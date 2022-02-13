Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

Saturday’s Late Results
Boys Basketball
Covenant Christian 57, Whiting 55
COVENANT (17-10-16-14)
WHITING (18-10-13-14)
Nolan Toth 21, Luke Zorich 14, Dominic Harbin 5, Jed Huffman 0, Shawn Donaldson 8, Julius Torres 6, Joe Jendreas 1. Totals – 18 9-16 55.
3-point field goals – Whiting 10 (Toth 5, Zorich 4, Harbin). Records: Covenant Christian 4-13, Whiting 0-16.
ESCC Tournament
Championship
At Marian Catholic
Marian Catholic 55, Benet 46
BENET ACADEMY (7-14-9-16)
White 2, Kunka 13, Romenesko 7, Thomas 6, Abusara 0, Fagbemi 5, Driscoll 11, Heckman 0, Stephens 2. Totals – 16 8-10 46.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (17-14-11-13)
Quentin Jones 9, Tre Davis 16, James Bullock 2, Joshua Lawson 2, Jeremiah Jones 18, Donovan Juzang 2, Eddie Barrett 0, Jonah Weathers 6, Aaron Wells 0. Totals – 18 14-20 55.
3-point field goals – Benet 6 (Kunka 3, Romenesko, Fagbemi, Driscoll); Marian 5 (Davis 3, Weathers 2). Team fouls – Benet Academy 20, Marian 12. Fouled out – Thomas (BA); Davis (MC). Records: Marian Catholic 18-9, Benet Academy 22-6.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A LaPorte Regional
Semifinals
Crown Point 47, Penn 42
CROWN POINT (13-8-9-17)
Aylvia Santiago 6, Brooke Lindesmith 0, Jessica Carrother 17, Nikki Gerodemos 4, Lilly Stoddard 10, Emily Phillips 0, Ava Ziolkowski 10, Zoey Wells 0, Mariano Maldonado 0, Abbi Foster 0. Totals — 16-40 12-20.
PENN (9-6-15-12)
Lauren Walsh 6, Jessalyn Troy 9, Jada Patton 13, Sydney Little 0, Julia Economou 8, Aniya Taylor 2, Gabrielle Hoover 4, Gracie Bobo 0. Totals — 18-44 3-7.
3-point field goals: Crown Point 3 (Ziolkowski 3); Penn 3 (Troy 3). Rebounds: Crown Point 25 (Stoddard 8, Lindesmith 4, Gerodemos 4); Penn 27 (Patton 7). Assists: Crow Point 7 (Carrothers 4); Penn 1 (Troy). Steals: Crown Point 8 (Carrothers 4); Penn 3 (three tied with 1). Blocks: Crown Points 4 (Stoddard 3); Penn 1 (Hoover). Turnovers: Crown Point 7; Penn 14. Total fouls: Crown Point 10; Penn 16 (Economou fouled out). Records: Crown Point 24-3; Penn 19-7.
Lake Central 59, Plymouth 32
LAKE CENTRAL (11-17-19-12)
Riley Milausnic 11, Nadia Clayton 7, Essence Johnson 1, Aniyah Bishop 17, Ayla Krieger 7, Katelyn Zajeski 4, Isabella Soria 6, Camryn Weber 3, Vanessa Wimberly 3, Bryn Leonard 0, Anastasia Rosa 0, Faith Harrison 0. Totals: 22-53 10-14.
PLYMOUTH (10-8-7-7)
Taylor Delp 15, Lena Jones 4, Kaylee Dragani 4, Ellie Jones 2, Clare Sheedy 4, Sara Hunter 0, Sophie Miller 0, Emma Krupp 0, Madie Mann 0, Keiara Himes 3. Totals 12-30 6-9.
3-point field goals: Lake Central 5 (Soria 2); Plymouth 2 (two tied with 1). Rebounds 27 (Bishop 8); Plymouth 23 (Delp 6). Assists: Lake Central 10 (Clayton 3); Plymouth 3 (three tied with 1); Steals: Lake Central 15 (Milausnic 5, Bishop 4); Plymouth 4 (Le. Jones 3). Blocks: Lake Central 6 (Johnson 3); Plymouth 2 (Sheedy). Turnovers: Lake Central 14; Plymouth 28. Team Fouls: Lake Central 14; Plymouth 14. Records: Lake Central 23-3; Plymouth 15-10.
Championship
Crown Point 59, Lake Central 38
Records: Crown Point 24-3, Lake Central 24-4.
Class 3A Jimtown Regional
Championship
South Bend Washington 64, Griffith 25
Records: SB Washington 25-3, Griffith 16-8.
Class 2A Winamac Regional
Championship
Fairfield 40, Andrean 22
FAIRFIELD (16-9-10-5)
Kaybee Dillon 2, Morgan Gawthrop 7, Bria Garber 17, Delana Geiger2 , Bailey Wilard 12, McKenna Fisher 4, Riley Yoder 0, Zoie Miller 0. Totals – 13 4-5 40.
ANDREAN (7-4-10-1)
Lindsay Arcella 5, Bridget Sherman 0, Lauren Colon 8, Lauryn Swain 0, Tori Allen 4, Emily Ziegelhofer 2, Sarah Morley-Lozano 3, Madison Walton 0. Totals – 8 3-6 22.
3-point field goals: Fairfield 8 (Wilard 4, Garber 3, Gawthrop); Andrean 3 (Colon, Allen, Morley-Lozano). Team fouls: Fairfield 7, Andrean 9. Records: Fairfield 24-3, Andrean 21-7.
Girls Gymnastics
Valparaiso 113.225, Portage 108.8
(Top Portage gymnasts only)
Vault – 2. Payton Peele (P) 9.7.
Bars – 3. Shelby Conrad (P) 9.425.
Beam – 3. Conrad (P) 9.15.
Floor – 4. Peele (P) 9.275.
All-around – 3. Peele (P) 36.425.
Boys Hockey
Roper Cup Championship
Semifinals
Bishop Noll 4, Munster 3
BISHOP NOLL – Julian Orozco 1 goal; Noah Connolly 1 goal; Ryan Curtis 1 goal, 1 assist; Aidan Klen 1 goal; Adyn Konchar 2 assists; Ricky Bozek 1 assist; Ethan Rapacz 1 assist; Kacper Figus 1 assist; Toby DeLaney 14 saves.
MUNSTER – Joey Campagna 1 goal, 1 assist; Sedrick Swygert 1 goal; David O’Brien 1 goal; Kyle Shipe 1 assist; Evi Allerding 34 saves.
Crown Point 4, Lake Central 1
Final
Bishop Noll 4, Crown Point 1
BISHOP NOLL – Owen Rycerz 1 goal, 1 assist; Nate Brody 1 assist; Rapacz 1 assist; Jack Pfleffer 1 goal; Curtis 1 assist; Bozek 1 goal; Konchar 1 assist; Austin Kessel 1 goal; Figus 1 assist; Klen 1 assist; DeLaney 24 saves.
CROWN POINT – Donovan Hicks 1 goal; Nick Anderson 1 assist; Ryan York 29 saves.
Boys Wrestling
IHSA Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional
(no team scores, local wrestlers advancing)
126 – (first-place match) Costello (Brookfield) dec. Joey Baranski (Marian Catholic) 5-4; 195 – (first-place match) Alex Jackson (TF North) dec. Perez (Brother Rice) 12-6.
Girls Wrestling
IHSA Andrew Sectional
Team scores: 1. Morton 163, 2. Oak Park River Forest 140.5, 3. Homewood-Flossmoor 121, 4. Andrew 113, 5. Oak Forest 95, 9. TF South 39.
Local advancing wrestlers:
100 – (first-place match) Dutchess King (TF South) major dec. Anderson (Homewood-Flossmoor) 16-4; 115 – (third-place match) Arreola (Morton) dec. Quincy Onyiaorah (TF South) 3-1.