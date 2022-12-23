122322-spt-prep-sked_merged

Preps

Friday’s Schedule

Boys Basketball

New Prairie at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Loomis-Longwood at Bowman, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Loomis-Longwood at Bowman, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Results

Girls Basketball

Bedford North Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24

LAKE CENTRAL (4-7-4-9)

Vanessa Wimberly 8, Aniyah Bishop 6, Ayla Krygier 4, Nadia Clayton 2, Riley Milausnic 2.

3-point field goals: Lake Central (Wimberly 2).

North Montgomery 45, North Newton 21

NORTH NEWTON (7-2-5-7)

Madelyn Arrenholz 6, Cheyann Cahill 5, June Busboom 5, Taylor Mattull 3, MaKenna Schelman 1.

3-point field goals: North Newton (Taylor Mattull 1).

Wednesday’s Late Results

Girls Basketball

Frankfort 29, North Newton 22

NORTH NEWTON (6-4-4-8)

MaKenna Schleman 16, Cheyann Cahill 4, Madelyn Arrenholz 2.

Boys Wrestling

Calumet 42, Griffith 36

Merrillville 57, Valparaiso 13

285: Raymond James (M) over David Gonzalez-Ortiz (V) (Fall 0:18) 106: Jermey Kyle (V) over Donald Hoffman (M) (MD 16-2) 113: Marion McClain (M) over Merrick Raphael (V) (Fall 2:50) 120: Matthew Maldonado (M) over Cameron Cruz (V) (Fall 1:59) 126: Nasir Christion (M) over Brogan Cherepko (V) (Dec 8-6) 132: David Maldonado (M) over Xavier Roberts (V) (Fall 3:11) 138: Lucas Clement (M) over Luke Reid (V) (Dec 10-4) 145: Marlone Kirksy (M) over Giancaria Laterzo (V) (Dec 6-2) 152: Adrian Pellot (M) over Zen Smoot (V) (Fall 3:11) 160: Ben Fedorchak (V) over Taveyon Gray (M) (Dec 5-2) 170: Cameron Crisp (M) over Xander Corning (V) (Fall 0:35) 182: Luise Thest (V) over Josiah Edmonds (M) (Fall 3:35) 195: James Veal (M) over Dylan Mcguire (V) (Fall 2:49) 220: Terrell Elmore (M) over Nick Luna (V) (Fall 0:58)

BASKETBALL

College men

Friday’s games

EAST

Kean at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Coppin St. at George Mason, 3 p.m.

MIDWEST

Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s game

MIDWEST

DePaul at Creighton, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday’S MAJOR scores EAST

Bryant 69, Towson 59

Cornell 91, Colgate 80

Fordham 80, VMI 77, OT

Hofstra 96, Old Westbury 48

LIU 95, Purchast 58

Sacred Heart 66, Holy Cross 62

Siena 64, American 61

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 126, Kentucky Christian 67

E. Kentucky 68, UNC-Greensboro 64

North Florida 87, Bethune-Cookman 85

MIDWEST

Minnesota 58, Chicago St. 55

N. Illinois 67, Indiana St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 77, UALR 75

Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69

SMU 85, Iona 81

FAR WEST

Utah Tech 95, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

wednesday’s TOP 25 BOX SCOREs

No. 1 Purdue 74,

New Orleans 53

NEW ORLEANS (3-8)

Jackson 6-8 1-2 14, Kirkland 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 7-14 0-0 17, Sackey 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 0-1 8, Henry 3-5 2-2 8, Doughty 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent 0-0 2-2 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Simes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 9-11 53.

PURDUE (12-0)

Furst 4-5 1-2 9, Gillis 3-7 4-4 11, Loyer 2-7 2-3 8, Morton 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 3-4 1-2 8, Kaufman-Renn 8-10 8-10 24, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2, Newman 3-4 1-1 8, Waddell 1-1 0-0 2, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 19-24 74.

Halftime—Purdue 41-21. 3-Point Goals—New Orleans 6-16 (Johnson 3-7, Wilson-Rouse 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Sackey 0-4), Purdue 5-19 (Loyer 2-5, Smith 1-1, Newman 1-2, Gillis 1-5, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Morton 0-2). Fouled Out—Kirkland. Rebounds—New Orleans 16 (Kirkland 7), Purdue 24 (Morton 7). Assists—New Orleans 9 (Johnson 4), Purdue 11 (Gillis, Morton, Smith 3). Total Fouls—New Orleans 18, Purdue 11. A—14,876 (14,846).

College women

Thursday’S SCOREs

EAST

Boston College 86, CCSU 35

George Washington 61, Coppin St. 51

Manhattan 73, LIU Brooklyn 47

UMBC 76, Hartford 52

SOUTH

Alabama 89, North Florida 25

Wake Forest 59, Rhode Island 45

SOUTHWEST

Texas St. 58, North Texas at Dallas 39

Texas Tech 59, UC Riverside 38

Tulsa 83, Texas Southern 80

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 22 10 .688 —

Brooklyn 20 12 .625 2

Philadelphia 18 12 .600 3

New York 18 14 .563 4

Toronto 14 18 .438 8

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 16 16 .500 —

Atlanta 16 16 .500 —

Washington 12 20 .375 4

Orlando 12 21 .364 4½

Charlotte 8 24 .250 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 22 9 .710 —

Cleveland 22 11 .667 1

Indiana 16 16 .500 6½

Chicago 13 18 .419 9

Detroit 8 26 .235 15½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 19 11 .633 —

New Orleans 18 12 .600 1

Dallas 16 16 .500 4

San Antonio 10 20 .333 9

Houston 9 22 .290 10½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 19 11 .633 —

Portland 17 15 .531 3

Utah 18 16 .529 3

Minnesota 16 16 .500 4

Oklahoma City 14 18 .438 6

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Phoenix 19 13 .594 —

L.A. Clippers 19 14 .576 ½

Sacramento 17 13 .567 1

Golden State 15 18 .455 4½

L.A. Lakers 13 18 .419 5½

Wednesday’s results

Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93

Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 106

Brooklyn 143, Golden State 113

Indiana 117, Boston 112

Chicago 110, Atlanta 108

Toronto 113, New York 106

Dallas 104, Minnesota 99

Orlando 116, Houston 110

Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98

Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120

L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

Thursday’s results

San Antonio at New Orleans, (n)

Washington at Utah, (n)

Friday’s games

L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

No Games scheduled.

WEDNESDAY’S SUMMARy

Bulls 110, Hawks 108

CHICAGO (110)

DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110.

ATLANTA (108)

Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Hunter 4-10 2-2 10, Okongwu 8-14 2-2 18, Murray 7-17 1-1 15, Young 9-24 9-9 34, Griffin 5-7 0-0 14, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-91 16-16 108.

Chicago 30 31 20 29 — 110

Atlanta 25 26 26 31 — 108

3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-24 (Vucevic 2-7, Caruso 1-1, LaVine 1-2, Dosunmu 1-3, White 1-5, Williams 1-5, DeRozan 0-1), Atlanta 14-37 (Young 7-14, Griffin 4-6, Bogdanovic 3-6, Johnson 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Murray 0-3, Hunter 0-4). Rebounds—Chicago 47 (Drummond 11), Atlanta 47 (Okongwu 11). Assists—Chicago 20 (DeRozan, LaVine, White 5), Atlanta 22 (Murray 10). Total Fouls—Chicago 15, Atlanta 15. A—17,226 (18,118)

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69

Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82

Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97

Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105

Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109

Florida 34 15 15 4 34 113 115

Montreal 33 15 15 3 33 93 114

Ottawa 32 14 16 2 30 98 103

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Carolina 32 20 6 6 46 96 82

New Jersey 33 22 9 2 46 112 83

Pittsburgh 32 19 9 4 42 111 91

N.Y. Rangers 34 18 11 5 41 111 93

N.Y. Islanders 33 18 13 2 38 104 92

Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99

Philadelphia 34 11 16 7 29 85 113

Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 34 19 9 6 44 124 101

Winnipeg 32 21 10 1 43 108 81

Minnesota 32 19 11 2 40 106 91

Colorado 31 18 11 2 38 93 82

St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119

Nashville 31 14 13 4 32 80 95

Arizona 31 10 16 5 25 86 117

Chicago 31 7 20 4 18 70 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 35 23 11 1 47 118 97

Los Angeles 35 18 12 5 41 116 123

Seattle 31 18 10 3 39 108 98

Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 128 120

Calgary 33 15 12 6 36 104 103

Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122

San Jose 34 10 18 6 26 103 127

Anaheim 34 9 22 3 21 82 145

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s results

New Jersey 4, Florida 2

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 2, Montreal 1, OT

Nashville 4, Chicago 2

Edmonton 6, Dallas 3

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Thursday’s results

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3

Carolina at Pittsburgh, (n)

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, (n)

Washington at Ottawa,(n)

Winnipeg at Boston, (n)

Seattle at Vancouver, (n)

Calgary at Los Angeles, (n)

Minnesota at San Jose, (n)

Friday’s games

Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, ppd.

Detroit at Ottawa, ppd

Saturday’s games

No Games scheduled

WEDNESDAY’S summary

Predators 4, Blackhawks 2

Nashville 1 1 2 — 4

Chicago 0 2 0 — 2

First Period—1, Nashville, Niederreiter 11 (Fabbro, Glass), 9:23. Penalties—Jeannot, NSH (High Sticking), 9:54.

Second Period—2, Chicago, Murphy 3 (Domi, Katchouk), 16:03. 3, Chicago, Entwistle 2 (Murphy), 16:40. 4, Nashville, Duchene 9 (Carrier, Ekholm), 19:55. Penalties—Josi, NSH (Holding), 7:35.

Third Period—5, Nashville, Josi 7 (McDonagh, Parssinen), 1:27. 6, Nashville, Novak 1 (Josi, Parssinen), 6:09 (pp). Penalties—Domi, CHI (Interference), 6:03; Domi, CHI (Misconduct), 6:03; Glass, NSH (Tripping), 7:32; Chicago bench, served by T.Johnson (Tripping), 12:20.

Shots on Goal—Nashville 8-13-16—37. Chicago 10-13-17—40.

Power-play opportunities—Nashville 1 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies—Nashville, Saros 11-9-4 (39 shots-37 saves). Chicago, Mrazek 2-8-1 (37-33).

A—15,239 (19,717). T—2:20.

Referees—Brandon Blandina, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Ben O’Quinn.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE Open Now O/U UNDERDOG

Buffalo 10 8½ (40½) CHICAGO

MINNESOTA 4 3½ (47½) NY Giants

BALTIMORE 6½ 6 (35½) Atlanta

CLEVELAND 3 2½ (32½) New Orleans

KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (48½) Seattle

TENNESSEE 8½ 3½ (35½) Houston

Detroit 2½ 2½ (43½) CAROLINA

Cincinnati 3 3 (41½) NEW ENGLAND

SAN FRANCISCO 6½ 7 (37½) Washington

DALLAS 1 5½ (47½) Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH 1 2½ (39) Las Vegas

Sunday

MIAMI 4½ 3½ (50½) Green Bay

Denver 2½ 3 (36½) LA RAMS

Tampa Bay 3 8 (39½) ARIZONA

Monday

LA Chargers 3 4½ (45½) INDIANAPOLIS

NBA

FRIDAY

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

ORLANDO 6 (OFF) San Antonio

PHILADELPHIA 4 (OFF) LA Clippers

BOSTON 8½ (OFF) Minnesota

BROOKLYN 2½ (OFF) Milwaukee

ATLANTA 9 (OFF) Detroit

CLEVELAND 4½ (OFF) Toronto

NEW YORK 5½ (OFF) Chicago

OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) New Orleans

Dallas 5½ (OFF) HOUSTON

MIAMI 5½ (OFF) Indiana

DENVER 5½ (OFF) Portland

SACRAMENTO 7 (OFF) Washington

PHOENIX 1½ (OFF) Memphis

LA LAKERS 4 (OFF) Charlotte

NHL

FRIDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG Line WASHINGTON -138 Winnipeg +115

CAROLINA -320 Philadelphia +250

OTTAWA -137 Detroit +114

Boston -120 NEW JERSEY +100

Florida -120 N.Y ISLANDERS+100

Colorado -120 NASHVILLE +100

DALLAS -315 Montreal +250

CHICAGO -115 Columbus -104

EDMONTON -235 Vancouver +190

Los Angeles -162 ARIZONA +134

VEGAS -164 St. Louis +138

Calgary -220 ANAHEIM +180

College Football

Friday

FAVORITE Open Now O/U UNDERDOG

Houston 2½ 7 (56½) Louisiana

Wake Forest 1½ 1½ (58½) Missouri

Saturday

San Diego St. 3½ 6½ (49½) Middle Tenn.

Monday

Bowling Green 1½ 3½ (48½) New Mex. St.

Tuesday

Georgia Southern 4½ 3½ (66½) Buffalo

Memphis 10½ 7½ (60½) Utah St.

East Carolina 7 7½ (62½) Coastal Car.

Wisconsin 2½ 3½ (43½) Oklahoma St.

Wednesday

Duke 3½ 3½ (62½) UCF

Arkansas 4½ 3 (68½) Kansas

Oregon 9½ 14½ (73½) North Carolina

Ole Miss 3 3½ (69½) Texas Tech

Thursday

Minnesota 6½ 9½ (41½) Syracuse

Florida St. 7 9½ (65½) Oklahoma

Texas 3½ 3½ (67½) Washington

Friday, Dec. 30

Maryland 2½ 1½ (47½) NC State

UCLA 3½ 3½ (54½) Pittsburgh

Notre Dame 4½ 2½ (51½) So. Carolina

Ohio 3½ 1½ (42½) Wyoming

Clemson 5½ 5½ (63½) Tennessee

Saturday, Dec. 31

Iowa 1½ 2½ (31½) Kentucky

Alabama 4½ 5½ (55½) Kansas St.

Michigan 9½ 7½ (58½) TCU

Georgia 6½ 6½ (62½) Ohio St.

Monday, Jan. 2

Illinois 1½ 1½ (46½) Mississippi St.

USC 1½ 2½ (62½) Tulane

LSU 5½ 14½ (55½) Purdue

Utah 1½ 2½ (51½) Penn State

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Gregory Santos from San Francisco in exchange for RHP Kade McClure.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 1B Wil Myers and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts. Designated 3B Mike Moustakas for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Omar Narvaez on a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Lugo on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed SS Jeter Downs off waivers from Boston.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DB Harrison Hand from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Tom Compton on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB Steven Montez to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted OL Coy Cronk and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter from the practice squad to the active roster.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated OT Chandler Brewer to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed WRs lance Lenoir and Jerreth Sterns to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted WR Kirk Merritt from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Landon Collins. Signed LB Tae Crowder to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Promoted S Will Parks and QB Chris Streveler from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OL Daniel Munyer from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed C Ben Jones and CB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted G Wes Martin from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived LB De’Jon Harris.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Reading (ECHL). to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Abbotsford (AHL). Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk from Abbotsford (AHL) to Canada (Spengler Cup).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Geovane Jesus from Cruzeiro (Brazil) to a four-year contract pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Denil Maldonado on loan from CD Motgua (Honduras) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed G Dane Jacomen.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Laurence Wyke to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Claimed M Matias Pellegrini off waivers.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M Victoria Pickett to a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Nicole Barnhart to a one-year contract.

ON THIS DATE

Dec. 23

1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the Los Angeles Rams a 24-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns for the NFL title.

1962 — Tommy Brooker kicks a 25-yard field goal 17:54 into overtime, giving the Dallas Texans a 20-17 victory over Houston for the AFL title.

1972 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders 13-7 on Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception,” in an AFC Divisional playoff game. On 4th-and-10 on their own 40-yard line with 22 seconds remaining and no time outs. Terry Bradshaw, under pressure, throws a pass over the middle to Oakland’s 35-yard line which is deflected by Oakland’s Jack Tatum. Running back Franco Harris catches the deflection at the Raiders’ 43-yard line and runs down the left sideline for a touchdown.

1978 — Bryan Trottier has five goals and three assists to lead the New York Islanders to a 9-4 victory over the Rangers. Trottier sets an NHL record with three goals and three assists in the second period.

1982 — Chaminade, an NAIA school, beats top-ranked Virginia and 7-foot-4 center Ralph Sampson, 77-72, for one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. The game is played at Honolulu’s International Center in front of 3,383 fans.

1996 — Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions rushes for 175 yards in a 24-14 loss to San Francisco to finish with 1,553 yards for the season. It’s Sanders’ third straight season with at least 1,500 yards rushing, a first in the NFL.

2007 — The New England Patriots set an NFL record with their 15th win, the best start in league history, with a 28-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins 28-7.

2007 — Chris Johnson sets an NCAA bowl record with 408 all-purpose yards, and Ben Hartman kicks a 34-yard field goal as time expires to give East Carolina a 41-38 victory over No. 24 Boise State in the Hawaii Bowl.

2008 — The Boston Celtics set a franchise record with their 19th consecutive victory, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 110-91. The Celtics improve to 27-2 — the best start for a two-loss team in NBA history. The 19-game winning streak breaks the Celtics record set in 1981-82.

2012 — New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ 34-31 overtime win at Dallas. Brees, with 4,781 passing yards, becomes the first player in NFL history to record at least 4,500 yards in three consecutive seasons.

2013 — Andrew Luck throws for 205 yards to break a single-season rookie record, and his touchdown pass to Reggie Wayne late in the fourth quarter puts Indianapolis in the playoffs with a 20-13 win over Kansas City. Luck, with 4,183 yards, surpasses Cam Newton’s year-old record of 4,051 yards passing by a rookie in the second quarter.