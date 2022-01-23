Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Boys Basketball
Andrean 54, Highland 33
Records: Andrean 3-6, 1-1 NCC; Highland 4-11, 0-2.
Bishop Noll 83, Whiting 40
WHITING (12-12-10-6)
Beau Harbin 0, Luke Zorich 7, Nick Davenport 0, Dominic Harbin 5, Jed Huffman 13, Shawn Donaldson 7, Julius Torres 0, Joe Jendreas 4, Jeremiah Allard 2, Daniel Sotelo 2. Totals – 13 11-15 40.
BISHOP NOLL (26-23-20-14)
Matthew Klocek 3, Ahmad Artis 20, Javier Meraz 3, Johnny Alford 2, Cesar Andrade 9, Angel Alvarez 9, Tahj Alford 2, Christian Ayala 5, Caleb Parks 6, Carlos Alvarez 2, Joe Elkins 6, Xavier Zukley 6, Curshaun Walker 6, Julian Gonzalez 4. Totals – 34 8-10 83.
3-point field goals – Whiting 3 (Zorich, Huffman, Harbin); Bishop Noll 7 (Klocek, Artis 2, Meraz, Andrade, Alvarez, Parks). Records: Bishop Noll 6-7, 5-3 GSSC; Whiting 0-13, 0-7.
Hammond Central 57, Morton 52
HAMMOND CENTRAL (12-16-12-17)
Kenneth Grant 7, Jelani McGregor 6, Jordan Woods 27, Matthew King 0, Vynce Overshown 7, Davion Doty 6, Pharrell White 2, Amauri Moore 2. Totals: 21-46 3-17 12-19.
MORTON (11-11-15-15)
Ladaion Barnes 13, Amarion Mayo 0, Amari Northcutt 9, Nate King 16, Jeremiah Moore 8, roman Hernandez 4, Devan James 2, Dennis Mitchell 0, Willie Collins 0, Ang’e Jones 0. Totals: 16-34 3-11 17-24.
3-point field goals: Hammond Central 3 (McGregor 2, Overshown), Morton 3 (Northcutt, King, Moore). Rebounds: Hammond Central 28 (Woods 12, Grant 4, Overshown 3), Morton 21 (Barnes 4, Northcutt 4, King 4). Assists: Hammond Central 9 (Woods 4, Mcgregor 2), Morton 3 (Barnes 2). Steals Hammond Central 7 (Woods 3), Morton 8 (Barnes 2, Northcutt 2, Hernandez 2). Turnovers: Hammond Central 16, Morton 19. Team fouls: Hammond Central 23, Morton 20. Records: Hammond Central 10-5, 3-0 GLAC; Morton (6-9, 1-2.
Illiana Christian 56, Chicago Christian 46
ILLIANA CHRISTIAN
Corcoran 0, Z. Van Essen 10, Barker 0, Gibson 15, L. Van Essen 15, Van Beek 2, Vis 0, DeJong 0, Walters 14, Spoelman 0. Totals – 20 14-28 56.
CHICAGO CHRISTIAN
Ortiz 15, Crowell 4, Jelderks 11, Br. Brown 9, Stuursma 6, Cooper 0, VandeWerken 0, Mays 0, Van Drunen 0, Stevens 2, Heerdt 0, Bl. Brown 0. Totals – 15 14-25 46.
3-point field goals – Chicago 2 (Ortiz, Br. Brown); Illiana 2 (L. Van Essen, Walters). Team fouls – Illiana 21, Chicago 22. Fouled out – Barker (IC); Ortiz (CC). Records: Illiana Christian 13-2, Chicago Christian 3-17.
Kankakee Valley 65, Lowell 33
Records: Kankakee Valley 10-3, 2-1 NCC; Lowell 0-13, 0-2.
Lake Station 46, Hanover Central 44
HANOVER CENTRAL (9-12-12-11)
LAKE STATION (6-16-14-10)
Willie Miller 17, Maurion Turks 2, Adam Eastland 8, Armoni Gonzalez 0, Romeo Guerra 17, Darryl Mosley 2. Totals – 17 8-10 46.
3-point field goals – Lake Station 4 (Miller 3, Guerra). Records: Lake Station 13-0, 6-0 GSSC; Hanover 6-7, 4-2.
Marquette 71, Calumet 56
CALUMET (9-20-13-12)
Gray 9, D. Flores 0, Wilderness 7, S. Flores 13, Price 0, Scarber 0, Martin 23, Allen 4, Hubbard 0. Totals – 24 5-13 56.
MARQUETTE (17-18-20-16)
Mauna 9, Best 0, Johnson 2, Lewis 10, Balling 15, Welch 3, Bakota 13, Tarnow 0, Kobe 17, Meade 2. Totals – 22 23-36 71.
3-point field goals – Calumet 3 (Gray, Wilderness, S. Flores); Marquette 4 (Lewis, Balling, Bakota, Kobe). Team fouls – Calumet 20, Marquette 19. Fouled out – Hubbard, Martin, D. Flores (CA); Balling (M). Records: Marquette 7-7, Calumet 4-6.
Munster 79, Hobart 45
MUNSTER (26-11-21-21)
David Cundiff 11, Yaw Awuah 0, Caden Atkins 0, Jermaine Coney 11, Ryan Giba 0, Nolan Kinsella 19, Andrew Cipowski 0, Sean Kimble 8, Luke Macek 7, Peter Moreno 3, Brandon Trilli 20. Totals – 31 7-12 79.
HOBART (7-12-17-9)
Dickerson 13, Ehrlich 3, Williams 16, Hence 5, Hairston 2, Djankovich 2, Olivio 2, Mullins 0, Kaqragiannakis 0, Andrews 0, Carlson 0. Totals – 18 4-6 45.
3-point field goals – Munster 10 (Cundiff 3, Coney, Kinsella 5, Kimble); Hobart 5 (Williams 4, Hence). Team fouls – Munster 10, Hobart 14. Records: Munster 11-2, 3-0 NCC; Hobart 5-8, 1-1.
Porter County Conference Tournament
Championship
Westville 54, Kouts 51
WESTVILLE (14-11-15-14)
Kaden Pepper 5, Cody Brooks 2, Kenny Pepper 7, Gavin Hannon 9, Julian Ellis 25, Andrew Huske 4, Sam Bovard 2. Totals 18 12-14 54.
KOUTS (17-13-15-6)
Joe Vick 8, Matt Baker 4, Aaron Ketchmark 17, Tristin Ballas 5, Connor Croff 17, Japheth Anweiler 0. Totals 20 7-10 51.
3-point field goals: Westville 6 (Ellis 3, Huske, Kenny Pepper, Hannon); Kouts 4 (Croff 4). Team fouls: Westville 14, Kouts 13. Fouled out: Ketchmark (K). Records: Westville 11-5, Kouts 10-5.
River Forest 48, Griffith 47
GRIFFITH
Kobe Galligan 15, Travis Randolph 14, Ayden Silver 6, Joey Ondo 6, Kyron Matthews 5, Dennis Hurn 2.
Records: River Forest 4-9, 3-4 GSSC; Griffith 1-10, 1-5.
Warsaw 57, Valparaiso 51
VALPARAISO (10-9-14-18)
Adler Hazlett 5, Derrick Brooks 0, Michael Flynn 11, Breece Walls 6, Connor McCall 0, Jack Smiley 0, Blaine Dalton 8, Mason Jones 19, Jack Kuka 2. Totals – 18 7-7 51.
WARSAW (11-16-14-16)
Simfukwe 20, Gould 23, Gould 0, Katris 2, Katis 0, Heckaman 10, Kuhn 0, Winchester 2. Totals – 23 9-16 57.
3-point field goals – Valparaiso 8 (Hazlett, Flynn 3, Dalton 2, Jones 2); Warsaw 2 (Gould 2). Team fouls – Valparaiso 16, Warsaw 8. Records: Warsaw 10-5, Valparaiso 14-3.
Girls Basketball
Bishop Noll 57, Wheeler 40
BISHOP NOLL (12-11-15-19)
Maddie Downs 0, Mariah Robinson 1, Brianna Gonzales 12, Icesis Thomas 9, Cheri Michalek 8, Kennedy Blakely 17, Victoria Velez 2, Quinn Fehr 0, Alante Wright 6, Lauren Drexler 2, Jalyssa Crawford 0, Danneli Campbell 0. Totals – 21 13-21 57.
WHEELER (8-11-6-15)
Mia DeJesus 0, Lexi Cutka 2, Abby Ordonez 0, Lambreni Tsampis 2, Averi Wagoner 12, Caitlyn Harris 9, Jenascia Warnell 15, Olivia Cutka 0, Megan Vincent 0. Totals – 17 0-2 40.
3-point field goals – Bishop Noll 2 (Wright, Blakely); Wheeler 6 (Harris 3, Wagoner 2, Warnell). Team fouls – Bishop Noll 9, Wheeler 15. Records: Bishop Noll 10-10, 6-1 GSSC; Wheeler 7-13, 3-5.
Highland 46, West Side 45
HIGHLAND (4-12-11-19)
Keil 7, Flores 0, Reid 10, Barajas 0, Ballard 0, Belloso 0, Kinley 0, Frazier 0, Churilla 19, Wilson 10, Kuva 0. Totals – 15 14-24 46.
WEST SIDE (11-10-15-9)
Barnes 20, Burton 13, Clomia 3, Robinson 6, Evans 0, Bailey 3, Hopkins 0, Williams 0. Totals – 17 11-19 45.
3-point field goals – Highland 2 (Churilla, Reid). Team fouls – Highland 15, West Side 19. Fouled out – Churilla (H); Clomia, Bailey (WS). Records: Highland 16-5, West Side 7-8.
Michigan City 59, South Bend Riley 24
Records: Michigan City 5-12, SB Riley 2-17.
Portage 57, Griffith 29
GRIFFITH (6-4-9-10)
Cierra Pipkins 11, Marisa Esquivel 15.
PORTAGE (13-13-15-16)
Cita Delvalle 20, Genesis Borom 19, Izzy Shields 10.
Records: Portage 11-9, Griffith 11-7.
Porter County Conference Tournament
Championship
South Central 53, Kouts 31
SOUTH CENTRAL (13-14-16-10)
Olivia Marks 14, Lillian Tolmen 8, Lauren Bowmar 7, Abbie Tomblin 12, Delanie Gale 12, Kate Welsh 0, Sadie Marks 0, Hope Welsh 0. Totals 18 11-14 53.
KOUTS (3-8-10-10)
Ally Capouch 17, Olivia Miller 0, Lyndsey Kobza 10, Emma Garavalia 3, Taylor Moyer 1, Macie Sanders 0, Cassidy Ryan 0, Kourtney Lockett 0, Anyssa Heinold 0, Katie Kleckner 0, Sophia Tikalsky 0. Totals 10 9-21 31.
3-point field goals: South Central 6 (Tolmen 2, Tomblin 2, Gale 2); Kouts 2 (Capouch 2); Team fouls: South Central 17, Kouts 11. Records: South Central 22-0, Kouts 15-6.
River Forest 50, Calumet Christian 26
CALUMET CHRISTIAN (7-4-10-5)
Makenna Landkrohn 16, Rachel Schnoor 4, Calla Ogden 2, Kennedy LaTiak 0, Faith Clayton 0, Nae Nae Hayes 2, Anna Prim 2, Nona Prim 0, Taylor LaSalle 0. Totals – 10 2-10 26.
RIVER FOREST (10-17-13-10)
A. Watts 8, A. Troutman 14, M. Whitmore 10, A. Witt 11, D. Hurn 3, A. Alvarez 1, K. Kras 0, J. Johnson 0, J. Bailey 3. Totals – 20 5-12 50.
3-point field goals – Calumet Christian 4 (Landkrohn 3, Schnoor); River Forest 5 (Watts, Witt 3, Bailey). Team fouls – Calumet Christian 12, River Forest 11. Fouled out – Hayes (CC).
Valparaiso 51, Elkhart 43
ELKHART (7-8-16-12)
Stout 7, Johnson 9, Quinn 0, Barnes 4, Watson 3, Axsom 20. Totals – 17 1-4 43.
VALPARAISO (20-15-12-4)
Campbell MacLagan 0, Kristin Bukata 8, Amelia Benjamin 6, Ashanti Bradley 0, Bo Ayangade 6, Becca Gerdt 15, Emma Gerdt 11, Norah Flynn 5. Totals – 20 8-11 51.
3-point field goals – Elkhart 8 (Stout, Johnson 3, Axsom 4); Valparaiso 3 (Bukata, E. Gerdt, Flynn). Team fouls – Elkhart 10, Valparaiso 9. Records: Valparaiso 16-4, Elkhart 11-11.
Wrestling
South Suburban Conference Meet
At Argo
Team scores: 1. Lemont 224.5, 2. Oak Forest 162, 3. Evergreen Park 88, 4. Oak Lawn 80, 5. Hillcrest 78, 6. Reavis 75, 7. Shepard 72, 8. Argo 69, 9. Richards 65, 10. Eisenhower 54, 11. Bremen 50, 12. Tinley Park 41, 13. TF North 28, 14. TF South 12.
Local placers
120 — 4. TrayVonne Roberts (TFS). 195 — 1. Alex Jackson (TFN).
PHOTOS: Porter County Conference girls basketball championship
South Central and Kouts meet for the PCC tournament title
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_1
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen and Abbie Tomblin celebrate the Satellites' win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts on Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_2
South Central’s Olivia Marks and Abbie Tomblin rush the floor as time expires in the Satellites win over Kouts in the PCC Tournamant final at …
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_3
South Central’s Lauren Bowmar goes past Allison Capouch of Kouts to the basket in the third quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts S…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_4
Lauren Bowmar with Olivia Marks control the rebound away from Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Lyndsey Kobza in the their quarter during the PCC Tou…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_5
Kouts’ Taylor Moyer pressures South Central’s Abbie Tomblin as she shoots in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Satur…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_6
Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts goes past South Central’s Lauren Bowmar to the basket in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Sa…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_7
South Central head coach Ben Anderson talks with Abbie Tomblin during a stoppage in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_8
Kouts’ Allison Capouch gets an open three pointer in the second quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_9
Lyndsey Kobza of Kouts takes a shot in the second quarter against South Central’s Lauren Bowmar and Sadie Marks during the PCC Tournamant fina…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_10
South Central’s Abbie Tomblin goes up for a shot against Kouts’ Allison Capouch and Taylor Moyer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournaman…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_11
South Central fans cheer in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against Kouts at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_12
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen goes up against Kouts’ Lyndsey Kobza at the basket in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kout…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_13
Kouts head coach Ron Kobza directs the Fillies from the bench in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final against South Central at Ko…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_14
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen follows Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she moves the ball in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at Kou…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_15
South Central’s Lillian Tolmen pulls the ball away from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia as she loses control early in the first quarter during the PCC T…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_16
South Central’s Lauren Bowmar works to strip the ball from Kouts’ Emma Garavalia early in the first quarter during the PCC Tournamant final at…
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_17
The Kup sits at center court during warm ups before the start of the girls PCC Tournamant final at Kouts Saturday night.
012322-spt-gbk-pcc_18
South Central’s Olivia Marks gets her shot off at the basket against Allison Capouch and Emma Garavalia of Kouts in the third fourth quarter d…