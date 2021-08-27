 Skip to main content
Check out how the RailCats fared against Fargo-Moorhead on Thursday
Check out how the RailCats fared against Fargo-Moorhead on Thursday

Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
RailCats 7, Fargo-Moorhead 2

RailCats;0312 100 002 — 7 10 1
Fargo-Moorhead;000 002 000 — 2 5 3

2B – Lingua, Rookard (RC). Pitching summaryRailCats – Erwin (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO), DeLeon (1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Strobel (3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO). Fargo-Moorhead – Helton (4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Hope (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), Grauer (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Wright (1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – Erwin. LP – Helton. SV – Strobel. Leading hittersRailCats – Lingua (3-5, 2B, R, RBI), Olund (2-4, R, RBI), Woodworth (2-4, RBI), Rookard (1-5, 2B, R), Cooke (RBI), Smith (RBI). Records – RailCats 34-56, Fargo-Moorhead 54-36.

