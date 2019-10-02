{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Boys Tennis

Sectionals

Crown Point

Wednesday

Match 1: Hanover Central vs. Lake Central, late

Crown Point 5, Kankakee Valley 0

Thursday

Match 3: Rensselaer vs. Match 1 winner, 4:15 p.m.

Match 4: Lowell vs. Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central

Wednesday

Match 1: Morton vs. Gavit, late

Match 2: Hammond vs. EC Central, late

Thursday

Championship: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart

Wednesday

Merrillville 5, Andrean 0

Lake Station 4, River Forest 1

Thursday

Match 3: Hammond Academy vs. Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Match 4: Hobart vs. Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte

Wednesday

LaPorte 3, New Prairie 2

Michigan City 4, Marquette 1

Thursday

Championship: LaPorte vs. Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Munster

Wednesday

Match 1: Griffith vs. Highland, late

Thursday

Match 2: Calumet vs. Munster, 4 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner. 4 p.m.

Portage

Tuesday

Valparaiso 5, Portage 0

Chesterton 5, Wheeler 0

Wednesday

Championship: Valparaiso 3, Chesterton 2

Sports Director

Hillary has covered prep, pro and college sports -- and even a Dixie Baseball World Series -- for newspapers north and south of the Mason-Dixon Line since 1995.

Sports Reporter

CJ grew up shadowing his father, Jim, at various prep events and now follows in his footsteps as a sports reporter at The Times. A Purdue University graduate, his allegiances lie with the Boilermakers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Reds.

Sports Copy Editor

Jim is a copy editor for The Times who works out of Valparaiso. A South Central High School (1984) and Ball State ('89) grad, he’s covered preps most of his career. He received the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Media Award in 1997.