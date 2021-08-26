 Skip to main content
Check out how the RailCats fared against Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday
Wednesday's Late Result

Fargo-Moorhead 7, RailCats 1

RailCats;010 000 000 — 1 5 0
Fargo-Moorhead;100 011 04x — 7 14 1

2B – Boscan 2, Silviano (FM). HR – Silviano (FM). Pitching summaryRailCats – Alkire (5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO), Garcia (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Fargo-Moorhead – Tomshaw (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), Finkelnburg (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO), Nissen (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO), Wright (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Jones (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Lind (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Ver Steeg (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Nissen. LP – Alkire. Leading hittersRailCats – Walraven (2-4), Olund (RBI), Jones (1-4, R), Woodworth (1-5), Cooke (1-4). Records – Fargo-Moorhead 54-35, RailCats 33-56.

