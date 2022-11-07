Check out late prep results from Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Girls Basketball
Chesterton 60, Westville 30
CHESTERTON (12-17-23-8)
Cori Schultz 10 points; Kenedi Bradley 8 points; Amoni Brown 7 points, Chloe Wisniewski 7 points, Tenley Davis 7 points.
WESTVILLE (6-8-9-7)
RECORDS – Chesterton 2-0.
Crown Point 52, Kankakee Valley 36
KANKAKEE VALLEY (12-1-10-13)
CROWN POINT (5-17-11-19)
Ava Ziolkowski 16 points, 8 rebounds; Brooke Lindesmith 15 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals; Abbi Foster 10 points.
EC Central 60, River Forest 41
RIVER FOREST (9-7-15-10)
Amy Avana 0, Ayana Watts 7, Jakayla Johnson 0, Ashley Gonzalez 0, Madison Whitmore 19, Ally Puckett 0, Julianna Bailey 4, Abby Witt 9, Dyanna Hurn 2. Totals – 17 4-14 41.
EC CENTRAL (14-8-14-24)
Lela Edmonds 6, Shanari Taylor 10, Janiyah Watkins 26, Keaya Smith 5, Cierra Battle 8, Samantha Rivas 5, Sarinity Mayes 0. Totals – 20 18-28 60.
3-point field goals: Whitmore, Witt 2 (RF); Edmonds, Watkins (ECC). Fouled out: Edmonds (ECC).
Goshen 46, LaPorte 22
LAPORTE (4-0-7-11)
GOSHEN (10-15-11-10)
Lowell 51, North Newton 14
NORTH NEWTON (2-2-5-5)
June Busboom 1, Lexi Cunningham 4, Makenna Schleman 7, Dakota Dyer 0, Maria Oliver-Barrio 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 2, Taylor Mattull 0, Juliana Galvan 0. Totals – 6 2-15 14.
LOWELL (9 22-11-9)
Carlson 0, Boyer 0, Richardson 13, Mielczarek 15, Carter 3, Laub 0, Summers 3, Fleming 2, Silva 0, Perlick 4, Delgado 11, Allen 0. Totals – 19 8-16 51.
3-point field goals: Mielczarek, Carter, Delgado 2 (L). Team fouls: North Newton 14, Lowell 19. Fouled out: None.
Morton 47, Griffith 40
MORTON (11-10-9-17)
GRIFFITH (6-11-10-13)
Bri Esquivel 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Chloe Smith 10 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Jewelia Rivera 8 points, 3 steals.
JUNIOR VARSITY – Griffith, 38-13.
Lake Central Classic
South Bend Washington 80, Portage 27
PORTAGE – Ava Melendez 10 points, 8 rebounds; Alante’ Wright 11 points.
Fort Wayne Snider 64, Portage 24
PORTAGE — Ava Melendez 9, Sarie Bond 0, Peyton Wilson 8, Evelyn Garza 0, Liberty Wilson 0, Alante’ Wright 3, Presley Wellestat 2. Totals – 7 7-11 24.
3-point field goals: Portage 3 (Melendez, P. Wilson, Wright); Fort Wayne Snider 8. Rebounds: Portage 19 (Wright 8); FWS 39. Assists: Portage 4; FWS 12. Steals: Portage 4 (Garza 2); FWS 15. Team fouls: Portage 13, Fort Wayne Snider 17. Fouled out: None.