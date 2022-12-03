120322-spt-prep-sked_merged

Prep
Saturday’s Schedule
Boys Basketball
South Bend St. Joseph at Marquette, 1 p.m.
Victory Christian at Mishawaka, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m., (video), rrsn.com
South Bend Riley at Merrillville, 6 p.m., rrsn.com, globeradio.org
Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Munster at Morton, 7 p.m.
Northridge at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Highland at Illiana Christian, 1:30 p.m.
EC Central at Gary Lighthouse, 2:30 p.m.
Lafayette Central at Andrean, 3 p.m.
Merrillville at Fort Wayne Snider, 5 p.m.
Penn at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
Concord at LaPorte, 6:45 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Crete-Monee Invitational (field includes TF South), TBA
Fremd Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Boys Bowling
TF North Meteor Bonanza at Castaways, 9 a.m.
Girls Bowling
Rich East Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
Munster Relays (field includes Crown Point, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), dive 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.
Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Lowell, 9 a.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Morton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Franklin Hall of Fame Classic (field includes Chesterton), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Relays (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
Munster Relays (field includes Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), dive 9 a.m.; swim 1 p.m.
Western Diving Invitational (field includes Hobart), 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Lowell, 9 a.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
Morton at Culver Academies, 10 a.m.
West Side at Griffith, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
Western Super Six Tournament (field includes Hobart), 8 a.m.
Winamac Super 8 (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Lake Central Harvest Classic (field includes Andrean, Calumet, Griffith, Hanover Central, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Portage, River Forest), 8:30 a.m.
Illiana Christian at Seneca, 9 a.m.
LaPorte Invitational (field includes Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Maine West Quad (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Seneca Invitational (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
Valparaiso Viking Duals (field includes Hebron, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City, Morton, Munster), 9 a.m.
Friday’s Results
Boys Basketball
Chesterton 77, Morton 45
CHESTERTON (21-13-15-29)
Tyler Parrish 18, Eddie Riordan 3, Owen Guest 4, Justin Sims 15, Sean Kasper 3, Josh Davis 3, George Vrahoretis 14, Nick Furmanek 12, Coley Snyder 0, James Sutton 2, Nathan Nix 4, Caden Schneider 0. Totals – 28 18-27 77.
MORTON (10-8-14-13)
Willie Collins 0, Derrick Tharpe 0, Amarion Mayo 3, Luis Diaz 2, Diante Boulware 3, Jeremiah Moore 7, Jaden Lee 4, Antwoine Sheehy 1, Eric Ewards 0, Holland Harris 2, Kerry Amacker 2, Justin Pack 15, Jordan Nix 2, Mekhi Coles 4. Totals – 17 8-17 45.
3-point field goals: Chesterton 5 (Parrish 2, Kasper, Furmanek), Morton 3 (Pack 3). Team fouls: Chesterton 21, Morton 21. Fouled out: Moore (M). Records: Chesterton 2-0, Morton 0-2. JV: Chesterton 56, Morton 37.
Crown Point 84, Highland 39
CROWN POINT (30-16-26-12)
Kingston Rhodes 0, AJ Lux 22, Mason Darell 11, Jack Svetich 8, Connor Cotton 0, Jaden Skulfied 9, Keaton Buuck 6, Seamus Malaski 16, Noah Erlich 7, Michael Drohosky 0, Dikembe Shaw 5. Totals – 32 13-20 84.
HIGHLAND (11-7-12-9)
Eric Onohan 2, Walter Glover 0, Isaiah Reid 4, Kahari Hayes 0, Kristijan Zekavica 11, Alonzo Godinez 2, Zander Ison 4, Elijah Blackmon 4, Rico Maldonado 6, Nicholas Johnsen 2, Nicholas DiNicols 2. Totals – 15 5-10 39.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 7 (Lux 2, Darell 2, Erlich 2); Highland 4 (Zekavica 2, Maldonado 2). Team fouls: Crown Point 12, Highland 13. Fouled out: None.
Kouts 52, DeMotte Christian 47
KOUTS (16-7-17-12)
Tristan Ballas 3, Spencer Andrews 9, Matt Baker 11, Japheth Anweiler 4, Gabe Matthes 19, Colten Hamann 2, Chase Trumbo 2, Ryan Roznowski 0. Totals — 21 8-13 52.
DEMOTTE CHRISTIAN (7-9-8-23)
Luke Terpstra 3, Jayce Butema 0, Jacob Miller 28, Jacob Dyke 9, Gabe Rottier 5, Arthur Walstra 0, Tony Bos 2, Davis Peterson 0. Totals — 15 12-19 47.
3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Andrews, Matthes); DeMotte Christian 5 (Dyke 3, Rottier, Miller). Team fouls: Kouts 20, DeMotte Christian 18. Fouled out: Andrews (K). Records: Kouts 2-1, DeMotte Christian 0-2.
JUNIOR VARSITY — Kouts, 59-28.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 80, Calumet 15
CALUMET (6-1-2-6)
Moriah Connors 2, Mikaillynn Rogers 6, Kayla Congress 1, Alexis Flores 0, Ashanti Stokes, 0, Chloe Patrick 0, Bailey Patrick 6. Totals – 6 2-8 15.
BISHOP NOLL (26-29-13-12)
Janice Flores 2, Maddie Downs 9, Mariah Robinson 14, Brianna Gonzalez 0, Icesis Thomas 17, Victoria Velez 15, Kennedy Blakely 10, Jaiden Hall, 2, Quinn Fehr 2, Lauren Drexler 3, Samantha Ortiz 6. Totals – 32 8-20 80.
3-point field goals: Calumet 1 (B. Patrick); Bishop Noll 8 (Downs 3, Robinson, Velez 4). Team fouls: Calumet 9, Bishop Noll 7. Fouled out: None.
Chesterton 69, Michigan City 34
MICHIGAN CITY (6-12-8-8)
CHESTERTON (22-15-13-19) — Kenedi Bradley 25 points, Amonie Brown 15 points, Ingrid Hurst 8 points.
RECORDS – Chesterton 6-3.
Crown Point 55, Portage 39
PORTAGE (3-15-6-15)
Melendez 4, Wilson 0, Del Valle 12, Garza 7, Hiller 9, Wilson 2, Wright 5. Totals – 13 10-20 39.
CROWN POINT (12-16-11-16)
Cristyn Fraley 0, Emily Phillips 7, Abbi Foster 6, Brooke Lindesmith 17, Camdyn Gliem 0, Ali Rawls 4, Kaitlyn Jaeger 0, Ava Ziolkowski 21. Totals – 16 17-29 55.
3-point field goals: Portage 3 (Del Valle 2, Wright); Crown Point 6 (Phillips 2, Foster, Lindesmith 2, Ziolkowski). Team fouls: Portage 24, Crown Point 18. Fouled out: Wilson (P).
Morton 80, Hammond Academy 34
HAMMOND ACADEMY — Pierce 4 points, Otero 9 points, Thomas 14 points, Lasalle 2 points, Cortez 5 points.
North Newton 47, Hebron 39
HEBRON (4-10-12-13)
Natilee Wiegman 0, Sidney Elijah 15, Macie DePra 6, Gabby Wagoner 7, Maddy Heck 17, Jadyn Byars 0, Paige Rokosz 0. Totals – 12 8-18 39.
NORTH NEWTON (14-5-14-14)
June Busboom 4, Lexi Cunningham 4, Cheyann Cahill 3, Makenna Schleman 27, Piper Ivey 3, Madelyn Arrenholz 6, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 18 10-16 47.
3-point field goals: Hebron 5 (Heck 4, Elijah); North Newton 1 (Ivey). Team fouls: Hebron 21, North Newton 20. Fouled out: Wagoner, Rokosz (H); Arrenholz, Galvan (NN)..
Washington Twp. 69, Boone Grove 18
WASHINGTON TWP. (20-13-22-14)
Jayce Jackson 6, Clair Klinger 26, Josie Whitcomb 0, Addie Graf 17, Gracie Little 15, Sarah Boby 2, Sam Bunag 0, Layla Reader 0, Zoey Harty 3. Totals – 26 6-8 69.
BOONE GROVE (2-4-6-6)
Jaci Menard 6, Lauren Jeffries 0, Drew Jeffries 8, Emily Mshar 0, Elaina Schreiner 2, Mercedes Szakacs 0, Summer Keilman 0. Totals – 5 8-10 18.
3-point field goals: Washington 11 (Klinger 7, Graf 3, Harty); Boone Grove 0. Team fouls: Washington 13, Boone Grove 12. Fouled out: None.
Thursday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
South Central 52, Kouts 43
KOUTS (11-9-8-15)
Emma Garavalia 7, Macie Sanders 8, Lauryn Koedyker 4, Ally Capouch 20, Taylor Moyer 4, Olivia Miller 0, Ellah Young 0, Kourtney Lockett 0. Totals — 15 9-13 43.
SOUTH CENTRAL (7-19-8-18)
Sadie Marks 4, Kate Welsh 9, Olivia Marks 22, Lillian Tolmen 12, Hope Welsh 0, Samantha Marks 5. Totals — 16 14-28 52.
3-point field goals: Kouts 4 (Sanders 2, Capouch, Garavalia); South Central 6 (O.Marks 3, Tolmen 2, K.Welsh). Total Fouls—Kouts 20, South Central 13. Fouled Out—Garavalia, Sanders (K). Records: South Central 7-1 (2-0 PCC), Kouts 5-4 (1-1 PCC).
JUNIOR VARSITY—Kouts, 32-24.
Munster 66, Hobart 61
MUNSTER (10-24-22-9)
Cecilia Mason 0, Nina Garner 7, Akaoma Odeluga 11, Trinity Hogge 13, Gracyn Gilliard 17, Lillian Mason 18. Totals – 27 11-27 66.
HOBART (26-11-8-16)
Emma Ortiz 2, Lada Wienman 4, Audrey Wendel 2, Riley Weber 0, Jesse Neace 12, Nikolina Latinovic 8, Asia Donald 33. Totals – 24 7-9 61.
3-point field goals: Munster 1 (Hogge); Hobart 6 (Donald 3, Neace 2, Weinman). Team fouls: Munster , Hobart 20. Fouled out: None. Records: Munster 7-2 (1-1 Northwest Crossroads Conference), Hobart 7-1 (0-1). JV: Munster 43, Hobart 31.
Boys Swimming
Chesterton 106, Wheeler 73
AT WHEELER
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Wheeler (Drew Stoner, Anthony Salas, Jaydon Trinidad, Vinny Ordonez) 1:50.52. 200 FREE – Wolfe Lutterman (Ch) 1:56.23. 200 I.M. – Stoner (W) 2:19.03. 50 FREE – Tyler Schmidt (W) 23.24. DIVING – Lucas Lauzon (Ch) 288.50. 100 FLY – Tommy Emery (W) 58.22. 100 FREE – Tyler Schmidt (W) 51.79. 500 FREE – Jonathan Pejic (Ch) 5:24.81. 200 FREE RELAY – Wheeler (Emery, Stoner, Ordonez, Schmidt) 1:33.16. 100 BACK – Danny Villa (Ch) 1:02.34. 100 BREAST – Tim McNicholas (Ch) 1:11.53. 400 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Lukas Royster, Tyler Scalf, Kelan Kennedy, Evan Moody) 3:35.00.
Chesterton 132, Wheeler 47
AT WHEELER
200 MEDLEY RELAY – Chesterton (Keeley Tharp, Lux Mountford, Allison Norman, Molly Billings) 2:05.69. 200 FREE – Peyton Ostertag (Ch) 2:08.37. 200 I.M. – Mountford (Ch) 2:29.40. 50 FREE – Billings (Ch) 29.18. DIVING – Bayley Fowler (Ch) 202.95. 100 FLY – Ostertag (Ch) 1:08.97. 100 FREE – Tharp (Ch) 1:01.48. 500 FREE – Billings (Ch) 6:11.91. 200 FREE RELAY – Chesterton (Norman, Olivia West, Rosa Schmahl, Ostertag) 1:55.15. 100 BACK – Tharp (Ch) 1:08.05. 100 BREAST – Mountford (Ch) 1:16.18. 400 FREE RELAY – Wheeler (Alexia Orosz, Mia Pagone, Mallory Barnes, Maddie Sullivan) 4:03.70.
Wrestling
Hobart 61, Morton 11
College
Schedule
Saturday, Dec. 3
Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest at St. Francis (Ill.), 3 p.m.
Judson at Calumet, 3 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Calumet at Judson, 1 p.m.
IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Michigan Tech at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 1 p.m.
Men’s & Women’s Bowling
Calumet at Warhawk Open (Stardust Bowl, Addison, IL), TBA
Football
Valparaiso at New Mexico State, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Results
Women’s Basketball
Bowling Green 92, Valparaiso 61
BOWLING GREEN (30-20-26-16)
Totals – 31-56 16-22 92.
VALPARAISO (11-13-18-19)
Brown 7, Pitts 6, Earnest 13, Dunson 6, Sims 5, Tecca 0, Interrante 0, Saunders 16, Beyer 0, Van Weelden 3, Johnston 5. Totals – 22-46 6-12 61.
3-point field goals: BG 14; Valpo 11 (Earnest 3, Saunders 2, Brown, Pitts, Dunson, Sims, Van Weelden, Johnson). Rebounds: BG 35; Valpo 18 (Earnest 5). Assists: BG 22; Valpo 15 (Saunders 5). Steals: BG 9; Valpo 3. Team fouls: BG 15, Valpo 23. Fouled out: None. Records: Bowling Green 6-1, Valparaiso 2-4.
Men’s Indoor Track
Notre Dame Blue & Gold Invitational
(First place and Valpo results)
WEIGHT THROW – 1. Kusky (unattached) 66-4.50, 8. Will Rinker 52-0.50, 9. Jeremiah Johnson 50-8.75, 10, Joe Irons 46-8.75, 12. Josh Leathers 44-2.50, 14. Reid Davis 42-8.75. LJ – 1. Gareis (Butler) 23-0, 12. Gavin Schaefer 19-5.25. HJ – 1. Herman (Butler) 6-6.75, 4. Micah Mullings 6-2.75. PV – 1. Rutten (Bethel, Ind.) 14-1.25, 2. Thaddeus Malatlian 13-7.25. TJ – 1. Gareis (Butler) 45-10.75, 2. Mullings 43-10.50, 7. Schaefer 40-5.50. MILE RUN – 1. Otten (Detroit Mercy) 4:32.01, 2. Andrew Kerlin 4:35.57, 4. Brian Sponaugle 4:42.46, 5. Alex Valerio 4:49.99, 6. Marek Potuznik 5:00.45. 200m – Major (Detroit Mercy) 21.70, 11. Anthony Vassolo 23.20, 12. Lukas Sepulveda 23.30, 14. Nathan Wessel 23.41, 21. Chaise Magnuson 23.92, 27. Logan Worzella 25.31. 3000m – 1. Margaritidis (Grace) 8:22.74, 9. William Neupert 9:32.18..
Thursday’s Late Results
Men’s Basketball
Belmont 76, Valparaiso 64
VALPARAISO (27-37)
Nelson 3, Krikke 18, Ruedinger 0, Green 2, King 21, Edwards 7, Bayu 0, Barrett 2, Palm 11. Totals – 26-64 10-15 64.
BELMONT (33-43)
Totals – 26-60 9-10 76.
3-point field goals: Valpo 2-16 (Nelson, Edwards); Belmont 15-34. Rebounds: Valpo 33(Palm 9); Belmont 41. Assists: Valpo 9 (Edwards 4); Belmont 18. Steals: Valpo 4; Belmont 2. Team fouls: Valpo 11, Belmont 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Belmont 5-3 (1-0 MVC), Valparaiso 3-5 (0-1).
Northern Michigan 85, Purdue Northwest 77
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (30-55)
Totals – 28-61 21-31 85.
PURDUE NORTHWEST (40-37)
Cooper 26, Dillon 22, Irvin 6, Barnard 3, Gentry 0, Whitehead 11, Jefferson 9, Steinman 0, Bradford 0, Giner 0. Totals – 27-50 14-19 77.
3-point field goals: NMU 8-23; PNW 9-20 (Cooper 3, Dillon 2, Irvin 2, Whitehead, Jefferson). Rebounds: NMU 32; PNW 26 (Cooper 5). Assists: NMU 14; PNW 14 (Gentry 5). Steals: NMU 5; PNW 1 (Barnard). Team fouls: NMU 19, PNW 27. Fouled out: Bjorlund (NMU); Dillon, Barnard (PNW). Records: Northern Michigan 6-2 (1-0 GLIAC), Purdue Northwest 5-5 (0-1).
Basketball
College men
friday’s SCOREs
EAST
Boston U. 68, Merrimack 54
Brown 72, Bryant 60
Cazenovia 80, Northern Vermont-Johnson 75
Cortland 70, Fredonia St. 64
Geneseo 68, Buffalo St. 58
Indiana (Pa.) 97, Mansfield 61
Iona 78, Niagara 56
Lehman 71, Brooklyn College 52
Siena 74, Canisius 70
Towson 74, LIU 64
UMass 71, Harvard 68
Utica 85, Sage 66
Vassar 75, Ithaca 73
SOUTH
Bob Jones 86, Berea 74
Charlotte 71, Appalachian St. 62
Clemson 77, Wake Forest 57
Columbus St. 58, Carson-Newman 56
East Carolina 79, Campbell 69
Georgia 68, Florida A&M 46
James Madison 97, E. Kentucky 80
Kennesaw St. 66, Mercer 63
Liberty 79, Md.-Eastern Shore 59
Louisiana Tech 74, Southern U. 59
Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60
South Florida 79, Charleston Southern 59
Virginia St. 70, St. Augustines 59
MIDWEST
Kent St. 83, S. Dakota St. 68
College women
How Top 25 fared
Friday
No. 1 South Carolina (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Memphis, Saturday.
No. 2 Stanford (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Gonzaga, Sunday.
No. 3 UConn (6-0) beat Providence 98-53. Next: at No. 7 Notre Dame, Sunday.
No. 4 Ohio St. (7-0) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Sunday.
No. 5 Indiana (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois, Sunday.
No. 6 North Carolina (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNC-Wilmington, Wednesday.
No. 7 Notre Dame (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 UConn, Sunday.
No. 8 Iowa St. (6-1) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Iowa, Wednesday.
No. 9 Virginia Tech (7-0) did not play. Next: at Tennessee, Sunday.
No. 10 Iowa (5-3) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Sunday.
No. 11 LSU (8-0) did not play. Next: at Tulane, Sunday.
No. 12 NC State (7-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Monday.
No. 13 Creighton (7-0) beat No. 25 Villanova 67-46. Next: at St. John’s, Sunday.
No. 14 Arizona (6-0) did not play. Next: at New Mexico, Sunday.
No. 15 UCLA (7-1) did not play. Next: at UC Santa Barbara, Saturday.
No. 16 Utah (7-0) did not play. Next: at BYU, Saturday, Dec. 10.
No. 17 Michigan (8-0) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.
No. 18 Louisville (5-3) did not play. Next: at Middle Tennessee, Sunday.
No. 19 Oregon (5-1) did not play. Next: vs. Portland, Saturday.
No. 20 Maryland (7-2) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Sunday.
No. 21 Baylor (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Sunday.
No. 22 Texas (3-4) lost to South Florida 70-65. Next: vs. Southern, Sunday.
No. 23 Gonzaga (7-1) did not play. Next: at No. 2 Stanford, Sunday.
No. 24 Marquette (7-1) beat Georgetown 78-57. Next: at. Seton Hall, Sunday.
No. 25 Villanova (6-2) lost to No. 13 Creighton 67-46. Next: at Providence, Sunday.
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 4 .818 —
Philadelphia 12 10 .545 6
Toronto 11 10 .524 6½
Brooklyn 12 11 .522 6½
New York 10 12 .455 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 10 .545 —
Washington 11 12 .478 1½
Miami 10 12 .455 2
Charlotte 7 15 .318 5
Orlando 5 17 .227 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 5 .750 —
Cleveland 14 8 .636 2
Indiana 12 9 .571 3½
Chicago 9 12 .429 6½
Detroit 6 18 .250 11
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 13 8 .619 —
Memphis 12 9 .571 1
Dallas 10 11 .476 3
San Antonio 6 16 .273 7½
Houston 5 16 .238 8
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 7 .667 —
Utah 13 11 .542 2½
Minnesota 11 11 .500 3½
Portland 11 11 .500 3½
Oklahoma City 9 13 .409 5½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 15 6 .714 —
L.A. Clippers 13 10 .565 3
Sacramento 11 9 .550 3½
Golden State 11 11 .500 4½
L.A. Lakers 8 12 .400 6½
Thursday’s result
Detroit 131, Dallas 125, OT
Friday’s results
Charlotte 117, Washington 116
Denver at Atlanta, (n)
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, (n)
Miami at Boston, (n)
Orlando at Cleveland, (n)
Toronto at Brooklyn, (n)
New Orleans at San Antonio, (n)
Philadelphia at Memphis, (n)
Houston at Phoenix, (n)
Indiana at Utah, (n)
Chicago at Golden State, (n)
Saturday’s games
Dallas at New York, 11:30 a.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Houston at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Utah, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Denver at New Orleans, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 5 p.m.
Cleveland at New York, 5 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 5 p.m.
Memphis at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Portland, 8 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA Boston 22 19 3 0 38 88 48
Toronto 25 15 5 5 35 76 62
Tampa Bay 23 14 8 1 29 80 72
Detroit 22 11 6 5 27 72 70
Florida 24 11 9 4 26 83 82
Montreal 23 12 10 1 25 67 78
Buffalo 24 10 13 1 21 90 89
Ottawa 23 9 13 1 19 70 76
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA New Jersey 24 19 4 1 39 90 55
Carolina 24 13 6 5 31 70 67
N.Y. Islanders 25 15 10 0 30 79 66
Pittsburgh 24 12 8 4 28 83 76
N.Y. Rangers 25 11 9 5 27 74 71
Washington 25 10 11 4 24 69 78
Philadelphia 24 8 11 5 21 57 79
Columbus 21 7 12 2 16 60 87
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA Dallas 24 14 6 4 32 93 66
Winnipeg 21 14 6 1 29 68 53
Colorado 21 13 7 1 27 74 56
Nashville 23 12 9 2 26 63 70
Minnesota 22 11 9 2 24 67 65
St. Louis 23 11 12 0 22 67 84
Arizona 21 7 11 3 17 57 75
Chicago 22 6 12 4 16 56 83
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA Vegas 25 17 7 1 35 86 67
Seattle 23 15 5 3 33 87 70
Los Angeles 26 13 9 4 30 90 93
Edmonton 24 13 11 0 26 82 87
Calgary 23 10 10 3 23 68 72
Vancouver 24 9 12 3 21 81 93
San Jose 26 8 14 4 20 77 92
Anaheim 24 6 16 2 14 59 101
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s results
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
Nashville 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4
Minnesota 5, Edmonton 3
Carolina 6, St. Louis 4
Dallas 5, Anaheim 0
Montreal 2, Calgary 1
Seattle 3, Washington 2, OT
Florida 5, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3
Friday’s results
Ottawa 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Nashville 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Columbus at Winnipeg, (n)
Saturday’s games
Anaheim at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Florida at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
College Football
SATURDAY
TCU 2½ 1½ (61½) Kansas State
Toledo 4½ 3 (54½) OHIO
TROY 8½ 8½ (47½) Coastal Car.
TULANE 3½ 3½ (56½) UCF
GEORGIA 16½ 17½ (51½) LSU
BOISE STATE 5½ 3½ (54½) Fresno State
Clemson 6½ 7½ (63½) NO. CAROLINA
MICHIGAN 14 16½ (51½) Purdue
Friday, Dec. 16
UAB 7½ 10½ (44½) Miami (OH)
College Basketball
SATURDAY
FAV. LINE U-DOG
TULANE 10½ Fordham
GEORGETOWN 4½ South Carolina
NOTRE DAME 4½ Syracuse
VILLANOVA 2½ Oklahoma
TEMPLE 2 VCU
Charleston (SC) 9½ CITADEL
Indiana State 6½ MIAMI (OH)
VIRGINIA 19 Florida State
NORTHERN IOWA 12 Evansville
BUTLER 20½ Tennessee Tech
CSU Bakersfield 2 DARTMOUTH
Toledo 1½ GEORGE MASON
Davidson 2 DELAWARE
PENNSYLVANIA 5 La Salle
DUQUESNE 10 Ball State
Saint Bonaventure 3 BUFFALO
CLEVELAND STATE 2½ Detroit Mercy
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 9½ Oakland
Troy 3½ SIU-EDWARDSVILLE
Oral Roberts 2 TULSA
BYU 12 South Dakota
UNC Greensboro 7½ ELON
UTAH VALLEY 3½ Long Beach State
PORTLAND STATE 2 Air Force
WYOMING 4 Grand Canyon
SAINT LOUIS 8½ Southern Illinois
Indiana 3½ RUTGERS
DUKE 17 Boston College
LOYOLA CHICAGO 1½ DePaul
MARQUETTE 5½ Wisconsin
COLORADO STATE 14½ Northern Colorado
Providence 4 RHODE ISLAND
VANDERBILT 8½ Wofford
UCSB 9½ Pacific (CA)
NORTHERN KENTUCKY 6½ Robert Morris
Yale 14 STONY BROOK
XAVIER 3½ West Virginia
Richmond 10 WILLIAM & MARY
UMKC 8 Lindenwood
PEPPERDINE 11½ Northern Arizona
KANSAS STATE 6½ Wichita State
Cal Baptist 6 CAL POLY
UC IRVINE 7½ Fresno State
HOUSTON 9½ Saint Mary’s (CA)
UNLV 2½ SAN DIEGO
Nevada 3 LOYOLA MARY. (CA)
NBA
SATURDAY
FAV. LINE O/U U-DOG
Dallas 1½ (225) NEW YORK
LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Sacramento
CHARLOTTE OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
TORONTO 10½ (216½) Orlando
MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) Houston
UTAH 3½ (225½) Portland
NFL
SUNDAY
FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG
BALTIMORE 7 8½ (39½) Denver
Cleveland 5½ 7 (46½) HOUSTON
PHILADELPHIA 6½ 4½ (44½) Tennessee
Pittsburgh 1½ 1 (42½) ATLANTA
Washington 1 1½ (40) NY GIANTS
DETROIT 1 1 (51½) Jacksonville
Green Bay 2½ 3½ (44½) CHICAGO
MINNESOTA 3½ 3 (44½) NY Jets
SAN FRANCISCO 4½ 3½ (46½) Miami
Seattle 3 7 (40½) LA RAMS
Kansas City 3 2½ (52½) CINCINNATI
LAS VEGAS 3 1 (49½) LA Chargers
DALLAS 8½ 10½ (43½) Indianapolis
Monday
TAMPA BAY 6½ 3½ (40½) New Orleans
NHL
SATURDAY
FAV. LINE U-DOG Line MINNESOTA -295 Anaheim +235
New Jersey -225 PHILADELPHIA +184
BOSTON -160 Colorado +132
OTTAWA -160 San Jose +130
EDMONTON -245 Montreal +198
Vegas -152 DETROIT +126
PITTSBURGH -172 St. Louis +142
TAMPA BAY -128 Toronto +106
N.Y RANGERS -285 Chicago +225
CALGARY -176 Washington +142
Florida -120 SEATTLE +100
VANCOUVER -210 Arizona +172
Carolina -125 LOS ANGELES +104
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Lewis Diaz off waivers from Pittsburgh. Sent OF Daz Cameron outright to Norfolk (IL). Claimed OF Jake Cave from Philadelphia. Agreed to terms with INF/OF Franchy Cordero on a minor league contract.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired INF Kolten Wong and cash considerations from Milwaukee in exchange for OF Jesse Winker and INF Abraham Toro.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Miguel Castro on a one-year contract. Claimed C Ali Sanchez off waivers from Pittsburgh.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Marti Wronski chief operating officer and Jason Hartlund executive vice president/chief commercial officer.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed CF Jake Cave off waivers from Baltimore.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Sean Poppen off waiver from Arizona.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released OT Will Holden from the practice squad with an injury settlement.
NEW ENGLAND PATIROTS — Returned K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DBs Patrice Rene and Malcolm Thompson.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Ds Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro to Toledo (ECHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Tyler Madden to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL). Recalled F Joseph Cramarossa from Iowa.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned LW Kieffer Bellows to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned LW Jake Neighbors to Springfield (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Abbotsford (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Peter DiLiberatore from Savannah (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
CHICAGO WOLVES — Traded D David Farrance to Colorado. Acquired D Alex Green from Laval. Recalled LW Cameron Wright from Utah (ECHL).
COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Cameron Wright from Utah (EVHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Michael Kim to South Carolina (ECHL). Returned F Kevin O’Neil to South Carolina.
ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired F Justin Nachbaur.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Released D Andrew Nielsen from a professional tryout contract (PTO) and returned to Utah (ECHL).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Assigned F Colin Theisen to Atlanta (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Signed G Jake Theut to a standard player contract and loaned him to Adirondack (ECHL).
ECHL
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jack Combs from reserve. Placed G Luke Peressini on reserve.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Matt McLeod from injured reserve. Placed Fs Philip Lagunov and Brandon Yeamans on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Tristan Pelletier. Activated D Joe Masonius and F Louis Rowe from reserve. Placed Fs Stefano Giliati and Matt Boudens on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Jordan Kawaguchi from injured reserve. Activated G Adam Scheel and F William Knierim from reserve. Placed D Patrick Kudla on reserve. Loaned G Jake Kupsky to Abbotsford.
IOWA HERATLANDERS — Placed G Hunter Jones on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Added G Dan McGuire as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated F/D Chad Pietroniro and F Reid Stefanson from reserve. Placed D Alden Weller and F Nick Jermain on reserve. Released G Stan Murdaca as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Jack Badini from reserve. Placed G Joe Murdaca on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Andrew Sturtz and Brayden Guy from injured reserve. Activated F Jaydon Dureau from reserve. Placed Fs Shawn Szydlowski and Karl El-Mir on reserve. Placed F Matthew Barnaby on injured reserve.
READING ROYALS — Activated Fs Kamerin Nault and Jordan Timmons from reserve. Placed F Jordan Kaplan and D Mike Chen on reserve. Traded D Ryan Romeo to Allen.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated D Darian Skeoch from injured reserve. Loaned D Will Riedell to San Jose (AHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA — Placed D Matt Anderson on reserve. Placed D Carter Allen and F Lawton Courtnall on injured reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated G Max Milosek from reserve. Placed G John Lethemon and D Kurt Gosselin on reserve.
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Thomas Sigouin from reserve. Placed F Riley Mckay on injured reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Vladislav Mikhalchuk. Placed F Cam Strong on reserve.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Gianluca Esteves from injured reserve. Activated G Taylor Gauthier from reserve. Placed G Tommy Nappier on reserve. Placed D Bray Crowder on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Barret Kirwin. Activated Ds Kyle Rhodes and Zack Hoffman from reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Billy Jerry. Activated F Anthony REpaci from injured reserve. Activated F Derek Osik from reserve. Placed D Jeff Solow on reserve.