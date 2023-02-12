Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
DeMotte Christian 68, Whiting 63
WHITING (14-16-17-16)
Shawn Donaldson 22, Nolan Toth 15, Beau Harbin 0, Luke Zorich 9, Nick Davenport 3, Antonio Tucker 0, Jeremiah Allard 5, Jose Torres 2, Joe Jendreas 7. Totals – 21 14-17 63.
DEMOTTE (15-23-13-17)
Davis Peterson 0, Jacob Dyke 2, Tony Bos 3, Gabe Rottier 2, Arthur Walstra 5, Joshua DeJong 5, Luke Terpstra 29, Jayce Bultema 2, Jacob Miller 20. Totals – 24 14-19 68.
3-point field goals – Whiting 7 (Donaldson 4, Toth 2, Davenport 1); DeMotte 6 (Bos 1, Walstra 1, Terpstra 4). Team fouls – Whiting 18, DeMotte 15. Fouled out – Toth (W).
EC Central 83, Kankakee Valley 72
EC CENTRAL (14-24-17-28)
Bradley 13, Henderson 4, Striblin 11, Pullen 12, Timms 0, Julkes 0, Winters 2, Walker 0, Murphy 30, Wallace 11, Barajas 0. Totals – 34 10-11 83.
KANKAKEE VALLEY (22-13-14-23)
Bobby Lalonde 6, Cam Webster 29, Dylan Holmes 13, Jeremiah Jones 4, Hayden Dase 16, Eli Deardorff 0, Jake Anderson 4, Gabe Kistler 0. Totals – 25 15-18 72.
3-point field goals – ECC 5 (Bradley 1, Henderson 1, Striblin 1, Murphy 2); KV 7 (Lalonde 2, Webster 2, Holmes 3). Team fouls – ECC 16, KV 18.
Girls Swimming
IHSAA State Finals
At IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis
Team scores (top 3 & locals): 1. Carmel 498, 2. Fishers 233, 3. Penn 156, 14. Chesterton 51, 20. Valparaiso 17, 29. Crown Point 8, 33. Hobart 5, 33. Munster 5, 40. LaPorte 2.
Individual results (first place & local finalists):
200 medley relay – 1. Carmel 1:36.98*, 15. Crown Point (Bella Tufts, Maggie Morse, Grace Stimac, Kaitlin Flewelling) 1:49.30; 200 free – 1. Bowen (Carmel) 1:45.49; 200 IM – 1. Sweeney (Carmel) 1:56.82*, 7. Rachel Dildine (Chesterton) 2:04.71; 50 free – 1. Shackell (Carmel) 21.93*; Diving – 1. Prusiecki (Center Grove) 478.30, 6. Lindsey Giesler (Valparaiso) 401.35, 12. Daeges Morgan (Hobart) 380.35, 16. Zuzu Smith (Munster) 359.95; 100 butterfly – 1. Shackell (Carmel) 50.89*, 4. Dildine (Chesterton) 54.86; 100 free – 1. Christianson (Penn) 48.59; 500 free – 1. Bowen (Carmel) 4:42.81*, 13. Tufts (Crown Point) 5:05.51, 15. Cayla Cooper (LaPorte) 5:07.46; 200 free relay – 1. Carmel 1:30.23*, 14. Chesterton (Dildine, Lux Mountford, Mia Kirkham, Tegan Werner) 1:38.66; 100 backstroke – 1. Berglund (Carmel) 51.80; 100 breaststroke – 1. Sweeney (Carmel) 59.78, 13. Madeline Moreth (Valparaiso) 1:05.25; 400 free relay – 1. Carmel 3:21.84, 9. Chesterton (Werner, Kirkham, Olivia Piunti, Dildine) 3:33.66, 15. Munster (Casey McNulty, Angelica Rzeznikowski, Jasmine Wegman, Jennifer Barajas) 3:38.52.
* – new state record