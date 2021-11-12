 Skip to main content
Check out late results from area prep events from on Nov. 11, 2021
Check out late results from area prep events from on Nov. 11, 2021

Basketball

Thursday's Late Results

Girls Basketball

Griffith 50, EC Central 15

EC CENTRAL (8-5-2-0)

GRIFFITH (9-18-9-14)

Cierra Pipkins 13, Kelsey Price 0, Chloe Smith 2, Ella Rasberry 4, Peyton Willis 7, Marisa Esquivel 22, Alex Strauch 0, Xya Anderson 2. Totals – 21 7-21 50.

3-pointers made – Esquivel 1 (G). Team fouls – ECC n/a, Griffith 12.

Kankakee Valley 48, North Newton 32

NORTH NEWTON (2-9-6-15)

Cayci Ehlinger 0, Cheyann Cahill 0, Makenna Schleman 1, Grace Hollopeter 14, Sydney Rainford 0, Aubree Lemons 3, Harley Schleman 6, Heidi Schleman 8. Totals – 11 9-19 32.

KANKAKEE VALLEY (2-14-17-15)

Taylor Schoonveld 12, Lilly Toppen 6, Kate Thomas 20, Marissa Howard 0, Laynie Capellari 2, Faith Mauger 2, Genna Hayes 0, Juliet Starr 6. Totals – 18 8-21 48.

3-point field goals: North Newton 1 (Hollopeter); Kankakee Valley 4 (Schoonveld, Thomas, Starr 2). Team fouls: North Newton 13, Kankakee Valley 15. Fouled out: Hollopader (NN).

Knox 63, Morgan Township 20

MORGAN TOWNSHIP (2-7-7-4)

Madi Lemmons 0, Maria Lemmons 0, Josie Lemmons 2, Madelyn Easley 0, Vanessa Parsons 0, Sloane Rubarts 0, Ella DePorter 0, Kaelin Kreisher 1, Peyton Honchar 8, Victoria Detraz 9. Totals – 6 8-10 20.

KNOX (21-12-11-19)

Messer 13, Qualls 0, Downs 12, Bolen 23, Webb 0, Moss 8, Minix 2, Fairchild 1, Eskridge 4. Totals – 24 14-21 63.

3-pointers made – Moss 1 (K). Team fouls – Morgan 14, Knox 10.

North Judson 59, Hebron 19

HEBRON (5-4-6-4)

Sidney Elijah 8, Olivia Pastrick 4, Halie Kinkade 2, Maddy Heck 2, Nicole Nilsen 2.

NORTH JUDSON (11-23-14-11)

