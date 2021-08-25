Check out how the RailCats fared against Fargo-Moorhead on Tuesday

Tuesday's Late Result
Fargo-Moorhead 13, RailCats 5
|RailCats;200 020 001 — 5 12 2
|Fargo-Moorhead;000 571 00x — 13 16 1
2B – Cash (RC); Boxwell (FM). 3B – Kelly (FM). HR – George, Silviano, Dexter (FM). Pitching summary – RailCats – Heidenfelder (4 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO), Vonderschmidt (4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). Fargo-Moorhead – Flores (5 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO), Hope (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Jones (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Grauer (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), VerSteeg (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – Flores. LP – Heidenfelder. Leading hitters – RailCats – Cash (3-5, 2B, 2 R), Smith (2-4, 2 RBI), Jones (1-4, R, 2 RBI), Talamante (2-5, 2 R), Rookard (2-5). Records – Fargo-Moorhead 53-35, RailCats 33-55.
