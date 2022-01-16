Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Jan. 15

Boys basketball
21st Century 85, South Bend Adams 77
Records: 21st Century 9-2, SB Adams 4-8.
Crown Point 78, Griffith 25
CROWN POINT (20-23-26-9)
Elliot Swan 3, Carter Delich 10, Drew Adzia 15, AJ Lux 19, Lou Mureiko 5, Jack Svetich 7, Connor Colton 4, JJ Mullally 8, Matt Zdanowicz 2, Jake Weber 0, Keaton Buuck 4, Cole Rappold 1, Seamus Malaski 0. Totals – 30 8-11 78.
GRIFFITH (4-11-3-7)
Dareo Mobley 3, Allen Resendez-Hernandez 8, AJ Hatch Jr. 0, Odeh Issa 0, AJ Ladendorf 2, Peyton Thomas 0, Gianni Feaster 2, Colton Strezo 7, Jakhari Mackey 3, Cameron Chandler 0. Totals – 9 2-4 25.
3-point field goals – Crown Point 10 (Swan, Delich 2, Adzia 3, Lux 2, Mullally 2); Griffith 5 (Mobley, Resendez-Hernandez 2, Strezo 2). Team fouls – Crown Point 5, Griffith 11. Fouled out – Chandler (GR). Records: Crown Point 10-3, Griffith 1-9.
EC Central 83, Hammond Academy 31
Records: EC Central 2-8, Hammond Academy 2-9.
Illiana Christian 65, Hobart 51
HOBART (9-21-14-7)
Dickerson 7, Ehrlich 6, Williams 5, Hence 6, Hairston 0, Djankovich 6, Tejeda 8, Mullins 13, Andrews 0. Totals – 16 11-15 51.
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN (15-15-16-19)
K. Corcoran 6, Z. Van Essen 3, T. Barker 10, A. Gibson 4, L. Van Essen 11, I. VanBeek 4, C. DeJong 0, A. Walters 7, M. Post 0, A. Spoelman 20. Totals – 20 24-36 65.
3-point field goals – Hobart 8 (Dickerson, Ehrlich, Williams, Djankovich 2, Tejeda, Mullins 2); Illiana 1 (L. Van Essen). Team fouls – Hobart 20, Illiana 16. Records: Illiana Christian 11-2, Hobart 5-6.
LaCrosse 45, Tri-County 43
Records: LaCrosse 6-5, Tri-County 2-10.
Lake Station 75, Hebron 64
HEBRON (14-13-17-20)
LAKE STATION (19-24-16-16)
Willie Miller 17, Maurion Turks 3, Adam Eastland 15, Armoni Gonzalez 18, Romeo Guerra 19, Vincente Yzaguirre 3, Elijah Jackson 0. Totals – 32 9-13 75.
3-point field goals – Lake Station 2 (Miller 2). Team fouls – Lake Station 11. Records: Lake Station 11-0, Hebron 6-6.
Munster 65, Merrillville 36
MUNSTER (18-9-27-11)
David Cundiff 8, Yaw Awuah 2, Caden Atkins 3, Jermaine Coney 3, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 8, Andrew Cipowski 3, Sean Kimble 17, Luke Macek 0, Peter Moreno 0, Brandon Trilli 21. Totals – 26 5-9 65.
MERRILLVILLE (8-0-14-14)
Roberts 2, Hunter 0, Mathis 0, Weaver 16, Akinyele 6, Nelson 0, Williams 0, Gidson 10, Kelly 2, Clemmons 0, Ash 0. Totals – 16 4-7 35.
3-point field goals – Munster 8 (Cundiff 2, Coney, Kinsella 2, Cipowski, Kimble, Trilli). Team fouls – Munster 6, Merrillville 12. Records: Munster 10-2, Merrillville 5-7.
Portage 68, Boone Grove 47
PORTAGE – Kamari Slaughter 19, Michael Wellman 15.
Records: Portage 11-4, Boone Grove 6-4.
Rensselaer 53, Kouts 44
KOUTS (10-10-7-17)
Joe Vick 11, Matt Baker 11, Aaron Ketchmark 11, Tristin Ballas 0, Connor Croff 9, Japheth Anweiler 0, Owen Winters 2, Spencer Andrews 0. Totals 15 13-18 44.
RENSSELAER (11-10-15-17)
Tate Drone 11, Nole Marchand 2, Cassius Pulver 2, Tristen Wuethrich 11, Colby Chapman 18, Corbin Mathew 1, Jamison Chapman 2, Brody Chamness 5, Carter Drone 1. Totals 18 11-16 53.
3-point field goals: Kouts 1 (Baker); Rensselaer 6 (C.Chapman 3, Wuethrich 2, Chamness). Total Fouls: Kouts 16, Rensselaer 16. Records: Rensselaer 5-6, Kouts 8-4. JV Score: Rensselaer 51 Kouts 43.
Rockford Jefferson MLK Shootout
Batavia 73, TF South 61
TF South 69, Harlem 41
South Central 72, Whiting 50
SOUTH CENTRAL (13-24-16-19)
WHITING (4-18-7-21)
Luke Zorich 16, Nick Davenport 2, Dominic Harbin 7, Jed Huffman 10, Shawn Donaldson 4, Antonio Tucker 0, Julius Torres 4, Joe Jendreas 5, Jeremiah Allard 0, Joe Torres 0, Daniel Sotelo 2. Totals – 21 3-8 50.
3-point field goals – Whiting 5 (Zorich 4, Harbin). Team fouls – Whiting 15. Records: South Central 2-10, Whiting 0-12.
Girls basketball
Andrean 51, North Judson 31
Records: Andrean 13-6, North Judson 6-13.
Crown Point 56, Merrillville 36
MERRILLVILLE (8-6-14-8)
Leavy 2, Burks 3, Smith 14, Jackson 6, Sabbath 0, Miller 3, Wells 8. Totals – 14 4-9 36.
CROWN POINT (18-7-13-18)
Alyvia Santiago 0, Emily Phillips 3, Abbi Foster 0, Brooke Lindesmith 4, Jessica Carrothers 20, Mariana Maldonado 0, Zoey Wells 0, Ali Rawls 0, Nikki Gerodemos 5, Ava Ziolkowski 8, Lilly Stoddard 16. Totals – 21 10-13 56.
3-point field goals – Merrillville 4 (Burks, Smith, Jackson 2); Crown Point 4 (Phillips, Gerodemos, Ziolkowski 2). Team fouls – Merrillville 10, Crown Point 12. Records: Crown Point 15-2, 5-0 DAC; Merrillville 11-8, 2-3.
Griffith 34, Hanover Central 25
GRIFFITH (5-15-5-9)
Cierra Pipkins 12, Chloe Smith 2, Kelsey Price 2, Peyton Willis 0, Ella Rasberry 7, Marisa Esquivel 11. Totals – 12 7-11 34.
HANOVER CENTRAL (2-6-6-12)
Bridgett Noel 0, Gabi Comia 10, Maria Davenport 4, Skylar Ferry 0, Hailey Vanderhye 0, Reile Waters 0, Alexis Yuhasz 6, Emmi Doty 5, Abby Kil 0. Totals – 9 9-29 26.
3-point field goals – Griffith 3 (Pipkins 2, Esquivel). Team fouls – Griffith 13, Hanover 16. Fouled out – Comia (HAN). Records: Griffith 11-4, 6-1 GSSC; Hanover Central 7-10, 6-3.
Hobart 54, Morton 39
MORTON (11-7-7-14)
Tae Stewart 11, Angel Watson 2, Heaven Clopton 6, Lyric Morris-Carrington 4, Ana Campos 0, Anyah Carpenter 6, Chanteze Holland 0, Laya Macon 0, Nia Lopez 3, Lania Fleming 3, Vanessa Carrera 4. Totals – 15 7-16 39.
HOBART (16-13-17-8)
Emma Ortiz 0, Piper Logan 0, Shanena Knight 1, Hallie Pendleton 0, Cailey Weber 5, Madelyn Burton 0, Jesse Neace 15, Amarea Donald 10, Nikolina Latinovic 3, Asia Donald 17. Totals – 20 8-15 54.
3-point field goals – Morton 2 (Lopez, Carrera); Hobart 3 (Weber, Neace, Asia Donald). Team fouls – Morton 15, Hobart 15. Fouled out – Carpenter (M). Records: Hobart 9-9, Morton 3-12.
Kankakee Valley 44, Munster 36
KANKAKEE VALLEY (11-8-12-13)
Lilly Toppen 11, Olivia Plummer 3, Marissa Howard 8, Laynie Capellari 7, Faith Mauger 4, Genna Hayes 4, Juliet Starr 7. Totals – 12 16-21 44.
MUNSTER (9-12-11-4)
Akaoma Odelaga 12, Trinity Hogge 2, Sarah Lenaburg 7, Lillian Mason 0, Zoie Bailey 7, Grace Clark 0, Nicole Sullivan 8. Totals – 14 6-11 36.
3-point field goals – Kankakee Valley 4 (Toppen, Howard, Capellari, Starr); Munster 2 (Bailey, Sullivan). Team fouls – Kankakee Valley 11, Munster 19. Fouled out – Mason (M). Records: Kankakee Valley 14-6, 3-1 NCC; Munster 6-8, 2-2.
Lake Central 59, Portage 46
LAKE CENTRAL (11-19-15-14)
Vanessa Wimberly 6, Riley Milausnic 14, Ayla Krygier 8, Anaya Bishop 15, Essence Johnson 7, Camryn Weber 0, Nadia Clayton 1, Bella Soria 6, Bryn Leonard 0, Katelyn Zajeski 2, Stasia Rosa 0. Totals – 21 9-18 59.
PORTAGE (11-14-6-15)
Harrop-Haywood 8, G. Shields 3, Borom 9, I. Shields 4, Delvalle 9, Taylor 3, Hiller 2, Wilson 6, Green 2, J. Nelson 0. Totals – 15 8-14-46.
3-point field goals – Lake Central 8 (Milausnic 4, Bishop, Johnson, Soria 2); Portage 8 (Harrop-Haywood, G. Shields, Borom, Delvalle 3, Wilson 2). Team fouls – Lake Central 16, Portage 16. Records: Lake Central 17-3, 4-1 DAC; Portage 9-8, 2-3.
SB St. Joseph 68, Marquette 47
MARQUETTE (13-11-11-12)
Ana Blakely 20, Jiselle Chabes 5, Natalie Robinson 10, Addison Johnson 0, Xaria Biggerstaff 3, Elaina Balling 2, Livia Balling 7. Totals – 19 7-12 47.
SB ST. JOSEPH (20-12-21-15)
Ratican 29, Langager 0, Eder 0, Casares 9, West 7, Woods 7, Watts 2, Scicchatano 0, Leep 0, Harrington 0, Hull 14, Goben 0. Totals – 25 6-9 68.
3-point field goals – Marquette 3 (Blakely, Chabes, Biggerstaff); SB St. Joseph 12 (Ratican 7, Casares 2, Hull 3). Team fouls – Marquette 7, SB St. Joseph 12.
South Central 58, Westville 35
SOUTH CENTRAL (17-9-20-12)
Delanie Gale 5, Leila Hoover 0, Lauren Bowmar 12, Lexi Johnson 0, Abbie Tomblin 22, Sadie Marks 1, Hope Welsh 0, Lillian Tolmen 7, Olivia Marks 11, Kate Welsh 0. Totals – 21 9-15 58.
WESTVILLE (8-6-10-11)
Weston 4, Marlow 10, Sonaty 6, B. Benefield 4, A. Benefield 11, Stark 0. Totals – 11 8-16 35.
3-point field goals – South Central 7 (Gale, Tomblin 5, Marks); Westville 5 (Weston, Marlow 2, Sonaty 2). Team fouls – South Central 16, Westville 11. Records: South Central 19-0, 6-0 PCC; Westville 8-9, 2-4.
Valparaiso 51, West Side 26
VALPARAISO (7-9-15-20)
Becca Cavanaugh 0, Kristin Bukata 11, Tanya Youngblood 0, Amelia Benjamin 15, Ashanti Bradley 1, Bo Ayangade 6, Becca Gerdt 7, Emma Gerdt 9, Raegan O’Halek 0, Noah Flynn 2. Totals – 15 18-24 51.
WEST SIDE (2-2-9-17)
M. Hopkins 0, E. Cloma 4, A. Robinson 1, J. Bailey 6, S. Burton 3, C. Evans 12, K. Williams 0. Totals – 9 4-8 26.
3-point field goals – Valparaiso 3 (Bukata, Benjamin, E. Gerdt); West Side 4 (Bailey 2, Evans 2). Team fouls – Valparaiso 8, West Side 15. Records: Valparaiso 15-3, West Side 7-6.
Boys bowling
Michigan City Regional
At City Lanes
Team qualifying scores (top 5 advanced) – 1. Boone Grove 2,050, 2. LaPorte 2,025, 3. Lake Central 2,023, 4. Penn 2,018, 5. Highland 1,997, 6. Hobart 1,919, 7. Mishawaka 1,917, 8. Marian 1,892, 9. Griffith 1,875, 10. Rochester 1,875, 11. Lowell 1,851, 12. Wheeler 1,696.
Team stepladder – Penn d. Lake Central 399-350; LaPorte d. Penn 365-318; Boone Grove d. LaPorte 382-302.
Singles qualifying scores (top 15 advanced) – 1. Caden Trombetta, Highland 613; 2. Shawn Strombeck, Mishawaka 600; 3. Luke Ruminski, LaPorte 593; 4. Trevor Bos, Lake Central 588; 5. Matthew Walsh, Lake Central 578; 6. Enrique Navarro, Rochester 570; 7. Larry Mark, Mishawaka 570; 8. David Price, Highland 563; 9. Adam Harrison, Marian 560; 10. Braden Harrington, Rochester 560; 11. Carter Bobson, SB Adams 557; 12. Collin Fisher, LaPorte 553; 13. Tim Chimino, Lake Central 552; 14. Tyler Rachau, Hobart 550*; 15. Gabe Kirkpatrick, SB Riley 550*; 16. Nathan Schoen, SB Adams 550; 17. Edward Olszewski, Griffith 549; 18. Tristan Czapla, Lowell 546; 19. Ian Gradi, LaPorte 542; 20. Nathan Brazeau, Penn 540.
* -- won three-way playoff for last advancing spot
Singles stepladder – Ruminski d. Bos 237-154; Strombeck d. Ruminski 154-123; Strombeck d. Trombetta 189-162.
Tinley Park Regional
Hosted by Andrew High School
Team scores (top 4 advance) – 1. Sandburg 6,477, 2. Lincoln-Way Central 6,279, 3. Thornridge 6,117, 4. TF South 5,999, 5. Lincoln-Way East 5,955, 6. Oak Forest 5,885, 7. Andrew 5,768, 8. TF North 5,536, 9. Bremen 5,328, 10. Tinley Park 4,995, 11. Rich Township 4,941, 12. Bloom Township 4,925.
Local individuals advancing: David Holmes, TF North 1,246.
TF SOUTH – Dakoda Vaughn 1,352, Ethan Modjeski 1,309, Mike Chauncey 1,163, Jacobi Morton 1,067, Karter Thomas 777, Lewis Barney 331.
Girls bowling
Michigan City Regional
At City Lanes
Team qualifying scores (top 4 advanced) – 1. Griffith 1,887, 2. Highland 1,865, 3. LaPorte 1,839, 4. New Prairie 1,775, 5. Crown Point 1,720, 6. John Glenn 1,658, 7. Hobart 1,613, 8. Lowell 1,607, 9. Rochester 1,590, 10. Portage 1,530.
Team stepladder – New Prairie d. LaPorte 332-265; Highland d. New Prairie 295-292; Griffith d. Highland 333-319.
Singles qualifying scores (top 12 advanced) – 1. Baylie Navarro, Rochester 572; 2. Madalynn Gilbert, Portage 571; 3. Ariel Dianda, Crown Point 558; 4. Simran Shah, Chesterton 545; 5. Sammie Smolen, Highland 542; 6. Isabella Ciesielski, Hobart 541; 7. Carly Zuklin, Highland 539; 8. Chloe VanOverberghe, John Glenn 518; 9. Jessica Schultz, Lowell 513; 10. Kennedy O’Phelps, LaPorte 507; 11. Arianna Dunee, New Prairie 504; 12. Allyson Lawson, Griffith 493; 13. Rhiannon Borowski, Hobart 491; 14. Abby Wagner, SB St. Joseph 482; 15. Ellsecia McDonald, Penn 480.
Singles stepladder – Shah d. Dianda 190-143; Gilbert d. Shah 188-153; Navarro d. Gilbert 215-172.
Gymnastics
Elkhart East/West Invite
At Elkhart High School
Team scores – 1. Elkhart 95.55, 2. LaPorte 91.9, 3. East Noble 87.25, 4. Michigan City 73.35, 5. New Prairie 34.4, 6. Westville 30.4.
Top LaPorte gymnasts:
Beam – 1. Ella Schable (L) 8.05; 5. (tie) Rosie Korell (L) and Ava Penziol (L) 7.45.
Bars – 2. Schable (L) 7.45.
Floor – 5. Schable (L) 8.25.
All-around – 2. Schable (L) 32.25; 5. Korell (L) 29.85.