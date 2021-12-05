Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Boys Basketball
Calumet 60, Bishop Noll 42
CALUMET (12-7-23-14)
Avion Wilson 8, Erick Allen 8, Eric Martin 12, Greg Price 0, Jalen Bullock 3, Malik Hubbard 16, Scott Flores 5, Waine Wilderness 1, Xyavion Gray 3. Totals – 24 12-28 56.
BISHOP NOLL (2-6-12-22)
3-pointers made – Wilson 2, Flores 1, Gray 1 (CA).
Kankakee Valley 62 Kouts 40
KOUTS (9-11-10-10)
Joe Vick 1, Spencer Andrews 13, Aaron Ketchmark 10, Connor Croff 5, Tristin Ballas 3, Japheth Anweiler 8. Totals 12 9-18 40.
KV (22-10-16-14)
Colton Pribyl 5, Camden Webster 21, Hayden Dase 7, Luke Andree 4, Nick Mikash 17, Jeb Boissy 0, Logan Raymond 0, Jamin Sills 2, Dylan Holmes 0, Will Sampson 6. Totals 25 9-11 62.
3-pointers made: Anweiler 1, Andrews 1, Ballas) 1 (KO); Webster 2, Pribyl 1 (KV). Team fouls: Kouts 9, KV 22. Records: Kankakee Valley 2-0, Kouts 2-2.
Lake Station 70, Griffith 66
GRIFFITH (22-16-15-13)
Resendez-Hernandez 22, Ladendorf 12.
LAKE STATION (12-17-18-23)
Merrillville 64, South Bend Riley 57
MERRILLVILLE (19-11-26-8)
Jeremiah Roberts 0, Silas Mathis 0, Darrin Weaver 3, Isaiah Akinyele 8, Angel Nelson 0, Jaedon Williams 6, Erikson Gibson 13, Alec Cunningham 0, O’shawn Kelley 7, Ajanen Dixon 27. Totals – 26 7-17 64.
3-pointers made – Weaver 1, Williams 2, Kelley 1, Dixon 1 (M). Team fouls – Merrillville 15.
Munster 62, Morton 53
MORTON (9-10-11-23)
Collins 5, James 0, Barnes 16, Moore 2, Northcutt 21, King 4, Jones 2, Lee 3. Totals – 19 10-13 53.
MUNSTER (4-18-19-21)
David Cundiff 12, Yaw Awuah 0, Jermaine Coney 0, Ryan Giba 4, Nolan Kinsella 7, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 15, Peter Moreno 0, Brandon Trilli 24. Totals – 25 6-8 62.
3-pointers made – Collins 1, Barnes 1, Northcutt 3 (MO); Cundiff 2, Kinsella 1, Kimble 2, Trilli 1 (MU). Team fouls – Morton 11, Munster 14.
Penn 52, Crown Point 48
PENN (15-12-11-14)
Garwood 14, Burton 16, Smith 0, Miller 5, Gatete 8, Barker 0, Wojciechowski 9. Totals – 19 11-15 52.
CROWN POINT (15-8-14-11)
Carter Delich 0, Drew Adzia 19, AJ Lux 10, Lou Mureiko 4, Conner Cotton 2, Matt Zdanowicz 3, Keaton Buuck 10, Michael Drohosky 0. Totals – 20 2-6 48.
3-pointers made – Garwood 2, Miller 1 (P); Adzia 3, Lux 2, Zdanowicz 1 (CP). Team fouls – Penn 12, CP 14.
River Forest 60, Wheeler 35
RIVER FOREST
Kyron Matthews 13, Kaleb Short 13, Travis Randolph 12, Keystin Gunter 10, Jason Johnson 5, Dennis Hurn 4, Joey Ondo 3.
Valparaiso 72, Northridge 62
VALPO (27-13-12-20)
Adler Hazlett 5, Michael Flynn 6, Breece Walls 11, Connor McCall 4, Jack Smiley 4, Derrick Brooks 2, Mason Jones 33, Cam Danzy 0, Jack Kuka 4, Matt Hofer 0. Totals – 27 13-15 72.
NORTHRIDGE (16-11-17-18)
Radeker 0, Weaver 2, M. Hochstetler 11, N. Bales 8, J. Hochstetler 3, Mack 12, M. Bales 0, Jacobs 13, Zmuda 0, Campbell 13, Steiner 0. Totals – 22 8-13 62.
3-pointers made – xxx (V); M. Hochstetler 1, N. Bales 2, J. Hochstetler 1, Mack 4, Campbell 2 (N). Team fouls – Valpo 14, Northridge 15.
Wrestling
Harvest Classic
At Lake Central High School
Team scores: 1. Portage 231.5, 2. Hobart 223, 3. Penn 208, 4. Lake Central 203, 5. Brother Rice (Ill.) 155, 6. River Forest 126, 7. McCutcheon 125, 8. Perry Meridian 109, 9. Purude Polytechnic 105.5, 10. Calumet 103, 11. Hanover Central 78, 12. Highland 77, 13. Lake Station 57, 14. Griffith 47, 15. Andrean 24.
Individual results
Championship matches
106 – Jeffrey Bailey (RF) pinned Dallinger (McC) 1:44; 113 – Johnny Cortez (LC) pinned Trevor Schammert (HOB) 5:24; 120 – Conway (BR) pinned Miles Conrad (POR) 2:30; 126 – Foster (PUR) dec. Donovan Ruiz (HOB) 9-2; 132 – Devin Wible (HOB) dec. Michael Ortega (POR) 9-4; 138 – Tive Delgado (POR) dec. McMillen (PE) 7-5; 145 – Hollyfield (PE) pinned Manolo Hood (POR) 4:46; 152 – Mallery (PE) dec. Aidan Costello (HOB) 10-5; 160 – Steenbeke (PE) dec. Chirillo (BR) 7-4; 170 – Bennett (BR) dec. Jesse Herrera (HIGH) 3-1; 182 – Jake Sues (LC) dec. Jake Simpson (HOB) 3-1; 195 – Kaleb Paceley (RF) dec. Colton Zableckis (HAN) 6-4; 220 – Corey Hill (POR) major dec. Michael Degrado (LC) 11-0; 285 – Trey White (POR) dec. Nathan Paceley (RF) 2-1.
Third-place matches
106 – Mason Jones (LC) dec. Beckham (PM) 12-7; 113 – Bennett (PE) pinned Stall (McC) 1:34; 120 – Guillermo Rivera (LC) major dec. Shotts (PM) 10-1; 126 – Bennett (BR) dec. CJ Briner (LC) 4-3; 132 – Alejandro Ramirez (RF) major dec. Salvador Arellano-Delreal (LS) 13-1; 138 – Ryan Frazier (CA) pinned Sang (PM) 1:37; 145 – Jeremiah Jones (CA) pinned Joseph Williams (LS) 1:53; 152 – Benjamin Tollard (POR) dec. Jimmy Crain (BR) 7-1; 160 – Micah Anthony (PUR) pinned Owen Gniadek (HOB) 2:35; 170 – Connor Cervantes (GR) pinned Lee (McC) 2:02; 182 – McClure (PM) pinned Ashley (BR) 2:42; 195 – Stefan Jokic (LC) dec. Ryan Flores (HOB) 9-3; 220 – Chicoine (McC) dec. Perez (BR) 1-0; 285 – Latimore (PUR) pinned Kendall (PE) 4:39.
