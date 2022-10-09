 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Check out late prep results from Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

  • 0
Soccer stock

Soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Boys Soccer

Class 3A Hobart Sectional

Portage 3, Valparaiso 2

PORTAGE - Malachi Chavez 1 goal; Colin Szczudlak 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Jennings 1 goal; Peter Martinez 1 assist; Diego Gomez 1 assist.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts