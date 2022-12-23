122322-spt-prep-sked_merged

Preps
Friday’s Schedule
Boys Basketball
New Prairie at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Loomis-Longwood at Bowman, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Loomis-Longwood at Bowman, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Results
Girls Basketball
Bedford North Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24
LAKE CENTRAL (4-7-4-9)
Vanessa Wimberly 8, Aniyah Bishop 6, Ayla Krygier 4, Nadia Clayton 2, Riley Milausnic 2.
3-point field goals: Lake Central (Wimberly 2).
North Montgomery 45, North Newton 21
NORTH NEWTON (7-2-5-7)
Madelyn Arrenholz 6, Cheyann Cahill 5, June Busboom 5, Taylor Mattull 3, MaKenna Schelman 1.
3-point field goals: North Newton (Taylor Mattull 1).
Wednesday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Frankfort 29, North Newton 22
NORTH NEWTON (6-4-4-8)
MaKenna Schleman 16, Cheyann Cahill 4, Madelyn Arrenholz 2.
Boys Wrestling
Calumet 42, Griffith 36
Merrillville 57, Valparaiso 13
285: Raymond James (M) over David Gonzalez-Ortiz (V) (Fall 0:18) 106: Jermey Kyle (V) over Donald Hoffman (M) (MD 16-2) 113: Marion McClain (M) over Merrick Raphael (V) (Fall 2:50) 120: Matthew Maldonado (M) over Cameron Cruz (V) (Fall 1:59) 126: Nasir Christion (M) over Brogan Cherepko (V) (Dec 8-6) 132: David Maldonado (M) over Xavier Roberts (V) (Fall 3:11) 138: Lucas Clement (M) over Luke Reid (V) (Dec 10-4) 145: Marlone Kirksy (M) over Giancaria Laterzo (V) (Dec 6-2) 152: Adrian Pellot (M) over Zen Smoot (V) (Fall 3:11) 160: Ben Fedorchak (V) over Taveyon Gray (M) (Dec 5-2) 170: Cameron Crisp (M) over Xander Corning (V) (Fall 0:35) 182: Luise Thest (V) over Josiah Edmonds (M) (Fall 3:35) 195: James Veal (M) over Dylan Mcguire (V) (Fall 2:49) 220: Terrell Elmore (M) over Nick Luna (V) (Fall 0:58)
BASKETBALL
College men
Friday’s games
EAST
Kean at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Bucknell at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
SOUTH
Coppin St. at George Mason, 3 p.m.
MIDWEST
Kennesaw St. at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s game
MIDWEST
DePaul at Creighton, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday’S MAJOR scores EAST
Bryant 69, Towson 59
Cornell 91, Colgate 80
Fordham 80, VMI 77, OT
Hofstra 96, Old Westbury 48
LIU 95, Purchast 58
Sacred Heart 66, Holy Cross 62
Siena 64, American 61
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 126, Kentucky Christian 67
E. Kentucky 68, UNC-Greensboro 64
North Florida 87, Bethune-Cookman 85
MIDWEST
Minnesota 58, Chicago St. 55
N. Illinois 67, Indiana St. 57
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 77, UALR 75
Stephen F. Austin 80, Jackson St. 69
SMU 85, Iona 81
FAR WEST
Utah Tech 95, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64
wednesday’s TOP 25 BOX SCOREs
No. 1 Purdue 74,
New Orleans 53
NEW ORLEANS (3-8)
Jackson 6-8 1-2 14, Kirkland 0-1 2-2 2, Johnson 7-14 0-0 17, Sackey 0-5 0-0 0, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 0-1 8, Henry 3-5 2-2 8, Doughty 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent 0-0 2-2 2, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 2-2 2, Simes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-41 9-11 53.
PURDUE (12-0)
Furst 4-5 1-2 9, Gillis 3-7 4-4 11, Loyer 2-7 2-3 8, Morton 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 3-4 1-2 8, Kaufman-Renn 8-10 8-10 24, Jenkins 1-4 0-0 2, Newman 3-4 1-1 8, Waddell 1-1 0-0 2, Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-45 19-24 74.
Halftime—Purdue 41-21. 3-Point Goals—New Orleans 6-16 (Johnson 3-7, Wilson-Rouse 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Sackey 0-4), Purdue 5-19 (Loyer 2-5, Smith 1-1, Newman 1-2, Gillis 1-5, Furst 0-1, Kaufman-Renn 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Morton 0-2). Fouled Out—Kirkland. Rebounds—New Orleans 16 (Kirkland 7), Purdue 24 (Morton 7). Assists—New Orleans 9 (Johnson 4), Purdue 11 (Gillis, Morton, Smith 3). Total Fouls—New Orleans 18, Purdue 11. A—14,876 (14,846).
College women
Thursday’S SCOREs
EAST
Boston College 86, CCSU 35
George Washington 61, Coppin St. 51
Manhattan 73, LIU Brooklyn 47
UMBC 76, Hartford 52
SOUTH
Alabama 89, North Florida 25
Wake Forest 59, Rhode Island 45
SOUTHWEST
Texas St. 58, North Texas at Dallas 39
Texas Tech 59, UC Riverside 38
Tulsa 83, Texas Southern 80
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 10 .688 —
Brooklyn 20 12 .625 2
Philadelphia 18 12 .600 3
New York 18 14 .563 4
Toronto 14 18 .438 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 16 16 .500 —
Atlanta 16 16 .500 —
Washington 12 20 .375 4
Orlando 12 21 .364 4½
Charlotte 8 24 .250 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 9 .710 —
Cleveland 22 11 .667 1
Indiana 16 16 .500 6½
Chicago 13 18 .419 9
Detroit 8 26 .235 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 11 .633 —
New Orleans 18 12 .600 1
Dallas 16 16 .500 4
San Antonio 10 20 .333 9
Houston 9 22 .290 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 19 11 .633 —
Portland 17 15 .531 3
Utah 18 16 .529 3
Minnesota 16 16 .500 4
Oklahoma City 14 18 .438 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 13 .594 —
L.A. Clippers 19 14 .576 ½
Sacramento 17 13 .567 1
Golden State 15 18 .455 4½
L.A. Lakers 13 18 .419 5½
Wednesday’s results
Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93
Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 106
Brooklyn 143, Golden State 113
Indiana 117, Boston 112
Chicago 110, Atlanta 108
Toronto 113, New York 106
Dallas 104, Minnesota 99
Orlando 116, Houston 110
Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98
Sacramento 134, L.A. Lakers 120
L.A. Clippers 126, Charlotte 105
Thursday’s results
San Antonio at New Orleans, (n)
Washington at Utah, (n)
Friday’s games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Washington at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
No Games scheduled.
WEDNESDAY’S SUMMARy
Bulls 110, Hawks 108
CHICAGO (110)
DeRozan 12-23 4-6 28, Williams 5-11 0-0 11, Vucevic 8-17 2-2 20, Caruso 2-2 0-0 5, LaVine 8-16 5-6 22, Terry 0-0 0-0 0, Drummond 2-3 1-2 5, Dosunmu 4-6 0-0 9, White 2-8 5-6 10. Totals 43-86 17-22 110.
ATLANTA (108)
Collins 2-5 0-0 4, Hunter 4-10 2-2 10, Okongwu 8-14 2-2 18, Murray 7-17 1-1 15, Young 9-24 9-9 34, Griffin 5-7 0-0 14, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Kaminsky 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-91 16-16 108.
Chicago 30 31 20 29 — 110
Atlanta 25 26 26 31 — 108
3-Point Goals—Chicago 7-24 (Vucevic 2-7, Caruso 1-1, LaVine 1-2, Dosunmu 1-3, White 1-5, Williams 1-5, DeRozan 0-1), Atlanta 14-37 (Young 7-14, Griffin 4-6, Bogdanovic 3-6, Johnson 0-1, Kaminsky 0-1, Collins 0-2, Murray 0-3, Hunter 0-4). Rebounds—Chicago 47 (Drummond 11), Atlanta 47 (Okongwu 11). Assists—Chicago 20 (DeRozan, LaVine, White 5), Atlanta 22 (Murray 10). Total Fouls—Chicago 15, Atlanta 15. A—17,226 (18,118)
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69
Toronto 34 21 7 6 48 111 82
Tampa Bay 32 20 11 1 41 115 97
Detroit 32 14 11 7 35 98 105
Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109
Florida 34 15 15 4 34 113 115
Montreal 33 15 15 3 33 93 114
Ottawa 32 14 16 2 30 98 103
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Carolina 32 20 6 6 46 96 82
New Jersey 33 22 9 2 46 112 83
Pittsburgh 32 19 9 4 42 111 91
N.Y. Rangers 34 18 11 5 41 111 93
N.Y. Islanders 33 18 13 2 38 104 92
Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99
Philadelphia 34 11 16 7 29 85 113
Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 34 19 9 6 44 124 101
Winnipeg 32 21 10 1 43 108 81
Minnesota 32 19 11 2 40 106 91
Colorado 31 18 11 2 38 93 82
St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119
Nashville 31 14 13 4 32 80 95
Arizona 31 10 16 5 25 86 117
Chicago 31 7 20 4 18 70 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 35 23 11 1 47 118 97
Los Angeles 35 18 12 5 41 116 123
Seattle 31 18 10 3 39 108 98
Edmonton 34 18 14 2 38 128 120
Calgary 33 15 12 6 36 104 103
Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122
San Jose 34 10 18 6 26 103 127
Anaheim 34 9 22 3 21 82 145
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s results
New Jersey 4, Florida 2
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 2, Montreal 1, OT
Nashville 4, Chicago 2
Edmonton 6, Dallas 3
Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1
Vegas 5, Arizona 2
Thursday’s results
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 3
Carolina at Pittsburgh, (n)
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, (n)
Washington at Ottawa,(n)
Winnipeg at Boston, (n)
Seattle at Vancouver, (n)
Calgary at Los Angeles, (n)
Minnesota at San Jose, (n)
Friday’s games
Boston at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Washington, 6 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, ppd.
Detroit at Ottawa, ppd
Saturday’s games
No Games scheduled
WEDNESDAY’S summary
Predators 4, Blackhawks 2
Nashville 1 1 2 — 4
Chicago 0 2 0 — 2
First Period—1, Nashville, Niederreiter 11 (Fabbro, Glass), 9:23. Penalties—Jeannot, NSH (High Sticking), 9:54.
Second Period—2, Chicago, Murphy 3 (Domi, Katchouk), 16:03. 3, Chicago, Entwistle 2 (Murphy), 16:40. 4, Nashville, Duchene 9 (Carrier, Ekholm), 19:55. Penalties—Josi, NSH (Holding), 7:35.
Third Period—5, Nashville, Josi 7 (McDonagh, Parssinen), 1:27. 6, Nashville, Novak 1 (Josi, Parssinen), 6:09 (pp). Penalties—Domi, CHI (Interference), 6:03; Domi, CHI (Misconduct), 6:03; Glass, NSH (Tripping), 7:32; Chicago bench, served by T.Johnson (Tripping), 12:20.
Shots on Goal—Nashville 8-13-16—37. Chicago 10-13-17—40.
Power-play opportunities—Nashville 1 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies—Nashville, Saros 11-9-4 (39 shots-37 saves). Chicago, Mrazek 2-8-1 (37-33).
A—15,239 (19,717). T—2:20.
Referees—Brandon Blandina, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen—Shandor Alphonso, Ben O’Quinn.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE Open Now O/U UNDERDOG
Buffalo 10 8½ (40½) CHICAGO
MINNESOTA 4 3½ (47½) NY Giants
BALTIMORE 6½ 6 (35½) Atlanta
CLEVELAND 3 2½ (32½) New Orleans
KANSAS CITY 9½ 10 (48½) Seattle
TENNESSEE 8½ 3½ (35½) Houston
Detroit 2½ 2½ (43½) CAROLINA
Cincinnati 3 3 (41½) NEW ENGLAND
SAN FRANCISCO 6½ 7 (37½) Washington
DALLAS 1 5½ (47½) Philadelphia
PITTSBURGH 1 2½ (39) Las Vegas
Sunday
MIAMI 4½ 3½ (50½) Green Bay
Denver 2½ 3 (36½) LA RAMS
Tampa Bay 3 8 (39½) ARIZONA
Monday
LA Chargers 3 4½ (45½) INDIANAPOLIS
NBA
FRIDAY
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
ORLANDO 6 (OFF) San Antonio
PHILADELPHIA 4 (OFF) LA Clippers
BOSTON 8½ (OFF) Minnesota
BROOKLYN 2½ (OFF) Milwaukee
ATLANTA 9 (OFF) Detroit
CLEVELAND 4½ (OFF) Toronto
NEW YORK 5½ (OFF) Chicago
OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Dallas 5½ (OFF) HOUSTON
MIAMI 5½ (OFF) Indiana
DENVER 5½ (OFF) Portland
SACRAMENTO 7 (OFF) Washington
PHOENIX 1½ (OFF) Memphis
LA LAKERS 4 (OFF) Charlotte
NHL
FRIDAY
FAV. LINE U-DOG Line WASHINGTON -138 Winnipeg +115
CAROLINA -320 Philadelphia +250
OTTAWA -137 Detroit +114
Boston -120 NEW JERSEY +100
Florida -120 N.Y ISLANDERS+100
Colorado -120 NASHVILLE +100
DALLAS -315 Montreal +250
CHICAGO -115 Columbus -104
EDMONTON -235 Vancouver +190
Los Angeles -162 ARIZONA +134
VEGAS -164 St. Louis +138
Calgary -220 ANAHEIM +180
College Football
Friday
FAVORITE Open Now O/U UNDERDOG
Houston 2½ 7 (56½) Louisiana
Wake Forest 1½ 1½ (58½) Missouri
Saturday
San Diego St. 3½ 6½ (49½) Middle Tenn.
Monday
Bowling Green 1½ 3½ (48½) New Mex. St.
Tuesday
Georgia Southern 4½ 3½ (66½) Buffalo
Memphis 10½ 7½ (60½) Utah St.
East Carolina 7 7½ (62½) Coastal Car.
Wisconsin 2½ 3½ (43½) Oklahoma St.
Wednesday
Duke 3½ 3½ (62½) UCF
Arkansas 4½ 3 (68½) Kansas
Oregon 9½ 14½ (73½) North Carolina
Ole Miss 3 3½ (69½) Texas Tech
Thursday
Minnesota 6½ 9½ (41½) Syracuse
Florida St. 7 9½ (65½) Oklahoma
Texas 3½ 3½ (67½) Washington
Friday, Dec. 30
Maryland 2½ 1½ (47½) NC State
UCLA 3½ 3½ (54½) Pittsburgh
Notre Dame 4½ 2½ (51½) So. Carolina
Ohio 3½ 1½ (42½) Wyoming
Clemson 5½ 5½ (63½) Tennessee
Saturday, Dec. 31
Iowa 1½ 2½ (31½) Kentucky
Alabama 4½ 5½ (55½) Kansas St.
Michigan 9½ 7½ (58½) TCU
Georgia 6½ 6½ (62½) Ohio St.
Monday, Jan. 2
Illinois 1½ 1½ (46½) Mississippi St.
USC 1½ 2½ (62½) Tulane
LSU 5½ 14½ (55½) Purdue
Utah 1½ 2½ (51½) Penn State
Transactions
BASEBALL
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Acquired RHP Gregory Santos from San Francisco in exchange for RHP Kade McClure.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 1B Wil Myers and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts. Designated 3B Mike Moustakas for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with C Omar Narvaez on a one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Seth Lugo on a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed SS Jeter Downs off waivers from Boston.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Promoted DB Harrison Hand from the practice squad to the active roster. Reinstated RB Khalil Herbert from injured reserve.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OT Tom Compton on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB Steven Montez to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Promoted OL Coy Cronk and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter from the practice squad to the active roster.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated OT Chandler Brewer to return to practice from injured reserve. Signed WRs lance Lenoir and Jerreth Sterns to the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Jarvis Landry on injured reserve. Promoted WR Kirk Merritt from the practice squad to the active roster.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Landon Collins. Signed LB Tae Crowder to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Promoted S Will Parks and QB Chris Streveler from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted OL Daniel Munyer from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed C Ben Jones and CB Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Promoted G Wes Martin from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived LB De’Jon Harris.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned G Trent Miner from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Reading (ECHL). to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled G Collin Delia from Abbotsford (AHL). Reassigned D Wyatt Kalynuk from Abbotsford (AHL) to Canada (Spengler Cup).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Geovane Jesus from Cruzeiro (Brazil) to a four-year contract pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
LOS ANGELES FC — Acquired D Denil Maldonado on loan from CD Motgua (Honduras) pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Re-signed G Dane Jacomen.
NASHVILLE SC — Signed D Laurence Wyke to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Claimed M Matias Pellegrini off waivers.
National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed M Victoria Pickett to a three-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed G Nicole Barnhart to a one-year contract.
ON THIS DATE
Dec. 23
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.
1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the Los Angeles Rams a 24-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns for the NFL title.
1962 — Tommy Brooker kicks a 25-yard field goal 17:54 into overtime, giving the Dallas Texans a 20-17 victory over Houston for the AFL title.
1972 — The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Oakland Raiders 13-7 on Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception,” in an AFC Divisional playoff game. On 4th-and-10 on their own 40-yard line with 22 seconds remaining and no time outs. Terry Bradshaw, under pressure, throws a pass over the middle to Oakland’s 35-yard line which is deflected by Oakland’s Jack Tatum. Running back Franco Harris catches the deflection at the Raiders’ 43-yard line and runs down the left sideline for a touchdown.
1978 — Bryan Trottier has five goals and three assists to lead the New York Islanders to a 9-4 victory over the Rangers. Trottier sets an NHL record with three goals and three assists in the second period.
1982 — Chaminade, an NAIA school, beats top-ranked Virginia and 7-foot-4 center Ralph Sampson, 77-72, for one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. The game is played at Honolulu’s International Center in front of 3,383 fans.
1996 — Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions rushes for 175 yards in a 24-14 loss to San Francisco to finish with 1,553 yards for the season. It’s Sanders’ third straight season with at least 1,500 yards rushing, a first in the NFL.
2007 — The New England Patriots set an NFL record with their 15th win, the best start in league history, with a 28-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins 28-7.
2007 — Chris Johnson sets an NCAA bowl record with 408 all-purpose yards, and Ben Hartman kicks a 34-yard field goal as time expires to give East Carolina a 41-38 victory over No. 24 Boise State in the Hawaii Bowl.
2008 — The Boston Celtics set a franchise record with their 19th consecutive victory, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 110-91. The Celtics improve to 27-2 — the best start for a two-loss team in NBA history. The 19-game winning streak breaks the Celtics record set in 1981-82.
2012 — New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees passes for 446 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints’ 34-31 overtime win at Dallas. Brees, with 4,781 passing yards, becomes the first player in NFL history to record at least 4,500 yards in three consecutive seasons.
2013 — Andrew Luck throws for 205 yards to break a single-season rookie record, and his touchdown pass to Reggie Wayne late in the fourth quarter puts Indianapolis in the playoffs with a 20-13 win over Kansas City. Luck, with 4,183 yards, surpasses Cam Newton’s year-old record of 4,051 yards passing by a rookie in the second quarter.