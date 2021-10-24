 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
agate urgent

Check out late results from area prep events from Saturday, Oct. 23, and Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

102421-spt-gso-sb_1

Andrean players celebrate their 1-0 Class A semistate win over Tipton Saturday morning at South Bend St. Joseph.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Saturday’s Late Results

Girls Volleyball

Class 2A Bremen Regional

Championship

Andrean 25-25-25, South Central 21-14-10

ANDREAN – Marin Sanchez 10 kills, 7 digs; Angelina Majchrowicz 10 kills, 4 aces, 17 digs; Audrey Nohos 8 kills; Madi Kmetz 30 assists, 5 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs; Annelise Allegretti 6 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs; Caleigh Doffin 10 digs.

SOUTH CENTRAL – Pipar Wade 5 kills, 9 digs, 1 ace, 1 block; Tatum Wade 5 kills, 13 digs; Ella Schmack 10 kills, 6 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Hope Welsh 20 assists, 7 digs.

Friday’s Late Result

Football

Carmel Catholic 38, Marian Catholic 18

Marian;0 12 0 6 – 18

Carmel;7 7 14 10 – 38

CC – Buckley 31 pass from Weber (Lutz kick), 4:26 1st

MC – Kyle Thomas 2 run (kick failed), 10:44 2nd

CC – Lynch 2 run (Lutz kick), 5:33 2nd

MC – Zion Horn 12 pass from Thomas (run failed), 0:40 2nd

CC – Gondeck 7 pass from Weber (Lutz kick), 8:22 3rd

CC – Lynch 4 run (Lutz kick), 4:02 3rd

CC – Lutz 22-yard field goal, 9:09 4th

CC – Buckley 9 pass from Weber (Lutz kick) 3:57 4th

MC – Thomas 68 run (run failed), 2:14 4th

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: MARIAN, Thomas 17-127, Randall Nauden 14-53, Ernest Tetter 3-13. CARMEL, Lynch 25-148, French 1-17.

PASSING: MARIAN, Thomas 4-10-53-1-0. CARMEL, Weber 18-25-188-3-0.

RECEIVING: MARIAN, Horn 2-40, Kaleb Isom 1-7, Isaiah Johnson 1-6. CARMEL, Buckley 12-153, Gondeck 3-20.

Football recap: Region teams run away in sectional openers

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 24, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Greater South Shore Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams and the 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts