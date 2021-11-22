 Skip to main content
Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 20
Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 20

Basketball

Saturday’s Late Results 

Girls Basketball

Andrean 48, Portage 27

PORTAGE (8-5-8-6)

Harrop-Haywood 2, Shields 5, Borom 5, Shields 6, Dal Valle 6. Taylor 0, Hiller 0, Wilson 0, Green 3. Totals – 7 8-10 27.

ANDREAN (12-11-16-9)

Arcella 8, Delevic 3, Sherman 0, Colon 11, Swain 2, Walton 3, Allen 18, Morley 3, Ziegelhofer 0. Totals – 18 5-6 48.

3-pointers made – Shields 1, Shields 1, Dal Valle 2, Green 1 (P); Delevic 1, Colon 2, Allen 3, Morley 1 (A). Team fouls – Portage 13, Andrean 12.

