 3 33 87 70

Los Angeles 26 13 9 4 30 90 93

Edmonton 24 13 11 0 26 82 87

Calgary 23 10 10 3 23 68 72

Vancouver 24 9 12 3 21 81 93

San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92

Anaheim 24 6 16 2 14 59 101

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s results

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3

Carolina 6, St. Louis 4

Dallas 5, Anaheim 0

Montreal 2, Calgary 1

Seattle 3, Washington 2, OT

Florida 5, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Friday’s results

Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Columbus at Winnipeg, (n)

Saturday’s games

Anaheim at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

College Football

SATURDAY

TCU 2½ 1½ (61½) Kansas State

Toledo 4½ 3 (54½) OHIO

TROY 8½ 8½ (47½) Coastal Car.

TULANE 3½ 3½ (56½) UCF

GEORGIA 16½ 17½ (51½) LSU

BOISE STATE 5½ 3½ (54½) Fresno State

Clemson 6½ 7½ (63½) NO. CAROLINA

MICHIGAN 14 16½ (51½) Purdue

Friday, Dec. 16

UAB 7½ 10½ (44½) Miami (OH)

College Basketball

SATURDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG

TULANE 10½ Fordham

GEORGETOWN 4½ South Carolina

NOTRE DAME 4½ Syracuse

VILLANOVA 2½ Oklahoma

TEMPLE 2 VCU

Charleston (SC) 9½ CITADEL

Indiana State 6½ MIAMI (OH)

VIRGINIA 19 Florida State

NORTHERN IOWA 12 Evansville

BUTLER 20½ Tennessee Tech

CSU Bakersfield 2 DARTMOUTH

Toledo 1½ GEORGE MASON

Davidson 2 DELAWARE

PENNSYLVANIA 5 La Salle

DUQUESNE 10 Ball State

Saint Bonaventure 3 BUFFALO

CLEVELAND STATE 2½ Detroit Mercy

PURDUE FORT WAYNE 9½ Oakland

Troy 3½ SIU-EDWARDSVILLE

Oral Roberts 2 TULSA

BYU 12 South Dakota

UNC Greensboro 7½ ELON

UTAH VALLEY 3½ Long Beach State

PORTLAND STATE 2 Air Force

WYOMING 4 Grand Canyon

SAINT LOUIS 8½ Southern Illinois

Indiana 3½ RUTGERS

DUKE 17 Boston College

LOYOLA CHICAGO 1½ DePaul

MARQUETTE 5½ Wisconsin

COLORADO STATE 14½ Northern Colorado

Providence 4 RHODE ISLAND

VANDERBILT 8½ Wofford

UCSB 9½ Pacific (CA)

NORTHERN KENTUCKY 6½ Robert Morris

Yale 14 STONY BROOK

XAVIER 3½ West Virginia

Richmond 10 WILLIAM & MARY

UMKC 8 Lindenwood

PEPPERDINE 11½ Northern Arizona

KANSAS STATE 6½ Wichita State

Cal Baptist 6 CAL POLY

UC IRVINE 7½ Fresno State

HOUSTON 9½ Saint Mary’s (CA)

UNLV 2½ SAN DIEGO

Nevada 3 LOYOLA MARY. (CA)

NBA

SATURDAY

FAV. LINE O/U U-DOG

Dallas 1½ (225) NEW YORK

LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Sacramento

CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Milwaukee

TORONTO 10½ (216½) Orlando

MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City

GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Houston

UTAH 3½ (225½) Portland

NFL

SUNDAY

FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG

BALTIMORE 7 8½ (39½) Denver

Cleveland 5½ 7 (46½) HOUSTON

PHILADELPHIA 6½ 4½ (44½) Tennessee

Pittsburgh 1½ 1 (42½) ATLANTA

Washington 1 1½ (40) NY GIANTS

DETROIT 1 1 (51½) Jacksonville

Green Bay 2½ 3½ (44½) CHICAGO

MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (44½) NY Jets

SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 3½ (46½) Miami

Seattle 3 7 (40½) LA RAMS

Kansas City 3 2½ (52½) CINCINNATI

LAS VEGAS 3 1 (49½) LA Chargers

DALLAS 8½ 10½ (43½) Indianapolis

Monday

TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans

NHL

SATURDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG Line MINNESOTA -295 Anaheim +235

New Jersey -225 PHILADELPHIA +184

BOSTON -160 Colorado +132

OTTAWA -160 San Jose +130

EDMONTON -245 Montreal +198

Vegas -152 DETROIT +126

PITTSBURGH -172 St. Louis +142

TAMPA BAY -128 Toronto +106

N.Y RANGERS -285 Chicago +225

CALGARY -176 Washington +142

Florida -120 SEATTLE +100

VANCOUVER -210 Arizona +172

Carolina -125 LOS ANGELES +104

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewis Diaz off waivers from Pittsburgh. Sent OF Daz Cameron outright to Norfolk (IL). Claimed OF Jake Cave from Philadelphia. Agreed to terms with INF/OF Franchy Cordero on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF Kolten Wong and cash considerations from Milwaukee in exchange for OF Jesse Winker and INF Abraham Toro.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Miguel Castro on a one-year contract. Claimed C Ali Sanchez off waivers from Pittsburgh.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Marti Wronski chief operating officer and Jason Hartlund executive vice president/chief commercial officer.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed CF Jake Cave off waivers from Baltimore.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Sean Poppen off waiver from Arizona.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released OT Will Holden from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

NEW ENGLAND PATIROTS — Returned K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DBs Patrice Rene and Malcolm Thompson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Ds Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro to Toledo (ECHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Tyler Madden to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL). Recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned LW Kieffer Bellows to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Jake Neighbors to Springfield (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Peter DiLiberatore from Savannah (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Traded D David Farrance to Colorado. Acquired D Alex Green from Laval. Recalled LW Cameron Wright from Utah (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Cameron Wright from Utah (EVHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Michael Kim to South Carolina (ECHL). Returned F Kevin O’Neil to South Carolina.

ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired F Justin Nachbaur.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from a professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Utah (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Colin Theisen to Atlanta (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Signed G Jake Theut to a standard player contract and loaned him to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jack Combs from reserve. Placed G Luke Peressini on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Matt McLeod from injured reserve. Placed Fs Philip Lagunov and Brandon Yeamans on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Tristan Pelletier. Activated D Joe Masonius and F Louis Rowe from reserve. Placed Fs Stefano Giliati and Matt Boudens on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jordan Kawaguchi from injured reserve. Activated G Adam Scheel and F William Knierim from reserve. Placed D Patrick Kudla on reserve. Loaned G Jake Kupsky to Abbotsford.

IOWA HERATLANDERS — Placed G Hunter Jones on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Added G Dan McGuire as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated F/D Chad Pietroniro and F Reid Stefanson from reserve. Placed D Alden Weller and F Nick Jermain on reserve. Released G Stan Murdaca as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Jack Badini from reserve. Placed G Joe Murdaca on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Andrew Sturtz and Brayden Guy from injured reserve. Activated F Jaydon Dureau from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Karl El-Mir on reserve. Placed F Matthew Barnaby on injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated Fs Kamerin Nault and Jordan Timmons from reserve. Placed F Jordan Kaplan and D Mike Chen on reserve. Traded D Ryan Romeo to Allen.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated D Darian Skeoch from injured reserve. Loaned D Will Riedell to San Jose (AHL).

SOUTH CAROLINA — Placed D Matt Anderson on reserve. Placed D Carter Allen and F Lawton Courtnall on injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated G Max Milosek from reserve. Placed G John Lethemon and D Kurt Gosselin on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Thomas Sigouin from reserve. Placed F Riley Mckay on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk. Placed F Cam Strong on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Gianluca Esteves from injured reserve. Activated G Taylor Gauthier from reserve. Placed G Tommy Nappier on reserve. Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Barret Kirwin. Activated Ds Kyle Rhodes and Zack Hoffman from reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Billy Jerry. Activated F Anthony REpaci from injured reserve. Activated F Derek Osik from reserve. Placed D Jeff Solow on reserve.