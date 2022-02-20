Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

Saturday's Late Results
Boys Basketball
21st Century 87, Calumet 58
CALUMET
Xyavion Gray 4, David Flores 0, Waine Wilderness 0, Scott Flores 3, Greg Price 2, Maurice Scarber 0, Eric Martin 31, Erick Allen 13, Malik Hubbard 4, Jalen Bullock 1. Totals – 21 12-18 58.
3-point field goals – Calumet 4 (S. Flores, Allen 3). Records: 21st Century 15-4, Calumet 11-9.
Chesterton 69, Boone Grove 57
Records: Chesterton 22-0, Boone Grove 14-7.
Kankakee Valley 55, Hanover Central 53
Records: Kankakee Valley 15-5, Hanover Central 9-11.
Lake Station 53, Kouts 50
LAKE STATION (12-10-19-12)
Willie Miller 16, Maurion Turks 0, Adam Eastland 2, Armoni Gonzalez 16, Romeo Guerra 7, Vince Yzaguirre 8, Elijah Jackson 4, Darryl Mosley 0. Totals 17 17-21 53.
KOUTS (15-8-11-16)
Joe Vick 2, Matt Baker 6, Aaron Ketchmark 23, Tristin Ballas 3, Connor Croff 14, Owen Winters 0, Spencer Andrews 2, Japheth Anweiler 0. Totals 19 10-13 50.
3-point field goals: Lake Station 2 (Gonzalez 2); Kouts 2 (Croff 2). Total Fouls: Lake Station 14, Kouts 16. Fouled Out: Gonzalez (LS). Records: Lake Station 17-3, Kouts 12-9. JV Score: Kouts 77 Lake Station 36.
Merrillville 63, Hobart 47
Records: Merrillville 8-13, Hobart 6-13.
Morton 68, Lowell 33
Records: Morton 10-11, Lowell 0-21.
Munster 54, Griffith 36
GRIFFITH (0-11-16-9)
Mobley 5, Resendez 13, Ciotiana 0, Issa 0, Ladendorf 11, Miles 2, Fealter 2, Strezo 3, Mackey 0, Chandler 0. Totals – 15 2-4 36.
MUNSTER (10-13-18-13)
David Cundiff 5, Yaw Awuah 2, Caden Atkins 0, Jermaine Coney 5, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 8, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 15, Luke Macek 2, Peter Moreno 2, Brandon trilli 15. Totals – 20 11-16 54.
3-point field goals – Griffith 4 (Mobley, Resendez 2, Strezo); Munster 3 (Cundiff, Coney, Kimble). Team fouls – Griffith 13, Munster 9. Records: Munster 17-4, Griffith 3-15.
North Newton 44, South Newton 36
Records: North Newton 9-10, South Newton 8-11.
River Forest 46, Washington Township 43
RIVER FOREST
Kyron Matthews 11, Joey Ondo 10, Dennis Hurn 8, Travis Randolph 7, Jason Johnson 7, Keystone Gunter 3.
Records: River Forest 7-11, Washington Township 3-13.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A Logansport Semistate
Noblesville 62, Crown Point 41
CROWN POINT (14-6-10-11)
Jessica Carrothers 10, Emily Phillips 9, Ava Ziolkowski 8, Lilly Stoddard 7, Alyvia Santiago 3, Brooke Lindesmith 3, Cristyn Fraley 1. Totals – 14 7-13 41.
NOBLESVILLE (22-20-5-15)
K. Shoemaker 6, Shade 23, Wilson 16, Tippner 9, Smitherman 6, A. Shoemaker 0, Mendez 2. Totals – 22 11-12 62.
3-point field goals – Crown Point 6 (Santiago, Phillips 3, Ziolkowski 2); Noblesville 7 (K. Shoemaker, Shade, Wilson 4, Tippner). Team fouls – Crown Point 10, Noblesville 11. Records: Noblesville 24-4, Crown Point 24-4.
Boys Swimming
Hobart Sectional
At Hobart High School
Team scores: 1. Chesterton 542, 2. Valparaiso 433, 3. LaPorte 250, 4. Wheeler 195, 5. Hobart 168, 6. Portage 156, 7. Michigan City 147, 8. Knox 91, 9. North Judson 84, 10. Merrillville 69, 11. Kankakee Valley 64.
200 medley relay – 1. Chesterton (Alejandro Kincaid, Aidan Tharp, Scottie Pejic, Gavin Nagdeman) 1:34.10, 2. Valparaiso (Landon Schemel, Jonah Lee, Cayden DeSmet, Kyle Seward) 1:40.64, 3. LaPorte (Lucas Banic, Abbas Hakim, Maxwell Unger, Allen Fuller) 1:47.69, 4. Michigan City (Christian McDaniel, Malakai Siuda, Jayson Kempf, Maxwell Muckway) 1:47.77.
200 free – 1. Gabe Eschbach (CHE) 1:40.97, 2. Tharp (CHE) 1:43.54, 3. Cormac Fallon (CHE) 1:46.52, 4. George Patterson (VAL) 1:47.19.
200 IM – 1. Colby Breault (POR) 2:02.76, 2. Amadeo Kincaid (CHE) 2:02.84, 3. Lee (VAL) 2:03.30, 4. Ethan Moody (CHE) 2:04.20.
50 free – 1. Seward (VAL) 21.76, 2. Tyler Schmidt (WHE) 22.33, 3. Nagdeman (CHE) 22.37, 4. Daniel Streeter (CHE) 22.55.
Diving – 1. Ethan Ferba (HOB) 458.65, 2. Tyson Borgelt (VAL) 387.20, 3. Lucas Lauzion (CHE) 366.10, 4. Bryce Bernard (VAL) 350.80.
100 butterfly – 1. Alej. Kincaid (CHE) 49.45, 2. S. Pejic (CHE) 50.24, 3. Breault (POR) 55.39, 4. Jonathan Pejic (CHE) 55.85.
100 free – 1. Tharp (CHE) 46.98, 2. Seward (VAL) 47.56, 3. Schmidt (WHE) 49.23, 4. Luke Wheele (CHE) 49.51.
500 free – 1. Eschbach (CHE) 4:35.52, 2. Patterson (VAL) 4:47.26, 3. Fallon (CHE) 4:51.06, 4. Nash (VAL) 4:55.67.
200 free relay – 1. Chesterton (S. Pejic, Wheele, Streeter, Eschbach) 1:27.27, 2. Wheeler (Andrew Stoner, Schmidt, Vincent Ordonez, Thomas Emery) 1:32.07, 3. Valparaiso (Harrison Wainman, Heshan Karunaratne, Theodore Pigott, Cade Kennedy) 1:32.83, 4. LaPorte (Allen Fuller, Grant Olson, Gage Lane, Daniel Villa) 1:36.41.
100 backstroke – 1. Alej. Kincaid (CHE) 49.08, 2. Nagdeman (CHE) 52.99, 3. Amadeo Kincaid (CHE) 55.37, 4. Singleton (Knox) 56.26.
100 breaststroke – 1. Colin Kostbade (LAP) 1:00.69, 2. Lee (VAL) 1:01.79, 3. DeSmet (VAL) 1:01.94, 4. Henry Kominiarek (VAL) 1:03.74.
400 free relay – 1. Chesterton (S. Pejic, Eschbach, Tharp, Alej. Kincaid) 3:07.24, 2. Valparaiso (Nash, Schemel, Patterson, Seward) 3:15.70, 3. Hobart (Owen Finch, Christian Kertz, Jeydan Fifer, Nathaniel Mamushe) 3:31.79, 4. Wheeler (Schmidt, Ordonez, Emery, Stoner) 3:32.43.
Boys Wrestling
IHSAA State Finals
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis
Team scores (top 5 and locals): 1. Crown Point 178, 2. Brownsburg 105, 3. Evansville Mater Dei 93, 4. Center Grove 65, 5. Indianapolis Cathedral 58.5, 9. Chesterton 34, 18. LaPorte 22, 24. Kankakee Valley 18, 28. Hobart 14, 34. Lake Central 11, 34. River Forest 11, 48. Merrillville 6, 48. Valparaiso 6.
Championship matches (with locals):
106 – Hockaday (Brownsburg) dec. Gavin Jendreas (CP) 4-3; 113 – Ashton Jackson (LAP) dec. Haines (Brownsburg) 1-0; 126 – Logan Frazier (CP) dec. Buttler (Whiteland) 5-3; 132 – Seltzer (Cathedral) dec. Anthony Bahl (CP) 10-5; 138 – Jesse Mendez (CP) pinned Cole Solomey (KV) 3:38; 152 – Samuel Goin (CP) dec. Ruhlman (Bloomington South) 4-3; 182 – Buchanan (Center Grove) dec. Orlando Cruz (CP) 4-1.
Third-place matches (with locals):
113 – Dickey (Cathedral) dec. Johnny Cortez (LC) 7-3; 145 – Aidan Torres (CHE) dec. Koontz (Perry Meridian); 160 – Boe (Avon) dec. Cody Goodwin (CP) 3-2; 195 – Jordan (Franklin Central) dec. Gage DeMarco (CHE) 5-2; 220 – Critchfield (Mater Dei) dec. Paul Clark (CP) 4-2.
Fifth-place matches (with locals):
106 – Jeffrey Bailey (RF) dec. Luke Rioux (Avon) 8-4; 113 – Seng (Mater Dei) dec. Trevor Schammert (HOB) 3-0; 170 – Buchanan (Jimtown) dec. Connor Svantner (VAL) 5-3 ; 182 – Schroeder (Southridge) dec. Jacob Simpson (HOB) 3-2; 195 – William Clark (CP) pinned Purdy (Castle) 4:43.
Seventh-place matches (with locals):
120 – Hayden DeMarco (CHE) d. Gilbert (Sullivan), injury; 126 – David Maldonado (MER) d. Nelson (Castle), injury.