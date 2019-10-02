Boys Tennis
Sectionals
Crown Point
Wednesday
Match 1: Hanover Central vs. Lake Central, late
Crown Point 5, Kankakee Valley 0
Thursday
Match 3: Rensselaer vs. Match 1 winner, 4:15 p.m.
Match 4: Lowell vs. Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central
Wednesday
Match 1: Morton vs. Gavit, late
Match 2: Hammond vs. EC Central, late
Thursday
Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart
Wednesday
Merrillville 5, Andrean 0
Lake Station 4, River Forest 1
Thursday
Match 3: Hammond Academy vs. Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Match 4: Hobart vs. Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte
Wednesday
LaPorte 3, New Prairie 2
Michigan City 4, Marquette 1
Thursday
Championship: LaPorte vs. Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Munster
Wednesday
Match 1: Griffith vs. Highland, late
Thursday
Match 2: Calumet vs. Munster, 4 p.m.
Friday
Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner. 4 p.m.
Portage
Tuesday
Valparaiso 5, Portage 0
Chesterton 5, Wheeler 0
Wednesday
Championship: Valparaiso 3, Chesterton 2