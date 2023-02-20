Saturday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
Huntington North Semistate
Championship
Fishers 41, Lake Central 24
FISHERS (12-10-10-9)
Scott 0, Smith 6, Harris 7, Roberts 1, Thomas 2, Triplett 6, Dickman 0, H. Smith 13, O. Smith 4, Schiev 2, Carter 0. Totals – 17 3-9 41.
LAKE CENTRAL (6-0-11-7)
Riley Milausnic 5, Nadia Clayton 2, Vanessa Wimberly 3, Ayla Krygier 2, Aniyah Bishop 9, Kennedie Burks 3, Allie Huppenthal 0, Claudia Vasic 0, Bryn Leonard 0, Faith Harrison 0, Milica Lukic 0, Lexi Iwema 0. Totals – 9 3-4 24.
3-point field goals: Fishers 4; Lake Central 3 (Milausnic, Wimberly, Burks). Team fouls: Fishers 7, Lake Central 12. Fouled out: None.
Semifinal
Lake Central 62, South Bend Washington 57
WASHINGTON (11-7-18-21)
Belcher 6, Jones 11, Wilson 3, Reynolds 27, Wells 0, Nicholson 0, Alexander 0, Mitchell 10. Totals – 24 7-17 57.
LAKE CENTRAL (15-20-14-13)
Riley Milausnic 10, Nadia Clayton 16, Vanessa Wimberly 17, Aniyah Bishop 5, Ayla Krygier 10, Kennedie Burks 0, Lexi Iwema 4. Totals – 20 15-25 62.
3-point field goals: Washington 2 (Belcher 2); Lake Central 7 (Clayton 2, Wimberly 2, Krygier 2, Milausnic). Team fouls: Washington 17, Lake Central 16. Fouled out: Wilson, Mitchell (SBW).
Gymnastics
DAC Tournament
AT PORTAGE
1. VALPARAISO 112.175, 2. CROWN POINT 109.875, 3. PORTAGE 106.725, 4. LAKE CENTRAL 104.625, 5. MERRILLVILLE 100.725, 6. CHESTERTON 100.600, 7. LAPORTE 91.975, 8. MICHIGAN CITY 87.350.
VAULT – 1. Gabriella Grisafi (V) 9.625, 2. Alana Lockhart (CP) 9.500, 3. Payton Peele (P) 9.425, 4. Leah Fenner (P) 9.375, 5. Hayleigh Delgado (LC) 9.350, 6. Chloe Ochman (V) 9.350.
BARS – 1. Elly Kiran (CP) 9.550, 2. Delgado (LC) 9.350, 3. Molly Dreher (V) 9.200, 4. Ava Moe (V) 9.000, 5. Grisafi (V) 8.925, 6. Fenner (CP) 8.700.
BEAM – 1. Grisafi (V) 9.850, 2. Dreher (V) 9.650, T3. Mia Curran (V) 9.300, T3. Peele (P) 9.300, 5. Ysabel Maunes (CP) 9.175, 6. Ochman (V) 9.050.
FLOOR – 1. Kiran (CP) 9.650, T2. Delgado (LC) 9.625, T2. Grisafi (V) 9.625, 4. Dreher (V) 9.500, 5. Shelby Conrad (P) 9.450, 6. Fenner (CP) 9.400.
ALL-AROUND – 1. Grisafi (V) 38.025, 2. Dreher (V) 37.350, 3. Delgado (LC) 36.600, 4. Peele (P) 36.400, 5. Fenner (CP) 36.325, 6. Conrad (P) 36.300.