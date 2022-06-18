Check out late local prep results from Friday, June 17, 2022

Baseball
Class 2A
State Championship
At Victory Field, Indianapolis
Andrean 5, Brebeuf Jesuit 1
Brebeuf;001;000;0;—;1;3;2
Andrean;031;010;X;—;5;8;2
Pitching summary: BREBEUF — Dutkanych (6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO); ANDREAN — Peyton Niksich (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO). WP — Niksich. LP — Dutkanych. Leading hitters: ANDREAN — Jax Kalemba (3-3, RBI), Mason Barth (2-4), Alonzo Paul (1-3, R, 2 RBI). Records: Andrean 31-4, Brebeuf 26-5.
