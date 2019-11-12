Girls Basketball
Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association
Top 10 poll with rating points
Week 1 (Nov. 11)
Class 4A
1. Homestead 92. 2. Northwestern 92. 3. Lawrence North 87. T4. Crown Point 81. T4. Brownsburg 81. 6. Penn 52, 7. Hamilton Southeastern 43. 8. Fishers 39. T9. Jeffersonville 24. T9. North Central 24.
Others receiving votes: Center Grove, Bloomington South, Carmel, Ben Davis, Kokomo, Mooresville, Lafayette Harrison, Carroll.
Class 3A
1. Benton Central 107. 2. Heritage Christian 88. 3. Gibson Southern 75. 4. Salem 68. 5. Mishawaka 60. 6. Bellmont 44. 7. Greensburg 31. 8. Norwell 29. 9. Vincennes Lincoln 22. 10. Angola 17.
Others receiving votes: Silver Creek, Winchester, SB St. Joseph, FW Luers, Hamilton Heights, Danville, FW Concordia, Garrett, Oak Hill, NorthWood, Evansville Memorial.
Class 2A
1. Triton-Central 75. 2. North Judson 74. 3. Linton Stockton 72. 4. Eastern Pekin 68. 5. Shenandoah 39. 6. Monroe Central 37. 7. Vincennes Rivet 34. 8. Lafayette Central Catholic 24. 9. Tipton 13. 10. University 12.
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Cloverdale, Covenant Christian, Providence, Evansville Mater Dei, Rensselaer, South Putnam, South Knox, Bishop Noll, Alexandria, Southridge.
Class A
1. Tecumseh 122, 2. Loogootee 116, 3. Jac-Cen-Del 97, 4. Trinity Lutheran 94, 5. Morgan Twp. 71. 6. Oregon-Davis 68, 7. Greenwood Christian Academy 66, 8. Lanesville 45, 9. North Miami 22, T10. Springs Valley 11. T10. Northfield 11.
Others receiving votes: West Washington, Southwestern Shelbyville, Blue River Valley, Argos, Wood Memorial, Pioneer, Kouts, Union City, North Central Farmersburg, Waldron, Edinburgh.