 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check out late results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
agate urgent

Check out late results from area prep events from Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Andrean

Andrean players watch as their teammates get their runner-up medals after the Class A state championship on Saturday.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Girls Basketball

Highland 43, Chesterton 30

CHESTERTON (7-9-8-6)

HIGHLAND (13-14-8-8)

Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 17.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts