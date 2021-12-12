Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Brother Rice 57, Marian Catholic 51
MARIAN CATHOLIC (4-15-13-19)
Q. Jones 9, Davis 9, Lawson 2, Barrett 5, J. Jones 10, Bullock 4, Smith 0, Juzang 7, Weathers 5. Totals – 15 17-23 51.
BROTHER RICE (15-18-9-15)
McShane (8, Grerhan 0, Niego 6, Henderson 19, Ross 12, Dowdell 9, Watson 3, Naverette 0. Totals: 18 14-18 57.
3-point field goals: Marian 4 (Q. Jones, Barrett, J. Jones, Juzang); Brother Rice 7 (McShane 2, Ross 2, Niego, Henderson, Watson). Team fouls: Marian 17, Brother Rice 20. Fouled out: Henderson (BR).
Kouts 65, South Bend Clay 62
KOUTS (9-20-14-22)
Joe Vick 25, Spencer Andrews 0, Aaron Ketchmark 10, Tristin Ballas 12, Japheth Anweiler 7, Colten Hamann 11. Totals – 19 25-31 65.
SB CLAY (16-15-9-22)
Totals – 25 6-8 62.
3-point field goals: Kouts 2 (Anweiler, Hamann); Clay 6 (Henry 4, Pigee, Damp). Total Fouls: Kouts 12, Clay 24. Fouled Out: Anweiler (K), Williams (C). Records: Kouts 4-2, South Bend Clay 2-4. JV Score: Kouts 48-26.
Lake Station 65, North Newton 46
NORTH NEWTON (9-13-11-13)
Connor Scotella 5, Levi Church 2, Evan Gagnon 13, Andrew Colovos 1, Cole Petri 3, Kadyn Rowland 4, Patrick Barry 2, Michael Levy 16. Totals – 16 12-20 46.
LAKE STATION (19-13-24-9)
Willie Miller 18, Maurion Turks 2, Adam Eastland 16, Armoni Gonzalez 12, Romeo Guerra 9, Michael Brown 0, Darryl Mosley 8. Totals – 26 8-14 65.
3-point field goals – North Newton 2 (Gagnon, Petri); Lake Station 5 (Miller 2, Eastland 2, Guerra). Team fouls – North Newton 12, Lake Station 19. Fouled out – Turks (LS).
Merrillville 64. Andrean 46
MERRILLVILLE (16-20-17-11)
Darrin Weaver 17 , Alec Cunningham 0, Isaiah Akinyele 2, Erick Gibson 8, O’Shawn Kelly 1, Jeremiah Roberts 9, LaVonta Ash 1, Jaeden Williams 10, Angel Nelson 9, Deeon Franklin 3, AJ Dixon 3. Totals – 21 14-20 64.
ANDREAN (11-11-12-12)
Aiden Austin 14, Alex Austin 4, Caleb Barfield 6, Derrick Mitchell Jr. 12, Dh’Mari Wright 6, Matt Mills 4, Eddie Bastardo 0, Jimmy Finky 0. Totals – 12 20-31 46.
3-point goals: Merrillville 7 (Nelson 3, Weaver 2, Roberts, Williams); Andrean 2 (Aiden Austin 2). Total fouls Merrillville 24, Andrean 21.
Valparaiso 73, Kankakee Valley 40
KANKAKEE VALLEY (8-10-11-11)
Pribyl 2, Boissy 0, Raymond 3, Webster 14, Sills 3, Holmes 0, Andree 7, Sampson 7, Jones 2, Dase 2. Totals – 15 8-11 40.
VALPARAISO (23-17-19-14)
Adler Hazlett 3, Derrick Brooks 8, Michael Flynn 7, Breece Walls 17, Connor McCall 5, Jack Smiley 5, Blaine Dalton 7, Mason Jones 18, Cam Danzy 0, Jack Kuka 3, Matt Hofer 0. Totals – 29 8-9 73.
3-point field goals – Kankakee Valley 2 (Raymond, Webster); Valparaiso 7 (Hazlett, Flynn, Walls, McCall, Smiley, Dalton, Jones). Team fouls – Kankakee Valley 12, Valparaiso 14.
Girls Basketball
Marian Catholic Christmas Classic
Pool A: Fenwick 2-0, Neuqua Valley 2-0, Argo 0-2, Rich Township 0-2.
Pool B: Marian Catholic 2-0, Providence 2-0, Hillcrest 0-2, McNamara 0-2.
Pool play results
Neuqua Valley 2, Rich Township 0 (forfeit)
Fenwick 48, Argo 24
Providence Catholic 73, Hillcrest 41
Marian Catholic 47, Bishop McNamara 18
Fenwick 2, Rich Township 0 (forfeit)
Neuqua Valley 55, Argo 31
Marian Catholic 56, Hillcrest 20
Providence Catholic 78, Bishop McNamara 31
Rensselaer 50, Griffith 18
RENSSELAER (7-9-16-18)
GRIFFITH (5-9-14-18)
JV score: Rensselaer 47-9.
South Central 60, North Judson 32
NORTH JUDSON (8-10-5-9)
Totals – 12 7-7 32.
SOUTH CENTRAL (6-14-19-21)
Delanie Gale 19, Lauren Bowmar 10, Abbie Tomblin 15, Sadie Marks 0, Lillian Tolmen 0, Olivia Marks 13, Kate Welsh 3. Totals – 24 6-9 60.
3-point field goals – North Judson 3 (Barter 2, Frasure); South Central 6 (Gale 5, Welsh). Team fouls – North Judson 10, South Central 11.
Gallery: Bowman travels to 21st Century in boys basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Bowman vs 21st Century Boys Basketball
Gallery
Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.