Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Andrean

Andrean players watch as their teammates get their runner-up medals after the Class A state championship on Saturday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Girls Basketball

Chesterton 40, Westville 37

CHESTERTON (4-17-12-7)

Emily Richardson 11, Ingrid Hurst 10.

WESTVILLE (16-11-2-8)

Crown Point 70, Kankakee Valley 17

CP (22-20-12-16)

Alyvia Santiago 2, Abbi Foster 8, Brooke Lindesmith 1, Jessica Carothers 12, Marisa Maldonado 4, Ali Rawls 2, Nikki Gerodemos 8, Ava Ziolkowski 11, Lilly Stoddard 22. Totals – 24 19-24 70.

KV (0-7-6-4)

Taylor Schoonveld 2, Lilly Toppen 7, Ava Dase 0, Kate Thomas 6, Marissa Howard 0, Laynie Capellari 0, Faith Mauger 0, Genna Hayes 2, Juliet Starr 0. Totals – 8 0-0 17.

3-pointers – Foster 1, Ziolkowski 2 (CP); Toppen 1 (KV). Team fouls – CP 4, KV 15.

Griffith 66, Morton 43

GRIFFITH (21-16-17-12)

Cierra Pipkins 20, Kelsey Price 2, Chloe Smith 1, Ella Rasberry 17, Peyton Willis 10, Marisa Esquivel 16, Xya Anderson 0. Totals – 21 24-33 66.

MORTON (12-3-19-9)

Morgan Township 45, Illiana Christian 37 ILLIANA (5-12-17-3) Mareme Faye 3, Avery Olthof 0, Bayleigh VanderZee 8, Abby West 0, Kaitlyn Dykstra 5, Cameron Evers 3, Audra Davids 2, Cheyenne DeJong 7, Natalie Scott 4, Faith VanRyn 3, Kelsie Smit 2. Totals – 14 8-18 37.

MORGAN (13-6-15-11)

Madi Lemmons 4, Maria Lemmons 1, Josie Lemmons 3, Ella DePorter 15, Kaelin Kreischer 0, Peyton Honchar 10, Victoria Detraz 12. Totals – 17 11-35 45.

3-pointers – Evers 1 (IC). Team fouls – Illiana 24, Morgan 14. Fouled out – Faye, Dykstra (IC).

Boys Cross Country

IHSA Class 2A State Finals

3-mile race at Detweiller Park in Peoria

Team scores (top 3): 1. Fenwick 120, 2. Deerfield 141, 3. Morton 164.

Top individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Alex Partlow (Carbondale) 14:11.96; 51. Diego Duran (TF North) 15:48.63; 119. Bryan Johnson (Marian Catholic) 16:19.12.

Girls Cross Country

IHSA Class 2A State Finals

3-mile race at Detweiller Park in Peoria

Team scores (top 3): 1. Grayslake Central 148, 2. Crystal Lake South 162, 3. Vernon Hills 165.

Top individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Ava Parekh (Chicago Latin) 16:23.88; 91. Karen Zepeda (TF North) 19:06.69.

Girls Swimming

Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional

Team scores (top 2 & local): 1. Andrew 299, 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 218, 9. TF United 41.

Top local results

200 medley relay – 9. TF United (Fatima Harb, Kailyn Hayes, Madeline Gann, Appollonia Villalpando) 2:20.51; 200 IM – 5. Gann (TFU) 2:39.61; 100 butterfly – 10. Gann (TFU) 1:17.46; 200 free relay – 7. TF United (Villalpando, Gann, Messifa West, Aaliyah Harb) 2:03.75; 100 backstroke – 10. Aaliyah Harb (TFU) 1:16.89.

