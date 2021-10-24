Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Saturday’s Late Results
Girls Volleyball
Class 2A Bremen Regional
Championship
Andrean 25-25-25, South Central 21-14-10
ANDREAN – Marin Sanchez 10 kills, 7 digs; Angelina Majchrowicz 10 kills, 4 aces, 17 digs; Audrey Nohos 8 kills; Madi Kmetz 30 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs; Annelise Allegretti 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Caleigh Doffin 10 digs.
SOUTH CENTRAL – Pipar Wade 5 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Tatum Wade 5 kills, 13 digs; Ella Schmack 10 kills, 6 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Hope Welsh 20 assists, 7 digs.
Friday’s Late Result
Football
Carmel Catholic 38, Marian Catholic 18
Marian;0 12 0 6 – 18
Carmel;7 7 14 10 – 38
CC – Buckley 31 pass from Weber (Lutz kick), 4:26 1st
MC – Kyle Thomas 2 run (kick failed), 10:44 2nd
CC – Lynch 2 run (Lutz kick), 5:33 2nd
MC – Zion Horn 12 pass from Thomas (run failed), 0:40 2nd
CC – Gondeck 7 pass from Weber (Lutz kick), 8:22 3rd
CC – Lynch 4 run (Lutz kick), 4:02 3rd
CC – Lutz 22-yard field goal, 9:09 4th
CC – Buckley 9 pass from Weber (Lutz kick) 3:57 4th
MC – Thomas 68 run (run failed), 2:14 4th
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: MARIAN, Thomas 17-127, Randall Nauden 14-53, Ernest Tetter 3-13. CARMEL, Lynch 25-148, French 1-17.
PASSING: MARIAN, Thomas 4-10-53-1-0. CARMEL, Weber 18-25-188-3-0.
RECEIVING: MARIAN, Horn 2-40, Kaleb Isom 1-7, Isaiah Johnson 1-6. CARMEL, Buckley 12-153, Gondeck 3-20.
