Check out late prep results from Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Boys Basketball

Lawrence Central 65, Chesterton 62

LAWRENCE (25-12-10-18)

CHESTERTON (18-15-15-14)

Records: Lawrence Central 5-4, Chesterton 5-3.

Perspectives 75, TF South 62

TF SOUTH

Marqell Wilson 21.

Records: TF South 4-7.

Warsaw 58, Portage 51

PORTAGE

Michael Wellman 15.

Records: Warsaw 5-2, Portage 6-2.

Girls Basketball

Bethany Christian 54, LaPorte 35

BETHANY CHRISTIAN (19-11-10-14)

LaPORTE (5-7-12-11)

Records: Bethany Christian 11-1, LaPorte 0-16.

Crown Point 49, Mount Vernon 44

CROWN POINT (9-15-7-6)

Ava Ziolkowski 21, Abbi Foster 9, Emily Phillips 9.

MOUNT VERNON (4-9-12-12)

Records: Crown Point 10-6, Mount Vernon 9-5.

Highland 47, Bethany Christian 33

HIGHLAND (8-19-14-6)

BETHANY (8-10-6-9)

Records: Highland 10-3, Bethany Christian 11-2.

Lake Central 59, Hobart 38

HOBART (8-13-4-13)

Ortiz 4, Weinman 2, Wendel 2, Pendleton 0, L. Weber 0, C. Weber 0, Zepeda 0, Neace 8, Latinovic 0, Donald 22. Totals – 11 12-17 38.

LAKE CENTRAL (22-18-9-10)

Aniyah Bishop 14, Ayla Krygier 11, Vanessa Wimberly 0, Nadia Clayton 11, Riley Milausnic 6, Kennedie Burks 5, Allie Huppenthal 0, Claudia Vasic 0, Faith Harrison 3, Milca Lukic 0, Lexi Iwema 4. Totals – 21 10-18 59.

3-point field goals – Hobart 2 (Neace 2); LC 7 (Krygier 2, Clayton 1, Milausnic 2, Burks 1, Harrison 1). Team fouls – Hobart 14, LC 16. Fouled out – Ortiz (HOB).

Lake Central 67, South Bend Adams 34

SB ADAMS (6-7-17-4)

Totals – 11 8-11 34.

LAKE CENTRAL (15-18-27-7)

Aniyah Bishop 21, Ayla Krygier 9, Vanessa Wimberly 6, Nadia Clayton 7, Riley Milausnic 5, Kennedie Burks 12, Allie Huppenthal 0, Claudia Vasic 0, Bryn Leonard 7, Faith Harrison 0, Milca Lukic 0, Lexi Iwema 0. Totals – 24 14-17 67.

3-point field goals – SB Adams 4 (Case 1, Kelly 2, Wiley 1); LC 5 (Krygier 1, Milausnic 1, Burks 2, Leonard 1). Team fouls – SB Adams 12, LC 12.

Lawrence Central 76, Munster 43

LAWRENCE (23-17-21-15)

MUNSTER (14-15-7-7)

Records: Lawrence Central 12-3, Munster 12-3.

Munster 56, Portage 44

PORTAGE (18-8-7-11)

MUNSTER (10-7-23-16)

Records: Munster 13-3, Portage 7-7.

Perry Meridian 49, Lowell 47

PERRY MERIDIAN (13-8-11-17)

LOWELL (14-16-12-5)

Records: Perry Meridian 1-10, Lowell 6-7.

Richards 49, Hammond Central 37

HAMMOND (10-11-12-4)

RICHARDS (12-15-12-10)

Records: Richards 4-10, Hammond Central 4-9.

Washington Township 73, Hobart 65

HOBART (18-18-11-18)

WASHINGTON (10-20-18-25)

Records: Washington Township 10-4, Hobart 8-6.

Washington Township 52, South Bend Adams 45

SB ADAMS (8-11-11-15)

Totals – 13 17-22 45.

WASHINGTON (5-17-7-23)

J.C. Jackson 0, Clair Klinger 12, Josie Whitcomb 6, Adie Graf 20, Gracie Little 11, Brooklyn Campbell 3, Sarah Boby 0. Totals – 15 13-16 52.

3-point field goals – SB Adams 2 (Christopher 2); Washington 9 (Klinger 4, Graf 4, Little 1). Team fouls – SB Adams 16, Washington 16. Fouled out – Wiley (SB).

Boys Swimming

Warsaw 94, LaPorte 92

(LaPorte winners only)

200 medley relay – LaPorte (Roman Garay, Abbas Hakim, Otto Wildhart, Chaise Adrian); 200 free – Garay (L); 200 IM – Hakim (L); 100 butterfly – Wildhart (L); 100 backstroke – Garay (L); 400 free relay – LaPorte (Adrian, Gage Lane, Allen Fuller, Grant Olson).

Girls Swimming

LaPorte 107, Warsaw 73

(LaPorte winners only)

200 medley relay – LaPorte (Caiya Cooper, Lila Gillesse, Megan Zolvinski, Regan Hughes); 200 free – Cooper (L); 200 IM – Gillesse (L); 50 free – Zolvinski (L); butterfly – Zolvinski (L); 500 free – Cooper (L); 100 backstroke – Hughes (L); 100 breaststroke – Gillesse (L).

