Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 20

Saturday’s Late Results
Girls Basketball
Andrean 48, Portage 27
PORTAGE (8-5-8-6)
Harrop-Haywood 2, Shields 5, Borom 5, Shields 6, Dal Valle 6. Taylor 0, Hiller 0, Wilson 0, Green 3. Totals – 7 8-10 27.
ANDREAN (12-11-16-9)
Arcella 8, Delevic 3, Sherman 0, Colon 11, Swain 2, Walton 3, Allen 18, Morley 3, Ziegelhofer 0. Totals – 18 5-6 48.
3-pointers made – Shields 1, Shields 1, Dal Valle 2, Green 1 (P); Delevic 1, Colon 2, Allen 3, Morley 1 (A). Team fouls – Portage 13, Andrean 12.
Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.