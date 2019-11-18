Girls Basketball
Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association
Top 10 poll with rating points
Week 2 (Nov. 18)
Class 4A
1. Northwestern 110, 2. Homestead 102, 3. Lawrence North 96, 4. Crown Point 89, 5. Penn 65, 6. Fishers 51, 7. Hamilton Southeastern 47, 8. Jeffersonville 30, 9. Brownsburg 29, 10. North Central 21.
Others receiving votes: Center Grove, Bedford North Lawrence, Ben Davis, FW Carroll, Roncalli, Lafayette Harrison.
Class 3A
1. Benton Central 110, 2. Salem 87, 3. Gibson Southern 78, 4. Mishawaka Marian 72, 5. Heritage Christian 54, 6. Norwell 40, 7. Silver Creek 35, 8. FW Luers 22, T9. Danville 21, T9. Winchester 21.
Others receiving votes: Greensburg, NorthWood, FW Concordia Lutheran, Vincennes Lincoln, Garrett, Rushville, West Lafayette, Bellmont, SB St. Joseph, Evansville Memorial, Washington, Hamilton Heights.
Class 2A
1. Triton-Central 116, 2. North Judson 104, 3. Linton-Stockton 88, 4. Shenandoah 67, 5. Vincennes Rivet 66, 6. Lafayette Central Catholic 58, 7. Monroe Central 42, 8. University High 29, 9. Eastern (Pekin) 20, 10. Crawford County 18.
Others receiving votes: Austin, Cloverdale, Tipton, Covenant Christian (Indpls.), Alexandria Monroe, Bishop Noll, Providence, Frankton, Rensselaer, Cascade.
Class A
1. Loogootee 135, 2. Jac-Cen-Del 115, 3. Trinity Lutheran 113, 4. Oregon-Davis 98, 5. Tecumseh 92, 6. Southwestern (Shelbyville), 55, 7. Morgan Twp. 44, 8. Greenwood Christian 37, 9. Blue River 31, 10. North Miami 25.
Others receiving votes: Lanesville, Kouts, North Central (Farmersburg), Argos, Edinburgh, West Washington, Northfield, Pioneer, Union City.