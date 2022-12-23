 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Check out late prep results from Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2022

Girls Basketball

Shelbyville 50, South Central 40

SOUTH CENTRAL (12-6-6-16)

Olivia Marks 14, Hope Welsh 10, Lillian Tolmen 7, Sadie Marks 5, Kate Welsh 3, Sam Marks 1.

3-point field goals: South Central (O. Marks 2, H. Welsh 2).

South Central 49, Knox 45

SOUTH CENTRAL (9-14-12-14)

Olivia Marks 14, Lillian Tolmen 13, Hope Welsh 11, Kate Welsh 5, Sadie Marks 4, Sam Marks 2.

3-point field goals: South Central (H. Welsh 3, O. Marks 2).

