Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Girls Basketball
Chesterton 40, Westville 37
CHESTERTON (4-17-12-7)
Emily Richardson 11, Ingrid Hurst 10.
WESTVILLE (16-11-2-8)
Crown Point 70, Kankakee Valley 17
CP (22-20-12-16)
Alyvia Santiago 2, Abbi Foster 8, Brooke Lindesmith 1, Jessica Carothers 12, Marisa Maldonado 4, Ali Rawls 2, Nikki Gerodemos 8, Ava Ziolkowski 11, Lilly Stoddard 22. Totals – 24 19-24 70.
KV (0-7-6-4)
Taylor Schoonveld 2, Lilly Toppen 7, Ava Dase 0, Kate Thomas 6, Marissa Howard 0, Laynie Capellari 0, Faith Mauger 0, Genna Hayes 2, Juliet Starr 0. Totals – 8 0-0 17.
3-pointers – Foster 1, Ziolkowski 2 (CP); Toppen 1 (KV). Team fouls – CP 4, KV 15.
Griffith 66, Morton 43
GRIFFITH (21-16-17-12)
Cierra Pipkins 20, Kelsey Price 2, Chloe Smith 1, Ella Rasberry 17, Peyton Willis 10, Marisa Esquivel 16, Xya Anderson 0. Totals – 21 24-33 66.
MORTON (12-3-19-9)
Morgan Township 45, Illiana Christian 37 ILLIANA (5-12-17-3) Mareme Faye 3, Avery Olthof 0, Bayleigh VanderZee 8, Abby West 0, Kaitlyn Dykstra 5, Cameron Evers 3, Audra Davids 2, Cheyenne DeJong 7, Natalie Scott 4, Faith VanRyn 3, Kelsie Smit 2. Totals – 14 8-18 37.
MORGAN (13-6-15-11)
Madi Lemmons 4, Maria Lemmons 1, Josie Lemmons 3, Ella DePorter 15, Kaelin Kreischer 0, Peyton Honchar 10, Victoria Detraz 12. Totals – 17 11-35 45.
3-pointers – Evers 1 (IC). Team fouls – Illiana 24, Morgan 14. Fouled out – Faye, Dykstra (IC).
Boys Cross Country
IHSA Class 2A State Finals
3-mile race at Detweiller Park in Peoria
Team scores (top 3): 1. Fenwick 120, 2. Deerfield 141, 3. Morton 164.
Top individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Alex Partlow (Carbondale) 14:11.96; 51. Diego Duran (TF North) 15:48.63; 119. Bryan Johnson (Marian Catholic) 16:19.12.
Girls Cross Country
IHSA Class 2A State Finals
3-mile race at Detweiller Park in Peoria
Team scores (top 3): 1. Grayslake Central 148, 2. Crystal Lake South 162, 3. Vernon Hills 165.
Top individuals (first place & top locals): 1. Ava Parekh (Chicago Latin) 16:23.88; 91. Karen Zepeda (TF North) 19:06.69.
Girls Swimming
Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional
Team scores (top 2 & local): 1. Andrew 299, 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 218, 9. TF United 41.
Top local results
200 medley relay – 9. TF United (Fatima Harb, Kailyn Hayes, Madeline Gann, Appollonia Villalpando) 2:20.51; 200 IM – 5. Gann (TFU) 2:39.61; 100 butterfly – 10. Gann (TFU) 1:17.46; 200 free relay – 7. TF United (Villalpando, Gann, Messifa West, Aaliyah Harb) 2:03.75; 100 backstroke – 10. Aaliyah Harb (TFU) 1:16.89.
Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.