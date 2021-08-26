Check out how the RailCats fared against Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday

Wednesday's Late Result
Fargo-Moorhead 7, RailCats 1
|RailCats;010 000 000 — 1 5 0
|Fargo-Moorhead;100 011 04x — 7 14 1
2B – Boscan 2, Silviano (FM). HR – Silviano (FM). Pitching summary – RailCats – Alkire (5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO), Garcia (2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Fargo-Moorhead – Tomshaw (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), Finkelnburg (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO), Nissen (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO), Wright (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Jones (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Lind (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Ver Steeg (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Nissen. LP – Alkire. Leading hitters – RailCats – Walraven (2-4), Olund (RBI), Jones (1-4, R), Woodworth (1-5), Cooke (1-4). Records – Fargo-Moorhead 54-35, RailCats 33-56.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.