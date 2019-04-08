2019-20 and 2020-21 high school basketball classifications
Boys
Class 4A
Lake Central, Crown Point, Portage, Merrillville, Chesterton, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Michigan City, Munster, Morton, Hobart, E.C. Central, Highland, Lowell, West Side.
Class 3A
Kankakee Valley, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Hanover Central, Calumet, Gary Lighthouse, River Forest, Wheeler.
Class 2A
Boone Grove, Whiting, Bishop Noll, Andrean, Bowman Academy, Hebron, Lake Station, Roosevelt, South Central, Westville, **Marquette Catholic.
Class 1A
Hammond Academy of Science & Technology, Washington Twp., Kouts, Gary 21st Century, Morgan Twp., LaCrosse, Covenant Christian (DeMotte).
Girls
Class 4A
Lake Central, Crown Point, Portage, Merrillville, Chesterton, Valparaiso, LaPorte, Michigan City, Munster, Morton, Hobart, E.C. Central, Highland, Lowell, West Side.
Class 3A
Kankakee Valley, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Hanover Central, Calumet, Gary Lighthouse, River Forest, Wheeler.
Class 2A
Boone Grove, Whiting, Bishop Noll, Andrean, Bowman Academy, Hebron, Lake Station, Roosevelt, South Central, Westville, *Marquette Catholic.
Class 1A
Hammond Academy of Science & Technology, Washington Twp., Kouts, Gary 21st Century, Morgan Twp., LaCrosse, Covenant Christian (DeMotte).
Bold face indicates school is moving up to a higher class.
Italics indicates school is moving to a lower class.
* Indicates school moving up a class due to the success factor.
** Pending proposed change in Rule 2-5d school would remain in higher class.