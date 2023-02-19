Boys Wrestling
IHSAA State Finals
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Team scores (top 3 & locals): 1. Crown Point 167, 2. Center Grove 131, 3. Brownsburg 129.5, 11. Chesterton 26.5, 15. Kankakee Valley 24, 22. LaPorte 20, 25. Merrillville 17, 27. Hobart 15, 32. Griffith 13, 40. Highland 10, 43. Lake Central 8.
Local match results:
Championship round:
120 – Hockaday (Brownsburg) dec. Ashton Jackson (LaPorte) 6-3; 138 – Cole Solomey (KV) Courtney (Center Grove) 6-2; 145 – Aidan Torres (Chesterton) major dec. Krejsa (Center Grove) 11-2; 160 – Sam Goin (CP) pinned Kemper (Evansville Central) 1:30; 170 – Cody Goodwin (CP) dec. Ruhlman (Bloomington South) 2-1; 182 – Orlando Cruz (CP) dec. Veazy (FW Snider) 5-4; 220 – Will Clark (CP) pinned Chicoine (McCutcheon) 1:48.
People are also reading…
Third-place round:
126 – Logan Frazier (CP) dec. Seng (Evansville Mater Dei) 3-0; 132 – Leavell (Warren Central) dec. David Maldonado (Merrillville) 4-1; 145 – Anthony Bahl (CP) dec. Thrine (New Castle) 2-1; 182 – Penola (Zionsville) dec. Connor Cervantes (Griffith) 9-5; 285 – Paul Clark (CP) dec. Burgett (Hamilton SE).
Fifth-place round:
106 – Mason Jones (LC) dec. Butt (New Palestine) 4-2; 113 – Gavin Jendreas (CP) dec. Dallinger (McCutcheon) 10-8; 170 – Aidan Costello (Hobart) won by forfeit over Harden (Cathedral); 285 – Aramis McNutt (Highland) pinned Jellison (Elkhart) 2:58.
Seventh-place round:
106 – Logan Haney (CP) pinned Baylor (Milan) 4:05; 113 – May (Kokomo) pinned Seth Aubin (Hobart) 3:21; 152 – Adrian Pellot (Merrillville) dec. Todd (Carroll) 7-2.
Friday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Lake Station 57, Illiana Christian 53
LAKE STATION – Maurion Turks 4, Willie Miller 21, Travis Randolph 4, Vince Yzaguirre 2, Adam Eastland 13, Armoni Gonzalez 13. Totals – 16 18-27 57.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN – Kevin Corcoran 0, Zeke Van Essen 11, Luke Van Essen 16, Cody DeJong 6, Andy Spoelman 18, Mason Post 2. Totals – 21 6-16 53.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 7 (Miller 3, Eastland 3, Turks); Illiana Christian 5 (L. VanEssen 2, Spoelman 2, Z. VanEssen). Rebounds: Lake Station 29 (Miller 10); Illiana Christian 37 (Z. VanEssen 10). Assists: Lake Station 13 (Gonzalez 5); Illiana Christian 9 (Corcoran 3). Steals: Lake Station 9 (Gonzalez 4); Illiana Christian 5 (Z. VanEssen 3). Team fouls: Lake Station 18, Illiana Christian 21. Fouled out: Gonzalez, Randolph (LS); Corcoran (IC). Records: Lake Station 18-2 (8-0 GSSC).