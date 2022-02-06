Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Feb. 5

Boys Basketball
Boone Grove 58, North Judson 49
Records: Boone Grove 9-6, North Judson 12-3.
Calumet Christian 61, Quentin Road Christian 43
Records: Calumet Christian 14-8, Quentin Road 4-5.
ESCC Tournament
Marian Catholic 54, Nazareth 40
NAZARETH (8-7-16-9)
Trelenberg 15, Eraci 4, Uphues 0, Hayes 6, Cotton 3, Colbert 2, Cullota 0, Foley 4, Pearson 3, Gloor 2, Mercurio 0, Solano 1. Totals – 13 9-16 40.
MARIAN CATHOLIC (10-15-13-16)
Quentin Jones 18, Tre Davis 6, Joshua Lawson 0, James Bullock 6, Jeremiah Jones 18, Jeremiah Smith 0, Donovan Juzang 0, Ashton Edmond 0, Eddie Barrett 3, Josiah Harris 0, Jonah Weathers 3, Aaron Wells 0, Zack Sharkey 0. Totals – 20 7-10 54.
3-point field goals – Nazareth 5 (Trelenberg 3, Eraci, Pearson); Marian 7 (J. Jones 4, Davis, Barrett, Weathers). Team fouls – Nazareth 16, Marian 14. Records: Marian Catholic 16-8.
Kankakee Valley 52, LaPorte 50
Records: Kankakee Valley 12-4, LaPorte 9-8.
Lake Station 80, Washington Township 33
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (12-3-13-5)
LAKE STATION (19-23-25-13)
Willie Miller 20, Maurion Turks 9, Adam Eastland 12, Armoni Gonzalez 8, Romeo Guerra 23, Vincente Yzaguirre 2, Michael Brown 0, Elijah Jackson 2, Darryl Mosley 4. Totals – 30 15-19 80.
3-point field goals – Lake Station 5 (Miller 2, Guerra 3). Records: Lake Station 15-0, Washington Township 3-10.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A Munster Sectional
Semifinals
Lake Central 51, Highland 23
LAKE CENTRAL (14-13-12-12)
Wimberly 18, Milausnic 5, Clayton 4, Vollrath 0, Soria 3, Leonard 0, Zajeski 2, Hornson 3, Rosa 0, Johnson 4, Bishop 7, Krygier 5. Totals – 19 9-14 51.
HIGHLAND (4-1-6-12)
Keil 9, Flores 2, Reid 0, Barajas 2, Belloso 0, Kinley 0, Frazier 0, Churilla 6, Wilson 4, Kuva 0, Ballard 0. Totals – 6 7-13 23.
3-point field goals – Lake Central 4 (Wimberly, Milsaunic, Soria, Hornson); Highland Keil, Churilla). Team fouls – Lake Central 12, Highland 14. Records: Lake Central 22-3, Highland 18-6.
West Side 58, EC Central 15
Records: West Side 11-8, EC Central 4-15.
Class 4A Crown Point Sectional
Semifinals
Crown Point 92, Lowell 31
CROWN POINT (30-20-18-24)
Jessica Carrothers 23, Lilly Stoddard 14, Ava Ziolkowski 14, Emily Phillips 11, Alyvia Santiago 5, Abbi Foster 5, Brooke Lindemith 6, Mariana Maldonado 3, Zoey Wells 0, Ali Rawls 2, Nikki Gerodemos 6, Rae Halok 3. Totals – 35 13-22 92.
LOWELL (6-7-5-13)
Fleming 0, Eaker 2, Porch 2, Tully 0, Krucina 6, Gard 1, Chavez 8, Silva 2, Carter 0, Summers 2, Mielczarek 5, Perlick 3. Totals – 9 13-18 31.
3-point field goals – Crown Point 9 (Santiago, Phillips 3, Carrothers, Ziolkowski 3, Halok). Team fouls – Crown Point 16, Lowell 16. Records: Crown Point 21-3, Lowell 13-11.
Merrillville 48, Valparaiso 38
MERRILLVILLE (13-16-6-13)
VALPARAISO (11-4-9-14)
Records: Merrillville 17-8, Valparaiso 19-5.
Class 3A Griffith Sectional
Championship
Griffith 47, River Forest 28
GRIFFITH (14-16-8-9)
Cierra Pipkins 16, Kelsey Price 3, Peyton Willis 2, Ella Rasberry 12, Marisa Esquivel 14. Totals – 17 10-22 47.
RIVER FOREST (7-6-4-11)
3-point field goals – Griffith 3 (Pipkins 2, Esquivel). Records: Griffith 15-7, River Forest 7-17.
Class 3A Knox Sectional
Championship
Culver Academies 59, Kankakee Valley 27
Records: Culver Academies 13-11, Kankakee Valley 16-10.
Class 2A Lake Station Sectional
Championship
Andrean 66, Bishop Noll 53
ANDREAN (8-23-17-18)
Lindsey Arcella 15, Bridget Sherman 0, Lauren Colon 10, Lauryn Swain 4, Maddie Walton 5, Tori Allen 32, Sarah Morley 0. Totals – 18 22-30 66.
BISHOP NOLL (8-20-18-7)
Mariah Robinson 3, Brianna Gonzalez 0, Tranika Randolph 6, Icesis Thomas 6, Cheri Michalek 19, Kennedy Blakely 7, Victoria Velez 0, Alante Wright 10, Lauren Drexler 2. Totals – 21 2-5 53.
3-point field goals – Andrean 8 (Arcella 3, Allen 5); Bishop Noll 9 (Robinson, Michalek 5, K. Blakely, Wright 2). Team fouls – Andrean 12, Bishop Noll 24. Fouled out – Gonzalez, Wright (BN). Records: Andrean 20-6, Bishop Noll 12-11.
Class 2A Rensselaer Sectional
Semifinals
South Central 61, North Newton 24
SOUTH CENTRAL (16-25-10-10)
Delanie Gale 12, Leila Hoover 0, Lauren Bowmar 4, Lexi Johnson 3, Abbie Tomblin 26, Sadie Marks 4, Hope Welsh 0, Lillian Tolmen 5, Olivia Marks 2, Kate Welsh 5. Totals – 21 10-12 61.
NORTH NEWTON (8-2-12-2)
Ehlinger 0, Hollopeter 0, Harley Schleman 4, Heidi Schleman 15, Makenna Schleman 5, Cheyann Cahill 0, Taylor Mattull 0, Madelyn Arrenholz 0, Valeria Angulo 0, Lilijana Barron 0. Totals – 9 6-10 24.
3-point field goals – South Central 9 (Gale, Johnson, Tomblin 6, K. Welsh). Team fouls – South Central 11, North Newton 14. Records: South Central 25-0, North Newton 10-11.
Rensselaer 57, Boone Grove 42
Records: Rensselaer 17-6, Boone Grove 12-9.
Class 1A Morgan Township Sectional
Semifinals
Kouts 52, Marquette 31
MARQUETTE (7-5-6-13)
Ana Blakely 18, Jiselle Chabes 3, Natalie Robinson 6, Addison Johnson 2, Xaria Biggerstaff 0, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 0. Totals – 13 1-3 31.
KOUTS (12-17-13-10)
Allison Capouch 18, Olivia Miller 2, Lyndsey Kobza 14, Cassidy Ryan 0, Kourtney Lockett 0, Macie Sanders 0, Emma Garavalia 8, Taylor Moyer 10. Totals – 18 10-15 52.
3-point field goals – Marquette 4 (Blakely 4); Kouts (6 (Capouch 4, Garavalia, Moyer). Team fouls – Marquette 14, Kouts 11. Records: Kouts 19-6, Marquette 10-14.
Washington Twp. 63, Hammond Academy 21
HAMMOND ACADEMY (7-6-5-3)
Giana Castillo 2, Priscilla Otero 8, Brooklyn Pierce 1, Leah Thomas 10, Jarah Washington 0. Totals 7 4-9 21.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (26-22-12-3)
Josie Whitcomb 6, Gracie Little 25, Olivia Martinez 2, Jaycee Jackson 6, Clair Klinger 18, Sarah Boby 0, Samantha Bunag 2, Nicole Bunag 4. Totals 24 11-16 63.
3-point field goals: Hammond Academy 3 (Otero 2, Thomas); Washington 4 (Little 4). Team fouls: Hammond Academy 12, Washington 7. Records: Washington 17-5, Hammond Academy 1-9.
Girls Swimming
Valparaiso Sectional
At Valparaiso High School
Team scores: 1. Chesterton 507, 2. Valparaiso 460, 3. Portage 275, 4. LaPorte 260, 5. Michigan City 159, 6. Hobart 126, 7. Kankakee Valley 123, 8. Wheeler 112, 9. Merrillville 66, 10. North Judson 62, 11. Knox 47, 12. Calumet 36.
200 medley relay – 1. Chesterton (Olivia Piunti, Alana Jardenil, Rachel Dildine, Veronika Ozimek) 1:46.23, 2. Valparaiso (Emma Krsak, Andrea Grasch, Jorie Irving, Edith Patterson) 1:50.67, 3. LaPorte (Caiya Cooper, Lila Gillisse, Rebekah Shaffer, Megan Zolvinski) 1:56.65, 4. Michigan City (Tatiana Miller, Matisse Gulhstorf, Emma Heitmann, Addisyn Sewell) 2:01.37.
200 free – 1. Dildine (C) 1:53.13, 2. Patterson (V) 1:55.46, 3. Cooper (LP) 1:55.87, 4. Keeley Tharp (C) 2:02.67.
200 IM – 1. Jardenil (C) 2:08.79, 2. Shaffer (LP) 2:14.03, 3. Morgan Gear (C) 2:17.53, 4. Heitmann (MC) 2:18.15.
50 free – 1. Ozimek (C) 23.55, 2. Gulhstorf (MC) 25.22, 3. Annmarie Easter (C) 25.37, 4. Irving (V) 25.43.
Diving – 1. Lindsey Giesler (V) 425.05, 2. Lara Stamp (V) 378.65, 3. Reagan Williams (V) 351.15, 4. Daeges Morgan (H) 281.90.
100 butterfly – 1. Dildine (C) 56.32, 2. Shaffer (LP) 57.96, 3. Mia Kirkham (C) 59.92, 4. Irving (V) 1:01.36.
100 free – 1. Ozimek (C) 51.36, 2. Patterson (V) 54.01, 3. Maddie Billings (C) 57.03, 4. Stanley (P) 57.58.
500 free – 1. Cooper (L) 5:09.81, 2. Piunti (C) 5:14.14, 3. Kirkham (C) 5:15.11, 4. Andrea Grasch (V) 5:16.59.
200 free relay – 1. Valparaiso (Wilson, Schulte, Andrea Grasch, Patterson) 1:39.46, 2. Chesterton (Easter, Morgan Gear, Billings, Henderson) 1:42.81, 3. Michigan City (Guhlstorf, Miller, Sewell, Heitmann) 1:49.55, 4. Kankakee Valley (Oliver, Kaitlyn Santaguida, Swafford, Rushmore) 1:53.04.
100 backstroke – 1. Piunti (C) 59.34, 2. Gear (C) 1:01.41, 3. Padilla (V) 1:01.82, 4. Krsak (V) 1:02.60.
100 breaststroke – 1. Jardenil (C) 1:04.93, 2. Easter (C) 1:07.35, 3. Andrea Grasch (V) 1:08.77, 4. Gulhstorf (MC) 1:13.01.
400 free relay – 1. Chesterton (Ozimek, Dildine, Piunti, Jardenil) 3:32.42, 2. Valparaiso (Krsak, Wainman, Allison Grasch, Padilla) 3:48.82, 3. LaPorte (Shaffer, Zolvinski, Gillisse, Cooper) 3:48.87, 4. Portage (Flores, Stanley, Hadley, Wilson) 3:54.54.